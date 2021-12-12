From The days of early video games, we have seen local multiplayer games advance as the years passed. Today we have games that not only have competitive local multiplayer, but also couch play where a group of friends can enjoy the game together.

So if you are having a party at your house with a bunch of gamers, then you want the games listed here to have a fun time.

But even if you just have a friend over, and are planning to have a chill time co-oping the campaign or fighting toe to toe, we have got you covered with some of the best local multiplayer games that are out there.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Release Date: 8 October 2015

Developer: Steel Crate Games

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes takes co-op to the next level. It is a puzzle-solving game that tests your communication skills.

The game puts you and your friends together in a bomb diffuser’s shoes. There will be one player diffusing the bomb with the other looks up the manual and guides the diffuser. The catch is that the one who reads the manual cannot look at the screen and the diffuser, the manual.

You can take turns to diffuse and read the instructions so that each player can get their turn.

So you will have to rely on communication and cooperation. One wrong move will kill you. So you will have to be very clear with your instructions. So all you have to do is keep talking, and nobody explodes.

Overcooked!

Release Date: 3 August 2016

Developer: Ghost Town Games

Cooking with friends and family has always been a fun activity. Unless things go wrong and everyone starts screaming.

Overcooked! portrays the event in a very hilarious way. The game is a co-op with up to 4 friends locally. So you can grab your friends and ask them to bring their controllers.

In the game, you and your friends are chefs that are striving to save the world from a giant meatball monster. You go from place to place, kitchen to kitchen, cooking and serving the orders as they come up. Things seem pretty easy at first but as you go on, everything starts falling apart and you will end up laughing and screaming at each other.

It’s a fun party game that everyone can greatly enjoy, having the time of their lives.

Overcooked! 2



Overcooked! 2 is released in 2018 has the same mechanics. However, it has more recipes, areas, and challenges for you to complete along the way.



The game’s lore starts with the “unbread” rising from their graves and trying to consume the world. And your job is to prevent the a-flour-calypse by cooking what you can as fast as possible and feeding the hungry gluttonous bread that has come back to haunt everyone.

Overcooked! 2 is released in 2018 has the same mechanics. However, it has more recipes, areas, and challenges for you to complete along the way. The game’s lore starts with the “unbread” rising from their graves and trying to consume the world. And your job is to prevent the a-flour-calypse by cooking what you can as fast as possible and feeding the hungry gluttonous bread that has come back to haunt everyone. Overcooked! All You Can Eat



Developed by, Team17 Digital Ghost Town Games, this game is a combination of Overcooked! And Overcooked! 2. This version also includes a plethora of new levels and locations, so you won’t feel bored or repetitive.



Furthermore, the game has new chefs as well so you have newer faces to cook with. The graphics have only gotten better in this version as Overcooked! All You Can Eat offers you gameplay with 4k at 60 fps. That alone makes this version the best-looking game in the whole series.

Rhythm Doctor

Release Date: 28 February 2021

Developer: 7th Beat Games

Do you love music? If so, then Rhythm Doctor might be a great choice of game for you and your friend to play locally.

The game puts you as the doctor. You will have to defibrillate your patient’s heart, but only on the 7th beat. The music plays on as you hit the spacebar every 7th beat. Sounds easy, right?

Well, the music’s timing and the beat become regular randomly and increase the speed. Furthermore, there will be a lot of disturbances that stop you from doing your work.

It is a fast-paced couch game where you and your friends will have to follow along with the rhythm and save your patients’ hearts.

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Release Date: 15 October 2020

Developer: Jackbox Games, Inc

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 is a party game that 3-8 players can play at a single time locally.

The game includes different mini-games that everyone takes part in. The games go on for a certain round and finally when everything finishes, whoever has the most points, win.

The game is focused on couch play with multiple people. Furthermore, you don’t even need a controller or another keyboard for it. You can simply whip out your smartphones or tablets, or even a laptop if available, and play the game together.

The whole Jackbox pack series is fun and full of different mini-games, so if you are having friends over a lot of times, then you can get the whole bundle and change your gameplay now and then.

Brawlhalla

Release Date: 17 October 2017

Developer: Blue Mammoth Studios

Brawlhalla is a popular fighting game that you can locally play with up to 4 players smashing and battling each other.

The game has cute heroes that you can play as and fight each other until the last person is standing. Each hero also has their weapons and fighting style so you can pick one and master the ability you get. The game has different platform maps that you can choose from to brawl things out.

