Best Mahjong Games of All Time

Mahjong is a tile-based game that originated in China during the Qing dynasty. It is commonly played by four players, with some three-player variations found in Korea and Japan.

A set of Mahjong tiles usually consists of 144 tiles, with each tile engraved with a Chinese character or symbol. The objective of the game is to remove all the tiles from the board by matching pairs of identical tiles.

There are many different variations of Mahjong, but the most popular version in China is the Cantonese version, which is also the basis for the Mahjong games that are commonly played in the West.

The Cantonese version uses a set of 32 tiles, with each tile bearing a different picture or symbol. The game is played with four players, with each player having a hand of 16 tiles. The objective of the game is to remove all the tiles from the board by matching pairs of identical tiles.

We’ve put together a list of the best mahjong games available, so you can find the perfect one for you.

The Top-tier Mahjong Games

Mahjong

Developer: CanaryDroid

CanaryDroid Publisher: CanaryDroid

CanaryDroid Release Date: September 17, 2018

September 17, 2018 Platform: Android, iOS

If you’re looking for a new, challenging game to play, why not try Mahjong? Developed by CanaryDroid, this game is sure to keep you entertained for hours on end.

Mahjong is a tile-matching game in which players must remove all of the tiles from the board. The game is played with 144 tiles, which are divided into four different suits: dots, bamboo, characters, and honors. There are 36 tiles in each suit, and each suit contains four of each tile.

To begin the game, the tiles are shuffled and then placed face-down in the middle of the table. Each player then selects 36 tiles, which they place in front of them. The remaining tiles are left in the middle of the table and are referred to as the “wall.”

Players take turns drawing tiles from the wall and discarding tiles. To make a valid move, a player must place a tile onto the board so that it is adjacent to another tile of the same suit.

For example, a bamboo tile can be placed next to another bamboo tile, but not next to a dot tile. When a player creates a row of four tiles of the same suit, this is called a “chow.”

The game ends when one player has no more tiles left, or when the wall runs out of tiles. The player with the most points at the end of the game is the winner.

There are four different game modes to choose from – Normal, Challenge, Time Attack, and Endless. In Normal mode, you have to clear all the tiles from the board in order to win.

Challenge mode is similar, but there are a limited number of moves you can make. Time Attack mode puts a time limit on each level, and Endless mode is just that – endless!

The graphics are colorful and attractive, and the game runs smoothly. The sound effects are okay, but they can get a bit repetitive after a while.

Mahjong is a fun, challenging game that is perfect for players of all ages. So, what are you waiting for? Give it a try today!

Jewel Match Royale 2: Rise of the King

Developer: Suricate Software

Suricate Software Publisher: Big Fish Games

Big Fish Games Release Date: January 23, 2018

January 23, 2018 Platform: Windows

It’s almost impossible to overstate the appeal of Mahjong, a tile-matching game that’s easy to learn but difficult to master. The goal is to remove all of the tiles from the board by matching pairs, but there are a number of restrictions that make the game challenging.

For example, you can only match tiles that are adjacent to each other and not covered by other tiles.

Jewel Match Royale 2: Rise of the King is a Mahjong game with a twist. In addition to the usual tile-matching, you must also clear the board of gems. It’s a challenging but addicting game that will keep you coming back for more.

The game starts with a tutorial that walks you through the basics of how to play. Once you’ve completed the tutorial, you’re ready to start matching tiles and gems. The game board is displayed on the screen, and you use your mouse to click on two matching tiles. If they match, the tiles are removed from the board. If they don’t match, the tiles stay in place.

In addition to matching titles, you must also clear the board of gems. Gems are located in the center of some tiles, and you must match the tile with the gem in order to clear it. Clearing gems is important because it allows you to progress to the next level.

The game is divided into levels, and each level becomes progressively more difficult. In the early levels, you can usually clear the board without too much trouble. But as you progress, the board becomes more cluttered and it becomes more difficult to find matching tiles.

If you get stuck, you can use one of your three power-ups. These include a hint, which highlights two matching tiles; a shuffle, which mixes up the tiles on the board; and a bomb, which removes a group of tiles from the board.

You can also earn additional power-ups by completing levels quickly or by clearing the board with a certain number of moves remaining.

Jewel Match Royale 2: Rise of the King is a challenging but addicting game that will keep you coming back for more. With its beautiful graphics and addictive gameplay, it’s easy to see why this game is so popular.

