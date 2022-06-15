Best Military War Games for an Epic Battle

Whether you’re a fan of first-person shooters, real-time strategy, or anything in between, there’s bound to be a military game out there for you. And with so many great options to choose from, it can be tough to know where to start.

That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best military games you can play right now. Whether you’re looking for a gritty and realistic experience or something a little more lighthearted, we’ve got you covered.

Best Military Games

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Developer: Feral Interactive, Ubisoft

Feral Interactive, Ubisoft Publisher: Demiurge Studios, Gearbox Software

Demiurge Studios, Gearbox Software Release Date: March 1, 2005

March 1, 2005 Platform:PS 2, Mac, Windows, Wii, Xbox

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30 is a World War II first-person shooter video game based on the experiences of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, during Operation Overlord, also known as the D-Day landings of 6 June 1944, and the Battle of Normandy.

The player takes on the role of Sergeant Matt Baker, a platoon leader in the 501st. Through the course of the game, the player will experience the events of D-Day from the drop into Normandy, France, through the taking of the strategic town of Carentan.

The game uses a standard first-person shooter control scheme, with the player using the left mouse button to fire their weapon, and the right mouse button to throw grenades. The player can also use the WASD keys to move around the battlefield, and the Q and E keys to lean left and right.

The game also makes use of iron sights, and the player can use the F key to switch between their weapon’s iron sights and its standard view.

The game is divided into a series of missions, with the player typically being tasked with objectives such as taking out the enemy’s anti-aircraft guns, destroying tanks, or clearing out buildings full of enemy soldiers.

The player is assisted in these objectives by the other members of their squad, who will provide cover fire, throw grenades, and otherwise support the player.

The player can issue commands to their squadmates using the game’s command interface, which allows the player to direct their squadmates to specific objectives, or to have them provide cover fire while the player moves to a different position.

The game features a number of different multiplayer modes, including deathmatch, team deathmatch, and capture the flag. The game also features a cooperative mode, in which players can play through the game’s campaign missions with a friend.

World of Warships

Developer: Lesta Studio, Wargaming

Lesta Studio, Wargaming Publisher: Wargaming

Wargaming Release Date: September 17, 2015

September 17, 2015 Platform:Windows,PS 4, PS 5, iOS, Androis, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

World of Warships is a free-to-play naval action MMO from Wargaming.net. Players take control of over 200 historical vessels and wage large-scale battles on the high seas.

The game first launched in 2015 and since then, has seen steady updates and improvements. The game is currently in its tenth season and shows no signs of slowing down.

One of the things that make World of Warships so special is its focus on historical accuracy. All of the ships in the game are based on their real-world counterparts and are designed to look and feel as close to the real thing as possible.

This attention to detail extends to the ship handling as well. Each vessel in World of Warships handles it differently. Depending on the type of ship, players will have to adjust their playstyle to make the most of their capabilities.

This encourages players to try out different ships and find the ones that best suit their playstyle.

Another key aspect of World of Warships is its team-based gameplay. The game is designed around player cooperation and teamwork. This is evident in the game’s objective-based gameplay. In order to win a match, players must work together to complete objectives such as capturing key points or destroying enemy ships.

This focus on teamwork makes World of Warships a very engaging and enjoyable game to play. If you’re looking for a fun and challenging game to play, World of Warships is definitely worth checking out.

War Thunder

Developer: Gaijin Entertainment

Gaijin Entertainment Publisher: Gaijin Entertainment,Tencent Games, Gaijin Distribution KFT

Gaijin Entertainment,Tencent Games, Gaijin Distribution KFT Release Date: November 1, 2012

November 1, 2012 Platform:Linux, Windows, macOS,PS 4, PS 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

War Thunder is a free-to-play, cross-platform MMO combat game dedicated to military aircraft, armored vehicles, and ships from the World War II and the Cold War eras.

Developed by Gaijin Entertainment, War Thunder offers a highly detailed and personalized military aviation and land battle experience, giving players access to hundreds of models of aircraft with detailed cockpits, ground vehicles, and ships. Players can participate in many game modes, including solo, team-versus-team, and large-scale battles with up to 128 players.

In War Thunder, aircraft, ground forces, and naval forces fight together in combined combat. The game provides players with a huge amount of vehicles to choose from, including over 1,000 aircraft, tanks, and other combat vehicles from the pre-World War II era up to the Cold War.

Players can choose to play either as a pilot, a tank crew member, or a ship captain, and can switch between these roles at any time during battle. Each role has its own unique gameplay mechanics, and players can use the vehicles of all three forces in one battle.

The game features a realistic damage model, which simulates the destruction of aircraft, tanks, and ships in realistic detail. War Thunder also features a unique system of audio and visual damage effects, which allows players to see and hear the damage that their vehicles have taken.

The game features a large number of historically accurate maps, which cover a wide range of geographical locations and historical periods. War Thunder also features a dynamic campaign system, which allows players to participate in long-term campaigns in which they can gain experience and unlock new vehicles.

War Thunder is constantly expanding and adding new content, such as new vehicles, maps, game modes, and features. The game is regularly updated with new content, which is free for all players.

World of Tanks

Developer: Lesta Studio,Wargaming, Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore, Persha Studia

Lesta Studio,Wargaming, Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore, Persha Studia Publisher: Xbox Game Studios, Wargaming

Xbox Game Studios, Wargaming Release Date: August 12, 2010

August 12, 2010 Platform:Windows, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS, Android, PS 4, Mac, Switch

World of Tanks is a free-to-play, team-based action game featuring WWII-era tank combat. Players can enter battles solo or in platoons of up to three players. In World of Tanks, players take control of steel beasts of war from a third-person perspective, taking on the roles of either attacker or defender.