Furthermore, the game has different game modes that you can choose from and change your gameplay now and then. Whether it is 2v2 or free for all, or even 1v1, the game has everything you need to have a hilarious and adventurous time.

The Expendabros

Release Date: 5 August 2014

Developer: Free Lives

Expendabros is a fun arcade-style game that can sometimes remind gamers of the retro time game called Contra. The game is a 4-player co-op game where you can follow along with the story and fight the bad guys.

In the game’s story, You and your team of Expendabros fight the merciless force rallied by the notorious arms dealer known as Conrad Stonebanks.

As mentioned earlier, the game is arcade-style and it flaunts retro-style graphics. Expendabros is an intense game and will not leave you getting bored at the end of the day.

Aegis Defenders

Release Date: 8 February 2018

Developer: GUTS Department

If you are a fan of retro-looking games, then we have another one that you may enjoy. Aegis Defenders is a local (or online) co-op game for 2 players.

In the game, you explore through the map, solving puzzles and building defensive buildings to locate and defend the ruins of the ancient technologies. It is a fun game that starts slow but as you progress, things get faster, busier, and harder.

A 2D platformer game, Aegis Defenders brings you fun but fast-paced battles with a very heartfelt story. This game is sure to bring a tingly sensation to those gamers who love to follow along with the storylines.

It Takes Two

Release Date: 28 March 2021

Developer: Hazelight

It Takes Two is a beautiful-looking platformer game that seizes the hearts of those who play. It features the players as humans made tiny by a magic spell. Your job is to find out what happened and put an end to this spell.

It Takes Two is a 3D action-adventure platformer game that needs 2 players. The game also has a captivating story of a couple who are on their way to divorce. As the story progresses, you can find yourself being hooked on the story of Cody and May.

The game has a fully interactive map and a ton of mini-games that keep the gameplay fun and immersive. Get a friend for this co-op-only game and help Cody and May reignite their cold relationship on the journey as it takes two.

Cuphead

Release Date: 29 September 2017

Developer: Studio MDHR Entertainment Inc.

Cuphead is a game that displays a 30’s animation style display. The game was even made using the same traditional process. The animations are hand-drawn and the music is original jazz recording. Even the background is watercolor-based.

As far as the gameplay goes, it’s a fast-paced intense run and gun game. You play as the character Cuphead and Mugman in co-op mode. You use your skills and powers to plow your way through the hordes of creatures.

The gameplay is indeed challenging. It features a lot of boss battles as well. So, even though the gameplay might be hard, the rewarding feeling you get after completing the level is worth it.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Release Date: 9 September 2015

Developer: Asteroid Base

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is a beautiful co-op game that can be played with up to 4 players. The game is set in space and your characters are on a mission to rid the universe of the evil force called Anti-Love.

In the gameplay, you and your friends operate a spaceship. Each person has to control the thrusters, shields, and weapons respectively.

Everything about the game is built on teamwork and you will have to make sure you communicate and do your job, rescuing the love bunnies as you traverse through the universe.

Unravel Two

Release Date: 9 June 2018

Developer: Coldwood Interactive

If you are someone who loves to admire the beautiful scenery in the games, then Unravel Two might leave you in awe. The game has mesmerizing graphics that makes the game very immersive.

In the side-scrolling game, you find yourself in a dark and cold land. You will find another character that is played by the second player, and start your journey across the lands solving puzzles, finding a way, and tackling monsters as well.

The game is designed for co-op so there will always be two characters present, even if you want to try out the single-player mode. Speaking of characters, they are one of the cutest video games characters, made entirely out of yarn, and are called Yarnys.

Follow the heart-touching story of the Yarnys and immerse in the world that is inspired by the real locations all around Scandinavia.

FIFA 22

Release Date: 30 September 2021

Developer: EA Canada & EA Romania

FIFA games have been around for quite a while. And with each new edition, the games have only been better; better gameplay, better graphics, and smoother controls.

The latest FIFA edition, FIFA 22 brings you the ultimate soccer action that you desire. Of course, the gameplay is the same; such as remote play, career, versus, etc. This game also brings more to the table as well.

The game’s career not only lets you play as the player but also as a manager. You can also test your soccer skills with a friend either remotely or online with players across the globe.

NBA 2K22

Release Date: 10 September 2021

Developer: Visual Concepts

If you are more into shooting hoops rather than kicking goals, then you might know about the NBA video game series. And on the series, we have a new edition, NBA2K22.

