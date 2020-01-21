This year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) has wrapped up with technology that’s bigger, better…and bizarre-er!? From some incredible innovations like a smart toothbrush that acts as your own, personal dentist to a ‘smart’ trashcan which does the bare minimum (tsk tsk), CES 2020 had it all.

Today, we’re going to shortlist some of the gadgets that grabbed our attention and most probably will grab our money in the near future!

1. LG’s Harvester

LG is a top player in electronics like Smart TVs and kitchen appliances. So, it’s no surprise to see them in CES 2020 but what’s surprising is the gadget itself. LG’s fridge cum cabinet isn’t about connecting devices over the internet and flexing about it to your friends. The refrigerator has LED lights, artificial air circulation, and a water management system that makes it an indoor farm! The column style fridge plus ‘mini-farm’ is a little bulky to look at so you got to love your greens a lot if you are willing to shell out and compromise with space.

Release date: Unannounced

Price: Unannounced

2. Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat

With most of the planet experiencing chilly winter nights, that one thing we hate the most after wet socks is finally keeping our body warm under heaps of blankets and suddenly realizing we need to attend the nature’s call. What can be worse than sitting on that ice-cold toilet seat? That’s when the Slim Two Smart Toilet Seat steps in to replace your regular toilet with its mind-blowing features like smart seat sensor, night light, self-clean and…wait for it…HEATED seat and water! Imagine doing your business and gaming for hours on your toilet seat. Nothing beats that!

Release date: Unannounced

Price: approx. $250

3. Lockly Vision

This one’s a genius combination of a smart lock and a video doorbell. Of course, it records and transfers HD videos to any Android or iOS device, allows conversing with guests, unlocks with voice commands, keypad, keys, fingerprint, and the Lockly app. However, what makes this smart lock the smartest in the lot is the offline access code. So even during power cuts, you and your loved ones will be safe and secure.

Release date: Unannounced

Price: approx. $400

4. Oral-B iO and App

Electric toothbrushes have been in the market for quite a while and many have considered them as a good investment to keep one’s oral health intact. While its rotating and revolving bristles keep the harder-to-reach areas squeaky clean, the app lets you see where you’re brushing in real-time. It even scores your brushing (?) so it makes the routine feel like a game in which you need to beat the high score. Moreover, this one-of-a-kind electric toothbrush makes little to no noise so that’s a plus.

Release date: August 2020

Price: Unannounced

5. Juno Thermoelectric Beverage Chiller

When it comes to handling unexpected guests, this fancy beverage chiller has got your back. It calls itself the “microwave of cooling” as it spins your bottle/ can of any beverage and brings the temperature down to 50º F in 1-5 minutes (time varies according to beverage). And fret not, all that movement does not make your drink explode like lava! The Juno Chiller uses a water bath and thermoelectricity to eliminate the heat from your drinks. That makes it more eco-friendly than traditional refrigerators.

Release date: October 2020, available for pre-order

Price: approx. $200

Other than the major attractions that seemed the most useful and practical to us, some other smart home appliances that have been all the rage are:

Townew Trash Can that can automatically seal the used trash bag and replace it with a new one. We believe this ‘smart’ trash can will appeal the most to all the spoilt brats out there!

Opte is deemed to be the best beauty gadget in CES 2020 as it detects any dark spots and covers it with a pigmented serum. In a world that’s obsessed with outer beauty, this invention further ensures that our society isn’t changing anytime soon. Yay or nay?

Samsung’s Bot Chef seems like a great initiative for the elderly and the specially-abled. I mean, who would mind a helping hand in the kitchen? These robotic arms can handle meal prep, fetch various bottles and jars of ingredients, open and close cabinets, AND avoid kitchen accidents!

Overall, CES 2020 offered some cool and practical gadgets and a lot of over-priced, unnecessarily ‘smart’ items. Nevertheless, we are excited to see how these products fare in the market and if our pockets allow, we might even get a first-hand experience!

Share your expectations with these products in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates.