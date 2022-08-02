30 Best Mobile Games of All Time

Whether you’re traveling alone or waiting for your bus, it can be quite difficult to pass your time during such situations, especially if you have no one accompanying you. At such times, having some games on your smartphone can be a lifesaver.

Well, whatever situation you’re stuck in, if you’re searching for the best mobile games of all time to pass your time, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best games to play on your smartphone.

Best Mobile Games

Fruit Ninja

Fruit Ninja is a classic slicing game developed by Halfbrick Studios that is still enjoyed by millions of players around the world. It is simple, addictive, and, most importantly, gives a smooth experience while playing. Fruit Ninja offers you plenty of modes to choose from.

While the objective of each mode is to slice fruits that pop up on your screen without touching the explosives, they each have their own difficulties and challenges.

The animation and visuals are one of the best I’ve seen in video games as well. And it doesn’t make you wait to refill your lives for playing; you can enjoy this game for as long as you like.

Subway Surfers

Let’s be honest. We all have played Subway Surfers at least once while growing up. It is a fun little game that everyone seems to be addicted to. Whether you’re traveling somewhere or waiting for your food in a cafe, playing this game is a great way to kill time.

It is an endless runner platform game where your objective is to try to escape from a police officer who is chasing you and trying to beat your highest score. The officer doesn’t show up until you stumble upon something, and if you stumble once more while being chased, you’ll be caught. The longer you stay alive, the more score you’ll get.

Candy Crush Saga

The list of best mobile games can’t be complete without mentioning the name of this game. It is one of the best and most addictive puzzle games. It is actually one of the longest games as well and might take you years to beat.

Each level in Candy Crush may have different objectives. You have to fulfill that objective within the given moves. If you can’t, you have to restart again. The most enjoyable part of the game is matching similar candies and popping them. It gives the greatest feeling when you have streams of candies popping left and right on your screen.

Ludo King

Ludo King is a turn-based multiplayer game that you can play with up to three of your friends. It can be a great way to pass your time when you have nothing to do. The game itself is very simple; you have four pieces of tokens that you have to move from your starting point to home.

To move your piece, you can roll dice in your turn. The number you get in dice is the number of moves you can make. Also, you can only move one token per turn. You can also cut your opponent’s tokens by chasing them. The game ends when all four of the tokens get home.

Magic Tiles 3

Magic Tiles 3 is a musical game where you tap on your screen to sync with the music. It was previously known as the Piano Tiles and is one of the most popular musical games.

The goal of the game is simple; your screen is divided into four halves, and black tiles appear in each of them randomly. You have to tap those tiles before they leave the screen. Each level of the game is a song, and music starts playing when you tap the tiles. Also, there are all kinds of songs to choose from in this game.

Hitman Sniper

In this game, you play as a cold-blooded assassin whose job is to kill top VIPs in the world. Each mission takes you to different locations around the world, where your main objective is to take out the target without getting caught or letting them escape.

There may be other objectives as well but completing the primary objective is the goal. You can be very creative while playing this game, using your skills to the fullest. As you complete more missions, you can unlock powerful weapons as well as upgrade your current ones.

Plague Inc.

Plague Inc. lets you perceive the world from the perspective of a virus. Your objective is to evolve into a deadly virus and infect every human in the world before they can find a cure. The game ends when you have achieved that goal.

You can evolve your virus into anything. You can make them resistant to medicines, environments as well as climates. You can even evolve them into targeting specific parts of the human body.

The possibilities are endless while you’re playing the game. In recent updates, you can also play as the researcher and save the world from the deadly plague by finding a cure.

Angry Birds 2

Angry Birds is a classic. There have been many versions of Angry Birds over the years, but this one is probably the best among them. It is similar to the Worms game on the PC. Your objective in the game is to destroy evil pigs and their homes by launching birds toward them.

You aim at the pigs by dragging your screen and finding the suitable angle to hit. Each level may be different and more difficult than the previous and may require you to approach it differently. Each bird has different abilities that you can trigger at any time.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

It is the mobile version of the popular PC game. It is set in the fictional city of San Andreas, where you’re free to do everything you want. You can join gangs, drive different vehicles and roam around the city as you please.

It is an action-adventure game that gives your the freedom to play the way you want. You can complete missions and get to know its intense story mode. Or don’t care about it and make your own story. You can drive vehicles, carry different weapons and have lots of adventures along the way.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an amazing farming simulation game where you can strive to be the best farmer and turn your overgrown junk yard into a striving farm. You can grow different types of crops and vegetables and sell them to make a profit. You can also farm different types of cattle and livestock.

