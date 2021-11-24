Best Medieval Games to Play

The best Medieval games are some of the best titles available across many genres. They may not be historically accurate, but playing with swords and shields is a unique experience.

See, the history of humankind is the history of war. And there’s never been more war than during Medieval times. It was dark, bloody, full of diseases, irrational fears, and betrayal.

Across the best Medieval games, we can find similar themes. Epic tales of a hero fighting across war-torn fields. The heroic deeds of a Chosen One, defeating all evil before it’s too late.

So, if you have feudal gaming needs, take a look at our list. We’re taking both fictional worlds and stories based on real-life events.

Developer: CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED Publisher: CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED Release Date: October 2007

October 2007 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows

The Witcher 3 is the obvious choice, and there’re plenty of reasons for it. But first off, let me say: even though it’s the third part of a saga, you can play it and follow its storyline without major problems. That said, this is an open-world RPG.

The Witcher takes inspiration from a series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It’s a medieval high-fantasy story following Geralt the Rivia, a member of the Witcher guild. After going through intense training and mutations, Witchers can hunt the many magical monsters that roam free at the cost of losing their emotions.

You follow the protagonist in an alternate story following the ending of the books. The story revolves around Geralt’s surrogate daughter, Ciri. She’s lost, and you scourge a vast open-world searching for clues leading to her.

It’s a complex setting, and it brings complex lore. The story opens up the best part of the games, which is the side missions. Often, you’ll lose track of which is the main task and which ones are optional. Every piece of content in the game is beautifully written, voiced, and full of choices and personalities. It’s remarkable.

Then comes the gameplay. It’s not as refined as the story itself, but it can carry through the end. As a Witcher, you have a monster-hunting sword, a human-hunting sword, and multiple gadgets. You can attack, parry, dodge, block, use magic, throw bombs, and use a bow. You need a combination of all of these movements, plus the knowledge you gather in the world, to defeat the enemies.

As a Medieval game, Geralt is exploring through a war-torn land. As a Witcher, he can’t get involved in human affairs. No matter what he sees, he must do his best to stay neutral and pick no sides. Yet, even without emotions, Geralt is human, and sometimes he’ll find his friends and loved ones on either side of the war.

Lastly, the map includes various areas and a notoriously large city -Novigrad. Even though it’s a 2015 game, its city can shame modern takes on the medieval open-world. It’s vast, full of life, brimming with citizens, and full of stories and interactive NPCs. Also, the game still looks gorgeous, and the character animations are outstanding.

Even though AoE IV is life, AoE II is still thriving.

Developer: Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge

Relic Entertainment, World’s Edge Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: October 2021

October 2021 Platform: Windows

Age of Empires stands as the most significant real-time strategy series. After many years of keeping the genre alive, they released a new take on their franchise almost by themselves.

Thou shall see Age of Empires IV, perhaps their best entry yet. It accomplished the challenging goal of feeling both unique and part of a series. The Age of Empires II spiritual successor is also a 2021 RTS with gorgeous graphics, performances, and unique mechanics.

If you’re unfamiliar, I can explain further. The series presents various medieval civilizations. You can play it on historical campaigns that take you towards significant historical events. Or you can play it against the AI, other players, or co-op against the AI.

Previously, the AoE series had dozens of mostly homogenous civilizations plus a Rock, Paper & Scissors design. That means, in essence, that spears defeat cavalry, cavalry defeats archers, and archers defeat foot soldiers.

The fourth entry brings eight civilizations, but each one is unique. The options have multiple branching mechanics, upgrade paths, special units, unique technologies, and more. Moreover, the combat mechanics go deeper than Rock, Paper, Scissor laws.

Then comes the campaigns. There’re four historical campaigns available, covering periods across various civilizations. In-between missions, you’ll see high-budget documentaries adorned with CGI unit models to tell a story. As a result, it does what an AoE game needs to you: open up your interest in history, so you can keep playing and reading on the side.

