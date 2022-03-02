Best Juggernaut Builds in Path of Exile

Juggernaut is the Ascendancy class for Marauder Class. Marauder is a pure strength class with lots of HP and Armor. So, its’ Ascendancy Juggernaut is granted with abilities like Endurance Charge Generation, Damage Mitigation, Stun Protection abilities.

Juggernaut is considered a tanky class with relatively less damage. But with the correct build, you can have both damage and health points that can make your gameplay easy.

So, we will discuss some of the best builds for this Ascendancy.

Impervious Herald of Agony Juggernaut Build

Character Class : Marauder Ascendancy : Juggernaut

This build is both for endgame and for league starters. The main skill gem used for this build is Herald of Agony. This gem can make your character incredibly tanky along with high damage.

In this build, the Herald of Agony will be used with Calamitous Visions to increase the damage more. So, Cluster Jewel Setup is necessary for this build.

All the gears and gems for this build are relatively easy to acquire. It has no expensive gear and is executable by anyone. But some items like Glorious Vanity or Saffell’s Frame are very rare and maybe you have to buy them from the market.

This build will get you through many difficult contents in the game. Using this build you will get more than 6500 HP, 89% Elemental Damage Reduction, and 92% Physical & Chaos Damage Reduction.

Although this build focuses on making your character tanky, you will still have 3-5M Shaper DPS. So, other builds have more damage, but in this build, you will have enough damage with lots of HP.

Pros: Great for both Veteran and New Players

Excellent for all boss fights

Flask use is minimal

Easy to play Cons: Does not have high damage like other builds

Gameplay will be slow

Play Style

Using Heard of Agony will grant you more chances to Poison enemies. So, you need to hit the enemies fast to keep up the poison effect. This will also increase your Virulence stacks and using The Golden Rule will double your stacks by poisoning yourself.

But don’t worry poisoning yourself will not harm your character as you will have high HP and Chaos Resistance.

You will also use Cyclone in this build. Along with Cyclone, you will use Life Gain on Hit Support and Lifetap Support which will grant you fast recovery and solve your mana issues.

You can spin around the map using your flasks. So, there is nothing to cast manually. All the skills are automated with the use of Cast when Damage Taken Support.

Use your war cries using Enduring Cry putting it on your left mouse. Get the Call to Arms passive to instantly use it and use Vaal Molten Shell to deal with lots of damage.

Also, run Aspect of the Spider as a suffix on your gear which provides both offense and defense.

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head: Bone Helmet with +2 to Level of Socketed Minion Gems and Life & Resistances

Bone Helmet with +2 to Level of Socketed Minion Gems and Life & Resistances Amulet: Rare Turquoise Amulet with high Intelligence and Dexterity

Rare Turquoise Amulet with high Intelligence and Dexterity Chest: Lioneye’s Vision

Lioneye’s Vision Gloves: Titan Gauntlets with Poison and Faster Attack Supports, Life, Resistance, and Minion Damage

Titan Gauntlets with Poison and Faster Attack Supports, Life, Resistance, and Minion Damage Boots: Two-toned Boots with Dexterity, High Life, Movement Speed, and Resistances

Two-toned Boots with Dexterity, High Life, Movement Speed, and Resistances Belt: Stygian with High Life, Resistances, and Aspect of the Spider

Stygian with High Life, Resistances, and Aspect of the Spider Rings: 2x Circle of Nostalgia with HoA Buff Effect and 1x Crawler Damage, 1x Reservation Efficiency

2x Circle of Nostalgia with HoA Buff Effect and 1x Crawler Damage, 1x Reservation Efficiency Weapon: Cold Iron Point

Cold Iron Point Shield: Saffell’s Frame

Leveling

First, you need to be at level 16 to effectively use our main skill gem Herald of Agony. For HoA leveling, you need to acquire Quill Rain (Short Bow) but after reaching Level 28 you can use Cyclone. This will level you to the end-game playstyle.

