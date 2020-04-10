If you’re here, chances are you’re looking to build your own PC and want the ideal middle ground between size and function. That’s what Micro ATX motherboards (and Micro ATX cases) are all about, so we’re going to provide a list of our top 11 picks below!

Ranging from bottom-budget barebones picks to high-end picks with gorgeous tempered glass and RGB, we’re looking to cover the full gamut of excellent Micro ATX cases with this list. Our goal will be to select Micro ATX cases with good prices, great cooling, and plenty of room for expansion for you to choose from. After all, extras are just that- extra.

For each of our picks, we’ve provided their rough weight and dimensions in the table below. We’ve been careful to make selections with room for full-length GPUs and medium-height air coolers unless otherwise stated in their reviews. If you aren’t sure something will fit, always double-check case specs to be sure!

Enough buildup, though. Let’s dive right in!

Best Micro ATX Cases For 2020

So, here’s the summery:

Best budget matx case:

Thermaltake Core V21 – Micro atx cube case

The Thermaltake Core V21 is the latest in the Core V series of Thermaltake’s PC Cases. It supports microATX and mini-ITX motherboards and has been designed to support either one of both vertical or horizontal orientation of the motherboard. This allows you to customize your chassis based on your viewing preferences. The Core V21 features a remarkable expansion capability, and it allows for externally-modular upgrades should you want to create dual systems. It also features a stackable and flexible thermal solution and features a pre-installed 200m fan on the front panel. It features 3 3.5″ or 2.5″ internal bays and 2 USB 3.0, 1 headphone and 1 mic front ports. The Core V21 supports a number of overclocking components, helping you further boost performance in a system that is already guaranteed to be very powerful.

At just $60, the Thermaltake Core V21 is an affordable mATX case. Now, let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

More: Finding The Smallest Micro ATX Case

Pros: Can support as many as 5 radiators / 11 fans.

Tool less feature; doesn’t have thumbscrews.

Modular design; a highly adjustable case.

200mm stock fan at the front; that keeps the system quiet and cool.

Possibility of combining with a second Core V21 for more space and a dual configuration. Cons: Lacks a removable dust filter.

Build quality isn’t perfect; PSU mounting system can be difficult to install.

Lacks noise-absorbing materials.

Lacks a fan controller.

Silverstone Tek Micro-ATX/Mini-DTX/Mini-ITX SG11B

The SilverStone SG11 is the latest in the company’s Sugo series of PC cases. Since the inception of the series in 2005, there has been a lot of advancement in the technology and the SG11, with the retainment of the classic shoebox proportion, is in many ways a homage to one of the most popular cases ever designed by SilverStone, the SG01.

One of the most interesting features about the SilverStone SG11 case is that it is a mATX case that can support a number of standard sized internal components such as ATX PSUs. Furthermore, it also supports graphics cards of any length (of up to 14.5 inches). The side intake fan size has been upgraded to 120mm from the previous 80mm, an upgrade on the cooling system, ready to meet future hardware demands. And the SG11 has been redesigned internally to allow up to nine 2.5″ drives.

At $75, the Silverstone Tek SG11B Micro-ATX case isn’t as inexpensive as the other affordable mATX cases on this list. But it still makes for a great PC case. Now, let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: Crossflow cooling with lots of vents.

Supports up to 12 SSDs.

Spectacular design and built quality.

Has a very small form factor.

Supports full-sized graphics cards (14.5″).

Has a nice carrying handle. Cons: Lacks a cable management system.

Has limited cooling options.

There are no fan filters.

Doesn’t have noise reduction features.

Rosewill Stryker M

The Rosewill FBM-X1 is a solid budget Micro ATX Mini Tower, built to provide the lowest-footprint Micro ATX case possible. It isn’t the most glamorous case on this list, but it’s fairly small, fairly cheap, and has respectable build quality. If you’re trying to buy a $30 Micro ATX case, then this is easily one of the best options available to you.

Rosewill has long been known for providing excellent budget products, and the FBM-X1 is no different. While it may not be ideal for a hypercharged gaming PC or anything of the sort, it is fairly solid for mini gaming PCs, home theater PCs, barebones PCs, or even workstations that don’t require long expansion cards.

If you want a serious gaming PC, then we recommend going on to the next picks. Otherwise, this may be what you’re looking for.

Pros: Super low price

Comes with dual fans built-in, ensuring basic airflow needs are met

Dual USB 3.0 ports

Transparent side panel Cons: Limited clearance for long GPUs- short GPUs or GPUs that can run off PCI Express power recommended

No room for extra cooling fans

Not much in the way of extra features- this is for mini workstations or barebones builds

Cooler Master N200

The Cooler Master MasterBox Q500L is a fairly strong case from Cooler Master. While it’s technically compatible with full-sized ATX motherboards, doing so will leave little-to-no clearance at the bottom of your case, which is almost always a bad idea.