Overall, AoE IV is a new age for the RTS genre. It does a lot of things right. However, developers still need to fix a lot of minor stuff, like server stability. Luckily, the developers have shared a post-launch roadmap, including hundreds of fixes and balance changes in December 2021.

Crusader Kings III is the most popular game in the CK series.

Developer: Paradox Development Studio

Paradox Development Studio Publisher: Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive Release Date: September 2020

September 2020 Platform: Windows

Strategy games tend to live in the Medieval ages. There’s something about spears, shields, bows, and horses that’s just perfect for the genre. So, we bring you Crusader Kings III. It mixes fictional stories and characters, Total War mechanics, and traditional RTS systems for a unique formula.

We’re looking at a grand strategy game. The plot is about keeping power within a family of kings and heirs. That requires moving your pieces for a bit of assassination, political subterfuge, diplomacy, and marriage.

The game features a grand scope, and it tells the story of a family. To that end, developers created a sandbox atop a web of interconnected systems. As a result, the game delivers a complex narrative and complex mechanics across multiple generations of a royal family.

Let me explain. First, you have a screen where you can see your family’s lineage and ties to other families. You choose a royal noble house at the start of your campaign. Depending on your choice, you start on a different party of the world map (from Central Africa to the Arctic Circle).

Then, you’re to guide the dynasties across centuries of conquest and power. That includes the drama and struggles of medieval times: pilgrimages, peasant revolts, raiders, etc.

These systems work through multiple screens, plus a world map. On the world map, you move your armies across cities and countries.

Overall, it’s a complex game, and it would be hard to properly convey it in summary. Nonetheless, there’s something to clarify: the game doesn’t have full-on battles like AoE or Total War. Instead, you manage dozens of empire mechanics.

The Definitive Edition includes all of the available expansions.

Developer: Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive (Mac and Linux ports)

Creative Assembly, Feral Interactive (Mac and Linux ports) Publisher: SEGA

SEGA Release Date: November 2006

November 2006 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux

Total War is another genre-defining RTS series. We could add many of its games on any list, but for a Medieval match, then we have Medieval II.

The game offers four historical campaigns across the world. The map includes the British Isles, Teutonic Northern Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

If you’re unfamiliar, TW games are two things. First, it’s a turn-based RTS. You play in the world map where you can micro-manage construction in your cities, taxes, army recruitment, diplomacy, and more.

Secondly, it’s a full-on warfare game. Every army you recruit comes as a squad of, say, 60 soldiers. That means when two armies meet in the field, you’re controlling hundreds of soldiers on a large field.

Bannerlord is an open-world action-adventure RPG.

Developer: TaleWorlds Entertainment

TaleWorlds Entertainment Publisher: TaleWorlds Entertainment

TaleWorlds Entertainment Release Date: March 2020 (Early Access)

Platform: Windows

Mount & Blade is an open-world sandbox series. You play as a solitary warrior across fictional medieval steppes.

The sequel picks up 200 years before the original game. You’re a ruler, racing to stop the civil war. To that end, the game delivers complex RPG systems for an immersive medieval simulator.

Game mechanics include conquering, raiding, and exploring the continent. However, you can play in any way you want: it’s a sandbox experience allowing you to do whatever you do within the world.

On top of that, there’s an extensive character creation and progression system. There’s also a realistic in-game economy and skill-based directional combat gameplay.

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer-only title.

Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Torn Banner Studios Publisher: Tripwire Interactive

Tripwire Interactive Release Date: June 2021

June 2021 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer hack & slash title. It’s a sequel to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare.

As before, it offers first-person or third-person medieval combat. It’s an immersive game with several ranged and melee weapons. The game offers large multiplayer PvP battles on servers with up to 64 users.

Combat-wise, you can parry, block, and attack. It’s an arcade, non-skill-based combat thriving with action and blood. Beware, though, your partners can damage you, but you can also revive fallen foes. Overall, it’s a chaotic, bloody, immersive game.

The game has no single-player mode. Instead, it has various game modes like sieges and raids. In other words, it’s a Battlefield with medieval warfare.