Mahjong Club – Solitaire Game

Developer: GamoVation

GamoVation Publisher: GamoVation

GamoVation Release Date: August 27, 2021

August 27, 2021 Platform: Android

Mahjong Club is a solitaire game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. The objective of the game is to remove all of the tiles from the board by matching pairs of identical tiles.

The game is played with a set of 144 tiles, which are divided into four different suits: Bamboo, Dot, Character, and Wind. There are also four different bonus tiles: the Dragon, the Phoenix, the Plum, and the Flower.

The game can be played either with three players or with four players. If there are three players, then each player is dealt thirteen tiles. If there are four players, then each player is dealt twelve tiles. The player who starts the game is chosen by random draw.

The player who starts the game begins by drawing a tile from the wall. The player then looks for a matching tile, and if he finds one, he removes it from the board. If he does not find a match, he discards the tile.

The next player then takes his turn, and so on. The game ends when one player has no more tiles left, or when the wall is depleted.

The player with the most points at the end of the game is the winner. The scoring in Mahjong Club is based on the point values of the different suits of tiles. Bamboo tiles are worth one point each, Dot tiles are worth two points each, Character tiles are worth three points each, and Wind tiles are worth four points each.

The Dragon, Phoenix, Plum, and Flower tiles are each worth five points. If you are playing with four players, then the game is played in rounds. The player with the most points at the end of each round is the winner of that round.

The first round is played with thirteen tiles, the second round is played with twelve tiles, and so on. The game ends when one player has won two rounds.

Mahjong Club is a solitaire game that is easy to learn and fun to play. The game is perfect for players of all ages, and it can be enjoyed by both beginners and experienced players.

Mahjong Epic

Developer: Kristanix Games

Kristanix Games Publisher: Kristanix Games

Kristanix Games Release Date: October 15, 2013

October 15, 2013 Platform: Android, iOS

Mahjong Epic is a popular mahjong game that can be played online or offline. There are many different levels to play, each with its own unique challenge. The goal of the game is to remove all of the tiles from the board. The game is won by either clearing the board or by having the most points when the time runs out.

The game is played with a set of tiles, which are divided into two groups: the suit tiles and the honor tiles. The suit tiles are numbered from one to nine and include the four seasons and the four flowers.

The honor tiles are the wind tiles and the dragon tiles. There are also four joker tiles, which can be used to represent any other tile.

To begin the game, the tiles are shuffled and then dealt out into four hands, with each player receiving 13 tiles. The player with the highest-scoring hand begins the game, and the play then proceeds clockwise.

On each turn, a player must first draw a tile from the wall and then play a tile. The player can either play a tile from their hand or from the table. If the player cannot play a tile, they must discard one into the middle of the table.

The game ends when one player has no more tiles in their hand or when the wall runs out of tiles. The player with the highest score at the end of the game wins.

Mahjong Epic is a fun and challenging game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. The game is easy to learn, but difficult to master. There are many different levels to play, each with its own unique challenge.

The goal of the game is to remove all of the tiles from the board. The game is won by either clearing the board or by having the most points when the time runs out.

Mahjongg Dimensions

Developer: Backflip Studios

Backflip Studios Publisher: Backflip Studios

Backflip Studios Release Date: February 3, 2011

February 3, 2011 Platform: Windows, iOS

Mahjongg Dimensions is a 3D mahjong game that takes the classic tile-matching game to a whole new level. With vibrant graphics and an immersive gameplay experience, Mahjongg Dimensions is a must-play for any fan of the genre.

The objective of Mahjongg Dimensions is to clear all of the tiles from the playing field. tiles are removed by matching two of the same tiles together. However, in order to match tiles, they must be adjacent to each other. This means that you’ll have to think carefully about your moves in order to clear the playing field.

The 3D graphics in Mahjongg Dimensions are truly impressive. The tiles are displayed in a realistic fashion, making it easy to spot matches. The background music is also quite relaxing, making for an enjoyable gaming experience.

Overall, Mahjongg Dimensions is a top-notch mahjong game that offers an immersive and challenging gameplay experience. If you’re a fan of the genre, or simply looking for a fun and challenging puzzle game, Mahjongg Dimensions is definitely worth checking out.