There are a lot of things to do in Stardew Valley besides farming. You can visit the neighborhood, interact with them, have romantic relationships as well as start a family. You can visit dungeons and hunt monsters for rare materials. And you can go fishing if you’re bored out of your mind.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game where you can explore an endless procedurally generated world and have amazing adventures along the way. Minecraft’s world is filled with different kinds of monsters and creatures which spawn at night or in dark areas, so it isn’t all about exploration as well.

The goal is to survive by avoiding or killing these creatures and building a base for yourself. And yeah, it has a day/night cycle, so you have to look at the time while exploring as well. While you’re exploring, you can collect different materials which can be used in building and crafting later on.

If you’re not a fan of survival mode, you can play creative mode, which has monsters but they will not attack players, and you can build pretty much any structure without having to lose your progress.

PUBG Mobile

There is no way the best battle royale game on mobile phones wouldn’t be on this list. It is exciting, thrilling, and has action-packed gameplay, which will keep you entertained until you’re dead or win the game.

PUBG Mobile can be played solo, duo, or squad. The main goal is to become the last player standing on the battlefield. The same goes for duos and squads; your goal is to be the last team standing.

At the start of the match, you jump from an aircraft to different locations and start looting and killing enemies until there is none left on the battleground.

My Talking Tom 2

It is a virtual pet app where you can pet a cute cat and take care of it. You can also interact with it by touching your screen. It is one of the oldest and most popular virtual pet apps that has aged very well.

You can do all sorts of things with your pet in this game. You can bathe him, feed him when he is hungry and medicate him when he is sick. The game also allows you to unlock different outfits for your cat.

In the beginning, your pet is small and fluffy, but as you take care of it on a daily basis, it will grow larger in size, just like a real pet.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is an anime-style action/adventure game that takes you through the vast lands of Teyvat. In the game, you control different characters with various elemental abilities and explore the vast lands to uncover the mysteries hidden within them.

Genshin Impact has slick animations and amazing voiceovers. Not only is it enjoyable to play the game, but it is also equally enjoyable to watch it as well. You can take up to four characters in the battle and switch between them when fighting.

The game keeps getting interesting because the more progress you make in the game, the stronger enemies you’ll face. So you’ll have to learn about the synergies between different characters and elementals and make proper strategies to defeat your enemies.

Clash of Clans

Before PUBG Mobile and Freefire took the world by storm, everyone was playing Clash of Clans. It is one of the greatest strategy games for mobile phones, which lets you enjoy fast-paced simulated battles in real time.

The goal of the game is to loot resources by attacking other players and use them to upgrade your base. You can build different types of buildings and upgrade them through different levels. The more level your buildings, the more troops and stronger defenses you can unlock. You can also join clans and participate in exciting clan wars.

Hill Climb Racing

Hill Climb Racing is an exciting 2D racing game with minimalistic graphics. In this game, you control a car, and your goal is to drive it from one point to another. It is a simple game, but it requires a lot of practice to finish the levels.

It’s because it is a physics-based game, so you can easily fall face-first if you’re going too fast or can’t control your vehicle. Also, you don’t have unlimited fuel in this game; you have to collect them as you’re playing the game. You can also collect coins throughout the levels, which you can use to upgrade your vehicles and purchase new ones.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is a card game where you battle your opponents in exciting matches using decks of cards. You can collect and purchase different cards with unique skills and abilities throughout the game. Then, you can make a powerful deck using these cards and test its strength in battles.

This game features different kinds of cards that you can use in battles. From spells and minions to mighty heroes, you can collect all types of cards. The goal is to battle with opponents and use your decks to crush them. You have to use both your head and skills to win in this game.

Crossy Road

Crossy Road is so simple yet so addicting. Seriously, once you start playing this game, you won’t even notice how much time has passed. The one thing that makes it so interesting is that it feels like Subway Surfers but with a unique twist.

This is an arcade game where you primarily control a chicken to cross the roads by avoiding obstacles, but you can also choose other characters in different modes. The rules of the game are pretty simple; you have to cross the roads, avoid different obstacles such as vehicles and trains, and try to beat your high score.

But as you move forward, the speed of these vehicles keeps increasing, making it more difficult to cross the road without dying.

Hungry Shark Evolution

This game lets you play as a hungry shark and cause mayhem around you. Your goal is to basically find food and not die of starvation. For that, you can swim through the ocean, kill and eat anything that you see and cause fear among men.

You can purchase powerful sharks as you progress through the game, as well as upgrade them to be a killing machine. Your sharks can hunt fishes, other sharks, or even humans, but there are some creatures that are immune to some kind of sharks.