Developer: Render Cube

Render Cube Publisher: Toplitz Productions

Toplitz Productions Release Date: September 2021

September 2021 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Medieval Dynasty is a first-person, action-adventure immersive sim. Military conflict is all around its fictional world, while you play a young man fleeing from the war.

Your character grows from poor and inexperienced into a master of many skills and trades. By taking things into your hands, you can create prosperity for generations to come.

The setting opens up sandbox gameplay. You’re free to follow the main quests, solve side quests, or roam around across the medieval world. Playing includes survival skills like hunting, farming, and building your home. You can also have a family, an heir, and make others work for you.

In fact, there’s a settlement system that allows you to create villages and, ultimately, dynasties. It’s a refined version of what Fallout 4 tried to do. So, overall, it’s a massive game waiting for you to craft your legacy. It includes surviving, combat, role-playing, and strategy.

Innocence is getting a sequel in 2022 -A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Developer: Asobo Studio

Asobo Studio Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive Release Date: May 2019

May 2019 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows, Amazon Luna

A Plague Tale is the most unique game on our list. It works as an interactive movie at the height of the Black Death plague.

You play Amicia, a 15-year-old orphan. She’s taking care of her younger brother Hugo, an innocent kid unaware of how dangerous the road ahead is.

Amica and Hugo are too close to the plague. They must trust each other to avoid the panic, the rats, and the Inquisition soldiers. So, gameplay becomes a survival horror with no other skills than sneaking and being smart and careful.

At heart, it’s a stealth-based game. Amicia must sneak Hugo through the town while avoiding the plague. In practice, though, it’s a narrative-driven movie where you get to play the obstacles in the story. The result is grim, dark, horrifying, and full of heart.

Deliverance is a very detailed game. As an example, NPCs follow day & night cycles, have jobs, and tend families.

Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Publisher: Deep Silver, Warhorse Studios

Deep Silver, Warhorse Studios Release Date: December 2018

December 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a medieval RPG. The setting is historical, but the story is fictional. You play within the Bohemian Imperial State, part of the Holy Roman Empire.

The setting delivers a unique story-driven open-world RPG. It’s an epic adventure where the protagonist avenges his parent’s death and battles invading forces. Across your journey, you’ll have the chance to complete a story-changing quest and make choices that affect the outcome.

Gameplay-wise, you can roam the world to combat, loot, and interact. You’ll be free to do whatever you want and progress through a great character progression system. As usual, you play in the first person, and you can attack, parry, block, and shoot projectiles.

Lastly, there’re also some survival needs you have to manage, like hunger, thirst, and sleep. The amount of systems is overwhelming, but they are there for the extra detail. For instance, the game has multiple methods to punish or reward you for your morality or lack thereof.

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: November 2011 (Original) / November 2021(Anniversary Edition)

November 2011 (Original) / November 2021(Anniversary Edition) Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Windows

We couldn’t finish the list without adding The Elder Scrolls V. We chose the Special Edition, which adds many quality of life and combat upgrades. As a result, the long-running game is better than ever.

So, you probably already know this, but there’s nothing like Skyrim. It’s the ultimate sandbox experience. You can get married, have kids, become a werewolf, become a thief, explore dungeons, learn magic, defeat dragons, save the world, hunt vampires, start bar fights, and more. There’s no end to the number of things you can do. It’s as if you’re really there, in a high-fantasy medieval world.

You can go four hours, hundreds and thousands of hours, without even touching the main quest. That would be a shame, though, as the main pursuit offers the best experiences in the game. It’s about defeating a legendary dragon, and you have to learn special screams to that end.

As for the special edition, it includes a plethora of upgrades for long-time fans and newcomers. Now you can do stuff like dual-wielding weapons or magic. You can also wield a weapon on the one hand and a spell on the other. You can also pick up things in the world and move them. Or, better yet, items in the world now obey the laws of physics.

Lastly, and as you should know, there’re hundreds of mods available for the game. You can tweak it and improve it for years to come.