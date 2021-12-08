Best Horror Multiplayer Games

Some of us love the spook. Whether it’s the spooky season or not, we continuously look for the thrill of terror. And what better way is there to scare ourselves than horror games.

There are tons of horror games out there; from ones that spook you a little, to those that make you jump in sheer terror.

But what makes the spooky games even better is the ability to play them with your friends. When we have a friend beside us, even the most terrifying moments become bearable; or we both run in the opposite direction. But at least we get a good laugh later on.

Cry of Fear

Release date: 25 April 2013

Developer: Team Psykskallar

Platforms: Windows

Cry of Fear is a game that revolves around exploring an abandoned city to find a way to escape from the horrors that lay within. The gameplay is over 8 hours long and with multiple endings. So you can rest assured that there is plenty of scares waiting for you.

The game is immersive with a cinematic experience in first-person mode. Furthermore, the game lets you co-op with up to 4 total players in the campaign mode as well.

The game also has extra campaigns that you can unlock after you win the single-player campaign.

No More Room in Hell

Release date: 31 October 2011

Developer:No More Room in Hell Team

Platforms: Windows, SteamOS (Linux)

A full-scale war between zombies and humans is going on, and you are one of the lucky ones. One of the most realistic games on this list, No More Room in Hell, brings you a co-op survival game that is second to none.

The game offers myriads of weapons to master. Things will get pretty hard as the game does not have crosshairs for your weapon. Not only that, the ammo and extra weapons are very hard to find. The chances of surviving are already so little.

Fortunately, the co-op mode allows up to 8 players to jump in the game together. The in-game proximity voice chat also adds to the immersive experience. Go through the hordes of zombies together and reach a safe point; if you can fight, that is.

Deceit

Release date: 4 March 2017

Developer:World Makers

Platforms: Windows

Deceit is a game that puts 6 players in an area while 2 of whom are infected with a virus that makes them kill the others. The rest must move around the map, running from the killers and getting to the exit.

The game’s basic storyline may sound easy, but the way it is designed surely puts a challenge on you and the others who joined. There are items that help you be safe, but you will have to keep in mind that these decisions may take your friends’ life.

Deceit demands you to be strategic and alert, as you do not know who the killers are. As such, the game has a lot of jumpscares and an amazing playthrough that keeps making you come back for more.

SCP: Secret Laboratory

Release date: 29 December 2017

Developer:Northwood Studios

Platforms: Windows

If you are a horror enthusiast, then you should know about the SCP Foundation creepypasta that has gone around on the internet, SCP: Secret Laboratory is based on the same series.

This is a multiplayer horror game that randomly gives one of the 5 roles, and you play against or with (depending on the role) each other and complete your mission. Whether you are a scientist, an insurgent, or an SCP object, you will have an amazing time playing this game.

The completely free first-person horror game delivers what other paid games can deliver. There are different SCP objects that will definitely make you jump out of your chair.

We Were Here

Release date:3 February 2017

Developer:Total Mayhem Games

Platforms: Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, macOS

We Were Here is a pilot story for the series of the same name. It is a puzzle adventure game that is set in an abandoned castle.

The gameplay is very unique as two players co-op to find each other, and the exit with only a walkie-talkie to communicate. And to make matters worse, there is a time limit for you to escape the castle. Else you both are doomed.

A very immersive atmosphere makes the horror adventure even scarier. A unique co-op adventure that leaves you begging for more, We Were Here is inspired by different popular games such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent and the real-life escape rooms.

This is a must-try game that can be played on different platforms. However, the developers do not seem to have any plans to add cross-platform abilities to the game.

Left 4 Dead 2

Release date:17 November 2009

Developer: Valve

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Xbox 360

Left 4 Dead 2 is one of the popular horror games that lets you co-op up to 4 people. The game sets in a post-zombie apocalyptic world where you and your friends are few of the survivors left. Your mission is to go through different areas, killing as many zombies as you can in the campaign mode.

The game gives you a lot of melee tools and weapons that make the gameplay exciting. Furthermore, the game also flaunts versus and survival mode, where you play against each other or find out how many hordes you can go through, respectively.

Another interesting feature of the game is its AI Director 2.0 that changes the game mechanics(horde population, level layout, etc) according to the player’s play style. No game will be similar to the other due to this feature.