Mahjong Soul

Developer: Catfood Studio, 株式会社Yostar

Catfood Studio, 株式会社Yostar Publisher: Catfood Studio, 株式会社Yostar

Catfood Studio, 株式会社Yostar Release Date: 2018

2018 Platform: Android, Windows, Mac

Mahjong Soul is a mobile game that allows players to compete against each other in real-time. The game is based on the traditional Chinese game of Mahjong and has been designed for players of all skill levels.

The game features a variety of modes, including a tournament mode where players can compete for prizes, and a practice mode where players can hone their skills. There is also a social mode where players can chat with each other and share tips and tricks.

The game features beautiful 3D graphics, that are both cute and appealing along with a user-friendly interface. The controls are easy to learn and the game is very addictive. There are a lot of strategies involved in the game, and players will need to think carefully about their moves in order to win.

Mahjong Soul is a great game for players of all ages and skill levels. It is a lot of fun to play, and there is a lot of replay value. The game is definitely worth checking out for anyone who enjoys Mahjong or strategy games.

Mahjong Crimes

Developer: SPIL Games

SPIL Games Publisher: SPIL Games

SPIL Games Release Date: N/A

N/A Platform: iOS

Mahjong Crimes is a new game for the iPhone that is based on the popular Chinese game of Mahjong. The game offers more than 250 levels, unique puzzle mechanics, power-ups such as a booster to get around tricky mahjong, and many more subtle distinct traits.

The game starts with a randomly generated board of tiles. The player must then choose two tiles that match, and they will be removed from the board. The player can only match tiles that are adjacent to each other, and they cannot wrap around the edges of the board.

If the player is unable to find a match, they can shuffle the remaining tiles and try again. If the player can remove all of the tiles from the board, they will be given a new, more difficult board to try. The game is over when the player either removes all of the tiles from the board, or they run out of time.

Mahjong Crimes is a fun and challenging game that is perfect for anyone who enjoys puzzle games. The game is easy to learn, but difficult to master, and it will provide hours of entertainment.

Mahjong Crimes – Mahjong & Mystery

Developer: Azerion Casual

Azerion Casual Publisher: Azerion Casual

Azerion Casual Release Date: N/A

N/A Platform: Android

Mahjong Crimes is a game that combines the classic game of Mahjong with a crime mystery twist. The game is set in the city of New York and players must solve a series of Mahjong puzzles in order to progress through the story.

The game is played on a traditional Mahjong board, with the addition of some special Mahjong tiles which represent clues. These clue tiles can be used to help solve the puzzles, by matching them up with other tiles which represent suspects or evidence.

The game is split into levels, with each level representing a different crime scene. At the start of each level, players are given a list of objectives that they must complete in order to progress. These objectives could be anything from finding a specific tile to solving a puzzle within a certain number of moves.

As players solve each puzzle, they are given more information about the case and must use their detective skills to try and work out who the culprit is. The game is perfect for players who enjoy a challenge, and who like to use their brainpower to solve puzzles.

If you’re a fan of Mahjong or puzzle games, then Mahjong Crimes is definitely worth checking out. The game is a unique twist on a classic formula and offers hours of challenging gameplay.

Mahjong Master Path

Developer: Andreas Schneider

Andreas Schneider Publisher: Andreas Schneider

Andreas Schneider Release Date: N/A

N/A Platform: iOS

Mahjong Master Path is an iPhone puzzle game developed and published by Glu Games Inc. The game starts with a tutorial that teaches the player the basics of the game. The player is shown how to select a tile, how to match two tiles, and how to remove a tile from the board.

The tutorial also teaches the player about the different tile designs and how they can be matched. After the tutorial, the player is given a board with 72 tiles. The player must remove all the tiles from the board in order to win the game.

The game offers three difficulty modes with a dedicated meditation mode which is the most relaxing mahjong experience ever. The board is zoomable as well.

The game is controlled with touch gestures. The player can tap on a tile to select it, and then tap on another tile to match it. If the two tiles match, they will be removed from the board.

The player can also tap on a tile and then drag it to another tile to match them. If the player makes a mistake, they can undo their last move by tapping on the undo button.

The game has a relaxing and zen-like atmosphere, with calming music and sound effects. The graphics are minimalist and clean, and the controls are easy to learn and use.

Mahjong Master Path is a fun and addicting puzzle game that is perfect for casual gamers. And the best thing is that they do not run any ads during the gameplay.