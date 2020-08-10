Shopping for the best laptop for medical school doesn’t have to be such a hassle. It doesn’t have to be a powerful supercomputer, nor does it need extra features. Sure, there are a few things to keep in mind with respect to a medical student’s needs.

Quite often, medical students can work with a lightweight, portable laptop that they can carry around easily. To make things easier, we decided to go above and beyond to find some of the best laptop for medical school.

These are some of the best laptops for medical students that will ensure a smooth workflow for to-be health professionals to shine bright through school.

Does a medical student need a laptop?

In today’s world, no matter what you are studying, it’s always beneficial to have a laptop. Especially when the world is slowly gravitating towards online study materials over traditional books, and for medical students, it will be easier to take notes or watch a crash course on many topics.

Besides, having a laptop at hand will make it easier to make presentations or go through your professor’s PowerPoint lectures as revision. Further, there are endless educational videos, and it is always better to stay informed about ongoing health news as a health professional.

Best Laptop For Medical School (2020)

Budget Friendly (Under 500)

To shop under budget and find the best laptops for medical school is a challenging task. There are many features that you have to settle with. Further, these laptops were picked from a sea of inexpensive laptops through customer reviews, ratings, and hands-on experiences.

These laptops may not be the best and also compromise many features. However, for the price they come in, their performance is outstanding.

HP Chromebook 11 — Best HP Laptop For Medical Students

The HP Chromebook 11 has a modern design with the two-toned color and rounded edges. On the black matte lid, the shiny HP logo sits gracefully at the center.

Even though it is made of plastic, the build is surprisingly sturdy. Further, it only weighs 2.4 lbs so you can just throw it in your bag and carry it around everywhere in the school. The 11.6-inch display might be slightly too small for a medical laptop.

But what’s even worse is the fact that the display is far from anything nice. The anti-glare display fails miserably with 192 nits of brightness, being too dull and washed out. The viewing angles aren’t that great either, and as you widen your gaze, more washed out, the colors are on screen.

Key Features OS: ChromeOS

CPU: 1.6 GHz Intel Celeron

GPU: Intel HD Graphics

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 16 GB SSD

Weight: 2.40 lbs

Battery: 13 hours

Display: 11.6” HD anti-glare display

Dimension: 11.3 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches

Moreover, the laptop opens up to a chiclet-style island keyboard with black keys on the silver base. The keyboard is reasonably comfortable to type in. However, the keys have a short key travel of 1.3mm with an actuation force of 56 grams.

Pros: Impressive audio

Inexpensive

Dual speakers

Comfortable keyboard

microSD card reader

Long battery life Cons: Short key travel

Dull, washed-out display

Our Verdict: Medical students can do just fine with this laptop as it can sufficiently handle light browsing, video streaming, and word processing. No doubt, this is the best HP laptop for medical students.

Lenovo 11.6″ HD IPS Touchscreen — Best Budget-Friendly Convertible Laptop

The Lenovo 11.6” HD laptop is simply the best budget-friendly convertible laptop in the market today.

Made of plastic all through, this Chromebook comes in an off-white color with the Lenovo logo placed neatly on the right border, and a Chrome logo on the left. It’s quite sturdy for a laptop at this price range.

The thick bezels on display aren’t comforting, and the display may not be up to par for many. It’s rather dull, which is not surprising for the budget we are looking at.

However, the 360 hinge allows you to flip your laptop into a tablet and let loose after a tiring day of medical school. Further, if you get an Active stylus, you can benefit from the screenshot as it’s easier to take notes in class.

Key Features OS: ChromeOS

CPU: Quad-Core MediaTek MT8173C

GPU: MediaTek

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 32GB eMMC

Weight: 2.76 pounds

Battery: 10 hours

Display: 11.6” HD anti-glare display

Dimension: 8 x 11.4 x 0.8 inches

Moreover, the company understands the value of a good keyboard even when you are under a tight budget. The keyboard is comfortable to use but has shallow key travel of just 1.2mm. But due to the actuation of 72 grams, the keys offer a good clicking feel.

