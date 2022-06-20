The Mario Party series is a video game franchise featuring the Italian plumber Mario and his friends. The series is known for its party game elements, including the use of minigames and items to progress through the game.

The first Mario Party game was released in 1998 for the Nintendo 64, and since then, there have been a total of eleven main series games released on various Nintendo consoles. The most recent Mario Party game, Mario Party: The Top 100, was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2017.

The Mario Party games are some of the most popular party games ever made, and they’re perfect for gamers of all ages. In this article, we’ll be counting down the best Mario Party games of all time.

Best Mario Party Games

Mario Party Superstars

Developer: NDcube

NDcube Publisher: Nintendo of America Inc., Nintendo

Nintendo of America Inc., Nintendo Release Date: October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021 Platform:Nintendo Switch

Welcome to Mario Party Superstars! In this game, you and up to three friends can compete in a variety of minigames and board games to see who can earn the most stars.

The minigames are all based around using the Wii Remote in interesting and innovative ways. In one minigame, you have to tilt the remote to guide a rolling ball through a maze. In another, you have to use the remote like a paintbrush to color in all of the empty spaces on a canvas.

If you’re looking for a party game that will keep you and your friends entertained for hours on end, then look no further than Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Wii.

The game board is set up like a giant board game, and players can move around the board by spinning a giant roulette wheel. As players land on different spaces, they’ll either trigger a minigame or be asked to complete a task in order to earn coins. The player with the most coins at the end of the game is the winner.

There are over 100 different minigames to play in Mario Party Superstars, ranging from simple racing games to more complex strategy games. There’s something for everyone to enjoy, and with four different difficulty levels to choose from, even the most hardcore gamers will be challenged.

Mario Party 3

Developer: Hudson Soft

Hudson Soft Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: December 7, 2000

December 7, 2000 Platform:Nintendo 64

It was a dark and stormy night. The kind of night where you just know that something is going to happen. That something was the third installment of the Mario Party series: Mario Party 3.

The game starts out innocently enough. The usual group of friends (Mario, Luigi, Peach, Wario, and Yoshi) were all gathered together for a party. But things quickly took a turn for the worse when the evil Bowser showed up and kidnapped Peach. It is up to the remaining four friends to rescue her.

To do this, they will need to travel across a number of different game boards, each with its own unique challenges. They will need to use all of their skills to collect coins, defeat enemies, and reach the end of the board. Only then would they be able to face Bowser and rescue Peach.

The game is full of surprises. There are new characters, new challenges, and even a new game board. Everything was new and exciting. But even with all of these new things, the game still feels like a Mario Party game. That’s because it has all of the things that made the previous games so much fun.

The biggest change in this game is the addition of the new character, Toad. He is a welcome addition to the group and helps to add some much-needed variety. He also brings with him a new game board, which is a nice change of pace.

Another big change is the introduction of items. In previous games, the only way to get items was to buy them from Toad. But in this game, items are scattered around the game boards. This made it possible to get items without having to spend any money.

The last big change is the addition of mini-games. In previous games, the only way to play mini-games was to buy them from Toad. But in this game, mini-games can be played anytime, anywhere. This makes it possible to play mini-games without having to spend any money.

All in all, Mario Party 3 is a great game. It kept all of the things that made the previous games so much fun, while also adding some new things. It is a perfect blend of old and new.

Mario Party 2

Developer: Hudson Soft

Hudson Soft Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: December 17, 1999

December 17, 1999 Platform:Wii U, Nintendo 64, Wii

When you first start the game, you’re given the option to play as one of six characters: Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Wario, Princess Peach, or Toad. After you’ve chosen your character, you’re taken to a map screen where you can select which board you’d like to play on.

There are four different boards to choose from: Toad’s Midway Madness, Yoshi’s Tropical Island, Wario’s Battle Canyon, and Princess Peach’s Birthday Cake.

Once you’ve selected your board, you’ll be taken to a screen where you can select the rules for the game. You can choose to play with anywhere from two to four players, and you can also select how many turns you’d like to play. After you’ve selected the rules, it’s time to start playing!

The goal of the game is to collect the most stars by the end of the game. You can earn stars by winning mini-games, completing tasks on the board, or by purchasing them from Toad.

At the end of each turn, all of the players will roll a dice and move around the board. Depending on where you land, you might have to participate in a mini-game, or you might get to purchase an item from Toad.

There are a variety of different mini-games to play, and they’re all based on luck or skill. Some of the mini-games are 1-vs-3, 2-vs-2, or free-for-all. The mini-games are usually pretty short, and they’re a lot of fun to play.

If you’re playing on one of the boards with tasks, you’ll need to complete the tasks in order to earn stars. The tasks usually involve collecting a certain number of items or reaching a specific space on the board.

