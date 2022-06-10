12 Best Gundam Games of All Time

Controlling giant robotic suits and fighting a number of enemies is what Gundam is about. Gundam is an animated series first released in 1979. Fans worldwide wanted to be the Gundam, so game industries delivered a list of awesome games on various consoles such as PlayStation, Dreamcast, and Xbox.

Best Gundam Games

Control your mecha and fight giants with your laser sword and guns. Here is the list of 12 amazing Gundam games you can play. The games are in no particular order as each game offers its features and stories to follow.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Journey to Jaburo

Developer: Bandai

Publisher: Bandai

Release Date: December 21, 2000

Platform: PlayStation 2

Genre: Action

Released on Playstation 2, Journey to Jaburo follows the main storyline of the Gundam animated series. Most of the cutscenes are also cinematic, making you feel like you are carrying on the storyline of an animated series.

If you have watched the Gundam series, then you replay the exact adventure playing the main character but with your taste of choice. Flying through the sky and shooting lasers at the aircraft made me drop my jaw when I was a kid because no other games did such a thing at that time.

There is also a tactical battle unlocked after you complete the main mission.

Tactical battle mode allows you to play as a different character with a different mission. I know from today’s game comparison that it has been outdated, but a true Gundam fan will love how the game progresses and unfolds nostalgia.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Zeta Gundam Vs Gundam

Developer: Bandai, Capcom, BEC

Publisher: Bandai

Release Date: December 9, 2004

Platform: GameCube, PlayStation 2

Genre: Fighting game, Third-person shooter, Action-adventure game

Drive your suit into space and fight enemies inside an enormous space battleship. Zeta Gundam Vs. Gundam is the recreation of an event in a show that follows an accurate timeline. However, you can change the tide of time by going back to the finished timeline and change the course of events, ultimately creating a web of complex events.

What’s good about this game is the range of customization you can do to your mecha suite. You can add blasters, carry shields, attach explosives, and many more.

All characters also have their campaign intertwined with each other. Exploring each story’s different versions makes this game interesting to play, making Zeta Gundam Vs. Gundam stand out from other Gundam games.

Dynasty Warrior: Gundam Reborn

Developer: Omega Force

Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

Release Date: December 19, 2013

Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, PlayStation Network

Genre: Action role-playing

Gundam reborn fast and fun brawler makes grinding resources as rewarding as ever. From a story perspective, there’s not much to say besides some cool action cutscenes into the deep space of Armada.

The fighting mechanic makes it satisfying to charge enemies with lasers, especially when they swamp you from every direction. Combos are easy to execute, and that makes grinding fun.

The game gets challenging when traversing through hordes of enemies and rescuing allies. Fortunately, you can couch co-op with friends on split-screen, or you can request assistance from an online friend. Gundam reborn is a fun to play game if you are into Hack and slash games.

Gundam Battle Assault 2

Developer: Natsume, Bandai

Publisher: Bandai

Release Date: April 26, 2001

Platform: PSOne

Genre: Fighting

It’s a street fighter game but with Gundam. Fight from 20 different playable characters in various arenas. There is also some secret suit from Zeta Gundam you can unlock by cheat codes. Take control of various mecha from the series and defeat enemy mecha AI in Street mode.

You have to defeat eight enemies in the street mode in arcade-style progression to reach boss. You can also unlock dark Gundam from Zeta Gundam after battling against AI 20 times. Overall, Battle assault 2 is a fun fighting game with beautiful visuals and incredible mechanics.

Gundam Versus

Developer: Namco Bandai Games

Publisher: Bandai Namco Games

Release Date: September 28, 2010

Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation Network

Genre: Fighting

Gundam versus is a third-person fighting game with tons of unique mech suits. Fighting feels fluid with smooth movement, and executing your skill is a pure delight to experience. Soaring through the skies and launching missiles while slashing enemies when close combat makes battle versatile.

The game is also focused on online play, where the player’s true skill test is introduced. Battle against sixteen players in this chaotic online match after upgrading your mecha to the max.

You can also choose from ninety different mech suits to play, with each fighting style that affects combat differently. You can also accept higher-difficulty missions with greater rewards. It’s a fun and enthralling game with fast pace combat mechanics.

New Gundam Breaker

Developer: Banpresto

Publisher: Bandai Banpresto Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: December 1983

This game will be a treat if you are into building a plastic Gundam. Gunpla is the short form of the Gundam Plastic model, and just like swapping and switching parts of the Gundam plastic model in real life, New Gundam Breaker allows you to replace parts and weapons.

