12 Best Looter Games of All Time

Looter games offer one of the most satisfying and entertaining gaming experiences. There is nothing more satisfying than looting the dead bodies of enemies who were about to kill you. The game allows you to travel to various locations, find mysterious items, kill bosses, and get a lot of essential items.

Here, you dont need to worry about the in-game purchases or any transactions to get the best guns in the game. As you progress in the game, you will need great skills and a bit of luck to get the best item in the game.

In this article, I have handpicked the best games to pacify your thirst for the best looter games. Let’s begin!

Best Looter Games

The looter games are the most immersive genre in the gaming space. You just need to be the best at your skill then the game will offer you various items and weapons as you’ve on with the game. You can even get your hands on these items from the dead bodies of enemies.

Destiny 2

Developer: Bungie

Bungie Release Date: September 2017

September 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

This game brings all the welcoming changes that will enhance the gaming experiences by fold. Density 2 fulfilled everything that the first rendition of the game lacked. And I can vouch for one of the most entertaining and immersive experiences you can ever have in any game.

You play as a mysterious and rugged guardian in the world of Destiny. The game is set in the vastness of mystifying space where you, as Guardian, navigate and grow powerful to face various enemies and obstacles.

After the devastating attack by Dominus Ghaul, the last city was now not a suitable place for guardians to live, so they flew to another place. Now, it’s up to you to find various resources, loot the enemies and take back the lost city controlled by malicious Ghaul.

You can Co-op your journey with various online players in the game. There are many places to venture into, to raid and loot, to find treasures to make you and your team stronger to face the greater evil.

Borderlands 2

Developer: Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software Release Date: September 2012

September 2012 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, macOS, PlayStation Vita, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Android, Nintendo Switch

Borderlands 2 is a nonstop action game that will keep you on the edge of your seat. This game does not take time to immersive in the absurd, hilarious, and somehow mysterious world full of inhumane characters.

Borderlands 2 takes place five years after the events of Borderlands, and the story continues from there. Handsome Jack has now taken over the big cooperation and is in search of another vault that will make him the most powerful in the world of Pandora.

Now, you must choose from the four-player character and go on the awesome journey to stop Jack. You need to choose your hero according to your preference as they have their unique set of skills. Furthermore, you must equip the best arsenal to go on the mission. The guns can be kept in your inventory after you kill the enemies and loot them.

Warframe

Developer: Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes Release Date: March 2013

March 2013 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Warframe feels like a dystopian science fiction adventure straight out of some books. The utter thrill and excitement that I got while playing this game are completely unforgettable. I was almost glued to the screen for the opening two hours of the game.

The story of the game ignites the game as the members of the Tenno wake from the century of sleep and see the world is in complete chaos. The world is now divided into various fractions and controlled by various inhumane characters.

With the limited arsenal and the limited skills, you must rise up and fight against the various ill humans and foreign characters in the game. But as you progress further in the game, you will be able to upgrade your weapons, loot the weapons from the enemies, and more.

The action in this game is very intense and explosive. The game offers a wide variety of weapons and characters to choose from. But sometimes, if you feel that arsenal is not enough, you can go on to various missions and adventures to get new weapons.

Outriders

Developer: People Can Fly

People Can Fly Release Date: April 2021

April 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

A science-fiction action-adventure game, Outriders, offers nonstop action sequences and a thrilling ride that will keep you entertained and entertained. The premise of this game is the main thing that compelled me to try this game, but the gameplay and overall gaming experience kept me hooked till the end of the game.

The earth is on the verge of extinction, and the population left is taken to other planets like earth, but there are aliens, inhumane characters, and other issues that complicate the situation for the people.

This game is a mixture of various genres of games. But mostly, this is an action game with role-playing elements. Furthermore, there are various weapons to choose from, and you can loot them from the opponents and other AI-controlled character.

Shadow Warrior 2

Developer: Flying Wild Hog

Flying Wild Hog Release Date: October 2016

October 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

The absolute thrill and enthusiasm that I experience while playing this game is just incredible. And I have to tell you that this game features some absurd and hilarious puns and jokes that keep you entertained even in the tension-filled moment.

This game is devastating and blood gory. The aggressive gameplay and combat sequences feel too much. But you may realize that the game actually needs it because of its enduring plot.

Shadow warrior features an array of weapons to choose from, or you can even loot from the enemies you have killed. The weapons are evenly balanced, but it feels very weird to carry the Katana blade and modern guns at the same time.

Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software Release Date: September 2019

September 2019 Platform: macOS, Stadia, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Borderlands 3 multiplies the fun and excitement of its predecessor to give one of the most satisfying and thrilling gaming experiences. Similarly, the welcoming additional features, gameplay, and graphics of the game are just engrossing.