Left 4 Dead

Release date:17 November 2008

Developer: Valve

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Xbox 360

The first game on the series of Left 4 Dead. The game mechanics of Left 4 Dead are the same as its sequel mentioned above. 4-player co-op where players go through the hordes of zombies on 4 different story campaigns.

The game also flaunts a wide array of weapons and zombie types that put a challenge on the players. Similar to the sequel, the game has a versus mode where players fight each other in 4v4 style. One team becomes the zombies while the other, humans.

Left 4 Dead also has a survival mode to see how long you or your team can survive the non-stop hordes that are hell-bent on devouring you.

Get the game and dive into this popular zombie-infested horror game and test your ability to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.

Dead by Daylight

Release date: 14 June 2016

Developer: Behaviour Interactive Inc.

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox series X|S/One, Switch, iOS, Android

You and 3 of your friends are in a terrifying area, and a killer is on the loose. Will your party be able to escape the killer? Or will you succumb to the horror and fall into the hands of the torturing and merciless murderer.

Dead by Daylight presents multiplayer horror games in a new light. The game becomes harder or easier depending on how you and your team play and cooperate. To up the challenge, the player who plays as the killer can choose any horrific monster or entity. Did I mention the killer is also a player? No NPC means gameplay keeps changing.

Speaking of change, the maps are generated randomly, so you never know what to expect, and no gameplay will resemblance the other.

Fear and doubt fill the hearts of the players, desperately trying to survive. Remember, “Death is not an escape.”

7 Days to Die

Release date: 14 December 2013

Developer: The Fun Pimps

Platforms: Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux

If you are a fan of exploration and horror, then 7 Days to Die is a perfect game for you. The game features a large open-world map. You spawn with nothing to your name in the zombie-filled ruins of the world. You will have to find resources, weapons, and food to survive and build a base.

Things might seem calm during the day. But when the night falls, hordes of the undead come to kill you. So you must be prepared. And if you are lucky and survive until the 7th night, your luck changes because the blood moon rises, and the zombies go on a killing frenzy.

Luckily the game lets you co-op with your friends due to which the horrors seem less terrifying.

Another uniqueness of the game is that it’s massively multiplayer as well. You can create a server and have lots of people join you, each surviving on their own or teaming up with a small group.

Dying Light

Release date: 26 January 2015

Developer: Techland

Platforms: Windows, macOS, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

Another open-world survival horror has made it to the list. Dying light is a popular zombie-apocalypse game that focuses on gathering resources and surviving.

The game lets you co-op up to 4 players to experience a very innovative combat style with different weapons. Furthermore, the game also showcases the idea of “gathering resources during the day and surviving from active zombie hordes” perfectly.

The immersive parkour-style exploration in Dying Light adds to the thrill of the game. And with extreme mutations of the zombies, you are bound to get a scare that will last a lifetime.

Phasmophobia

Release date: 18 September 2020

Developer: Kinetic Games

Platforms: Windows (VR Supported)

One must be living under a rock to not know anything about Phasmophobia. The game delivers scares the right way. And if you want something on the next level, then hop into VR as Phasmophia is fully VR supported as well.

As for the gameplay, you play with 3 other friends to explore buildings and areas haunted by paranormal entities. You can either guide your friends from the truck or be on the field and put your life on the line. The psychological horror game has plenty of in-game equipment that lets you gather evidence of such entities.

Oh, and the game utilizes your voice as well. The entities you are hunting can listen to you, so be aware and grab the full VR experience of this amazing game.

Propagation VR

Release date: 25 September 2020

Developer: WanadevStudio

Platforms: Windows (VR Only)

A fantastic game set in the Zombie world. Propagation VR lets you experience the horrors of fighting the undead.

This game has realistic mechanisms such as being able to carry only 2 weapons, a proper reload, and the movements. Furthermore, the game has 4 difficulty modes so that you can adjust the intensity according to your taste.

The game, however, is only 30 minutes long. But even though it is short, it delivers the extreme fear that any horror fans crave.

The base game is free but single-player. You will have to buy the DLC so that you can co-op with one another player. When in multiplayer mode, Propagation VR gives you a voice chat that works spatially. You can either create/join a public room to co-op or a private room to invite your friend to share the terrors of the game.

