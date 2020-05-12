The best laptop for writers may vary subjectively, but one common quality everyone can agree on is an excellent keyboard. It is not the only factor for deciding which product is the best for writers, but it plays an important role.

Other than that, a writer would want an excellent display that won’t strain their eyes during long hours of typing. A lightweight device with a long battery life could be a priority for writers who are always on-the-go. Furthermore, screen size, storage capacity, RAM, and software are other minor yet very important characteristics that define the best laptop for a writer.

Whether you’re a travel blogger or a work from home mom or a passionate writer who likes to click and edit their own photos and videos; we’ve got a laptop for you! Here’s our run down of the best laptop for a writer and bloggers.

Best Laptop for Writers — At a Glance

Best Professional Laptop

New Apple MacBook Air

Apple has its loyal fanbase, especially among professional writers and content creators. No wonder the New Apple MacBook Air is deemed as the best laptop for writing and photoshop. The 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology adjusts the screen brightness according to the user’s surroundings so that’s a plus for PhotoShop users.

The worldwide discontentment with Apple’s signature butterfly keyboard, the company finally went back to the traditional scissor keys. Key travel may not be the best but better than what MacBook users are used to. There aren’t any major updates when it comes to the casing but the significantly cheaper price tag makes the new MacBook Air quite a catch!

Key Features 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

RAM up to 8 GB

Powered by 1.1GHz dual-core 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Maximum display resolution of 2560×1600 pixels

Storage up to 256GB SSD

Dimensions: 12.8 x 2.4 x 9.1 inches

Weighs up to 2.8 lbs

Graphics by Intel Iris Plus

Covers 95% of the sRGB, 74% of the Adobe RGB, and 74% of the DCI-P3 color gamut

Average battery life up to 9 hours

Key travel: 1 mm

Ports: two Thunderbolt 3 ports, headphone jack, USB C charging

USP: the “Magic Keyboard”

The bumped up graphics produce 345 nits of brightness which is great for writers and photo editors. Moreover, the screen is on the glossier side but it is not overly reflective so working outdoors is a definite possibility.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Pros: Backlit Magic keyboard

Elegant design

Impressive battery life

Lightweight

Fast processors

Power button cum Touch ID

Vibrant display, sharp text clarity

Screen is not overly reflective

Useful apps installed

Sufficient variety of ports

Excellent sound quality

No loud fan

No major heating issues

Siri differentiates speaker’s voice from any background banter

Affordable Cons: No touchscreen

Cannot handle heavy workload and gaming

Subpar webcam quality

Thick bezels

Shallow key travel

Our Verdict: The new Apple MacBook Air is the best professional laptop with its fast processors and high-res display. If used the way it’s intended to, this productivity machine will make any kind of work a smooth sail.

Best Laptop for Writers on a Budget under $300

Lenovo Chromebook S345

The Lenovo Chromebook S345 is a budget device that offers built-in virus protection and the reliability of Google apps. It is lightweight enough to carry around and the 180-degree hinge makes it adaptable to any kind of surface.

Key Features 14.0″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Display

RAM up to 4 GB

Powered by 1.8 GHz AMD A6

Maximum display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

Storage up to 32GB SSD

Dimensions: 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches

Weighs up to 3.28 lbs

Graphics by Intel Integrated Graphics

Average battery life up to 9 hours

Ports: two USB Type C ports, two USB 3.1 ports, micro SD card slot, headphone jack

USP: the familiar and seamless Chrome OS

The Lenovo Chromebook S345 is the best economical laptop for day-to-day personal use. Its fast and simple interface also makes it ideal for the older generation. The Chrome OS enables you to stay connected with every other device that uses your Google account.

Amazon Rating: 2.5/5

Pros: Narrow bezels

Lightweight and attractive look

Great battery life

Kensington lock slot

Wide variety of ports

180-degree hinge creates an angle while using on ‘laptop-mode’ ensuring better sound quality from the downward-facing stereo speakers

Affordable

Simple and secure Chrome OS

Spacious trackpad

Touchscreen Cons: No ethernet

Mushy keyboard

Average display, low brightness

Not for extreme workload

Our Verdict: The Lenovo Chromebook S345 is a user-friendly, economical device for casual use like taking notes, surfing the web, and watching movies. We do not recommend this for professionals but again, in that price tag, what else can you expect?

