12 Best Linux Games to Play in 2022

The gaming aspects of the Linux platform are evolving slowly but steadily. Still, people are very skeptical when it comes to gaming on this platform. But, from my personal experience, I see very little difference between Linux and Windows in terms of gaming.

Linux OS is fully optimized for gaming which really makes optimum use of your system rig. With that in mind, many game developers are producing games with the Linux platform in mind.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the best Linux games out there in the gaming arena.

Best Linux Games

Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Techland Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release Date: January 2015

January 2015 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, PlayStatio,n 4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Dying light is one of the most exciting and entertaining games around. This game really encapsulates the feeling of being in the middle of a Zombie apocalypse. The world of Dying light is dark, ugly, and scary sometimes, but it is a total thrill to play and enjoy.

You play as Kyle Crane, an undercover agent who is responsible for retrieving the confidential documents that may hold the cure for the virus that is causing a riot in the game. The game is set in the fictional city of Harran. There are various inhuman zombies roaming around in the city looking for human flesh.

This game features a day-and-night circle. During the day, you are supposed to find the resources to find weapons. But at night, the aggressive zombies swamp the city.

Now, You must save the civilians, kill the gory zombies, and retrieve the file from the political person. In this game, there are very intense and amazing parkour mechanics which help players to jump through various buildings and places.

Dota 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: July 2013

July 2013 Platform: Windows, Linux, OS X

Get into a world full of action, heroes, various powerful weapons, and enthralling maps to defend your kingdom and successfully destroy the opponent’s base. In Dota 2, You must make a team of five from the 123 playable characters and go on to the battle.

Each hero has their own attributes, design, and power, but they feel a little incomplete if they solely go into the war. When they are teamed with the other best heroes, they become more efficient and powerful. These heroes are classified into two fractions, i.e., the support and the core.

This is a real-time strategy game, so you must be aware of the enemy lineups and the strength of their Ancients. As this is a team game, you must choose the hero that is best suited for the team and go on the war. Further, this game offers a variety of heroes with different attributes and styles, which makes it a great learning experience.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Developer: Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment

Valve, Hidden Path Entertainment Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: August 2012

August 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

This is one of the best competitive first-person shooter games. This game debuted in 2012 with a bang and has since become one of the best legacies. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has one of the best esports tournaments and competitions in the world.

There are two teams in the game, namely the Terrorists and the Counter-Terrorists. They both are tasked with different objectives. The terrorists play the bombs or hold the hostages, and the work of Counter-Terrorist is to defuse the bomb or free the hostages.

There are various modes in the game that you can play at any time, along with the highly popular battle royale mode. Dying and Learning is the best way to excel at this game. You must learn from your mistakes, must be aware of the maps, and play around them.

Similarly, You must harness your aim and be the better one in the dual. There is a mountain to climb if you want to be good at this game, as there are so many factors that make you a better player and a team player.

Team Fortress 2

Developer: Valve

Valve Publisher: Valve

Valve Release Date: October 2007

October 2007 Platform: Windows, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Mac OS X, Linux

Don’t be fooled by the cartoony graphics; this game is probably one of the best first-person shooter games. Sure, the graphics are not realistic, but there is a catch to it. This game becomes very funny and weird at times, but the urge to win really balances the gameplay. You will have a fun and entertaining gaming experience while playing this game.

There are RED and BLUE teams in the game. You must choose the team and then choose the character with which you want to play the game. There are nine different characters to choose from. They are soldiers, engineers, heavy, sniper, medic, Demoman, scout, spy, and pyro. Here, each player has their own attributes and playing styles, but they need to work together to win the game.

You really need to balance the team as each character comes up with their own benefits and downsides. For example, if you only feature Spy and engineers but not a medic, then you will have a tough time playing this game, and you may also lose the game.

Dead Cells

Developer: Motion Twin, Evil Empire

Motion Twin, Evil Empire Publisher: Motion Twin, Playdigious

Motion Twin, Playdigious Release Date: August 2018

August 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android

I have played this game many times and completed it. The nuances of the game really keep bringing me back to this game. Also, it never fails to surprise me even after I have played this game about four times.

Dead Cells is a rogue-like action platformer game that is very action-heavy and very unforgiving at times. You play as a prisoner who was dead but was brought back by a mystical force. Now, he must explore the island full of various types of monsters. You must complete the level in one go as there are no checkpoints, no in-between revive.

You must play from the start of the level and go on from there. There are an array of weapons in the game, and you will get them as you move on with the level.

This game is a thrilling yet frustrating ride. You may think you are now good enough to beat any boss in the games, but sometimes the simple goons will knock you out. I really hope you will play this game.