At the end of the game, the player with the most stars is declared the winner!

Mario Party 2 is a great game for people of all ages. It’s easy to learn, and it’s a lot of fun to play. If you’re looking for a fun party game or just a game to play with your friends, Mario Party 2 is a great choice.

Mario Party 4

Developer: Hudson Soft

Hudson Soft Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: October 21, 2002

October 21, 2002 Platform:GameCube

When most people think of Mario Party, they think of the classic formula of four players running around a board, trying to collect the most stars. While that’s certainly still a large part of Mario Party 4, there are a few new gameplay elements that help to mix things up a bit.

For one, there are now items that can be used to affect the game in various ways. Some items can be used to steal stars from other players, while others can be used to block another player’s path or even reverse their controls.

In addition to items, there are also now minigames that can be played for coins. These minigames range from simple races to more complex puzzle games, and they can be played either alone or with other players. The coins that are earned can then be used to buy more items or to gamble on chance games.

One of the biggest changes in Mario Party 4, however, is the addition of “Bowser’s Minions” mode. In this mode, one player takes on the role of Bowser, while the other three players are his minions.

The goal for Bowser is to collect the most stars, while the minions must work together to stop him. This mode adds a lot of strategy to the game, as the minions must decide when to cooperate and when to compete with each other.

Overall, Mario Party 4 is a great addition to the series. The new gameplay elements add a lot of depth and replay value, while the “Bowser’s Minions” mode is a great way to change things up for a group of friends.

If you’re a fan of the series, or if you’re just looking for a fun party game, Mario Party 4 is definitely worth checking out.

Mario Party 8

Developer: Hudson Soft

Hudson Soft Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: May 29, 2007

May 29, 2007 Platform:Wii

In Mario Party 8, the player takes on the role of Mario and his friends as they compete in a variety of minigames in order to collect the most stars. The game features a total of 73 different minigames, divided into four categories: Field, Water, Air, and Bowser minigames.

The player can choose to play either with friends or against the computer in a variety of modes, including the single-player Story Mode, the multiplayer Free Play Mode, and the mini-game-only Challenge Mode.

The minigames in Mario Party 8 make use of the Wii Remote in a variety of ways. In some minigames, the player must shake the Wii Remote to perform an action, such as rolling a pair of dice or spinning a slot machine.

In others, the player must point the Wii Remote at the screen and use it to aim and fire at targets. Some minigames also make use of the Wii Remote’s built-in speaker, such as the minigame where the player must blow into the Wii Remote to inflate a balloon.

The game also features a number of new modes and features, including the ability to play as Bowser, the inclusion of a new vehicle-based board game, and the ability to use Mii characters.

Mario Party 8 is a fun and engaging game that makes use of the Wii Remote in a variety of interesting ways. The game’s large selection of minigames ensures that there is something for everyone, and the ability to play with friends or against the computer provides hours of entertainment.

Super Mario Party

Developer: NDcube

NDcube Publisher: Nintendo of America Inc., Nintendo

Nintendo of America Inc., Nintendo Release Date: October 5, 2018

October 5, 2018 Platform:Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Party is the eleventh main entry in the Super Mario Party series and features characters from the Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi franchises.

The game was announced at E3 2017 and was released worldwide in 2018.

Super Mario Party is one of the best party games of all time featuring turn-based gameplay. Up to four players can take control of characters from the Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi franchises, and compete against each other in a variety of minigames.

The game features over 80 minigames, which can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes. The minigames are divided into four categories: Skill Games, which test the player’s ability; Chance Games, which rely on luck; Item Games, which use items found in the game world; and Final Games, which are played at the end of each party.

Super Mario Party also features a number of game boards, on which players can move their characters around and interact with the environment. The game boards are themed after locations from the Mario franchise, such as the Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser’s Castle.

Players can also collect coins and stars as they progress through the game. Coins can be used to purchase items from shops, while stars can be used to unlock new game boards.

Super Mario Party is a fun and chaotic party game that is sure to please fans of the franchise. With a variety of minigames and game boards to choose from, there is something for everyone. The game is also easy to pick up and play, making it perfect for party settings.

Mario Party 6

Developer: Hudson Soft

Hudson Soft Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Release Date: December 6, 2004

December 6, 2004 Platform:GameCube

In Mario Party 6, players take turns rolling dice and moving around the game board. The game board is divided into four quadrants, each with its own unique theme. Players can purchase items from Toad shops, which are located in each quadrant.

These items can be used to help players progress through the game or hinder their opponents. At the end of each turn, players participate in one of several minigames. The goal of the game is to collect the most stars by the end of the game.

The game board in Mario Party 6 is divided into four quadrants: Mushroom, Flower, Star, and Moon. Each quadrant has its own unique theme and minigames.