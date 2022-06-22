11 Best RPG Mobile Games You Can Play Right Now

Role-Playing Games are among my favorite genres in video games. Not only do they offer engaging stories to follow, but they also have realistic character development where you grow stronger with each step in the game.

Due to their accessibility, mobile games are becoming more and more popular in recent times. However, searching for games that exactly fulfill all your expectations can be quite hard.

In this list, we present to you the best RPG games that are available for mobile phones.

Best Mobile RPG Games

Diablo Immortal

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. Release Date: 31 May 2022 Platform: Android, iOS

The classic hack-and-slash RPG, Diablo, is finally on mobile to take the world by storm. Diablo Immortal incorporates the story that takes place in between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

The game starts out like most RPGs, where you can create a character from various classes the game offers. You can then choose to explore the world and defeat different monsters to level up. You can also loot various resources and treasures which can be used to upgrade your gears.

Each class has different abilities and skills, which will be unlocked as you level up and progress through the game. It has six different types of classes to suit all types of play styles. Whether you like smashing enemies to pieces or casting spells to fry your enemies, you can pick the class that best suits your gameplay.

The gameplay is fast-paced and action-packed to ensure that you’re having fun no matter how long you’ve been playing. In this game, you can use your abilities almost every few seconds. Unlike in PC versions of the game, it has cooldown-based abilities which do not rely on mana.

You can also meet other players while exploring, engage with them in different raids, or even battle with them if you want.

Honkai Impact 3

Developer: miHoYo Limited Publisher: miHoYo Limited Release Date: 9 Jan 2018 Platform: iOS, Android

This game is perfect for someone who likes Japanese anime with cool animations and lots of actions. Honkai Impact 3 is an action-packed RPG backed up by both a good story and voice acting.

The game is pretty similar to Genshin Impact, where you can control up to three characters at a time and switch between them when in the middle of battles. These characters are called “Valkyries,” and each of them possesses immense power and their own unique abilities. Each Valkyrie belongs to one of the three main types, and they counter one another in battle.

The gameplay is simple; you go around the area, exploring different places and fighting enemies on the way. You’ll have different abilities that you can use in battles when they’re not on cooldown. You can also switch between the characters on your team and use them freely in battle.

The story mode consists of a bunch of quests and side quests. Completing these quests increases your character’s levels and also gives you rewards. You can upgrade your weapons to increase their damage and also purchase new legendary characters and weapons with real money.

Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe Publisher: ConcernedApe Release Date: 13 Mar 2019 Platform: Android, iOS

Stardew Valley is one of the most popular indie role-playing games out there. It has minimalistic graphics but has a great upgrade system to back it up. It is mostly a farming simulator game, but it also has some dungeon crawling elements.

Its story is quite simple but very dramatic; you return from city life to inherit an old farm left by your deceased grandfather. Now, your objective is to turn that old junk into a thriving farm full of crops and livestock and make lots of profit out of it.

The game requires you to plant different crops and raise livestock until they’re ready to be sold in the market. The profit made by selling these products can then be used to expand your farm and buy more types of crops.

As you keep doing these things over and over, you’ll gain expertise in certain areas over time which increases your efficiency in doing things. You can also go into dungeons and hunt monsters and collect valuable minerals. The game lets you have a family with NPCs and help you in your job as well.

LifeAfter

Developer: NetEase Games Publisher: NetEase Games Release Date: 17 Dec 2018 Platform: Android, iOS

LifeAfter is a zombie survival game set in a vast post-apocalyptic open world. The game features survival elements where you’ll have to gather various resources and build yourself an operation base in order to stay alive.

Just like any other RPG game, it also allows you to create and customize your character when you first start the game. You can then explore the vast open world with all kinds of environments and survive in the harshest situations.

You’ll have to build a base where you’ll be spending nights and resting to protect yourself from hordes of zombies roaming around everywhere. The game also allows you to craft various weapons and gears from different materials, which you’ll have to obtain by exploring.

The game also has different weather effects, which can affect your gameplay. So you’ll have to make sure that you have the gears to survive in all kinds of weather. It has a fixed goal, which you can complete by taking up various tasks, or you can just make your own goal too.

DC Worlds Collide

Developer: Nuverse Publisher: Nuverse Release Date: 26 Apr 2022 Platform: Android, iOS

DC World Collide will let you play as the greatest heroes in the DC universe to fight crimes and injustice. If you are a fan of the DC universe and superheroes, you’ll have no problem recognizing badass characters in this game.

This is a mobile card game, and you have to collect cards of different superheroes to use them in battles. You can then use different combinations of heroes to make a perfect team and fight notorious villains in epic battles.

The gameplay is action-packed with amazing visuals and animations that will keep coming back for more. The game features engaging storylines and plots with lots of character progressions. You can even upgrade your heroes by constantly battling with enemies.

All characters retain their iconic abilities from the comics and movies, and you will be able to use them to take down your opponents in style. It offers a lot of fun, especially if you’re a fan of high-paced action games.