Interestingly, this case is actually iterative upon the previous-gen Q300L, which only supported Micro ATX motherboards- and the two cases are virtually the same size! Its size is actually among the smallest of the cases available on this list, but it still has support for everything you’d expect in a PC case. Thick air coolers, long graphics cards, you name it- it’s here!

The front and top panels are both perforated and covered with magnetic dust filters, allowing for superb airflow. The side panel and I/O is a massive acrylic window, and can be rotated in any direction you like to change the location of the I/O ports. So what’s the catch?

Pros: Fair price

Good size for both PC building and easy movement/storage

Strong airflow solution

Side panel window and I/O can be rotated to preference

Included exhaust fan Cons: Only one included fan- buying at least one more for proper airflow is a must

Window isn’t tempered glass

Antec P6

The Antec P6 is a part of Antec’s Performance Series of Tower cases. It supports microATX and mini-ITX motherboards and has a built-in logo projector at the base of the fascia that lights up the machine. It has a 4mm thick tempered glass for a side panel is equipped with 4 PCI expansion slots, a 120mm fan with LED on the rear and two removable air filters at the top and the front. The P6 also has plenty of room for other equipment. It can support up to six 2.5″ hard drives, or alternatively, four 2.5″ hard drives and two 2.5″ hard drives. Up to five additional 120mm fans or four 140mm fans, and a 240mm radiator at the front can be added to the Antec P6, thus making its cooling system one of the best. Furthermore, it can support a long Graphics Card (up to 390mm in length).

At $68, the Antec P6 is another great and affordable mATX case. Now, let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: Has room for up to 6 fans and a 240mm radiator for water cooling.

Has air filters at top, bottom and front.

Plenty of room for hardware.

Supports long graphics cards (390mm).

Has an amazing white LED projector.

Supports two 3.5″ drives and four 2.5″ drives. Cons: Is kind of bulky for a microATX case.

Could have better cable management.

Airflow not quite optimal.

Corsair Carbide Air 240

The Corsair Carbide Air 240 is one of the most compact entries on this list. This PC case supports the microATX and mini-ITX standard motherboards and the cube design comes with a full side window and an internal layout that has been designed to promote maximum airflow. The cooling system in these cases are indeed remarkable. There are three pre-installed 120mm fans and the design’s “Direct Airflow Path” helps guide fresh cool air through all of the components that require cooling.

This case also supports up to two 240mm radiators for liquid cooling (one with a dual GPU mATX setup and two with mini-ITX setups). So that pretty much says everything about the cooling performances of the Corsair Carbide Air 240. Other features include front panel USB 3.0 ports for easy connectivity, three 3.5″ and 2.5″ drive bays and a support for full length graphics card (up to 14″).

At $84, the Corsair Carbide Air 240 is by far the least inexpensive entry in this list of the best affordable mATX cases on the market right now. Now, let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: Matches a mid-tower case in terms of capacity.

Has a good cable management system.

Has excellent air flow/ventilation.

The glass side window is simply stunning.

Has six tool-less drive bays. Cons: Cannot support more than one graphics card or cooling radiators.

Lacks a slot for an optical drive.

The sideways orientation design may bother some users.

Since we’re half way through, here’s some trivia on the mATX standard:MicroATX is a standard for motherboards that are no bigger than 9.6 × 9.6 in (or 244 × 244 mm). This standard was introduced in December 1997, and was designed to be backward-compatible with the ATX standard. The mATX motherboards available on the market today support CPUs from AMD, Intel and VIA.



Higher Price Range:

Fractal Design Node 804

The Fractal Design Node 804 has a dual chamber case layout that is highly effective for cooling purposes. The dual chamber layout achieves this by separating the hot components from the cooler ones and also providing sufficient airflow to the motherboard. The design is very elegant, with a brushed aluminum front panel and a window side panel to demonstrate your rig’s inner powers. The cooling capability of this case is simply spectacular. Not only does it come with three Fractal Design Silent Series R2 120mm fans pre-installed, but it has space for seven more, and can even simultaneously support up to 4 radiators for water cooling.

The Node 804’s five expansion slots allow for a multiple GPU setup and the hard drive mounting system can fit up to eight 3.5″/four 2.5″ or ten 3.5″/two 2.5″ HDDs or SSDs. The inbuilt removable dust filter is a neat addition that helps keep the interior free of dust. The Fractal Design Node 804 has indeed been designed to support maximum configurability.

At about $95, the Fractal Design Node 804 is the least expensive mATX cases on this list of high priced mATX cases. Now, let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: Has enough space to support high end hardware.

Can support multiple cooling radiators.

Can hold up to 10 storage drives.

