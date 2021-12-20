Best Mini-ITX Motherboards in 2022

Usually, when we think of gaming PCs, we imagine big and bulky tower machines with multiple fans and RGB LEDs. However, there’s a growing community of gamers who are going the other way.

They prefer small, yet just as powerful, PCs for both gaming and productivity. These are known as SFF (small form factor) PC builds.

Contrary to what you might think, there’s no need to give up performance in exchange for a smaller form factor. If you choose the right motherboard, you can make an SFF build just as powerful as a regular consumer-grade ATX gaming PC.

If you’re looking for some value-packed Mini ITX motherboards, I’ve got some great options for you on this list.

Best Mini ITX Motherboards Overview

Top 3 Reasons to Use a Mini ITX Motherboard

Since Mini ITX motherboards are a niche product, they generally carry a premium over their ATX counterparts with the same feature set. So, it’s good to know what you’re getting into before you commit to a purchase. Here are three potential use-cases where shelling out a premium for Mini ITX motherboard demands makes sense.

Building Your Own NAS

If you’re a professional content creator or video editor that has to deal with humongous amounts of data, a RAID system will make things a whole lot easier. If you’re unaware, RAID stands for Redundant Array of Independent Disks and it’s a system for data storage and protection.

Building a network-attached storage PC is a great way to backup important files, stream movies and music, and share different kinds of files on your LAN. You have the option of buying expensive ready-made systems, but it’s much better to build your own NAS server.

Of course, you can use a regular ATX motherboard to do this as well, but with a Mini ITX motherboard in an SFF case, you can save space since it has a smaller footprint. This will make cable management easier and you can also keep it out of sight if you want to keep things clean and organized while still having quick access to your data.

SFF Gaming PC

At a time when gaming PCs keep getting bigger and bulkier with each new generation, SFF builds have their own “Think Different” coolness factor to them. If you play your cards right and get a Mini ITX motherboard on par with an ATX board, you won’t believe your eyes when it outperforms a PC twice its size!

So, if you’re building an SFF gaming PC then a Mini ITX motherboard is definitely the way to go. Figuring out how you’ll fit everything in the limited case is part of the fun, but a good Mini ITX motherboard will make it as easy and straightforward as possible.

Secondary Backup PC

If you have an old CPU laying around and want to put it to good use without taking up a lot of space, an SFF build is a smart choice. You can use it for low-power tasks like home security, data sharing, and gameplay recording.

Plus, because of the small size, it won’t come in your way either and if you choose a motherboard with good VRMs and heatsinks, it won’t be damaged in an always-on configuration too. So, overall, a Mini ITX motherboard is perfect for such a PC build too.

If any of these sounds like you, a Mini ITX motherboard is definitely worth investing in. With that being said, let’s get into the list of my top picks…

Best Mini ITX Motherboards

Key Specifications CPU Socket: AM4

AM4 RAM Capacity: 64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 5300MHz)

64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 5300MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and 1G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and 1G Ethernet Port Form Factor: Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches)

Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches) RGB Support: Yes (Aorus RGB Fusion)

Yes (Aorus RGB Fusion) Audio: Realtek ALC1220-VB

X570 is the most advanced and up-to-date chipset available for AMD users right now. It offers the best of everything: solid VRMs, heavy-duty heatsinks, and ample I/O. However, within that line-up of motherboards, the best one in the Mini ITX form factor is the Gigabyte X570 I Aorus Pro WiFi.

Every inch matters in an SFF case, so your options are limited when it comes to cooling. As a result of this, you need a motherboard that has a good cooling capacity. The Gigabyte X570 I Aorus Pro WiFi wins in this regard too. With an extended heatsink and an onboard chipset fan, it will ensure cool and smooth operations.

When it comes to design, it flaunts a sleek and futuristic look with the metallic engraving of the Gigabyte eagle beside the chipset fan. The build quality is durable too and should last you for years without any hiccups.

To summarize, the Gigabyte X570 I Aorus Pro WiFi is a solid X570 Mini ITX motherboard. It packs all the features you’d need with a few premium ones stacked on top. If you’re looking to build a powerful AMD SFF PC, definitely keep an eye on this one!

