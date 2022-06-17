Best History Games To Go Back in Time

History is a subject that can be both interesting and boring, depending on how it is taught. When it comes to learning about history, there are a number of different ways to do so. One option is through history games.

These are games that can teach you about different historical events and people while also being fun to play. Here is a list of the best history games that you can play.

Top-tier History Games You Should Try

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft

Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020 Platform:PS 4, PS 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Windows

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an action-adventure game set in the Viking Age. You play as Eivor, a Viking raider, and can choose to play as a male or female character.

The game is set in England and Norway, and you can explore both countries in the game. The game features a lot of combat, as well as stealth and exploration. There are also a lot of side quests and activities to do in the game.

The game is very story-driven, and the main story is about Eivor’s quest to avenge her family and unite the Viking clans. The game is very well-made, and the graphics are amazing.

The combat is very satisfying, and the stealth is also well done. The game is very long and will take you a while to beat. Overall, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an excellent game and is well worth your time.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: July 17, 2020

July 17, 2020 Platform:PS4, PS5

The first thing that strikes you about Ghost of Tsushima is the stunning visual feast that is on offer. The world is absolutely gorgeous, and the level of detail is impressive.

From the sweeping vistas of the open plains to the intimate interiors of the buildings, every location has been carefully designed to create a believable and immersive world.

The combat in Ghost of Tsushima is brutal and satisfying. Every clash of swords feels weighty and important, and the blood spattering across the screen adds to the intensity of the battles. The game does a great job of making you feel like a badass samurai as you dispatch your enemies with ease.

The story of Ghost of Tsushima is an emotional rollercoaster. The game deals with some heavy themes, such as loss, betrayal, and redemption, and it tells its story in a way that is both touching and thought-provoking.

As you explore the vast and beautiful open world of Ghost of Tsushima, you can’t help but be impressed by the level of detail that has been lavished on the game. Every blade of grass, every drop of water, and every grain of sand has been meticulously crafted to create a living, breathing world that is a joy to explore.

Overall, Ghost of Tsushima is an absolutely essential gaming experience. It’s a visually stunning game with an engrossing story, and it features some of the best combat you’ll find in any game. If you’re looking for an unforgettable gaming experience, Ghost of Tsushima is well worth your time.

Sniper Elite 5

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Rebellion Developments Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Rebellion Developments Release Date: May 26, 2022

May 26, 2022 Platform:Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Windows

Sniper Elite 5 is a tactical shooter video game developed by Rebellion Developments and published by 505 Games. It is the sequel to Sniper Elite 4, and the fifth main entry in the Sniper Elite series.

The game is set in the aftermath of World War II and follows Sniper Elite operative Karl Fairburne as he is sent to Germany to investigate a mysterious Nazi research facility.

The game features a large open-world environment and allows players to use a variety of methods to complete missions. These include stealth, close-quarters combat, and sniping.

The game also features a cooperative multiplayer mode, in which players can team up and complete missions together.

The graphics in Sniper Elite 5 are absolutely phenomenal. Every environment is richly detailed, and the game world is beautifully realized. The character models are also top-notch, and the animations are smooth and realistic.

The sound design is also excellent. The weapons sound powerful and have a real sense of impact, and the game features a fantastic soundtrack that perfectly sets the tone.

Sniper Elite 5 is a tactical shooter game that emphasizes stealth and planning over all-out action. The game gives players a large open world to explore, and missions can be completed in a variety of ways.

The stealth gameplay is excellent, and players will need to use all of their skills to stay hidden and take down enemies without being detected. The close-quarters combat is also well done and provides a nice change of pace from the stealth gameplay.

The sniping is, of course, the main focus of the game, and it is handled very well. The shooting mechanics are tight and precise, and the game does a great job of simulating the challenges of long-range shooting.

The game also features a cooperative multiplayer mode, which is a lot of fun. Players can team up and complete missions together, and the game features a variety of co-op-specific challenges.

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Developer: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Focus Entertainment Release Date: May 14, 2019

May 14, 2019 Platform:Amazon Luna, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Windows

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a game that follows the story of two siblings, Amicia and Hugo, who are on the run from the Inquisition in 14th century France. The game is set in a world where the Black Death is ravaging the country and rats are everywhere, carrying the disease with them.

The game is a mix of stealth and action, as the siblings try to avoid the rats and the soldiers who are trying to kill them.

The game starts with a tutorial that introduces the player to the basic mechanics. The controls are simple and easy to learn, and the game does a good job of teaching the player how to play without being too overwhelming.

The tutorial is set in a small village that is being overrun by rats. The player must help the siblings escape the village and make their way to safety.

The graphics in the game are absolutely stunning. The world is dark and gritty, and the rats are realistically gross. The sound design is also top-notch, with the rats sounding particularly creepy. The game does a great job of setting the tone and atmosphere.