Pros: 2 in 1 laptop

Inexpensive

Touchscreen

Stylus support

Long battery life Cons: Short key travel

Dull display

Our Verdict: The Mediatek processor isn’t the best but does a fine job for a laptop cum tablet hybrid. The touchscreen is a feature that can help medical students a great deal if they want to take notes digitally. And with a long-lasting battery, you can go a full day on a single full charge!

Dell Inspiron i5378-7171GRY – Best Laptop For Pre Med College Students

This device undoubtedly hits the sweet spot of value for money, and it shows really well. Even though it is a little higher than the budget of 500$, it is the best laptop for pre-med college students!

The 13.3 inch 2 in 1 laptop is stylish from every angle with its more screen and less bezel design. This portable laptop is small in size but has an FHD screen and even features a backlit keyboard, which is rare for lower-end laptops.

Further, even with the laptop/tablet scenario, this is not a lightweight laptop. It is rather heavy for its size at 3.4 lbs. However, it isn’t much to carry around all day for productivity on-the-go. It is simply the best Dell laptop for medical school.

Key Features OS: Windows 10

CPU: 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7

GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Weight: 3.4 pounds

Battery: 10-12 hours

Display: 13.3” FHD IPS display

Dimension: 8.8 x 12.8 x 0.8 inches

With 8GB RAM, 7th generation i7 processor, and a fast 256GB SSD, it packs a punch in its performance. However, like most budget laptops, Dell Inspiron i5378 also fails miserably with a dull and dim display.

Pros: Backlit keyboard

Powerful processor

2 in 1 feature

Touchscreen

Solid build

Windows Precision Gestures

Windows Hello

Comfortable keyboard

Responsive touchpad

Long-lasting battery Cons: Dull display

Poor audio

Our Verdict: Dell Inspiron i5378 packs a punch with the relatively powerful Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM. Even though it features a below-average display, it still isn’t a deal-breaker as the other features make it worth every cent.

Budget with Performance (Under 1000)

If you have some extra cash to spend on your purchase, here are some of the best laptops for medical school under a thousand bucks. These laptops perform well, have better displays, and longer battery life than low-end devices.

New Apple MacBook Air – Bang For Your Buck

Well, MacBook needs no introduction as it has already made a name in the laptop industry as one of the best laptops to ever be made. The gold-toned metallic body is stylish and a delight for the eyes.

The major highlight of this year’s Macbook Air compared to last year’s model (2019) is the change of keyboard. This laptop features a Magic keyboard featuring scissor switches instead of the unreliable butterfly keys. Further, the keyboard is backlit, so your eyes don’t have to go through much trouble when working in the dark.

The new Air is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, which is quite an improvement from last year’s 8th Gen processor.

Key Features OS: macOS

CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i3

GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Weight: 2.8 pounds

Battery: 11 hours

Display: 13.3-inch LED Retina display

Dimension: 12.8 x 2.4 x 9.1 inches

This 13-inch aluminum molded beauty comes in three eye-pleasing colors: gold, silver, and space gray. Apple’s True Tone display technology does a splendid job at adjusting colors according to the ambient light.

Pros: True Tone technology

Thin and lightweight

Vibrant and crisp display

Backlit Magic keyboard

Long-lasting battery

Touch ID

Stereo speakers

Elegant design

No heat issues Cons: Shallow (1mm) key travel

Core i3 for an expensive laptop

Our Verdict: The new Macbook Air is a bang for your price considering all the features that it comes with. Moreover, with up to 11 hours of battery life, stunning display, and a comfortable keyboard, you can work on it all day long! However, the fact that it has the Core i3 processor is a let-down given how much it costs but still isn’t a deal-breaker.

