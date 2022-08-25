8 Best Kingdom Hearts Games You Can Play 2022

Kingdom Hearts spreads across 20 years and has reached many consoles and console generations. Joining the saga can be confusing, so we’re trimming down the selection. We bring the 8 best Kingdom Hearts games available.

See, the saga’s story and quality fluctuate between titles. Nevertheless, the saga, as a whole, is incredibly popular both as a cult and mainstream experience.

Then again, the series is sporadic, and it’s hard to follow the story. It’s also full of confusing and bombastic names.

We want to clarify your doubts and tell you which available installments are worth your time and money. Afterward, we’re putting the series and bundles in order. Overall, it’s a definitive guide on what Kingdom Hearts games to play and in what order.

Selecting The Best Kingdom Hearts Games

Kingdom Hearts is a long-running franchise, and it includes main entries, re-launches, expansions, remasters, remakes, and spin-offs. That’s why it’s hard to follow. Moreover, some side games still pack important bits of the story.

Still, Kingdom Hearts has a special spot in the industry. The franchise made a name for itself by combining various things that no one thought to combine before:

Final Fantasy, Disney, and original characters traveling together in fantastical stories. Even Goofy and Donald become playable badass heroes.

Disney scenarios and magical settings intertwined with riveting stories about pushing the darkness away.

Hardcore RPG elements are akin to the Final Fantasy series. Each game features various character progression and skill mechanics to spice it up.

Fast-paced real-time combat combines melee weapons, magic, ranged skills, and swords. It blends action-RPG, hack & slash, and aerial combat.

Keyblades, as a signature element for the saga. These are giant blades but also keys that open the "hearts" of entire realms.

Family-friendly themes with plenty of friendship and hearts.

Lengthy and difficult boss battles. The series is surprisingly challenging and includes Final Fantasy and Disney villains to top it all off.

These elements come together and deliver a wacky and extremely fun juice; fans love it. And after 20 years of beloved original and Disney characters, the franchise gathers a loyal gaming community.

You may be part of this community, you might be a casual fan, or you might be looking to enter. In any case, we’re choosing the Kingdom Hearts games with the best critical and user scores.

Moreover, the titles we pick must be available to play today. As a result, rather than counting older titles like the original release, we’re finding the best alternatives for modern consoles.

You can find these games on Windows (Epic Games & Microsoft Store), Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo 3DS devices. We’re not counting mobile games, though, as they feel completely different the console entires.

So, let us help you navigate through the convoluted series catalog. We’re listing main titles, remasters, “remixes,” re-launches, and similar, as long as they are the best and currently available.

At the end of the article, you’ll see more information about the saga. That includes release date order, timeline order, and bundle information.

Best Kingdom Hearts Games

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: March 2017

March 2017 Platform: PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (Cloud only)

The highest-rated game in the saga is actually an easy-to-find bundle. It’s hard to explain because it includes remasters of several games, game modes, add-ons, and DLCs. Overall, it has six main adventures, plus tons of extras -and you can choose what to play from the main screen.

The title includes a remastered version of the first six main Kingdom Hearts games. All of these titles are highly rated among fans and critics. In fact, Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts I, alongside its re-launch versions, are at the top of the charts.

However, the gameplay mechanics and the graphics look outdated; after all, the original game debuted in 2002, and it hasn’t aged all that well. Still, the bundle brings the saga’s original experiences to modern consoles.

You play as Sora, a teenage hero saving the Destiny Islands. As Sora, you go through a series of 3D linear areas to defeat enemies and help NPCs with smaller quests on semi-open hubs. Lastly, the plot is about defeating darkness and pushing it out of the hearts.

Kingdom Hearts III

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: January 2019

January 2019 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Windows

Kingdom Hearts III is the latest main entry in the saga, and most fans would say it’s the best. Also, it features modern graphics, performance, and mechanics to suit your newer taste. The plot is intricate, but it follows the Keyblade wielders restoring the world from Master Xehanort’s plans.

The game follows Sora, once again, traveling alongside Goofy and Donald. They travel through linear worlds coming from classic Disney Worlds. There’s even a Toy Story world, which represented Pixar’s debut in the franchise.

The gameplay is similar to before. There’s 3D hack & slash combat with character progression similar to the first game. As a new addition, you can travel with a party of five characters, which means two extra heroes apart from the main trio.