Best for your Buck

Microsoft Surface Book CR7-00001

With a superb touchscreen and Surface pen included, the Microsoft Surface Book CR7-00001 is the best laptop for drawing. It is one of the most premium looking and fast 13″ devices in the market. This stunner is not just about looks with its magnesium alloy casing and dynamic hinge. It is also a durable and speedy machine with a vibrant display that won’t fry your legs!

While the 3:2 ratio may sound odd to some but that’s what makes the Surface Book the best laptop for photo editing (especially DSLR pictures). Moreover, the added height makes it ideal for writing and reading as well.

The Detach button negates any worries about the tablet and keyboard separating on their own. Plus, the 8 MP back camera and 5MP front camera ensure clear and sharp video calls.

Key Features 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display resolution

RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 2.6 GHz Core M Family

Maximum display resolution of 3000×2000 pixels

Storage up to 512 GB SSD

Dimensions: 10.9 x 16.5 x 1.9 inches

Weighs up to 3.48 lbs

Graphics by Nvidia GeForce GPU

Covers 99% of the sRGB, and 75% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 7 hours

Key travel: 1.6 mm

Ports: two USB 3.0 ports, SD card reader, headphone jack, mini Display port, two charging ports (one on the keyboard portion and the other on the tablet a.k.a. “clipboard” portion)

USP: its hybrid looks, complete with the fulcrum hinge

One major downside is that the keyboard portion contains the GPU and battery. So detaching it and using just the tablet or the ‘clipboard’ can suck out the battery significantly.

Amazon Rating: 3.5/5

Pros: Surface pen included— useful for graphic designers, photo editors, etc.

Stunning display with brightness of up to 411 nits

Premium and sturdy looks; high-end build quality

Tactile keyboard

Precision glass trackpad

Wide range of ports

Magnetic charging mechanism

Fair webcam quality

No loud fans

Good thermals— heat is produced by the clipboard so your legs won’t feel the burn

Older games run smoothly

Fast processors Cons: Average battery life

Lacks ports on the clipboard

Fulcrum hinge causes a gap when shut down, may allow dust and dirt to enter

Glossy display

Screen wobbles while using the touchscreen on laptop-mode

Surface pen is attached magnetically, may get misplaced

Our Verdict: The Microsoft Surface Book CR7-0001 will make head turn for sure. With its vivid and clear display, good thermals, and speedy performance, this luxe product is worth every penny!

Best Laptop for Writing Ergonomics

ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop (UX333FA-AB77)

The ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim (UX333FA-AB77) combines compatibility with great performance. The screen size might be on the smaller side but its thin bezels ensure an immersive viewing experience. Also, the lid lifts the device as it opens, making it sit at a comfortable angle, ensuring an ergonomic position while typing.

The ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim may look grand with its metallic finish but it is a fingerprint magnet! However, that’s a little downside to this lightning-fast productivity machine. Being significantly smaller than the 13” MacBook Air, this lightweight device with good battery life is perfect for those who wish to escape their writer’s block by getting some fresh air!

Key Features 13.3” Full HD NanoEdge display

RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 4.6 GHz Intel Core i7

Maximum display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels

Storage up to 512 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Dimensions: 11.9 x 7.4 x 0.7 inches

Weighs up to 2.6 lbs

Graphics by Intel HD Graphics 620

Covers 115% of the sRGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 9 hours

Key travel: 1.3 mm

Ports: Charging port, full-size HDMI port, two USB ports, USB Type C port, micro SD card slot, headphone jack, LED lights

USP: the trackpad cum number pad

The backlit keyboard consists of chicklet keys which provide a fair key travel. However, the small ‘Shift’ key on the right side might take some time to get used to. Moreover, the responsive trackpad can be transformed into a number pad which is a cool feature.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Pros: Compact and stylish

Good battery life

Windows Hello

Comfy keyboard

Responsive trackpad

Windows multi-finger gestures work smoothly

Thin bezels

Heat dissipating vents

Low to no fan noise

Handles light video editing and casual gaming Cons: Dim display (255 nits brightness)

Glossy screen

Bad webcam quality

Below average speakers

No Thunderbolt 3

Keys are tightly packed

Easily catches fingerprints

No touchscreen

Our Verdict: The ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim (UX333FA-AB77) is the best laptop for long writing ergonomics due to its unique lid functionality. Not just that, the lifted angle also promotes better cooling. So writers who love to express their emotions through words will not be stopped by aching wrists or heated thighs!

Best Laptop for Blogging

Apple MacBook Pro

The vivid and saturated display of the Apple MacBook Pro is the best among the ones listed in the article. Plus, great battery life combined with fast performance and powerful speakers makes it the best laptop for blogging.

