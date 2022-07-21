Want to be the best criminal organization and run the city in the palm of your hand? Well, now you can. With the list of twenty best mafia games, you now have the power to assemble the best mobs and go on a mission to build an empire for criminal cash or illegal money. The choice is yours.

Run your business around the maps, terrorize the town with gangs, or intimidate business professionals for more profits. With different setups and storylines of each game, you can experience the classic Mafia of the American or Sicilian way to become a gangster and claim your territory.

Best Mafia Games to Play

Become the greatest godfather and send your enemies a message to not mess with your business. Establish connections and do a series of criminal activities in the twenty best mafia games.

The Getaway

Getaway tells the story of Mark Hammond, who is involved in the mafia business to pursue his son’s kidnappers, and a detective constable Frank Carter who is sent to London to investigate the shenanigans of the Bethnal Green mob and stop the criminal act raging in the city.

The game is a cult classic where you run and gun enemies, take cover, drive around the huge city map of London, and many more. It was the era of technological feats where games with such high content and great storyline made Getaway an amazing mafia-style action game.

Although many contents provide players great gameplay experience, Getaway shines more on its storyline from the beginning till the very end.

Scarface: The World is Yours

Say Hello to my little friend! One of the most iconic movie lines told by Al Pacino. The movie Scarface has a game adaptation that is equally as amazing as the movie and a lot of new ways to explore the open world of Miami in 1980.

One of my favorite things about this game is that once you climb high up to build your reputation, you no longer have to go on hijacking vehicles. You can ask your people to deliver your car for you, just like the mob boss in the mafia world.

The game set a mark of its own in the video game industry and raised the bar for gang-fighting mafia games. The end is a sweet treat for players who loved the Scarface movie and wanted a different outcome in the end. Now you can relive the moments of the main protagonist in the game doing business.

Take over the world, Chico, and everything in it.

The Godfather

The movie took the world by storm by involving Italian culture in America and its amazing range of actors. Godfather game is a faithful recreation of the story taking place within the movie. It’s the classic mafia game where you play as Aido Trapani and do a series of tasks to rank higher in the Corleone family business.

Carrying a range of arsenal, killing your opposition, Blowing up Manson. Do whatever it takes to establish the reputation in an open-world game of The Godfather.

Yakuza 0

Yakuza are what we call the gangsters of Japan who are involved in organized criminal activities just like the Mafia. Yakuza 0 also takes the role of a mafia member of the Dojima Family who seeks power and fame.

You control two individual characters in the series of stories in Tokyo’s fictional open world. Involve in different tasks from mini-games to the transaction of land properties, Or you can beat the crap out of mobs to cash some money.

There are almost a hundred side missions to get lost in, and they are equally enjoyable to get involved.

Yakuza Like a Dragon

Like a dragon is a hilarious game in its likable ways; although it’s a bizarre combination of comical characters and a new twist in turn-based gameplay, The game never strays away from the gangster-style theme that Yakuza has been known for.

Yakuza Like a Dragon is a great game that tells the story of Ichiban Kasuga set in the fictional reaction of Kabukicho, which is called Kamurocho in the game. The game has shifted its gameplay core from beat ’em up to turn-based strategy, but the excitement of beating up mobs scattered around towns still remains fresh.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

AC Syndicate takes you to the time of the industrial era of Victoria London, where Templar was creating secret mayhem in the streets, collecting people, and forming gangs. You switch the role between Jacob and Evie Frye to learn about Templar.

Since it’s not America, there is less shooting and more close-range combat with knives and knuckles. Explore the open world of London that goes way back to 1868 and hunt Templar gang members by forming your own gang to bring down the greatest Syndicate of the city.

Saints Row 3

Over a top-action game with a ridiculous amount of things, you can do. You are in a gang called the third street saint, and this time, you can own different business sectors.

Battle against the three powerful gangs of the game and lead your Saint Street gang to the top by overtaking rival gangs in the city turf war. While the Syndicate tries to show dominance, bring out your range of arsenal and blow them to show them who’s the boss.

It’s insanely fun to play Saints Row 3, which has you running your business and guiding your gang members to the top by causing serious destruction to rival gangs.

Driver

As the name suggests, the Driver game is more focused on driving. Although it might sound dull, the driving mechanics were considered revolutionary with their realism of heavy maneuverability that felt dynamic.

The game story revolves around John Tanner, who is undercover to investigate criminal activity of Castaldi. You, as a protagonist, have to use your driving skills to prove the mafia gangs to join their Syndicate.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

You’re in the hood, and rival gangs are closing in to take out your territory. You and your homies go into turf wars to reclaim what’s yours, but the betrayal of your own gang members creates chaos in your hood, and you seek help from other mafia members.

Grand Theft Auto is a masterpiece that still holds amongst many other triple-A titles. The game has decent graphics but what made the game stand out from all other open-world games out there is its pure badass gangster’s life.

