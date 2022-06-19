Best Incremental Games of All Time

Incremental games are also called clicker/idle games and are incredibly fun once you’re deep in the game. It usually starts slow, and you have to click repeatedly on the screen to collect points, but once you spend some time in upgrades, you’ll be swimming in these points without even doing anything.

These games play by themselves once you spend some time in them, and you can come just back whenever you feel like it to collect your reward and upgrade stuff. If you are searching for a perfect incremental game to pass your time, we have got you covered.

Here’s the list of best incremental games that you should try.

Best Incremental Games

Cookie Clicker

Cookie Clicker is an addicting clicker/incremental game where you’re trying to build a world full of cookies. You’re a cookie master who makes one cookie per one click, and with your hard work and patience, you’ll soon turn this world into a cookie land.

At the start of the game, you are given a large cookie that you can click and collect one cookie per click. After you have collected enough cookies, you can purchase power-ups to make your job easier, and you no longer have to click on the screen for collecting cookies.

These power-ups come in all shapes and sizes and give you amazing powers ranging from collecting cookies automatically to importing them from another dimension. As you progress more and more, you’ll be able to purchase power-ups that’ll completely change the rules of the universe.

When you think you’ve collected enough cookies, you can leave behind this world and be reborn in another world with various prestige levels. There you’ll start your mission “World Domination with Cookies” all over again.

Realm Grinder

Realm Grinder is an adventure/incremental game that is mainly focused on the RPG elements. This game has a medieval setting where you’ll build your empire, forge different alliances and expand your territory to grow stronger.

At the start of the game, you’re required to click on the screen to collect coins. You can build different buildings when you have enough coins. Now, these buildings will be your source of income and generate a certain amount of coins every second.

You can also do a bunch of upgrades on your buildings. At this point, you don’t have to click on the screen to collect coins anymore. You’ll just be looking at your screen as your economy grows. And you’ll be purchasing lots of buildings to generate more coins and looking to expand your realm further.

As you make progress, you can also choose different factions to align with. They will help you in your quest for expansion. You can also do various researches to unlock different upgrades and learn a variety of spells.

Tap Titans 2

Tap Titans 2 is an incremental action game where you’ll be clicking on your screen to defeat countless titans, upgrade your weapons, and purchase various power-ups along the way.

You start by setting up a username and profile picture for yourself. Then you’ll be facing an endless horde of titans, where you’ll be killing them by clicking on the screen. These titans die when their health bar is depleted, and you’ll have to attack them continuously until their health drops to zero.

Some titans also drop various equipment when they’re killed, so make sure to pick them up when you see one lying on the ground.

Each click performs one attack on the titan. As you earn coins, you can upgrade your heroes and purchase various artifacts and pets to increase your damage. You can also purchase different heroes to fight alongside you. These heroes are independent and will continue killing titans even when you’re away.

You can also participate in various tournaments and raids to collect more rewards. It is a very addictive game, and once you’ve got the hang of it, you’ll keep coming back for it.

Grim Clicker

Grim Clicker is an incremental/action game where you’ll be mainly focused on killing monsters and moving forward by upgrading your skills and putting points in your skill tree. You start by clicking on the screen to attack monsters and earn in-game currency called “Ruby.”

As this is an idle game, you don’t really need to do anything and just watch as your hero kills the enemies. But if you want it to be more interactive and earn points quicker, you can click on the screen to kill your enemies quickly.

You can do tons of upgrades on your weapons to kill your enemies quickly and also purchase many powerful weapons. You can also purchase and find treasures, pets, and potions to make your journey more fruitful and easier.

Tap Ninja

Tap Ninja is an incremental game that is very similar to platform games. You play as a ninja and move in a straight path, killing your enemies along the way.

At the start of the game, you can click on the screen to launch an attack on the enemy. The enemies are typical samurais who drop gold when they die. You’ll collect this gold and buy different upgrades, which will give bonus gold for killing enemies.

You can also spend this gold to learn different skills. They will all help you to earn more gold in return. You will spend then spend the gold to purchase various buildings in your village that generate gold even when you’re not playing the game.

Rebuild the Universe

Rebuild the Universe is an incremental game where you have to literally build the universe, starting with a single atom. The goal is to collect atoms and perform various upgrades, which generate more atoms in return.

You start by purchasing upgrades and go from generating a few atoms per second to generating trillions of atoms in a blink of an eye. You can then purchase a lot of stuff with your accumulated atoms, which in turn generates more atoms for you to spend.