At the start, you need to buy two Axes and pick Molten State or Perforate in the quest. Then you will have to kill Hailrake in the Tidal Island where you will get Ancestral Call Support. Your early gem link should be:

Molten Strike or Perforate

Ancestral Call Support (If you are using Molten Strike)

Chance to Bleed Support or Onslaught Support (Use both if you use Perforate) or Added Fire Damage Support (If found replace with Chance to Bleed Support)

If you find Quill Rain at Level 16 with Herald of Agony, you need to use Rain of Arrows too. With Rain of Arrow, you will have 3- links:

Rain of Arrows

Lesser Poison Support

Faster Attacks Support

For Herald of Agony, you need to make 4-link and for this, you need to be Level 18:

Herald of Agony

Vicious Projectiles Support

Damage on Full Life Support

Pierce Support or Faster Attacks Support

But if you cannot get a Quill Rain, you can use Storm Brand with 3-links:

Storm Brand

Faster Casting Support

Lesser Poison Support

After reaching Level 28, you can use Cyclone and link with:

Cyclone

Poison Support

Fortify Support

Faster Attacks Support or Life Gain on Hit Support

If you use Tabula Rasa you can add Maim Support and Minion Damage Support in your Herald of Agony link. Or, you can link Hatred with Generosity Support.

Gem Link

The main gem link is Cyclone 4-link. But 6-link is for Herald of Agony gem. Here is the list of gem-link for this build.

Cyclone (4-Link) Cyclone link should be used on your gloves. In the end-game, you may have a 6-link but in early you will not get 6-link gloves. So, use this 4-link early, and then you can use 6-link by adding Withering Touch Support with a Spell Totem.

1) Cyclone

2) Chance to Poison Support or Withering Touch Support

3) Lifetap Support

4) Faster Attacks Support or Life Gain on Hit Support Herald of Agony (6-Link) The preferred link in Lioneye’s Vision is 7-link but it is very expensive. So, before having all the gems use 6-link, and then you can add Pierce Support to this link:

1) Herald of Agony

2) Vicious Projectiles Support

3) Damage on Full Life Support

4) Void Manipulation Support

5) Empower Support (Level 4) (You can use Predator Support if you have lower-level Empower Support) Enduring Cry (3-Link) You can use this link in your Shield or Weapon but Cold Iron Point is preferred for this build.

1) Enduring Cry or Intimidating Cry

2) Dash

3) Defiance Banner Cast when Damage Take Support (2-Link) For this also, you can use it in a weapon or shield, but preferred is Saffell’s Frame.

1) Cast when Damage Taken Support or Sniper’s Mark (For Bosses)

2) Vaal Molten Shell Spirit Offering and Desecrate (4-Link) Use this link in your boots.

1) Spirit Offering (Level 8)

2) Desecrate (Level 8)

3) Cast When Damage Taken Support (Level 2)

4) Ball Lightning (Level 1) Summon Holy Relic (4-Link) Use this link in your helmet.

1) Summon Holy Relic

2) Feeding Frenzy Support

3) Minion Life Support

4) Summon Stone Golem

Ascendancy Nodes

These are the ascendancy nodes you have to choose for this build.

Unflinching

Unrelenting

Unbreakable

Unstoppable

Bandits

A quest called “Deal with the bandits” can grant you rewards and passive points. In this quest you have to choose between four options which are:

Kill all the bandits

Save Bandit Lord Kraityn

Save Bandit Lord Alira

Save Bandit Lord Oak

You have to choose to save Bandit Alira in this build.

Pantheons

You can choose the power of two gods one major and one minor. These powers will grant you more defense.

For this build, choose Soul of Arakali as Major God and choose Soul of Yugul as Minor God.

Molten Strike Juggernaut Build

Character Class : Marauder Ascendancy : Juggernaut

This is a melee build that is considered an excellent boss killer and labyrinth dungeon farmer. For this build, the main skill gem is Molten Strike which grants massive attack speed and bonus projectiles.

This build can tank with all the bosses and monsters along with damage. This build uses Loreweave chest gear and wields dual Nebuloch for 90% Physical Damage Reduction, Chaos Resistance, Life Regeneration, and Life leech.