The MacBook Pro has the signature elegant design, albeit a bit outdated. However, the blindingly vivid display that provides 477 nits of brightness will easily make you overlook the faults. If display is a most for you, we would recommend you a 4k alternative.The top-notch speakers deliver rich and crystal clear sound quality, making it the best laptop for presentations.

It may get relatively hotter than the 15″ MacBook due to lesser space to disperse heat. But even with its fast performance, there is hardly any thermal throttling and the fan is not loud either.

Key Features 13.3″ LED-backlit Retina display with IPS technology

RAM up to 64 GB

Powered by 2.3GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor

Maximum display resolution of 2560-by-1600 pixels

Storage up to 128 GB

Dimensions: 11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches

Weighs up to 3.02 lbs

Graphics by Intel HD Graphics 620

Covers 91% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 8 hours

Key travel: 1 mm

Ports: two Thunderbolt 3 ports that support

USP: the brilliant and eye-catching display

The infamous butterfly keyboard is improved, quieter, and more comfortable. Thus, this MacBook can be used for playing older games and editing.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Pros: Great battery life

Responsive and fast

Powerful speakers, no sound distortion

Convenient Touch ID

Handsome design

Good thermals, quiet fan

Accurate color reproduction

Vivid display

Provides better gaming experience than MacBook Air Cons: Shallow key travel

Thick bezels

No face ID

Poor webcam quality

Upgrading is expensive

Not enough ports

No touchscreen

Our Verdict: The port selection of the Apple MacBook Pro is quite a bummer but its high performance and cooling make it one of our favorite productivity machines.

Best Notebook for Writers

ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop (UX331UA-AS51)

The ASUS ZenBook 13(UX331UA-AS51) is a budget-friendly option, especially for writers working from home. It is slim, lightweight, and has a snappy keyboard so how can we not call it the best notebook for writers?

This affordable notebook is the best laptop for working from home with its slim look, a tactile keyboard, a colorful display, and impressive battery life. The 11-hour long battery backup is no joke and makes it ideal for working on the road. However, the dim display producing 226 nits of brightness may hold you back from working outdoors.

Key Features: 13.3″ wide-view Full-HD Nano-edge bezel display

RAM up to 8 GB

Powered by 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5

Maximum display resolution of 1920×1080 pixels

Storage up to 256 GB Flash Memory Solid State

Dimensions: 12.2 x 8.5 x 0.5 inches

Weighs up to 2.5 lbs

Graphics by Intel UHD Graphics 620

Average battery life up to 11 hours

Key travel: 1.4 mm

Ports: full HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.0 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5Gbps), a barrel-shaped charging port, a combo audio jack, a micro SD card reader, a pair of indicator lights for charging and standby

USP: its professional aesthetic

The sound quality took us off-guard though. It is clear and detailed, with bass being more noticeable than most laptops in the market.

Amazon Rating: 3.5/5

Pros: Affordable yet powerful

Excellent battery life

Slim and lightweight

Colorful display

Comfy tactile keyboard

Precise and responsive trackpad

Fingerprint sensor

Windows Hello

Good sound quality

Sufficient variety of ports Cons: Lacks discrete graphics for gaming

Lags when subjected to heavy workload

Dim display

No touchscreen

Webcam produced washed-out pictures

No Thunderbolt 3

Our Verdict: The ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim (UX331UA-AS51) has its fair share of weaknesses but it works well for a budget buy. Plus, how many times do we come across a device that lets us listen to music without deducting the bass?

Best Laptop for Drawing

Dell XPS 13 7390

The Dell XPS 13 7390 is a portable productivity beast! It is the first ultraportable device to actually outrun older 7th-gen “H”-class CPUs in heavier machines. Along with its Active Pen, this one is the best 2-in-1 laptop for writing.

The lightweight XPS 13 7390 is ideal for students and office-goers with its excellent performance and long battery life. The keyboard is pleasantly crisp and responsive, and the Microsoft Precision trackpad adds on to the smooth working.

Key Features: 13.4-inch Touchscreen InfinityEdge FHD Display

RAM up to 16 GB

Powered by 1.3 GHz Intel Core i7

Maximum display resolution of 2560×1600 pixel1920 x 1200 pixels

Storage up to 512 GB

Dimensions: 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3 inches

Weighs up to 2.9 lbs

Graphics by Intel Iris Plus

Covers 99% of the sRGB, and 77% of the Adobe RGB color gamut

Average battery life up to 8 hours

Key travel: 1.33 mm

Ports: two Thunderbolt 3, 1 USB-C, analog headset jack, Noble lock port, micro SD card slot

USP: its convertible design

DELL XPS 13 consists of two fans that keep heating issues at bay while being noiseless. However, Dell not including the Active Pen with the product is a disappointment.