Sleeping Dogs

Criminal war is raging in the streets of Hong Kong, and you are there to put an end to Chinese criminal organizations. You play as Wei Shen, a police officer, and you are tasked with destroying a Traditional Chinese organization known as Sun On Yee.

Soon you get involved in Batman Arkham-style kung fu fights and high-speed vehicle chases in a vibrant and detailed world of fictional Hong Kong. It’s one of the typical stories of undercover cops who question the morality of police systems, and the game is set wonderfully for the story to shine.

Mafia

This is where the gang bustling and hustling crime came to light with the start of mobsters trying to claim one’s property while damaging rival ones. While the first Mafia captivated players with its awesome story, Mafia: Definitive edition completely transformed the game by adding detailed facial expressions, enhanced graphics, and improved gameplay.

The game has an amazing story that pushed the Mafia title into the gaming industry, with its new and improved definitive edition redesigning every aspect of the game. Mafia: definitive edition looks and feels like the game of today’s generation.

Watchdog Legion

Recruiting your team to do your dirty work has never been as satisfying as Watchdog Legion. The feature of recruiting anybody in your team takes the idea of creating an army of hackers and fighters to a whole new level.

The game takes place in the near fictional future of dystopian London, where technology has integrated into every place of the city. You can hack into vehicles, survey areas with your drone, hack into prohibited places, and do several sorts of things.

Build an army of rebels and rage war against techno-fascist in a smart way by hacking and stealing data.

Mafia 2

When it comes to shooting down traitors and being loyal to your brotherhood, no game does better than Mafia 2. With its great cast of voice actors, good soundtrack, and amazing story, the game has done a great job in the department of underworld mafia games.

Take the role of Vito Scaletta and take over the fictional city of Empire Bay, where the season is cold, and mob bosses are running around in the street struggling for power. The game throws several twists and turns as you join the Falcone crime family and take an oath to serve the family.

Grand Theft Auto 4

You play Niko Bellic, who is promised the life of wealth and riches by his cousin Romania but gets into deep trouble when he discovers the actual truth. To get a living, they dwell in serious mafia business, and the story as Niko sets out to deal damage to a traitor in a gang.

GTA V might be superior in terms of graphics and gameplay, but GTA 4 has the best Mafia-driven story set in Liberty City, where a Russian mobster gets involved in the life of Niko and Roman.

LA Noire

LA Noire takes you to the reimagined streets of Los Angeles in 1947, where you play detectives and solve crimes such as drug traffic and murder mystery. It’s a revolutionary game that introduced facial capture technology and integrated perfectly to match the tone of the game.

Progress through various events as you step into the shoes of detective Cole Phelps and unravel the illegal business of the federal government.

As the story unfolds, the game becomes more of a personal story of abuse of power as you uncover the complexity of government and their concealed crimes.

Empire of Sin

Empire of sin is a mix of management, role-playing, and action adventure. You can perform illegal activities by taking over the business and earning money doing criminal activity. The game plays a turn-based strategy as you progress through stories.

The characters are well designed with great voice acting despite some bugs. Empire of the sin really takes you to the era of handling illegal business while dealing with other mafia bosses who want a piece of your economy.

The warriors

Just like Scarface, the game adapts its movie version where you form up a gang and dominate society by beating the hell out of rival gangs. A third-person beat ’em up game takes place in the dystopian city of New York, where violent crimes are common and streets are filled with mobsters protecting their territory.

The warrior recreates the movie setting faithfully while still providing some additional content of creating chaos in the street with your gang member and taking over the territory.

Hotline Miami 2

The hotline is a fast-paced top-down shooting game where you take messages on the answering machine giving instructions on killing the Russian Mobsters. It’s a brutal shooting game with lots of blood and an awesome upbeat soundtrack to compliment the vibrancy of the game.

With its bizarre set of characters, psychedelic world setting, and outlandish storyline, Hotline Miami is striking in its own visual aesthetic and gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the cowboy style of a criminal organization where you form an outlaws alliance and take out bandits to dominate the western world of the fictionalized United state.

You are in the gang led by Dutch van der Linde who sings the praise of personal freedom. You play as Arthur Morgan, who is introduced to several other gang members when progressing through the game.

Soon the criminal acts of gang members result in conflicts between gangs of outlaws, renegades, and misfits that ultimately collapse the bonds between members.

Mafia 3

A third-person game that has more action-packed adventure than its predecessor. You play as Lincoln Clay, and you set out to seek revenge against mobs who murdered your family. The setup takes place in 1960 and is a fictional recreating of New Bordeaux.

As the Mafia franchise is known for its interesting story, well-written characters with great voice acting, and significant soundtrack, Mafia 3 delivers all the features and excels in intense shooting scenes.