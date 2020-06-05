Finding laptops with a CD drive is next to impossible. However, laptops with DVD drives are not extinct yet. Phew!

Nowadays, most people prefer laptops to write or to stream music, movies, etc. online rather than getting their hands on the latest CDs in the market. Moreover, removing the optical drive from a laptop also makes your data relatively more secure in case of theft. This resulted in the creation of external DVD drives for laptops.

Even though laptops with a CD/ DVD drive are passé, there are people, like offline gamers, who are aching to try out their favorite game CDs. Thus, we have compiled the top 7 laptops with a CD/ DVD drive that you can get your hands on in 2020!

Things To Know Before Buying Before you plan to get your hands on the best laptop with a CD/ DVD drive in the market, you might want to consider the following points — In an age when laptops are getting smaller and thinner, an optical drive adds unwanted weight to the device.

People have shifted to online sources for listening to music, watching movies, downloading the latest software, etc. This makes an inbuilt optical drive all the more unnecessary.

Affordable USB hard drives and online backup/ storage services are more convenient for storing and sharing media files, so you don’t need to stock up on blank CDs.

A laptop with a CD drive can be a necessity if you are into PC gaming. Especially if tangled cables are your pet peeve, an internal optical drive is your best bet.

The majority of laptops with a CD/ DVD drive do not provide the best computing experience. Thus, external optical drives are recommended.

Top 7 Laptops with CD/DVD Drive — At a Glance

Best Budget Laptop with DVD drive

Lenovo Premium Built High Performance 15.6 inch HD Laptop

The slim and sturdy Lenovo Premium Built High Performance 15.6 inch HD Laptop is the best value for money devices for students. However, since it comes with a dirt-cheap price tag, none of its specs stand out. Overall, we think it is an affordable option for those who are always on-the-go since even the charger is relatively smaller.

Amazon Rating: 3/5

Key Features Weight: 2.65 lbs

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz with Intel Burst Technology up to 2.58 GHz

RAM: 4GB DDR3L 1333 MHz

Resolution: 1366×768 pixels

Battery: 3 hours average (24WHr)

Storage: 500GB 5400 RPM HDD

Display: 15.6 in HD LED Display

Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 1 inches

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics

Ports : USB 3.0, USB 2.0, HDMI, Headphone output/ Microphone input combo, LAN (10/100)

Pros: Lightweight laptop with a small charger

Spacious keyboard

Surprisingly sturdy for a budget laptop

Best for schoolwork, day-to-day multimedia needs

Affordable Cons: Slow performance

Poor battery life

Touchpad is not responsive

‘Silent’ speakers

Runs hot

Our Verdict: The Lenovo Premium Built High Performance 15.6 inch HD Laptop is the best option if you need an economical laptop with CD/ DVD drive for daily use. However, if you are planning to subject the device to some serious workload, it may not stand up to your expectations. With mediocre specs, this laptop is not the fastest machine in the market but does the job it’s intended for.

Best Laptop with an Optical Drive and SSD

Newest Lenovo 15.6” HD Flagship Laptop PC

The user-friendly Lenovo 15.6” HD Flagship Laptop PC comes with a CD drive along with an impressive selection of ports. If you are not tech-savvy and are looking for a laptop with an optical drive that is easy to set up, this is the one for you. However, the ‘S-mode’ restricts you from using any product or service other than that from the Microsoft store. This may be a boon for beginners but a bane for many.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Key Features Weight: 4.6 lbs

CPU: AMD A9-9425 Dual-core Processor 3. 1GHz

RAM: 4GB DDR4

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Battery: 3 hours average

Storage: 128 GB SSD

Display: 15.6” HD WLED Backlight Display

Dimensions: 14.8 x 10 x 0.9 inches

Graphics: AMD Radeon R5

Ports: 2 x USB 3. 0, 1 X HDMI, Stereo Speakers, Headphone/microphone Combo Jack, SD Card Reader

Pros: Easy to set up, great for beginners

Great for watching movies

Speakers are better than most laptops with CD drives

Inexpensive Cons: Slow performance

Lacks screen sharpness

Windows’ S-mode’

Our Verdict: The Newest Lenovo 15.6” HD Flagship Laptop PC is the best laptop with a DVD drive and SSD since it is easy to use and extremely affordable. Speakers are good enough for watching movies with friends. We recommend this laptop to students on a budget.

Best Business Laptop with CD Drive

DELL Inspiron 15.6” HD Business Laptop

The DELL Inspiron 15.6” HD Business Laptop provides high performance at a reasonable price. Office workers are going to love how buttery smooth the device is. Good battery life, plenty of storage, and a responsive touchpad make it an ideal productivity machine.