There is a vent right next to the PCI expansion slots, which aids ventilation. Cons: May feel a bit bulky and odd when placed on top of a desk.

The side mounted I/O ports can feel a bit bizarre.

Supports 3-pin fans instead of 4-pin PWMs.

NZXT H400i

The darkFlash DLM21 is a Micro ATX Mini Tower from a newer face in the game: darkFlash. If you haven’t heard of these guys, it’s okay: before now, we hadn’t either. Despite their newcomer status, however, they’ve made an excellent first impression with their DLM21 case, which looks incredibly sleek and refined.

There’s a swing door tempered glass side panel, for instance. This enables both easy accessibility and brilliant aesthetics, provided you’ve done the proper cable management inside. Though with the dedicated cable management compartment and PSU basement, we’d be surprised if you hadn’t.

The front panel is solid and has an interesting “low poly” design, but is complemented with vents on the side for airflow to the intake fans.

Also, the price is pretty low!

Pros: Solid, sturdy build quality

Sleek aesthetic, with plenty of colors to choose from.

Ventilation provides better airflow to intake fans

Tempered glass side panel, easily swingable.

PSU compartment and plenty of cable management space Cons: No fans included

Limited support for 280 mm radiators

Solid front panel still limits airflow compared to more open designs

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv MATX TG

Phanteks’ Enthoo Evolv MATX is the latest in a line of cases since the very first Evolv case. Its exterior features a 3mm anodized aluminum frame with tempered glass side panels on either sides. The interior has a midplate that hides all the cables, thus giving it a more pleasing look. It comes with RGB LED illuminations and great cooling performance. There are two pre-installed 140mm fans, one at the front and one at the rear, and one can add more fans if required.

At $130, the Phanteks Enthoo Evolv MATX TG is one of the higher priced mATX cases on this list. Let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: Great build quality that looks and feels pricey.

Has plenty of space that can fit a lot of hardware.

Great support for water cooling. Cons: Quite pricey.

Doesn’t have an optical drive bay.

Doesn’t have a PCI expansion pass through.

The glass panels are held by magnets are not very strong.

InWin 301

The InWin 301 case has a shock-proof build made of 1.2mm SECC steel. Not only does this give your rig a great look but it also keeps your hardware secure, free from any external damages. The 3mm tinted tempered glass side panel lets you show off your rig’s inner powers. And the 301’s tool-less feature means that no thumbscrews are required and you may remove the tempered glass panel with the simple push of a button. Furthermore, the front panel I/O is beautifully illuminated with LED lights, thus adding to the InWin 301’s visual appeal. It has one 3.5″/2.5″ HDD try and can support up to three 2.5″ SDDs.

The InWin 301 has 4 PCI expansion slots that offers expansion options in compact size. And its cooling options include two 120mm fans at the bottom and the support of one 240mm radiator at the front and one 120mm radiator at the rear for water cooling.

At about $112, the InWin 301 is one of the less expensive mATX cases on this list of high priced mATX cases. Now, let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: A compact case with a great design.

Its steel based construction gives it a great look and a sturdy build.

Has 4 PCI expansion slots.

Side panel is tool-less and is easily removable with the push of a button. Cons: No pre-installed fans.

Cable management isn’t the best.

Doesn’t support full length GPU (390mm).

Corsair Crystal Series 280X

The Corsair Crystal Series 280X is a premium class mATX case with an elegant look and great performance. It features three tempered glass panels, beautiful RGB lightings, and a dual chamber layout that hides all the cables, drives and PSU, giving your rig a cleaner look. However, the distinguishing feature of the 280X has to be its two Corsair LL120 fans at the front of the case, which features 32 customizable LEDs that can be controlled by software to create a beautiful display of color.

The 280X’s cooling options are simply remarkable. It features room for up to six 120mm fans or three 240mm radiators for water cooling. Furthermore, the 280X features Corsair’s Direct Airflow Path Cooling technology, that keeps your system cool by directing air to its hottest components. The 280x can support up to two 3.5″ drives and three 2.5″ drives and features dust filters at the front, top and bottom of the rig.

At $160, the Corsair Crystal Series 280x is the most expensive mATX case on this list. Let’s look at some of its pros and cons:

Pros: Amazing design with two beautiful LED colored fans at the front.

Three tempered glass side panels.

Great cooling options, with support for up to 5 fans and 3 280mm radiators for water cooling.

Amazing air flow system.

Has good cable management system and hardware installation is quite easy. Cons: Quite pricey.

Not enough space below the PCI expansion slots.

Its dust filters aren’t the best.

Conclusion

And that concludes our list of the best micro ATX cases in the market today. Of course, there are mATX cases that are a lot more expensive than the ones listed here. But we have made our selection based on an estimation of how much an average PC builder would spend on a case. I hope this article was some help in making a decision that is ultimately up to you (and your budget).