As you purchase powerful sharks, they can cut through anything and can even kill the most dangerous creatures.

8 Ball Pool

It is a pool game that you can play with your friends or online. The rules of this game are similar to real pool games. It is a fun game that you can play anywhere and anytime.

It has different modes for you to choose and play from. To play the game, you can use your fingers to aim and shoot the balls. You can earn coins by completing or winning matches which can be used to purchase and customize your cue and tables.

Asphalt 8

Asphalt 8 is one of the best racing games for mobile phones. It has amazing graphics and animations in addition to smooth controls and gameplays. It allows you to race in different locations around the world along with other players.

Asphalt 8 has a huge collection of luxurious cars that you can unlock and purchase either by playing the game or using real money. It offers tons of customizations on your cars as well. It offers a true racing experience when it comes to mobile gaming.

Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends is a tower defense MOBA game that you can play solo or with friends. Ten people engage in an epic 5v5 tower defense match where each player picks a unique hero and chooses a lane to play.

You have three lanes to choose from, and you have to choose a suitable hero depending on which lane you want to go. Each lane has three turrets, and your team has to destroy at least one lane before they can attack the enemy base.

Each hero in this game has different abilities and different roles. There are also different items that you can buy throughout the game. So if you’re a new player, it might take you a while to learn all of these.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is the mobile version of the popular Call of Duty franchise. Like all the games in the Call of Duty franchise, it also offers fast-paced and immersive gameplays. You can choose from different modes to play, and each mode offers completely different gameplay.

You can either play multiplayer, where you’ll be able to team up with other players and fight against another group of players. Or you can play battle royale, where you can compete with up to 99 other players on a battlefield. You can also play zombie mode, where you have to defend against endless waves of zombies.

Pokemon GO

This game lets you become a real Pokemon trainer and capture pokemon using your smartphone. It uses GPS to track your locations and shows pokemon that are near you. You will also be able to see other players and duel with them in gyms.

You can catch different pokemon that appear near you by throwing a Pokeball toward them. Although you can find pokemon pretty much anywhere, rare ones are found in crowded areas such as shopping malls and parks around you.

LifeAfter

It is an open-world survival game where you have to explore the world and gather resources to stay alive while avoiding being killed by undead zombies.

The only goal in this game is to survive by any means. For that, you can build a base, scavenge for resources around the area and use them to craft weapons. Throughout your journey, you’ll meet many people that you can add as friends and work together to defend and survive.

Among Us

Among Us is a multiplayer game where you take on the role of harmless astronauts and imposters. Play with other similar players to solve murder mysteries and find the imposters. The game takes place inside a spaceship where players are assigned different tasks. The players are then divided into imposters and crewmates.

An imposter’s job is to kill all the crewmates on the ship without being caught. And the crewmate’s job is to complete their given task and catch the imposters. Crewmates can hold a meeting when they suspect the killer and can eject someone from the spaceship by voting. The process continues until all the crewmates are killed, or imposters have been caught.

Alto’s Adventure

Alto’s Adventure lets you run on the endless procedurally generated snowy mountains on your snowboard. It is a platform game where you control a character that is moving forward continuously by tapping on the screen.

The only thing you need to do in this game is to tap on your screen and avoid crashing. Your character jumps when you tap on the screen, and you can perform various tricks while in the air. There are also goals that you need to complete in each run. It features day/night cycles and weather effects to add dynamics to the game.

Terraria

Terraria is a popular survival game that is similar to Minecraft. In this game, you explore a massive procedurally generated 2D world and have all kinds of adventures. You can dig the ground to search for minerals, fight with strong bosses and make NPC companions along the way.

There are a lot of things to do in minerals. You can forge your own path and have the type of adventure that you want. Whether you like collecting powerful weapons by defeating hard bosses or exploring dungeons in search of rare minerals, it lets you play as you like.

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies is a tower-defense game where you defend your house against never-ending hordes of zombies by planting plants in your garden. Your garden is divided into different grids, and you can plant one plant in each grid.

Every plant has different abilities to stop zombies. However, several zombies also have special abilities. You need Sun tokens to plant plants in your garden, which can be collected by tapping on the sun icons that appear on your screen. Some plants also generate sun tokens at a regular interval of time.

Dream League Soccer

Dream League Soccer lets you build your own soccer team and compete against the best teams in the world. You can purchase the best players for yourself and build a team that wins every tournament. You can also upgrade your stadiums for bonuses.

Dream League Soccer features amazing and smooth gameplay in a semi-realistic 3D environment. You can play different tournaments and rise through different divisions by winning them. You can also hire the best managers and coaches to improve your gameplay. It lets you experience the real professional soccer scene.