Pros: Impressive 8-phase Infineon VRM design

Cutting-edge design

Onboard chipset fan Cons: Could be out of budget for most users

Key Specifications CPU Socket: AM4

AM4 RAM Capacity: 64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 4600MHz)

64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 4600MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6 AX, Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6 AX, Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches)

Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches) RGB Support: No (MSI Mystic Light)

No (MSI Mystic Light) Audio: Realtek ALC1200

For those who like the features offered by the X570 chipset motherboards but find it out of their budget, the B550 chipset could be a great value-packed alternative. It is able to run 3rd and 5th Gen AMD CPUs just as well as X570 without making a hole in your wallet.

First of all, let’s talk about power. It has a highly capable 8+2+1 phase 60A power delivery system. This would ensure clean and stable power for your precious CPU, and also has some potential for overclocking. When it comes to cooling, it has an extended heatsink, MOSFET baseplate, aluminum covers for M.2 SSDs, and an onboard chipset fan.

It also supports RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 10 for SATA storage devices; and RAID 0 and RAID 1 for M.2 NVMe SSDs. This makes it an especially attractive option if you’re looking to build a NAS system with it.

At the end of the day, the MSI MPG B550I Gaming Edge WiFi is an impressive value-packed B550 motherboard. Although it is unsuitable for high-end CPUs like 5900x and 5950x, it’ll run your 3700x or 5600x just fine with some room for overclocking too.

Pros: Suitable for network-attached storage system thanks to RAID support

Great for stealth builds

Premium and durable build quality Cons: Loud onboard chipset fan

Key Specifications CPU Socket: AM4

AM4 RAM Capacity: 64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 5100MHz)

64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 5100MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches)

Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches) RGB Support: Yes (ASUS Aura Sync)

Yes (ASUS Aura Sync) Audio: SupremeFX S1220A

Another great B550 motherboard is the Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming. While it’s not as good as the MSI MPG B550I Gaming Edge WiFi in some aspects, it’s still a great motherboard overall.

First comes the power delivery system: it has 8+2 DrMOS power stages, making for a total of 10 phases, along with high-end alloy chokes and durable capacitors. This provides clean and reliable power for your CPU to run without any hiccups. To cool off, it also has VRM and PCH heatsinks which ensures a solid passive cooling capacity to keep things running smoothly.

When it comes to audio, you’ll find yourself immersed in the action of the game with high-fidelity audio from the SupremeFX S1220A codec. This motherboard also comes with Asus AI noise-canceling tech which allows you to communicate with your team players clearly even during loud noises in the background.

Everything considered, the Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming is a solid choice for a Mini ITX motherboard for your AMD SFF build. Although slightly overpriced for a B550 motherboard, it will run things smoothly and work without issues over the long term too.

Pros: Great passive cooling capacity

Asus Aura Sync is user-friendly and intuitive

High-quality audio and noise-canceling tech Cons: Overpriced

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1700

LGA 1700 RAM Capacity: 64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 5333MHz)

64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 5333MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches)

Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches) RGB Support: Yes (Aorus RGB Fusion)

Yes (Aorus RGB Fusion) Audio: Realtek ALC4080

For all the Team Blue players out there, I’ve got a great motherboard for you too. With the exciting launch of new 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs, users are looking forward to the Z690 motherboards as well. However, when it comes to the Mini ITX form factor, one of the best options out there is the Gigabyte Z690I Aorus Ultra DDR4.

It has a respectable 10+2+1 power delivery system with a 105A power stage. This is more than sufficient to get the very best performance out of any 12th Gen CPU, even a 12900K. However, to dissipate that heat generated from that, this motherboard also has an extended heatsink with thick fins and thermal guards.

In terms of connectivity, you get everything you can ask for: PCIe 5.0, Dual NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C, and more. Plus, you won’t see any lagging in your gameplay thanks to the Intel WiFi 6 and 2.5G Ethernet Port.

While the lack of DDR5 compatibility is a downer, you have the option of pushing your DDR4 sticks to up to 5333MHz, which is impressive nonetheless. As it is, DDR5 memory kit availability is scarce at this point, so many users are instead sticking with DDR4 for now anyway. If you’re one of those, this motherboard could be a good option.

All in all, the Gigabyte Z690I Aorus Ultra DDR4 is a great mini ITX Z690 motherboard to run your 12th Gen CPU. If you can overlook the lack of DDR5 compatibility then it’s pretty much a perfect pick for an Intel SFF build.