Amazon Rating: N/A

Pros: Compact machine

Splendid performance

Good variety of ports

Fair battery life

Sturdy design

Fingerprint scanner

Thin bezels

No heating issues

Microsoft precision trackpad

Responsive keyboard Cons: Active Pen (not included) does not create the smoothest lines

RAM and SSD are not upgradable

No Windows Hello

Our Verdict: The Dell XPS 13 7390 is worthy of consideration with its vibrant display and overall comfortable working experience. The Active Pen may not ensure the smoothest lines but its good enough for note-taking making this portable device the best laptop for writing on the screen.

Difference Between Laptop and Notebook

The terms ‘laptop’ and ‘notebook’ are used interchangeably by many without knowing the meaning of each. Thus, we’ll be breaking down these terms to get a better idea of what each one means.



Particulars Laptop Notebook Weight Usually ranging from 4-10 lbs; particularly gaming laptops are on the heavier side Less than 5 lbs; more compact Purpose Initially designed for office-goers to work on-the-go. Nowadays, different types of laptops cater to different people like writers, editors, gamers, etc. Suitable for personal use like web browsing, gaming, and other forms of entertainment; not designed for heavy workload. Battery life Battery life of popular laptops can range from 4-12 hours depending on its specs and the workload. Batteries may not be as powerful as those used in laptops but the smaller screen size can guarantee lesser usage of power. Screen size Ranges from 10-12” Screen size similar to that of an actual notebook (yes, the ones we used at school!) Storage Type of storage varies from SSD and HDD; capacity ranges from 128GB to 1TB. Mostly limited to SSD but due to a notebook’s small size, storage capacity can be raised till 1TB. Specs More RAM and higher-end processors make laptops beefier. Fans are included since workload can make the laptop heat up. Moreover, most laptops can be upgraded in terms of RAM, storage, processor, etc. RAM ranges from 1-4 GB since they are used for simpler work. Most notebooks do not have a fan which makes them a quieter, lightweight option. Unlike laptops, notebooks are not upgradable. Price Depending on the specs, a laptop can cost around $500 or less. Higher-end laptops used by content creators, gamers, etc. can go above $2000-3000. Supposedly cheaper than laptops but depending on the configurations, a notebook’s price range is wide as it starts from $150 and may go up to $1000.

FAQs

Is Chromebook good for writers?

The Lenovo Chromebook S345 and the Acer Chromebook CB3-131 are considered as some of the best economical laptops for writers. Chromebooks are the perfect choice for those who need unlimited storage as they’re cloud-based. One can never lose their work. Moreover, if you are comfortable with Google Docs, look no further. However, writers who are always on-the-go may not prefer Chromebooks because you’ll need internet connection 24×7 to make it fully productive.

What kind of device writers prefer writing on — Desktop, Laptop, or Tablet?

It depends on one’s lifestyle. If a particular writer spends long hours writing at home, a desktop would be the best option keeping in mind the ergonomics. However, a writer who is always on-the-go would prefer a compact device with a good battery backup.

Does screen size matter?

This one also depends on every individual. If your work requires you to travel a lot (for eg: travel bloggers), you would prefer a smaller screen size for maximum portability. However, if your write-ups include visual representation, requiring you to edit pictures/video, a bigger screen can be essential.

Why do writers prefer working on Apple MacBook to any other laptop?

Writers can never go wrong with an Apple MacBook for the portability and super long battery life it offers. Apps like Apple Notes / Evernote, Scrivener, etc. also make a writer’s job easier. Moreover, there’s nothing more satisfying than going to Starbucks and flexing a MacBook!

Is a Mechanical Keyboard better than a Membrane Keyboard?

Fast typers should go for a mechanical keyboard as it is more tactile and allows key rollover (perfect for gamers!). However, unless you are a fan of the clicky sound, a mechanical keyboard can get loud and annoying. Plus, it is more on the heavier side. On the other hand, a membrane keyboard is portable, affordable, and comparatively quieter.

Conclusion

Each writer has different needs and preferences. From expensive convertible options like the Dell XPS 13 7390 to the easy-on-the-pocket Lenovo Chromebook S345 — there are infinite options to choose from. We hope our list helps you find the best product for the writer in you!