Additionally, the enemy AI is more advanced than ever. As a result, combat is fast, dynamic, and challenging. Also, Sora has new tiers of magical spells and summons. Likewise, Aqua and Riku are playable characters in certain parts of the game. The secondary heroes are completing a parallel quest.

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: January 2020

January 2020 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Windows

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind includes the Re Mind DLC, and we recommend buying it if you’re going for the latest entry. That’s because the individual DLC is pricey and a bit disjointed. It would be best to include it as part of your main purchase and experience it together.

Re-Mind needs the base game to work, as it’s an expansion. So, the gameplay is exactly the same as the main title. That said, The content brings three scenarios: “Re Mind,” “Limitcut Episode,” and “Secret Episode.” You unlock these sequentially as you clear the levels and progress the game.

Re Mind follows Sora after he rescues Kairi at the end of KDIII. The first episode is a time-traveling adventure. The additional episodes continue with hundreds of fights against Organization XIII.

Overall, the DLC stands out because it has some of the hardest boss fights in the saga. However, if you’re one of the fans that believe KDIII has a confusing ending, Re-Mind won’t probably clear your doubts. Rather, it will give you more of that sweat Keyblade / magic action.

Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days

Developer: h.a.n.d, Square Enix

h.a.n.d, Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: May 2009

May 2009 Platform: Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch

358/2 Days (“Three-Five-Eight Days Over Two) is one of the best entries in the action-RPG saga. The title you can play currently is available for Nintendo Switch, but it’s not a remaster. It’s just as it is and as it was.

The story follows Roxas, a member of the evil Organization XIII. He has two companions and friends, Axel and Xion. Together, the trio delivers a different experience compared to the other games.

The story happens in-between Kingdom Hearts I and II. It’s a revealing prologue episode depicting the side of the antagonists. As before, it blends action-RPG and hack & slash combat, and it does so while delivering a set of new skills and magic.

Lastly, the game introduces a mechanic that allows you to customize your character’s abilities, equipment, items, and mechanics. These are “Panels,” and panels can enable or lock you out of magic and abilities. There’re other RPG elements like this one, which delivers welcome character customization.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: January 2017

January 2017 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch (Cloud only), Windows

The Final Chapter bundle packs prequel stories. First, it bundles Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage, a short story happening before the latest main entry. Then, it packs Dream Drop Distance, an adventure before Kingdom Hearts II.

Dream Drop Distance comes with enhanced visuals, music, elements, design, characters, and scenes. The original installment came out for Nintendo 3DS, and the bundle delivers a newer version for home consoles.

Here, you play as Sora and Riku, trapped in a dream. The setting takes you to old and new magical worlds, and the quest is about defeating Dream Eaters to escape.

Lastly, A Fragmentary Passage is a short adventure where you play as Aqua. You’ve been trapped with Riku and Kairi in the darkness for 10 years. The quest is about finding your way out through different semi-open Disney settings.

Kingdom Hearts: Re:coded

Developer: h.a.n.d, Square Enix

h.a.n.d, Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: October 2010

October 2010 Platform: Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch

Re: coded is a remake of one of the less known games in the saga, “coded.” We recommend it because it’s easy to pick up, extremely fun, cheap, and not too short.

The gameplay also looks outdated, and the stand-alone version available for Nintendo Switch is not a remaster. It brings the game as is, but luckily, the original game had plenty of charm to sustain it on modern screens.

In particular, the character progression system is deep and greatly different. You play as Sora, traveling alongside Goofy, Donald, King Mickey, and Jimmy Cricket.

The story follows the events of Kingdom Hearts II, and the setting is a virtual world, a digital diary. Here, you go through levels to defeat bugs and glitches. Combat relies on the “Deck Command,” which allows you to “code” attacks you can execute in battle.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix, Disney

Square Enix, Disney Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Windows

Melody of Memory is a rhythm game, perfect for saga fans. Even though it’s a spin-off, it packs story beats you could enjoy. If you’re a newcomer, you can enjoy it for what it is and forget about the story.

The gameplay follows saga characters running in straight lines. Each one is one lane, and each lane represents an instrument string. The characters move automatically, and you must slash enemies and obstacles in rhythm.