Pros: Great Labyrinth Farmer

Massive Durability

Extremely Tanky Cons: Endgame is very expensive

Damage is lower for endgame bosses

Play Style

As this build makes your character tanky, you can just fight with enemies head-on. In early games, you can go straight to the horde of enemies and just kill them with aggression. You will have Endurance Charges and Frenzy Charges using Blood Rage and use Leap Slam to go around the area.

Nebuloch has a degeneration effect which is mitigated by two Kaom’s Way rings. In addition to the defenses you will have, you can add Life Leech to make your fighting easy.

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head: Rare Royal Burgonet or Eternal Burgonet (with +2 Projectiles Enchantment)

Rare Royal Burgonet or Eternal Burgonet (with +2 Projectiles Enchantment) Amulet: Xoph’s Blood

Xoph’s Blood Chest: Loreweave

Loreweave Gloves: Rare Gripped Gloves

Rare Gripped Gloves Boots: Kaom’s Boots

Kaom’s Boots Belt: Rare Stygian Vise

Rare Stygian Vise Rings: 2x Kaom’s Way

2x Kaom’s Way Weapon: Nebuloch

Nebuloch Shield: Nebuloch

Leveling

To make Molten Strike stronger from early, acquire Jewel Socket as fast as possible. After that, you can choose Iron Grip and Point Black as your passives for extra damage.

For this build leveling, you can use Brutus Lead Sprinkler as your weapon and Tabula Rasa as your Chest gear. The 6 gem sockets in Tabula Rasa will help you get gems 6-link.

Use of Wanderlust will grant you more movement speed. Goldrim will provide elemental resistance in the early stage. Also, use dual The Screaming Eagle before acquiring Brutus Lead Sprinkler at Level 28.

For Tabula Rasa Link, on different levels use the following gem links to level quickly and efficiently.

From Level 1 to 4:

Molten Strike

Onslaught Support

From Level 4 to 10:

Molten Strike

Onslaught Support

Maim Support

Ancestral Call Support

At level 10, you can add Leap Slam to the link. By Level 16 add Herald of Ash and Ancestral Cry. Upon reaching Level 18, your gem link should be:

Molten Strike

Lesser Multiple Projectiles Support

Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

Elemental Focus Support

Melee Physical Damage Support

Concentrated Effect Support

You can add Anger instead of Melee Physical Damage Support. After acquiring Brutus Lead Sprinkler and ascending to Unflinching at Level 38, use Endurance Charge on Melee Stun Support or Greater Multiple Projectiles Support instead of Melee Physical Damage Support.

Gem Link

The main gem link is Molten Strike which is the only gem providing extra damage in the build. Your gem link in different gears should look like this:

Molten Strike (6-Link) 1) Molten Strike

2) Awakened Multistrike Support

3) Awakened Elemental Damage with Attacks Support

4) Combustion Support

5) Awakened Fire Penetration Support

6) Slower Projectiles Support Auras (4-Link) 1) Vitality

2) Herald of Ash

3) Herald of Purity

4) Enlighten Support Mobility and Utility Link (4-Link) For the early stage when cannot find the same gems as mentioned you can use Faster Attacks Support as this gem build is for attack speed. So, using it you can do early mapping and leveling. Enduring Cry is for Endurance Charge regeneration.

1) Leap Slam

2) Lifetap Support

3) Enduring Cry

4) Blood and Sand Flammability (3-Link) This gem link is for cursing the enemies hitting on you using the Flammability gem. It lowers the enemies’ fire resistance and ignites enemies on fire on hit.

1) Cast When Damage Taken Support (Level 1)

2) Wave of Conviction (Level 7)

3) Flammability (Level 5) Vaal Molten Shell (3-Link) This link is for the defense that should be manually cast. Use of Blood Rage grants you Attack Speed and must be active all the time.

1) Vaal Molten Shell

2) Blood Rage

3) Increased Duration Support

Ascendancy Nodes

After unlocking ascendancy, you have to choose ascendancy nodes to invest your points on. For this build, choose these ascendancy nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Unflinching

Undeniable

Unbreakable

Unrelenting

Bandits

For this build, kill all the bandits and help Eramir for 2 Passive Skill Points.

Pantheons

In this build, choose the power of Solaris as a major god and the power of Gruthkul or Ralakesh as a minor god.