Amazon Rating: 5/5

Key Features Weight: 4.8 lbs

CPU: Intel Celeron Processor 4205U (2MB Cache, 1.8 GHz)

RAM: 8GB DDR4 SDRAM

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Battery: 5-6 hours average (42 Wh)

Storage: 128GB PCIe SSD

Display: 15.6-inch HD Anti-Glare LED-Backlit Non-touch Display

Dimensions: 14.96 x 10.16 x 0.89 inches

Graphics: Intel® UHD Graphics 610

Ports: 2 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x Combination Audio Jack, 1 x SD Card Reader (more than enough flexibility for everyday multimedia and productivity use)

Pros: Smooth and fast performance

Impressive battery life

Comfy soft-touch deck

Spill-Proof keyboard

Responsive and spacious touchpad

Doesn’t come with a ton of preloaded, unnecessary software

Affordable Cons: Low-resolution display, poor brightness (239 nits)

Shallow keyboard

Sound quality muddles when kept on your lap

720p webcam delivers grainy image quality

Our Verdict: The DELL Inspiron 15.6” HD Business Laptop is best for office work and school work with its flexible performance and long battery life. The comfy soft-touch deck ensures comfort during long hours of productivity. However, the screen and sound quality are not the best in the lot.

Best Portable Laptop under $700

Acer Aspire E Laptop Computer

The Acer Aspire E Laptop Computer is an affordable gaming laptop for gamers on a budget. It is visually aesthetic, slim, and lightweight with a jaw-dropping display. Although it has a plastic casing, it manages to look premium with its matte finish. However, the same feature also makes it a fingerprint magnet.

Amazon Rating: 4/5

Key Features Weight: 5.29 lbs

CPU: 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U Processor @ 2.20Ghz

RAM: 12GB Dual Channel Memory

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Battery: 2-3 hours average

Storage: 1TB 5400RPM SATA Hard Drive

Display: 15.6” Full HD widescreen LED-backlit Display

Dimensions: 15.34 x 10.14 x 0.94 inches

Ports: Two USB 3.0 ports (one with power-off charging), USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), USB 2.0 port, HDMI Port with HDCP support

Pros: > A total workhorse that makes excellent use of its components

Can handle casual gaming at high settings

Visually appealing

Slim and lightweight

No major heating issues

Silent and powerful

Bright and accurate display

Moderate fan noise

Rich surround sound (4 speakers)

Backlit keyboard Cons: Bad touchpad

Heats up while playing games continuously

Poor battery life

Matte finish shows grease and fingerprints

Ton of bloatware

Upgrading is difficult

720p webcam produces grainy images

Our Verdict: A dream come true for casual gamers on a budget, the Acer Aspire E Laptop Computer is our favorite among portable laptops under $700. Other than the subpar webcam quality, there is no other feature that leaves one disappointed. From stunning looks to vibrant display and great speaker quality— this beast has got it all!

Best Budget Gaming Laptop with DVD Drive

MSI G Series GP60 Leopard-010 15.6-Inch Laptop

The powerful MSI G Series GP60 Leopard-010 15.6-Inch Laptop is the best budget gaming laptop that can be used vigorously without freezing. Vivid display, great sound quality, and a comfy keyboard add on to making this an efficient mid-range laptop. Plus, the beefy processor can handle engineering software like Fluent, Aspen, etc. as well.

Amazon Rating: 3/5

Key Features Weight: 5.29 lbs

CPU: Intel Core i5-4200M 2.5 GHz

RAM: 8 GB

Resolution: 1920×1080 pixels

Battery: 2-3 hours average

Storage: 8.18 GB

Display: 15.6” Full HD Anti-Reflective Display

Dimensions: 15.07 x 9.82 x 1.48 inches

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GT840M

Ports: 2x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.0, HDMI, VGA, Card Reader, Ethernet

Pros: Fast performance

Can handle casual gaming

Does not lag/ freeze

Suitable for engineering students

Good sound quality

Steele Series keyboard- comfy and responsive Cons: Super sensitive trackpad, not very responsive (USB mouse recommended)

Not the best cooling system (cooling pads recommended)

Subpar viewing angles

720p webcam does not produce sharp images

Loud fans

Our Verdict: The MSI G Series GP60 Leopard-010 15.6-Inch Laptop will let you play games, work, watch movies, etc without selling a kidney in the black market! However, we do recommend getting some extra accessories like cooling pads and a detachable mouse for a better computing experience. Moreover, the HDD prevents the product from performing in its full potential, so upgrading to an SSD will be a smart move.