The player has to be careful not to make too much noise or the rats will swarm. There are also soldiers who are trying to kill the siblings, so the player has to be careful of them as well.

The game is fairly linear, but there are some optional areas that the player can explore. The game is not particularly long, but it is enjoyable.

Overall, A Plague Tale: Innocence is a great game. It’s a story-driven, interesting game; the graphics are beautiful, and the gameplay is fun. I would definitely recommend this game to anyone looking for a new game to play.

God of War II

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 13, 2007

March 13, 2007 Platform:PS2, PS3

God of War II is an action-adventure game that was released for the PlayStation 2. The game is a sequel to the 2005 game God of War and is the second installment in the God of War series.

The game is set in ancient Greece and revolves around the character Kratos, who is a Spartan warrior. Kratos is betrayed by Zeus, the king of the gods, and is subsequently killed. However, Kratos is resurrected by the goddess Athena, and he sets out on a quest to kill Zeus.

The game received critical acclaim upon its release and is often considered to be one of the best PlayStation 2 games of all time.

God of War II is an incredibly cinematic game, with stunning visuals and an epic story. The gameplay is fast-paced and action-packed, with plenty of puzzles and platforming sections to keep you engaged.

The boss fights are particularly memorable and are some of the most challenging and satisfying encounters in any video game. If you’re a fan of action-adventure games, then God of War II is a must-play.

The Civilization IV

Developer: Firaxis Games

Firaxis Games Publisher: 2K Games, Aspyr

2K Games, Aspyr Release Date: 2005

2005 Platform:Windows, macOS

The Civilization IV gaming experience is one that is laden with strategy, planning, and a whole lot of thinking ahead. The game offers a huge amount of replay value and can be quite addictive. The objective of the game is to grow your civilization from a small city-state to world power, through the ages of history.

This is accomplished by expanding your borders, developing your infrastructure and technology, and waging war or diplomacy with other civilizations.

The game begins in the year 4000 BC, and you must select which civilization you will play as. There are 18 civilizations to choose from, each with its own unique benefits and disadvantages.

Once you have chosen your civilization, you must then select a difficulty level. The higher the difficulty, the more challenging the game will be.

The game is played on a large map, which is divided into tiles. Each tile represents a different type of terrain, and each has its own benefits and drawbacks.

For example, forests provide lumber and allow for faster movement, but are vulnerable to fire; grasslands provide food and horses but are vulnerable to floods, and mountains provide stone and metal but are impassable to most units.

You must expand your empire by founding new cities. To do this, you must first construct a settler unit and then move it to an unclaimed tile. Once there, you can find a new city. Your cities will then produce units and buildings that you can use to expand your empire further.

As your civilization grows, you will need to start thinking about research. Research allows you to develop new technologies, which in turn allows you to build better units and buildings. There are four different types of technology in the game: military, economic, cultural, and scientific.

Military technologies allow you to build better units and wage war more effectively.

Economic technologies allow you to build better buildings and improve your city’s production.

Cultural technologies allow you to spread your civilization’s culture to other civilizations, and scientific technologies allow you to develop new technologies more quickly.

You will also need to start thinking about diplomacy as you expand your empire. You can make alliances with other civilizations, trade resources with them, and even wage war against them. The game offers a deep and complex diplomatic system, which can be very rewarding if used correctly.

The Civilization IV gaming experience is one that is sure to please any fan of strategy and history games. The game is deep and complex, with a huge amount of replay value. If you are looking for a game that will keep you entertained for hours on end, then look no further than Civilization IV.

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China

Developer: ACE MADDOX

ACE MADDOX Publisher: ACE MADDOX

ACE MADDOX Release Date: August 18, 2015

August 18, 2015 Platform:Xbox One, Windows

In the game Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China, players take on the role of a pilot in the American Volunteer Group (AVG) during World War II, fighting against the Japanese in the Chinese skies.

The game features a variety of aircraft to fly, including the P-40 Warhawk, P-51 Mustang, and B-25 Mitchell bomber. There are also a variety of missions to undertake, ranging from escort missions to ground attack missions.

The game is set in the skies over China, and the player will often find themselves fighting against a variety of Japanese aircraft, including the Zero fighter, the Betty bomber, and the Val dive bomber. The game also features a variety of Chinese landmarks, such as the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City.

The game is played from a third-person perspective, and the player has a variety of different camera angles to choose from. The game also features a variety of different control schemes, depending on the player’s preference.

The graphics in the game are quite good, and the game runs smoothly on most computers. The game’s audio is also quite good, with a variety of different sounds for the different aircraft and explosions.

Overall, Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China is a fun and enjoyable game that is sure to please fans of flight simulators and World War II games.