There are various achievements you can complete when you play this game. And it feels like it will take forever before you complete every one of them. When you think you have collected enough atoms, you can feed them all to a black hole and create a new universe where you’ll have to start again from the start.

When you’re restarting the game, you’ll get prestige levels that’ll generate more atoms compared to your previous run.

Run Pixel Run

Run Pixel Run is an incremental game where you’ll be running and sprinting till you get more followers and likes on your social media.

The game is simple; you just have to run and collect likes for your upgrades. These upgrades increase the number of likes you’re receiving. Keep this up until you’re noticed by everyone, and people are following you like a celebrity. You can also use your left and right arrow keys to sprint and collect more likes.

There are also various social icons that pop up randomly on the screen, which give you bonus popularity when you click them. After playing for a few minutes, you’ll be collecting thousands of likes within seconds and millions within a few hours. So, keep your popularity going, and stay ahead of everyone if you want to be the most followed person on Earth.

Version Control

Version Control is an incremental game where your goal is to control your version of dankness. If you’re a programmer or a web developer, you must be tired of hearing the term “Version Control.”

You basically have to click a button and collect dankness points which work as a currency in other games. When you collect enough dankness points, you can purchase various upgrades with those points. These upgrades will then generate points passively for you in return.

When you have enough dankness points, you can upgrade your version to the next one by sacrificing a certain amount of points. However, each upgrade costs more dankness points than the previous ones. When you upgrade your version, you’ll be starting from the start but with some privileges based on your previous run.

The goal is to keep upgrading your version until you reach the end. But it might take you a while to do so.

Illuminati Clicker

If you have a fantasy of running a secret organization and controlling the world from the shadows, this game will let you do just that. You play as a head of a secret organization and do all sorts of crimes and business to control the world.

At the start of the game, you collect money by clicking on the Illuminati icon on your screen. You can also generate money passively. However, clicking generates most of your income. The faster you click, the more money you’ll be making.

Once you have enough money, you can start various businesses which generate passive incomes for you. You can also purchase multiple organizations of the same business.

You can also perform different upgrades to generate more income. After opening lots of businesses, you’ll be generating money in millions in seconds. Keep this up and expand your criminal activities throughout the world and make everyone under you.

Realm Revolutions

Realm Revolutions is an incremental game where you’ll be hiring people to mine gold for you. They’ll give their everything to mine gold while you hire more and more people to work for you.

At the start of the game, you need to do some click here and there to hire people and collect gold. You also need to feed them in order to keep making gold. As you hire more and more people, you also need to manage food for each of them. So balancing between people and food is a key to progress in this game.

You can purchase buildings with the earned gold. With more buildings, you can increase your food production and hire more people. You can also discover different animals and magic, build an army, and battle with monsters when you have more gold.

When the people don’t get what they want, especially food, they’ll try to revolt and cause an uproar. This will lead to protests, and you must fulfill their requests. When they calm down, they’ll start producing more gold. So take this opportunity to make a lot of gold.

Incremancer

Incremancer is an incremental game where you spawn zombies on the land to either kill all humans in the area or turn them into undead. You have an energy bar at the top left corner of the screen that indicates how many zombies you can spawn.

At the start of the game, you’ll click on the ground to spawn zombies. These zombies then run towards the closest human and begin attacking them. The zombies will collect blood and brains from the humans they’ve devoured.

And these blood and brains work as resources for you to purchase different power-ups. Later on, you’ll be able to collect bones from them as well.

When you’ve collected enough blood, you can purchase buildings that will automatically spawn zombies for you. That’s when things start to get interesting. Now, you just wait for your zombies to devour everyone while upgrading your stuff.

When you kill all the humans in the area, you proceed to the next level while keeping the resources you’ve collected.

Subatomic Idling

Subatomic Idling is an incremental game where you collect a subatomic particle known as “Quarks” and perform different upgrades.

At the beginning of the game, you’ll click a button to collect these quarks manually. When you have collected enough quarks, you can then buy producers that generate quarks without you having to collect them yourself. Then you’ll just wait until you’ve accumulated enough quarks to buy the next big producer.

You’ll go from quarkless fellow to generating millions of quarks per second in a matter of minutes when you buy big producers. You can also upgrade these producers by sacrificing certain quarks, which generate more quarks in return.

There are also several achievements to complete in this game. These achievements are completed when you reach a certain milestone.