Acer Spin 3 – Best 2 in 1 laptop for medical school

Productivity is always prized in a medical school. And Acer Spin 3 is the best 2 in 1 laptop for medical school to be productive all day long.

The sleek gray laptop doesn’t necessarily turn eyes as its design is rather basic. Even though the plastic body feels nice and smooth, it doesn’t have a very gripping surface. This could lead to slipping from one’s hand while using it in tablet mode. So you have to be extra careful when you are holding it in a laptop or tablet form.

Further, the 14 inch 1920 x 1080 display offers plenty of screen space due to the ultra-thin bezels. However, the colors lack depth and vibrancy, making for a dull and boring display.

Key Features OS: Windows 10 Home

CPU: 4.6 GHz Core i7

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 620

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Weight: 3.7 pounds

Battery: 12 hours

Display: 14-inch FHD IPS Touch

Dimension: 12.9 x 9.4 x 0.8 inches

Despite having just 1mm key travel, the island-style keyboard is responsive and smooth with 80g actuation force. There is a fair space between the keys that make it easy to press out a character without much struggle. Further, the touchpad isn’t too clicky, and the left and right-click buttons take more than a single attempt.

Pros: Responsive keyboard

Powerful audio

No heating issues

Long battery life

2 in 1 feature

Touchscreen

Stylus support

Stays cool under pressure Cons: Poor touchpad

Dull display

Lacks type-C port

Our Verdict: Acer Spin 3 is the best laptop or tablet for medical school because of its versatility and powerful performance. What we love more about this laptop is that it supports a stylus, which is a boon for note-taking in classes.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480 — Best Windows Laptop For Medical Students

With epic battery life, Lenovo Thinkpad T480 is the best Windows laptop for medical students. The design on this laptop is functional but not too stylish. Earlier models look no different from this one, but that shouldn’t be a big deal.

Even though it is not the slimmest laptop out there in the market, it is easy to carry around. This laptop is good for productivity with its 1920 x 1080 display and more than 17 hours of long battery life. The display shows true colors and crisp details.

The Lenovo Thinkpad actually packs a punch in terms of performance. There is no significant lagging, and it’s able to handle all the tasks thrown at it.

Key Features OS: Windows 10 Pro

CPU: 1.6 GHz Core i5-8250U

GPU: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Weight: 3.63 pounds

Battery: 17 hours

Display: 14-inch HD LED

Dimension: 9.2 x 13.2 x 0.8 inches

Moreover, the tactile smiled-shaped keys offer a good typing experience. With 1.7mm key travel and 72 grams of actuation force, this keyboard is comfortable but isn’t as responsive as you’d expect it to be.

Pros: Long-lasting battery

Can output 4K videos

Good key travel (1.7mm)

Responsive trackpad Cons: Heavy

Dull display

Our Verdict: Well, the search for the best windows laptop for medical school ends here as Lenovo Thinkpad T480 has managed to grab the title. With its smooth performance and pleasant keyboard, it definitely is a bang for your back. However, it’s a little disappointing to see such a lackluster display on such an expensive model.

High Budget (Over 1000)

Even though medical school is expensive, you may want to carry the best laptop for medical school regardless of how much it costs. Having a powerful laptop means you can do any task with ease. Well, these are some of the best laptops for medical students over 1000 dollars.

New Apple MacBook Pro – Best Mac Laptop For Medical Students

Apple MacBook Pro has made a name of its own as one of the most versatile and powerful laptops of all time. To be fair, we can say that it is the best Mac laptop for medical students.

Even though it could possibly break your bank, the features are worth all the cents. The design is beautiful and is one of the most beautiful laptops you will ever lay your eyes on. Well, eye-catching design is not the only beauty of this machine — it performs all demanding tasks without a flinch.

The display is undoubtedly one of the best thanks to its brilliant Retina display and True Tone Technology. But, it has 0.5-inch bezels in this era of bezel-less devices.