Dislyte

Developer: LilithGames Publisher: LilithGames Release Date: 9 May 2022 Platform: Android, iOS

If you’re a fan of anime-style characters with super-cool abilities and animations, this game will take your heart away. It has nice colors, cool characters with unique abilities, and fun/entertaining missions to keep you awake for nights.

Dislyte is an RPG game where you collect characters known as espers and fight different enemies and monsters in round-based matches to level up. You can level up your espers to make them more powerful as well as unlock different abilities.

And if you get yourself a duplicate esper, you can always ascend them to get bonus stats. You can also purchase different skins and attach runes to your character. The game has both campaign mode and multiplayer mode.

In campaign mode, you’ll fight different enemies and go into raids to battle monsters and level up. While in multiplayer mode, you can battle against other players to increase your rank on leaderboards.

Grim Soul: Dark Survival RPG

Developer: Kefir! Publisher: Kefir! Release Date: 16 Feb 2018 Platform: Android, iOS

Grim Souls is a fantasy survival RPG where you’ll be exploring the lands and gathering resources in order to stay alive. It offers a number of features, so you’ll be able to enjoy this game the way you like.

Right off the bat, you’ll be able to customize your character and learn a skill that will help you move forward in the game. As you progress further and level up more, you can learn other additional skills as well. You’ll encounter various enemies and bosses while you’re exploring, and defeating them will reward you with exp points and loot.

This game has all the features of a typical RPG game. You can build a safe house that you can use to protect yourself at night and store your resources. You can also craft various weapons and equipment with the materials you’ve collected. As you move forward, you’ll discover many letters that will tell you about the history of the land.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Developer: ELECTRONIC ARTS Publisher: ELECTRONIC ARTS Release Date: 9 Nov 2015 Platform: Android, iOS

For Star Wars fans out there, this game is a must-try as it has all the characters from the Star Wars universe. You’ll be able to collect them, upgrade them as well as take them into battles.

The game is basically about collecting different characters from the Star Wars universe and leveling them up by using in-game points called credits. Credits can be earned by completing different tasks and battles.

You can earn the characters either by playing the game or by unlocking them using shards. Leveling up your characters increases their stats and makes them stronger.

The game can be played from both the dark and light side’s perspectives and unlock exclusive rewards for playing a particular side as well. The battles are turn-based and played in various rounds.

Winning a battle will reward you with credits that you can use to upgrade characters and purchase different things from the market, so make sure to bring your best troops when battling an enemy.

Besides battling with enemies, you can also participate in raids, arenas, and special events to earn a bunch of other rewards.

Summoners War

Developer: Com2uS Publisher: Com2uS Release Date: 2 Jun 2014 Platform: Android, iOS

Summoners War is a tactical card game in which you have to collect cards of monsters, go into battle, and use their powers in order to win those battles. You can also level up and upgrade these monsters to unlock powerful abilities.

The game has lots of cool features and modes to choose from. You can participate in arenas, fight PVP battles, or even join guilds and go into war with other guilds. Each of your monsters can be upgraded to reach new heights, so you’ll be having tons of fun even when you’re playing the game for a long time.

The battle is turn-based, and you can challenge other players to show off your battle strength. You can take your strongest monsters and also add various buffs to your team during battles. Winning a battle gives you reward points and exp.

The game offers various dungeons which you can enter and fight various bosses to get rare materials and high-value rewards. It also allows you to craft various items using materials you’ve collected from battles and other events.

Botworld Adventure

Developer: Featherweight Publisher: Featherweight Release Date: 13 Oct 2021 Platform: Android, iOS

Botworld is an open-world adventure RPG where you’ll be exploring vast lands known as “Botworlds” in search of monsters known as “bots” and defeating them to earn points. If you like shows like Pokémon, getting familiar with the game will be a piece of cake.

Just as you start the game, you’ll be asked to venture out in the wilds with your first bot. The bots are monsters that populate the Botworld and have various unique abilities. While you’re exploring, you will come across various other bots which you can battle and earn rewards. You can also complete quests and objectives to earn rewards.

You will also find bots in your journey that you can collect and add to your collection. Additionally, you can also craft bots by combining different materials and building them using in-game currency, and the price of each bot may differ with their rarity. The bots get Exp with each battle and grow stronger when they level up.

Day R Survival: Last Survivor

Developer: tltGames Publisher: tltGames Release Date: 2 Feb 2016 Platform: iOS, Android

Day R Survival is a survival game that tests your courage and the ability to survive in the wild when all hope is lost. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where every man is for himself. However, you’ll need to keep moving forward in hopes of finding allies and your lost family.

The game features a large world to travel, explore and seek shelter while protecting yourself from mutants, diseases, and radiation. You will be traveling through all sorts of terrains, looking for resources that you can use for your survival.

It allows you to craft different weapons and clothes to keep yourself safe from the danger lurking in the wild. There are wild animals roaming throughout the lands that you can hunt for food. However, you can also fall prey to them easily as they will also fight back when they sense danger.

Apart from wild animals, you’ll need to be safe from radiation, diseases, and hunger as well. They are as dangerous as they sound and will haunt you throughout the game. The game constantly compels you to manage your resources carefully.