You can play it alone, or you can play it in co-op with another person (locally or online). In co-op, the gameplay is the same. For example, failing still drains your health, and both can work to level up the HP bar, attacks, skills, and ranged skills. All of this happens while following musical and visual cues.

Outside the levels, you can travel a “constellation” of levels you see with a 2D overhead screen. You use a small ship to travel and pick the world, and settings include Disney and Disney Pixar games. As you complete levels, you’ll unlock items like apparel and cutscenes.

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix Publisher: Square Enix. Disney

Square Enix. Disney Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch (Cloud only), PS4 (Japanese only)

Our last recommendation equals saying, “just play everything.” It’s inevitable, though. The original entries are not available as individual games. You won’t even find them as retro-compatible experiences.

The Integrum Masterpieceincludes, as we said, everything. You can check the charts below, but overall, Masterpiece is the entire main story.

That means the staggering amount of 10 games plus a prequel movie. It allows you to explore the entire universe and open your way across the different realms with Sora, Goofy, and Donald. It means fighting against the darkness in dozens of Disney and Disney Pixar worlds.

Lastly, the title is available through Nintendo’s cloud streaming service only. You need a stable connection to play it, but not a subscription service. It’s also available for PS4, but the version is in Japanese.

Kingdom Hearts Games In Order Of Release Date

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - Fight the Darkness Trailer | PS4

Watch this video on YouTube

Here’re the Kingdom Hearts games in order of release date. Perhaps, the list could help you understand the saga.

Kingdom Hearts I (2002 – main game )

) Kingdom Hearts Final Mix (2004 – re-launch of the original game )

) Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories (2004 – main game )

) Kingdom Hearts II (2005 – main game )

) Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix (2007 – a newer version of Kingdom Hearts II )

) Kingdom Hearts: Re Chain of Memories (2007 – a remake of Chain of Memories )

) Kingdom Hearts coded (2008 – spin-off )

) Kingdom Hearts: 358/2 Days (2009 – main game )

) Kingdom Hearts Birth by sleep (2010 – main game )

) Kingdom Hearts: Re: coded (2010 – a remake of coded )

) Kingdom Hearts: Birth by Sleep Final Mix (2011 – western version of Birth by Sleep . It has an expansion and extra content)

. It has an expansion and extra content) Kingdom Hearts: Dream Drop Distance (2012 – main game )

) Kingdom Hearts X (2013 – mobile spin-off . It has been re-branded various times)

. It has been re-branded various times) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMix (2012 – bundle )

) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMix (2014 – bundle )

) Kingdom Hearts Union X (2015 – re-launch of X )

) Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (2017 – bundle )

) Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage (2017 – a short prequel to Kingdom Hearts III. It’s only included in Final Chapter Prologue )

Final Chapter Prologue ) Kingdom Hearts 1.5 ReMix + 2.5 ReMix (2017 – bundle )

) Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far (2018 – definitive bundle, as it includes every main title until 2018 )

Kingdom Hearts III (2019 – latest main title )

) Kingdom Hearts VR (2019 – spin-off )

) Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road (2020 -- mobile spin-off )

(2020 ) Kingdom Hearts Re Mind (2020 – expansion for Kingdom Hearts III )

) Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (2020 – spin-off )

) Kingdom Hearts III + Re-Mind (2021 – bundle)

Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece (2022 – bundle)

What are the Kingdom Hearts bundles?

These are the Kingdom Hearts bundles in an easy-to-understand chart:

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMix Kingdom Hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 ReMix Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts

Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: coded Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (prequel movie) Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix Kingdom hearts Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (with HD cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix

Kingdom Hearts Re.coded (with HD cinematics)

Kingdom Hearts X Back Cover (prequel movie) Kingdom Hearts: The Story So Far Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Kingdom Hearts III+ Re Mind Kingdom Hearts III

Re-Mind DLC Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMix

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind

Kingdom Hearts Games In Chronological Order

Lastly, here’re the saga’s games in order of timeline events:

Kingdom Hearts X

Kingdom Hearts Union X

Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road

Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage *

Kingdom Hearts

Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories

Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days

Kingdom Hearts II

Kingdom Hearts coded

Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage *

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts III Re-Mind

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

* Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage continues the story you play in Birth by Sleep. Also, as the story covers 10 years, the ending connects directly to Kingdom Hearts III.