Key Features OS: macOS

CPU: 2.4GHz Intel Core i5

GPU: Radeon Pro Discrete GPU

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Weight: 3 pounds

Battery: 10 hours

Display: 13.3-inch HD

Dimension: 7.9 x 12 x 0.6 inches

The controversial Butterfly switch keyboard was disliked by many, just like the dust and debris collected on the board, Apple had to bite the dust with this one. Obviously, if you’re spending two grand on a device, you’d naturally expect it to have the best everything. But, the shallow key travel, double-typing, getting stuck are only a few problems.

However, the function keys are replaced by a Touch Bar, and it almost overcomes the unreliable keyboard to a certain extent. It makes using the laptop even more intuitive as the keys change automatically based on user activities.

Pros: Touch ID

Bright and crisp display

Supports 5K output

Powerful Audio

Apple T2 Security Chip

Blazing fast performance

Versatile Touch Bar in keyboard Cons: 0.5-inch bezels

Controversial butterfly keys

Our Verdict: Although the best Mac laptop for medical students has its fair shares of ups and downs, we can make a safe bet that the pros heavily outweigh the cons. If you have a boatload of money to invest in a strong, powerful laptop, this should be your choice.

Dell XPS 13 7390 Laptop – Best Laptop For Doctors

Cut and made out of a single aluminum block, this laptop provides more strength in build than other laptops that are made in pieces. Without any budget constraints, this is the best laptop for doctors or basically anyone seeking an absolutely stunning device.

The 13.3-inch screen may seem rather small, but the 4K display is stunning and immersive with thin bezels. To be honest, the 4K display on a small screen seems like a bit of a stretch, but nonetheless, this display is easily one of the bests on our list.

Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorites because of its stunning ultraportable design, gorgeous 4K display, and outstanding performance with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Intel Core i7 processor.

Key Features: OS: Windows 10 Home

CPU: 4.6 GHz Intel Core i7

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Weight: 2.93 pounds

Battery: 7 hours

Display: 13.3-inch UHD

Dimension: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches

Usually, thin laptops have a reputation for shallow keyboards. However, that is not the case with Dell XPS 13 as the keys have a decent key travel. It offers a comfortable typing experience, and the keys have a certain clickiness aspect to them.

Pros: 4K display

Thin bezels

Touchscreen

Decent audio

Doesn’t heat up

Fingerprint reader

Smooth performance

Ample storage and memory

Sturdy build and stunning design Cons: Average battery life

Low volume

Average webcam

Our Verdict: There’s not the slightest hint of lag, and this beast outperforms most of its competitors. The stunning 4K display shows rich and saturated colors and is bright enough to use out in broad daylight. Undoubtedly, Dell XPS 13 (2019) is our top pick as the best laptop for doctors.

MSI GS65 Stealth – Best Laptop For Med School And Gaming

If you are a medical student who also likes to play games in free time, MSI GS65 Stealth is the best laptop for med school and gaming.

Beautiful golden accents adorn the black metal chassis with the exquisite MSI logo in the center. The golden lines further extend onto the sides of the air vents for an extra dash of elegance and a whole lot of style.

The display has a 1920 x 1080 resolution with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It produces sharp images and vibrant hues. However, it isn’t as bright as the Dell XPS 13 but still is bright just enough to use outdoors.

Key Features OS: Windows 10

CPU: 4.6 GHz Intel Core i7

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 16 GB

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Weight: 4.1 pounds

Battery: 5+ hours

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

Dimension: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches

With 1.4mm key travel, it is a decent keyboard that is comfortable to type on. The island-style keys have 77g of actuation force and are surprisingly springy. Moreover, each key has individual lighting, and you can even create a custom jewel-toned color scheme to go with your elegant gold-lined laptop.