The game features more than 800 unique tanks from America, Britain, China, France, Germany, the Soviet Union, Japan, and 4 other nations.

The game is set in the time period of World War II. There are two game modes: Random Battles and Grand Battles. In Random Battles, players are matched into teams of 15 tanks each and fight in one of eight game modes. In Grand Battles, players are matched into teams of 30 tanks each and fight in one of three game modes.

There are four tank classes in World of Tanks: light tanks, medium tanks, heavy tanks, and tank destroyers. Each class has its own strengths and weaknesses. Light tanks are the fastest and most maneuverable. Medium tanks are well-rounded and can be played as either attackers or defenders.

Heavy tanks are the slowest but most heavily armored. Tank destroyers are specialized for long-range combat and have high damage-per-shot.

Players earn experience points and silver coins by playing battles. Experience points are used to research and upgrade tanks. Silver coins can be used to purchase tanks, premium accounts, and premium ammunition.

Players can research and upgrade their tanks in three ways: by vehicle class, by nation, or by tank line. Researching and upgrading tanks allow players to unlock new modules and upgrades for their tanks. Modules provide bonuses to tank performance, and upgrades can be installed to improve tank stats or provide new abilities.

World of Tanks is free-to-play, but players can also purchase premium accounts and premium tanks. Premium accounts provide a number of benefits, including increased experience and silver earnings, and access to exclusive game modes. Premium tanks are special tanks that are not available for research or purchase with silver coins.

This War of Mine

Developer: 11 Bit Studios, Crunching Koalas

11 Bit Studios, Crunching Koalas Publisher: 11 Bit Studios

11 Bit Studios Release Date: November 14, 2014

November 14, 2014 Platform:Windows, Linux, OS X, Android, iOS, Xbox One, Switch, PS 4, PS 5, Xbox Series X/S

“This War of Mine” is a game about the civil war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The game is played from the perspective of a group of civilians who are trying to survive in a city that is under siege. The game is heavily focused on the moral choices that the player has to make in order to survive.

The player starts the game with a group of three survivors, each with their own unique skills. The player must scavenge for food and supplies, while also trying to protect their survivors from the dangers of the city. The game is set up in a day/night cycle, with the player having to make choices on what to do during the day and night.

During the day, the player can send survivors out to scavenge for supplies. The player must be careful, as the city is full of dangers, such as snipers and looters. The player can also choose to build up their shelter, which will provide them with more safety and protection.

At night, the player must choose whether to sleep or to stand guard. If the player chooses to sleep, they will be vulnerable to attack. The player can also choose to trade with other survivors in the city.

The game is won by either surviving for a certain amount of time, or by reaching one of the game’s endings. The game has multiple endings, which are determined by the player’s choices throughout the game.

Unity of Command II

Developer: 2×2 Games, Croteam

2×2 Games, Croteam Publisher: 2×2 Games, Croteam

2×2 Games, Croteam Release Date: November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019 Platform:Windows, macOS

Unity of Command II is a turn-based strategy game set during World War II, developed and published by CODEGAMES.

The game starts in June 1941, with the player controlling the Red Army on the Eastern Front. The goal is to capture all of the German-controlled territories in Europe. The game is played on a map of Europe, divided into provinces. Each turn, the player can move their units around the map and attack enemy units.

The game is won by either capturing all of the German-controlled territories or by defeating all of the German units.

Unity of Command II is a turn-based strategy game, set during World War II. The game is played on a map of Europe, divided into provinces. The goal is to capture all of the German-controlled territories in Europe.

The game starts in June 1941, with the player controlling the Red Army on the Eastern Front. The player can move their units around the map and attack enemy units. The game is won by either capturing all of the German-controlled territories or by defeating all of the German units.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier

Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: June 24, 2014

June 24, 2014 Platform:Android, iOS, Switch, PS 3, PS 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Windows

Valiant Hearts: The Great War is a puzzle-adventure game developed and published by Ubisoft. The game is set during World War I and follows the stories of five main characters who cross paths during the war.

The game is played from a side-view perspective, and the player controls one character at a time. The characters can be switched at any time. The game uses a “sympathy” mechanic, where the player can control any character that feels empathy for the current character.

The game is split into four episodes, each focusing on one of the main characters. The first episode follows Emile, a French soldier who is drafted into the war. The second episode follows Karl, a German soldier who is fighting for his country.

The third episode follows Freddie, a British pilot who is shot down behind enemy lines. The fourth and final episode follows Anna, a Belgian nurse who is helping to treat the wounded.

The game is based on historical events, and the developers worked with World War I experts to ensure that the game was accurate. The game features real locations from the war, such as the Western Front, the Somme, and Verdun.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War was released on June 25, 2014, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The game received positive reviews, with praise for its story, characters, and gameplay.

Arma 3

Developer: Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive Publisher: Bohemia Interactive

Bohemia Interactive Release Date: September 12, 2013

September 12, 2013 Platform:Windows

Arma 3 is a military simulation game developed and published by Bohemia Interactive. The game is set in the year 2030 and focuses on the fictional island of Altis, which is based on real-life locations in Greece.

The game’s campaign mode follows the story of Corporal Ben Kerry, who is part of a NATO peacekeeping force. The game’s multiplayer mode supports up to 64 players and features a variety of game modes, including team deathmatch, capture the flag, and king of the hill.

Arma 3’s gameplay is similar to that of previous Arma games. Players are able to control a variety of military vehicles, including helicopters and tanks, and can use a variety of weapons. The game also features a large number of customization options, allowing players to modify their weapons and vehicles to suit their playstyle.

Arma 3 has received generally positive reviews from critics. The game was praised for its large number of customization options, realistic gameplay, and detailed graphics. However, the game was also criticized for its steep learning curve and lack of tutorials.