Pros: Durable and professional build quality

High-fidelity audio

Sleek and vibrant design Cons: Doesn’t offer DDR5 compatibility like most Z690 motherboards ​

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1200

LGA 1200 RAM Capacity: 64GB (2 Slots up to 5133MHz)

64GB (2 Slots up to 5133MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6E and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches)

Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches) RGB Support: Yes (ASUS Aura Sync)

Yes (ASUS Aura Sync) Audio: Realtek ALC4080 and Savitech SV3H712 Amplifier

Although I just talked about a Z690 motherboard, if you aren’t yet a part of the 12th Gen user base, a good Z590 board will be the right pick for you. Since most people have their eyes on Z690 motherboards, the Z590 ones are available at a much more reasonable rate than before and have a consistent inventory as well.

This motherboard has 8+2 power stages with a ProCool II power connector along with high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors—all placed on a robust 10 layer PCB. For cooling, it has triple-decker extended heatsinks on the VRM, M.2 SSDs, and I/O. What sets it apart from the rest of the pack is that it also has an onboard chipset fan and heat-pipe too.

It also comes with some pre-installed AI tools for overclocking, cooling, networking, and two-way noise cancellation. Although most users have labeled these as gimmicks, they could be useful in some use cases and are available nonetheless.

At the end of the day, the ASUS ROG Strix Z590-I Gaming WiFi is a great Z590 motherboard. It’s perfect for that demographic of users who don’t want to upgrade to 12th Gen but want to push their 10th or 11th Gen CPUs to their absolute limits, and it also has all the other features you’d expect for a smooth and reliable user experience.

Pros: Active VRM fan

Durable 10-layer PCB

Ample I/O Cons: Slightly overpriced ​​

Key Specifications CPU Socket: LGA 1200

LGA 1200 RAM Capacity: 64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 3200MHz)

64GB DDR4 (2 Slots up to 3200MHz) Networking and Connectivity: Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.5G Ethernet Port

Intel WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and 2.5G Ethernet Port Form Factor: Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches)

Mini ITX (6.7 × 6.7 inches) RGB Support: No (MSI Mystic Light)

No (MSI Mystic Light) Audio: Realtek ALC897

If you don’t plan to overclock your Intel 10th or 11th Gen CPU, the MSI H510I PRO WiFi is a good option. With an H510 chipset, it doesn’t have the premium features of Z690 but performs impressively in crucial areas and is easy on the wallet too.

The power delivery on this motherboard is decent, and if you’re looking to apply some crazy overclocks the ASUS ROG Strix Z590-I Gaming WiFi or the Gigabyte Z690I Aorus Ultra DDR4 are both far better options. However, those cost a premium and if you just want to run your 10th or 11th Gen CPU at the base clock, this is the perfect option.

It also has all the other bells and whistles you’d expect with a decent motherboard: ample USB ports, fast connectivity, and solid build quality. Although it doesn’t score high in the looks department, it will sit well in most builds nonetheless, especially stealth-focused and professional ones.

Overall, the MSI H510I PRO WiFi is a suitable option for those who want a workable motherboard and don’t want to pay for any extra premium features. It has all that you’d need to use your PC optimally and not much more beyond that, which is a huge plus in this case.

Pros: Suitable for stealth no-RGB build

Stable and user-friendly MSI BIOS

Great build quality Cons: Lacks USB-C port ​​​

Are Mini ITX Motherboards Good for Gaming?

Generally, motherboards don’t really have a hand in the performance of a PC, at least not directly. However, with that notion, any motherboard would be great for gaming, which certainly isn’t true. So, what do you need to look out for?

First comes compatibility: does it have the right socket and BIOS to power your CPU of choice? Once you’ve ensured that, you need to check if the motherboard provides you with the ports, slots, and features you need for your particular use case.

To answer the question, yes, all motherboards on this list are suitable for a gaming PC. However, since they only have two DIMM slots each and a maximum RAM capacity of 64GB, they’re not sufficient for professional users. If you’re in that demographic, you might want to go for a Micro ATX or Full-ATX motherboard instead.

Of course, when it comes to gaming, futuristic design and RGB lighting matter as well. With the exception of a few, most motherboards on this list offer that too. So, all in all, if you’re looking to build an SFF PC for gaming and want optimal performance, you can’t really go wrong with any of the above options.

Which Mini ITX Motherboard Will You Choose for Your Pc?

Finding the right Mini ITX motherboard in today’s market is no walk in the park. There’s a seemingly endless amount of options to choose from and so many different factors to consider: chipset, I/O, build quality, VRMs, heatsinks, and so on.

Other than that, there’s also the question of compatibility with the other components of the PC, as the case. With that being said, I hope my article helped you go in the right direction and make a more informed choice by keeping in mind your budget and use case!