New Gundam Breaker has nothing massive out of this world story like other previous games. It’s a light-hearted story of high school characters of Gunpla academy, where they battle out their Gundam Plastic model to complete missions and progress stories.

The fun part is building your Gundam suit and deploying it into the battle zone. Knock pieces out of enemies and swap your parts mid-battle. It’s an enjoyable game to play when you have made an awesome suite for the battle.

Mobile Suit Gundam Extreme Vs. Maxiboost on

Developer: Namco Bandai Games

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Release Date: September 28, 2010

Platform: Arcade PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4

Genre: Fighting

From piloting Gundam, understanding Gundam loadouts to assisting your team, Mobile Suit Gundam extreme vs. maxiboost might be overwhelming to newcomers. But once you get the hang of combat mechanics, maneuvering our suit smoothly within the arena will feel like second nature.

Choose amongst the raster of 180 playable Gundam models divided into teams. Figuring out the best character might be daunting, but the game soon works on your play style when you know the right character to choose.

Besides online mode, there is a branch battle mode similar to arcade. Players battle enemies in eight stages and a boss at the end of eight battles. There is also a single-player maxiboost adventure mode that is equally exciting to play.

It’s an extremely rewarding game with a steep learning curve, both online and offline. My advice is to learn the controls on single-player mode before jumping online.

Gundam Evolution

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Online Inc.

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: 2022

Platform: PC

Genre: First-person shooter, Tactical Shooter

Big companies are taking their games to the First-person shooting genre because that’s where players are. FPS are trending in-game industries, so Gundam has set foot in it.

Gundam Evolution is a first-person competitive shooting game that takes ideas from other games such as Overwatch and Apex legends and adds its personal twist and combat mechanics.

It’s a six versus six-game where each hero has their ability to apply them in battle. The game is fast-paced, and each suite delivers a different combat style. Players will always have the choice to play characters preferable to their style.

You want to play Gundam Evolution, but you don’t know the history of Gundam. Let me tell you one thing; You don’t have to know about Gundam to play this game.

You can enjoy shooting enemies because this game is more inclined to competitive battle than story mode adventure. It all boils down to how much fun you will have playing Gundam Evolution.

Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link

Developer: Bandai

Publisher: Kadokawa Shoten

Release Date: August 26, 1999

Platform: Dreamcast

Genre: Action

Equip your mobile suit and go on a mission as you encounter Federation and Zeon pilot washouts. Embark on a deadly mission with your three different Gundam suites that you can switch anytime during battle. No other Gundam games provide such flexibility, which is this game’s unique feature.

Encounter enemies in space and battle in zero gravity as you pilot your Gundam suit into the vastness of open space.

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays

Developer: Tom Create, BNE Entertainment

Publisher: BNE Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games America Inc.

Release Date: November 22, 2019

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

Genre: Role-playing Video Game, Strategy Video Game, Simulation Video Game, Adventure game, Strategy

A turn-based strategy game with RPG elements requires players to think ahead and plan out attacks.

SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays gives you the offer to select 13 Gundam, each with its own story from the series. Choose events from Gundam Wings to Iron-Blooded Orphans and every event in between.

The interesting part is that you can relive the best fight held in the series and, this time, wipe out enemies the way your heart desires.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Bonds of the Battlefield

Developer: Banpresto Namco Bandai Games

Publisher: Namco Bandai Games

Release Date: 7 November 2006

Platform: Arcade, PlayStation Portable

Genre: First-person shooter

Head to the nearest arcade game and pilot a deadly Mobile Suit to take down enemies. This game is equipped with a special jacket, headset, and a huge arcade machine, making you feel like you’re piloting the real Mobile suit.

It’s a unique experience that no other Gundam games can provide because the physical output of the arcade machine itself gives the sense of maneuvering the suit.

Additionally, you can also interplay with machines nearby. The game also provides progression levels which you can save and load at any time.

Gundam Breaker Mobile

Developer: BNE Entertainment

Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: July 30, 2019

Platform: Android, iOS

Genre: Action

If you are a fan of Gunpla, this game won’t disappoint you. Gundam Breaker Mobile has brought Gunpla into mobile, so you don’t have to buy and assemble every Gundam plastic model out there.

You can do it in the comfort of your mobile phone. Collects parts, assemble them and customize them into an awesome Mobile suit. You can showcase your suit with the AR studio feature.