Total War: Warhammer II

Developer: Creative Assembly

Creative Assembly Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: September 2017

September 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS

Total War: Warhammer II is an exciting game to play and enjoy. With the minimal graphics and engrossing gameplay, this game really takes you deep into the world of Warhammer. The exciting character from the Warhammer universe also features in the game.

The story setup of this rendition is very immersive and fun. The Old ones come to the world of Warhammer from the mysterious portal. They made the various creatures that help the world from the forces of Chaos. But, the unfortunate events, the daemonic legions of Chaos get into the world through the mysterious portal and cause chaos.

There are many playable characters in the game. Each has its own attributes, playing styles, and powers. The main campaign of the game takes deep dive into all the characters in the game.

Furthermore, the real-time strategy of the game is very entertaining and fast-paced. You will enjoy deploying your armies, commanding them to do specific tasks on the battlefield, and winning the war.

Alien Arena

Developer: COR Entertainment

COR Entertainment Publisher: COR Entertainment

COR Entertainment Release Date: October 2004

October 2004 Platform: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, FreeBSD

With the music blasting in the background, go into the adventure to kill the vicious aliens and inhumane characters that are causing havoc in the world. Alien Arena was the most exciting game of our time. I mean, who would not want to kill some aliens and roam around the science fiction world full of mysteries and fun.

Alien Arena blends all the factors that really make the exciting and immersive science fiction adventure full of heavy actions. There are various modes that let you play online or offline, but one of the most fun and exciting mode is deathmatch.

The amazing and exciting gameplay will not bore you. Rather, it offers endless fun and entertaining time.

Valheim

Developer: Iron Gate Studio

Iron Gate Studio Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing

Coffee Stain Publishing Release Date: February 2021

February 2021 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

I was in complete awe when I started this game. At first, this game felt like some animated movie full of colors and vivid characters. But this game features offer much more than flashy graphics and an amazing soundtrack.

The game is highly influenced by Norse mythology and takes in a world full of the inhumane characters and monsters that keep on coming your way to the Valhalla. You play as a mysterious Viking warrior who is in the world of Valheim. Now, You now need to survive in this world. He/She needs to build houses, castles, and strong bases.

The world of Valheim seems too beautiful and alluring. The deep dark forest feels it seems terrifying and mysterious. There are various wild animals roaming around for the human flesh, so you must be aware of that.

Unturned

Developer: Smartly Dressed Games

Smartly Dressed Games Publisher: Smartly Dressed Games

Smartly Dressed Games Release Date: July 2017

July 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S

Unturned really encapsulates the way of life and the survival process in the post-apocalyptic world. The graphics of the game is very simple, and the interface is very easy, but don’t be fooled by that because the land of Unturned is full of Zombies who are roaming around for human flesh. Now, you must work together to find the food and stay alive.

Unturned features various modes in the game, but the Survival mode kept me hooked. Your sole purpose in this game is to survive the zombies. You are thrown into the mysterious inland.

Now you must collect the weapons, find the food, and build the structure to be alive in this world. Here, you can also share this experience with your friends. You can team up with them, find the food, and survive.

Another fun mode is arena mode, in which you need to be the last surviving player in the game to win it. I had a really fun time playing this game, and I hope you will have a fun time too.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Publisher: Versus Evil

Versus Evil Release Date: May 2018

May 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire is an amazing role-playing game with immersive graphics and engaging gameplay that never fails to entertain you. The plot of this game is intertwined with the plot of the predecessor.

Set in the world of Eora, this game starts five years after the first one. In this game also, you play as a watcher who can seek the soul and can retrieve the memories of various people in the world.

There are various characters in the game. Each character excels at various things in the game. Furthermore, this game has various difficulty levels in the game. Initially, you can play on the lowest one, but as you grow with confidence, you can change it accordingly.

War Thunder

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Gaijin Entertainment Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment

Gaijin Entertainment Release Date: November 2012

November 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

War Thunder is a very immersive game to play. With the plethora of vehicles available in the game, you can now move to various people through various mediums like air, water, and land. Now, you must join in various battles and combat and take your team to victory.

This game features various classic World war I vehicles and guns. You can almost use all the things as you move up in the rank. There are three modes in the game, and you can choose anyone according to your mood.

Awesomenauts

Developer: Ronimo Games

Ronimo Games Publisher: Ronimo Games,DTP Entertainment

Ronimo Games,DTP Entertainment Release Date: May 2012

May 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, OS X, Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4,PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

The character and the premise of this game are very funny and absurd but deliver great gaming experiences. Just imagine an outrageous sheriff lizard, Frog with amazing fighting skills. This game features an array of these absurd characters that are too funny.

Awesomenauts is a multiplayer action arena in which you fight it out with the various online player in the game. You must choose the best warrior for you and go into the battle arena and win the game.

There is a team of three players with different attributes and power that can help you with the game.