FOREWARNED

Release date: 10 September 2021

Developer: Dreambyte Games

Platforms: Windows (VR Supported)

Mummies of ancient Egypt are scary already, but when they rise, there is nothing scarier. Forewarned takes on this idea and sets up the story to match your mummy-horror fantasy.

Forewarned puts you in the shoes of a historian who studies ancient Egypt. Having recently found unnatural structures appear, you get curious enough to go and study them in the field. There is also a mythical story of the structures going around. But is it just a myth?

The gameplay consists of a 4-player co-op mode (cross-play between PC and VR) set to explore the ruins and find out the truth behind the structures. It also has a procedurally generated map so you can even get lost from your friends.

But wait, there’s more! When you die, you are not left to spectate. You can either be one of the undead and hunt your friends or be an entity that resembles your past self and help your friends find the treasures waiting within.

Horrorfield Multiplayer Horror

Developer: Skytec Games, Inc

Platforms: Android

Horrorfield is a horror game that has similar mechanics to Dead by Daylight. The game consists of 4 players in total cooperating with each other to run from the player who is a murderer.

There are different roles for both the survivors and the murderers. Due to this, the gameplay is always exciting and new. Will you play as the murderer and kill everyone? Or will you join hands with the other survivors and make the murderer pay? The choice is yours in Horrorfield.

The Ghost – Co-op Survival Horror Game

Developer: Gameplier

Platforms: Android, iOS

One of the best horror games on mobile, The Ghost, has two different maps where you can play with a total of 5 friends and escape the haunted buildings. You can either play as the survivor or as the ghost with your own goals.

It is a fun co-op game with good graphics. Furthermore, the game also has a push-to-talk feature so that you can be in contact with your friends even though you are far away. Lastly, there is even a discord group for the game, so you can always check that out and find other people talking about the game.

Specimen Zero – Online Horror

Developer: Cafe Studio

Platforms: Android, iOS

Another game that features escape room physics. Specimen Zero puts you through a series of puzzles to be able to get out of the building you find yourself in.

The area is dark, and the monsters are scary. So thank god for multiplayer mode. Yes, you can co-op with your friends and find the exit together.

The game also has different maps that you can explore so the gameplay does not get repetitive and boring. Explore the map you want, find resources such as guns and ammo, solve puzzles, and get out before the creatures find and kill you.

Alone in A Dark House

Creator:uramimayo

Alone in A Dark House is one of the most popular horror games on Roblox. The game is multiplayer, so you can play with others that join in with you.

The game makes you investigate the incidents of a murder in a house. Since you are with your friends, you can work together with them only to find the mysterious entity dwelling in the hallway.

You can use the spatial voice chat feature to have a more immersive experience in the game. And what’s more? You can also take a much more immersive experience in VR as the game supports VR as well.

Bear (Alpha)

Creator:Cheedman

In the game Bear, the idea is to join in with your friends (or other players) in an area where another player plays as the bear. The bear is hungry to taste the human’s blood. So if you are a human in the game, you better run.

There is a time limit for the bear to kill everyone to win. But the bear is faster than the humans, which will definitely put the challenge to the players if you are being chased.

Furthermore, there are puzzles in the game that you can solve. If all the puzzles are solved before the time runs out, the humans win as well.

It is a fun game in Roblox that you can always enjoy with your friends or thousands of players that play this game.

The Maze

Creator: HyperSlica

The maze is a beautifully made horror game in Roblox that lets up to 12 players play the game together.

You are set in an underground maze with a flashlight. Your job is to find your way out of the maze before the horrifying creatures find and kill you. The game puts you in a real challenge as the flashlight has a limited battery, so you will have to hurry before everything gets dark.

The game is really terrifying as it portrays being in an enclosed space with violent creatures. Have fun finding a way out!

Breaking Point

Creator:Paradox

The breaking point is a survival horror game of Roblox that has hunter and prey mechanics.

The game features a multiplayer mode where one player takes the role of a murderer and the rest as innocent. The tasks are simple; the murderer kills everyone, and the innocents’ escape.

This is a fast-paced horror game that, although does not have any natural jumpscares, the way players play always creates terrifying gameplay for everyone. No gameplay will be similar as it all depends on player tactics.

One of the most popular games in Roblox that leave players with a toe-curling horror experience.