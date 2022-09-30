12 Best Hidden Google Games In 2022

Google is growing exponentially in most aspects of technology and internet connectivity. You may think they haven’t found success in the gaming world. Perhaps it’s true, but you may change how you feel after trying out the best hidden Google games in 2022.

Well, perhaps not. These are not AAA games. Instead, they are simple but creative experiences. You can access them with simple commands across Google services. These include Google Search, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Doodle, and others.

In other words, you don’t need to install or download anything to play Google games. Overall, these quirky little places across the internet may pique your interest.

Selecting The Best Hidden Google Games In 2022

Google often showcases creativity and innovation across its product line and services. Sometimes, they spice up their corporate endeavors for something lighter and fun.

For example, on occasions like national holidays, anniversaries, and other historical dates, their search engine refreshes its home page with fonts and doodles.

Another example of this side of the company is their hidden games. Most people don’t know about it, despite many examples. Almost every hidden game has a hidden game, and you may already be aware of the secret jumping dinosaur title.

You can access these titles in different ways. The most common is typing specific commands, though. And for your delight, we’re compiling the best hidden Google Games and how you can access them on Google Services.

We hand-picked the games after considering the “fun factor” each one provides. Granted, these games don’t pretend to be anything more than a short time-consuming act like so, we want you to invest the little downtime you may have into the most relaxing and entertaining games.

The Best Hidden Google Games In 2022

Snake Game

The Snake Game has been around since the beginning of mobile gaming. It debuted on old Nokia phones with 8-bit screens and moved on to the first Motorola phones with a color display.

Now, Google brought it back. You can type “Snake Game” on the Google search bar and click the link to play it. It comes with cute visuals, sound cues every time you turn, and a simple controller scheme (you play with the arrows).

If you’re unfamiliar, you’re a snake and eat fruit as you constantly move on a square. Each foot you eat makes the snake grow, so the goal is to stay alive, for as long as possible, without hitting the walls or hitting yourself.

Chrome Dino

Our next pick is something everyone would recognize. The name of the game is “Chrome Dino Runner.” You’d find it with a simple Google search across many flash minigame sites.

If you have the Google Chrome browser, you can also access it by copy pasting this command on its address bar: chrome://dino/ -as it turns out, you don’t need to run out of internet to find it!

See, the game made a meme of itself -and yourself- by loading on the screen every time your connection fails. And the experience is simple: the dinosaur runs in 2D, and you press the space bar to jump past obstacles.

Are you feeling Lucky?

“Are You Feeling Lucky?” is a Google Assistant game. It’s there to make you feel you’re playing with another person, as it’s a voiced trivia and quiz game. You can play it with others, and if you play it on a Google Home system (or similar), you will experience a theatrical experience that’s great for groups.

The questions range from general knowledge to history, culture, and science. Questions and answers come with sound effects in the background to add some adrenaline to your intellectual database.

To access this game, your Google Assistant on your device must be on. Then, you must ask the following to your Google Assistant: “Are you feeling lucky?” This makes the game start immediately, and you can play it with other people.

Solitaire

You probably know how to play Solitaire if you’re a card player. Not many card games can beat the classical card stacking experience, even if it’s a one-player quality time.

You can type “Google Solitaire” on a search query to find the game. Otherwise, you can access this link to the game directly. Regardless of how you enter, you’ll first need to select the difficulty (Easy or Hard) and start playing.

It’s hard to explain the game’s rules in a text, and it’s also not fun to learn it on your own. But if you’re already familiar with the card game, give it a try. Compared to the Windows Solitaire game, Google’s option features a different card design, a simpler interface, and sound cues on every movement.

Atari Breakout

Atari Breakout is another classic arcade game. Apple’s chief engineer, Steve Wozniak, created the game’s first-ever version.

It used to be available on Google, but it’s not anymore. You could find it by typing “Atari Breakout,” hitting search and then switching to the Image tab. That doesn’t work anymore, but you can visit Google Mirror (“elgooG”) to find the game.

Better yet: hit this link and play Atari Breakout. You get a brick at the bottom, which you move with the mouse. Then, a ball bounces on the brick, slowly but surely breaking the bricks at the top.

Tic Tac Toe

Tic Tac Toe is a classic game; by that, I mean it has existed for decades. You may have played it as a kid, and your parents may have played it.

Google brought it as a free-to-play game you can find, again, in the Google search bar. You can find it by typing “Tic Tac Toc” on the search query and clicking on the Play link.

As you enter, you’ll get to choose a difficulty level (Medium or Impossible). You’ll play with simple clicks against Google’s AI, and the “Impossible” option is surprisingly challenging.

Pac-Man

Pac-Man competes against Tetris to be the most popular arcade game. Even today, it enjoys a massive audience across various devices.

One of those devices could be your web browser because Google offers it for free. You can type “Pac Man” on Google’s search bar and find a doodle version of the “monster hunter.”

Then, you can click the play button to play the classic title. You eat coins in a maze, run away from ghosts, and eat the ghosts when the moment is right. However, there’s a downside: the game’s window is very small.