This game follows in the same footsteps as its predecessor in terms of general gameplay. The plot and storyline of the game are gripping and mysterious. I must tell you that the humor in this game is more absurd and hilarious. The quirky character is fun to control and play.

In this game, you again venture into the surreal world of Pandora, crowded with bandits and enemies. Now, You can kill them, loot them, then upgrade your weapons and move further with the plot.

The Division 2

Developer: Massive Entertainment

Massive Entertainment Release Date: March 2019

March 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

Division 2 is a perfect sequel to the original The Division. The sequel takes the game to the next level with enthralling gameplay, action sequences, and a gripping storyline. For me, this game was a breath of fresh air in the looter-shooter genre.

This game follows the aftermath of its prequel. Set in the fictional rendition of Washington DC, You play as a self-customized division agent equipped with various ammunition and weapons. Now, You must complete the various mission with your friends or any random stranger on the internet. The fast-paced action cinematography is breathtaking and offers one of the most intense gaming experiences.

You can loot various enemies in the game and upgrade your weapons, and then move on with the plot. And as you complete the mission, you get more loot and upgrades.

Deep Rock Galactic

Developer: Ghost Ship Games

Ghost Ship Games Release Date: May 2020

May 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Dont be fooled by the cartoonish animations and graphics; this game is a thrill ride and a proper roller coaster ride. I was in complete awe from the initial hour of the game. The actions were very well and immersive. The game was very funny and absurd at times. Deep Rock Galactic balances the equilibrium of the action with alot of absurd and funny moments.

The weird and funny space dwarves are the main players in the game. You can choose from the four classes in the game and go on the journey. Each dwarf has different attributes and styles of play, so you must choose wisely. You need to create your own team of misfits and go on to various missions, loot them, save their guns into your inventory, and move forward.

You can destroy almost all the elements in the environment and mine them. But the part of the game is the sheer thrill of killing the menacing space aliens that attack us and loot them.

Gunfire Reborn

Developer: Duoyi Games

Duoyi Games Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

This game was a chill game for me, and I guess this may be my last looters game in recent years. I had a blast playing this thrilling game. The game was very cool and interesting from the start, and the fun kept on increasing as the game progressed.

Initially, you have a hand cannon on your hand, and you need to shoot the enemies. But as you move on with the levels, there is various addition to the weapons. The game becomes much more fun and engaging when you get the hang of it.

You can team up to four-player, or you can just play alone. You can choose from various heroes from the game and choose various weapons for a specific level, and you can even loot the enemies after they drop dead. You can even use two guns sometimes after you loot the enemies’ dead bodies.

Risk of Rain 2

Developer: Hopoo Games

Hopoo Games Release Date: August 2020

August 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

From the start of the game, you will be thriving, moving, jumping, teleporting, and so many other things. The simplicity and free-flowing of the game are not talked about enough. The surreal and ethereal feelings you get while playing this game are simply amazing and somehow satisfying.

In this game, You only can choose two survivors in the game, but as you progress through the game, there are fourteen survivors in the game to choose from. Now, make a team of 1 to 4 players and go into the mysterious world of Risk of rain two and have an entertaining time.

The levels seem very easy at first, but as you move on to the upper levels of the game, the game feels a little tougher. The bosses in this game are somewhat not that hard to beat, but it takes time. During your journey, you can take various weapons from your enemies and open various chests to get various weapons.

Payday 2

Developer: Overkill Software

Overkill Software Release Date: August 2013

August 2013 Platform: Windows, Linux, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

The nonstop, hyper-stylish action in this game is absolutely satisfying. The graphics and gameplay of this game are also very well and give you an exciting gaming time. Amidst the chaos and heist, the character never feels boring and dull. Rather will crack the most absurd jokes and puns.

Set after the events of Payday, You play the main protagonist, who is the catalyst behind the heist. You can go on to the heist yourself, or you can call up your friends or family or any random stranger from the internet to go on with you. Mostly it’s up to you if you want to rob a shop or bank or any places in the game.

As you move on with the games, you get access to various kinds of guns, and you can also loot the guns from various enemies after they drop dead in the game.

Fortnite

Developer: Epic Games

Epic Games Release Date: July 2017

July 2017 Platform: Windows, Linux, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Fortnite is one the most talked-about games in the last decade. Fortnite is a battle royale game in which you need to fight it out on a certain map. In the game lobby, there are 100 players. The players jump off into various areas of the game, gather all the required items, and sometimes you don’t have enough time to gather the loot, so you must fight it out with melee.

This is a very exciting and immersive game, but sometimes this game becomes so frustrating because of the better players in the lobby and hackers. So, you need to be very careful while you play this game.

In this game, after you kill the opponents, you can collect the loot from them. You can loot their weapons, different potions, and armor from them and can easily use them.