Pros: Ultra-Thin bezels

Slim design

Gorgeous style

Excellent audio

Decent keyboard

Responsive touchpad

Bright and vibrant display

Responsive Silky Glass Touchpad Cons: Short battery life

Poor webcam (720p)

Our Verdict: MSI GS65 Stealth is, needless to say, the best laptop to buy for medical school and gaming. This beast is powerful enough to handle all heavy games as well as thin and light enough to accompany you through the lectures. Moreover, it has the best 4K display to play games.

Things To Consider Before Buying Medical Laptop (Buyer’s Guide)

Even though medical students do not require as powerful laptops as gamers do, there are still a few things to consider before making the purchase.

Operating System

Any laptop with Windows or macOS should be just fine. While Chromebooks are all the rage, it is suitable for medical students depending on their usage style. The cloud computing feature can make all the notes easily accessible through the internet. However, having a Chromebook will require you to be connected all the time.

We wouldn’t necessarily recommend a Linux system, because medical students already have enough stress about exams, right?

Processor

If you are medical student shopping under budget, Core i5 Processor is a good choice, or you can even step down to i3. But i3 is a very old processor, and it will get painfully slow and sluggish within the first year of use. So, we recommend i5 processors for general medical school use.

However, if you are a gamer, you might want to get a laptop with i7 or higher. The i7 processor delivers fast performance without draining the battery too much on a typical laptop. But the same can’t be said for gaming laptops.

Gaming laptops are powerful but do not have the best battery life. A gaming laptop can run for about 2 hours before it needs to be plugged in again.

RAM

At this point, there’s not much we can say about RAM requirements as everyone knows it already. The minimum RAM you should look for is at least 4GB.

However, we recommend 8GB RAM as you can throw anything at it and still get a smooth performance. Anything above that is a bit overkill unless you are a content creator who relies on using CPU intensive tasks.

Storage

It’s equally important to have a proper storage system. HDD (Hard Disk Drive) is a thing of the past, and SSD (Solid State Drive) is all the rage now. And rightfully so, as SSDs deliver faster and smoother performance than HDDs ever did.

So, you should aim for at least a 128GB SSD. Ideally, we’d recommend a 256 or 512GB SSD if you’re looking for the best laptop to have for medical school.

Why do you need faster storage? Well, in case the RAM is fully occupied, the main storage is used for further processing. If you have an SSD, the performance is still smooth. But imagine, less RAM and slow HDD — you would want to rip your hair out!

Battery

It’s essential to have a laptop that runs through most of the day if you’re in a medical school. The best laptops for medical students should have about 8 hours of battery life, so you don’t have to hunt for a power socket everywhere you go.

FAQs

How much RAM does a typical college student need on a laptop?

For a typical college student, 4GB or even 6GB of RAM is enough. If you want a smooth performance without any lag, you can go for 8GB. However, anything above is an overkill unless you want to run intensive programs like Premier Pro or CAD, which you don’t have to do in med school. So, 6GB of RAM should suffice.

Mac vs PC — which one should I get?

Ultimately, it depends on what is comfortable for you and how much you are willing to spend. Mac laptops are more on the expensive side, but they are also more stable and stylish. Windows laptops are versatile and more user-friendly. There are pros and cons to both. Macs appear to be a better fit for designers and artists, while PCs are well suited for gaming and business.

Is a laptop or tablet better for college?

In general, laptops are better suited for college due to its plethora of programs and functionality. However, laptops cost more than tablets. Moreover, tablets also come with rear camera/s that make it easy to quickly take pictures of notes. If all you have to do in college is work on Google Docs, stream videos or music, or make presentations, you’re better off buying a tablet if you want to save money.

Are Chromebooks good for medical students?

Since Chromebooks lack storage options and are fully optimized for the cloud, they may not be an ideal choice for students. However, Chromebooks are really cheap and might actually be an ideal choice for students who do not want to break their bank on a full-fledged powerful laptop.

Conclusion

Well, which of these laptops are you planning to get? Comment below and let us know if we missed a gem!