Google Flight Simulator

If you’ve seen Microsoft’s Flight Simulator or seen it, you’re aware of its wonders. It’s massive, gorgeous, realistic, immersive, and hard to play. Google’s Flight Simulator is like a lite version of the fully-fledged game.

The game is built into Google Earth Pro, a downloadable desktop app. If you have it on your PC, you can open it and press CTRL + ALT + A to launch the game’s window.

Within the game, you can select an aircraft and a location and begin flying. It’s a relaxing experience that allows you to fly across Earth, using the graphics of the app’s engine. Then, you can play with your keyboard, mouse, or joystick.

Zerg Rush

Zerg Rush delivers what it sounds like it delivers. Have you seen the Zerg alien race from the Starcraft games? Well, imagine that but in 2D, meaning O letters, and defenseless search result lines.

So, O letters will attack you from the top and the right. You can shoot them with a click, but if you take too long, they will destroy one line of the search results and the other.

The game is not available anymore on Google, but you can find it on Google mirror. Click this link to try it!

Google Clouds

Google Clouds is part of the Google app available on Android smartphones and tablets. It’s a great way to pass the time during long journeys, waiting lines, and restless nights.

Here’re the steps to access the game: enable Flight mode on your Android smartphone to access the game, and then open the Google app. Afterward, you’ll see a notification saying, “Airplane Mode is on,” You’d have to click the blue icon next to the pop-up to play.

This is a relaxing game where you play as…a duck? I don’t know. But you’re jumping through the sky with an umbrella, and everything is trying to hit you. You use simple tabs to jump and evade birds, clouds, and thunder.

Basketball 2012

The Google basketball game is a Doodle game. That means it uses a creative graphical scheme, and it exists to commemorate a special occasion.

The game debuted during 20120s Summer Games. Don’t worry, though: you don’t need to know anything about the sport to play it. It’s quite easy to grasp.

To access the title, you can type “Doodle Basketball ” or “Basketball 2012” on the search bar and open the first link. Then, you can press the spacebar to launch the balls into the hop.

Hot Air Balloon

Hot Air Balloon is available on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It works whenever there’s no internet connection (like the Dino), so it will pop up during your offline time.

The game is about touching coins as you rise on a hot air balloon. And as you fly, you must dodge obstacles by moving the balloon with taps.

The game will reset if an obstacle hits you, but you can continue playing to beat your records. Additionally, the game adds additional obstacles every time you beat a previous record.

Bonus Widget Games

We’re including a couple of free games available for Google Chromes as a free widget. These don’t come from the company, but they are highly popular.

(Widget) Super Mario Game

The original Super Mario game is available as a widget for Google Chrome browsers. You can only play online or offline.

The game includes the 32 original levels; you can pick any of these to play. Alternatively, you can play a randomly generated map.

Lastly,. the controller scheme is quite easy. You play with the keyboard, and simple clicks allow you to run, move, and jump.

(Widget) Text Adventure!!!

There’s an additional free game for Google Chrome we recommend, and you can access it by downloading a widget. It will only work for Google’s browser, though.

Once you have the free widget, you’ll have access to a classical text-based RPG. It’s a retro experience, the one people could find in the first computers that debuted on the market.

Then, you play the game by following the steps on the text. It’s a survival story, and your goal is to survive and return to civilization. The way to do it is by selecting options, and each option opens branching paths and possible ends of the road.

Additional Games You Can Play on Google

To finish our list, we’re delivering a quick rundown on other games you can play on Google’s services for free.

First, you can say, “Hey Google, let’s play a game,” to Google Assistant to reveal various games. Some of these are:

Word Ladder (“Hey Google, Let’s play Word Ladder” ): you need to guess a five-letter word with a single clue.

(“Hey Google, Let’s play Word Ladder” ): you need to guess a five-letter word with a single clue. Spell It Right (“Hey Google, let’s play Spell it Right”): you have to spell words correctly with a set of letters.

(“Hey Google, let’s play Spell it Right”): you have to spell words correctly with a set of letters. Magic Door (“Hey Google, open Magic Door”): You have to choose between two options: weird, interesting, or fun scenarios.

(“Hey Google, open Magic Door”): You have to choose between two options: weird, interesting, or fun scenarios. Crystal Collect (“Hey Google, let’s play Crystal Collect” ): you have to collect crystals on the screen while completing objectives.

(“Hey Google, let’s play Crystal Collect” ): you have to collect crystals on the screen while completing objectives. Lucky Trivia (“Hey Google, let’s play Lucky Trivia” ): another fun trivia game.

Additionally, you can type the following words on the Google search bar for extra games:

“Animal sounds” (for animal sounds)

“I’m feeling curios” (fun facts)

“Memory game” (a classic memory game)

What Is the Google Mirror?

Lastly, we need to explain what Google Mirror is (elgooG). This community-made page works as an archive for Google’s internet endeavors.

They recreate, restore, and discover Google’s games, Easter Eggs, and other interactive experiences.

In particular, if you access its page and hit the menu on the left, you’ll see its list of Easter Eggs -like Cascade, which makes the Google search page “fall” to the bottom of the window.