Best Premium Laptop with CD Drive

HP Envy 17

The lightweight and attractive HP Envy 17 lives up to its name with its stunning 4K display, long battery life, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and top-notch cooling system. The Windows Hello feature ensures safe and fast login, and the responsive touchpad and keyboard promote smooth workflow. Although the drop hinge design allows heat to dissipate and assures an ergonomic position, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Key Features: Weight: 1 lb

CPU: 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7-7500U

RAM: 16 GB

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Battery: 5 hours average (52.5 Wh)

Storage: 512 GB flash memory solid state

Display: 17.3” 4K IPS WLED-backlit Display

Dimensions: 22.9 x 14 x 2.7 inches

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce MX150

Ports: 1 x USB 3.1 Type C Gen 1/ 3 x USB 3.1 Gen.1/ 1 x HDMI

Pros: Eye-catching design

Slim and relatively lightweight for a 17” laptop

Windows Hello

Bang and Olufsen speakers

Spacious touchpad

Lots of ports (including USB 3.0) and a tray-loading DVD optical drive

Drop hinge design lets heat dissipate more efficiently Cons: Not for hardcore gamers

Only one GPU option

Keyboard has too much light leak

Drop hinge design may seem awkward to some

Our Verdict: The HP Envy 17 is the most premium quality laptop in the list. We recommend it to those who would love a 4K laptop with a CD/ DVD drive. With an overall powerful performance and brilliant display, this machine can adapt to any workload you throw at it.

Best Laptop with DVD Drive for Everyday Use

Asus VivoBook Max

The Asus VivoBook Max is an ultra-budget laptop that offers the best battery life among the laptops on our list. Travel junkies can benefit from this efficient and lightweight device. However, running many apps at once may take a toll on it.

Amazon Rating: 2.5/5

Key Features: Weight: 2.2 lbs

CPU: 2.4GHz Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-Core

RAM: 4 GB

Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Battery: 6 hours average

Storage: 500 GB HDD

Display: 15.6” HD LED Display

Dimensions: 15 x 9.9 x 1.1 inches

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 500

Ports: USB Type-C port, USB 3.0 port, HDMI output, SD card reader, Headphone/microphone combo jack and VGA port

Pros: Economical

Lightweight

Long battery life

Best for casual use, schoolwork, etc.

Ram can be increased up to 8 GB Cons: Low-res screen

Not powerful enough for extreme multitasking

Poor sound quality

Our Verdict: The lightweight Asus VivoBook Max is ideal for gifting to students, office workers, and/ or those who are looking for a laptop with a CD/ DVD drive just for entertainment purposes. The battery life is surprisingly good, so you can simply carry it around for productivity on-the-go without worrying about the charger.

What to look for in a good laptop with CD/DVD Drive?

Since laptops with CD/ DVD drives are not the latest technology, they may not come with the best specs. According to your needs, make sure your laptop has the following minimum requirements—

Display

No matter the screen size, we believe everyone needs a screen that produces sharp and clear images. A screen resolution of at least 1080p is highly recommended, whether it is for work or Netflix.

Storage

Since laptops with an optical drive are getting old-fashioned, it is understandable that the specs may not be as outstanding as the ones in the latest laptops. Thus, storage can also be a major issue. A laptop with an SSD is always the best option, although it can get expensive. However, an HDD with at least 1 TB storage is a cheaper alternative.

CPU and GPU

A dual-core processor and an integrated GPU is the bare necessity in a laptop with a DVD drive. This way, one can rest assured that the laptop can efficiently perform tasks without a glitch.

RAM

Any laptop with or without a CD drive should have at least 8 GB of RAM for a smooth computing experience. However, if you plan to throw some heavy workload at your laptop, you might want to consider a 16 GB RAM.

FAQs

Can you still buy laptops with a CD drive?

Yes. Even though most companies have stopped manufacturing laptops with CD drives, older models are still available.

Are CDs obsolete?

It is uncertain, but there is a possibility of CDs becoming obsolete in the coming years. Even today, you won’t see many people owning music CDs or movie DVDs. However, as trends come and go, ten years down the line, CDs may become specialty items like vinyl records!

Why do laptops not have CD drives anymore?

Since newer laptops are getting smaller and thinner, CD drives only add on unnecessary weight. Moreover, most of our multimedia and storage needs are taken care of online, so CDs are not used anymore. Thus, manufactures are doing away with optical drives.

Does Dell make a laptop with a CD drive?

Yes. The Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch and the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 are some of the best laptops with a CD drive.

Do you need a CD drive anymore?

Essentially, you don’t. However, if you happen to have a collection of old CDs/ DVDs and wish to check them out occasionally, an external portable optical drive is the way to go.

Conclusion

Although one does not practically require a laptop with an inbuilt optical drive, the market does have a handful of options to choose from. Whether you need an inexpensive option or a high-end 4K device— our list contains a varied range of laptops considering everyone’s needs.

Let us know in the COMMENT BOX whether you prefer to get a laptop with a CD drive or just invest in the latest model and buy a USB drive separately.