The game is also very similar to its predecessors, such that you can play as the professional NBA or WNBA teams, create your team through myTeam, or try your hands as the NBA team manager.

NBA2K22 has a better design, smoother gameplay, and of course, local and multiplayer versus modes. You can always have your friend over and hoop your way into victory.

Madden NFL 22

Release Date: 20 August 2021

Developer: Tiburon

Are you more of a football fan? Then surely Madden NFL 22 will entice you. The latest in the series of Madden, NFL takes the gameplay even further.

You can play the classic career modes with your favorite team, and the latest members of the said team. Or you can fight it out with your friend to see who among you is the better (virtual) football player.

Furthermore, if you log in to the game before January 14 of 2022, you will have access to the BO KNOWS items. Get your friend and try out Madden NFL 22 for the ultimate football experience in a game.

Human: Fall Flat

Release Date: 22 July 2016

Developer: No Brakes Games

If you are someone who loves ragdoll physics and wonky controls, then Human: Fall Flat is a game that you can enjoy to its core. The game is a puzzle-solving platformer that is hilarious; especially if you play with your friends.

The game has multiple platforms that you have to go through, solving puzzles and unlocking the way to the end. But the wonky controls of the game make even the simple task of carrying a box from point A to B makes it hard and funny.

Oh, did I mention that the game is a co-op? You can ask your friend to come to help you, or laugh at the way they hang on to the ledge when they are about to fall? If you want more than 2 players, however, you will have to play online.

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Release Date 1 April 2021

Developer: We’re Five Games

Another game that has ragdoll physics and wonky controls. Reliable Delivery Service is a 4-player co-op game that makes you deliver packages all over the map using different vehicles available in the game.

The catch is that the controls are extremely wonky, and the way everything moves, make the game hilarious. There are many zones that you can unlock as you play through the game.

So grab 3 friends and ask them to bring their controller, you can play the game on split-screen so you all can see what is happening with each other. Grab a package, get on the helicopter, and watch yourselves turn into a wiggly noodle when it crashes.

Ultimate Chicken Horse

Release Date: 4 March 2016

Developer: Clever Endeavour Games

Ultimate Chicken Horse is a game that features draw-style graphics. In the game, you play as one of the farm animals and create a pathway to reach the finish line. You compete with your friends to see who gets across first.

However, you can also create a lot of traps that obstruct the way for your friends. You get more points if they fall in your tap. But beware, your friends can do the same to you as well.

Ultimate Chicken Horse is a fun couch co-op game that supports 4 players at a time. So if you have a group spending time, this is a perfect game to build better bonds and have a good laugh.

Rocket League

Release Date: 24 September 2020

Developer: Psyonix LLC

Rocket League is a hybrid game of soccer and cars. You play soccer with cars that are installed with rockets. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it?

You can choose and unlock different cars from the vast library the game provides. The game has co-op mode where you can test the waters with your friends. However, it is 1v1 mode so it’s better for 2 players.

There are many areas where you can battle with your friends. Furthermore, the game has different modes as well, so you will never get tired of playing Rocket League with your friends.

Untitled Goose Game

Release Date: 23 September 2020

Developer: House House

Have you ever wondered what life is like as a goose? Untitled Goose Games puts you in the shoes, or rather, flippers of a goose. You play as the goose and wreak havoc in the city.

Whether it is stealing keys, or making a kid taste the concrete, the game lets you do everything as a goose. Its fun and unique playthrough make the game very interesting and funny.

To keep you engaged, the game also has multiple objectives and unlockable zones which have more objectives. So go ahead and honk and the farmers or scare the lady in the shop.

And what’s better than one goose? Two geese. You can invite your friend over and have an adventure as geese. The game supports couch co-op for up to two players.

Get ready to scare and annoy every human you see. Peace was never an option.

TEKKEN 7

Release Date: 2 June 2017

Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Studios Inc.

TEKKEN franchise has taken over the world of fighting games since the early arcade days. TEKKEN 7 continues the legacy to give you the full experience of all-out battles to find out the story of the Mishima clan.

Of course, the campaign mode is fun by itself. But the essence of Tekken 7 lies in the local versus mode. You can always have a friend fight you when you are sitting together on the couch.

Take on your friends on this classic franchise’s latest game TEKKEN 7 and show your friends how hard you can hit.