Best Monopoly Games of All Time 

Nothing is more satisfying than taking your friends and family’s cash to the point of their bankruptcy. But sometimes, Mr. Luck is not in your favor, and you get broke first.

This constant game of high and low, rich and poor, as you desperately try to cash out more bucks, is what the Monopoly game is all about.

This time, you cannot throw the board out of rage or persuade others to let them off because we are playing inside the video game. It’s all fair and square in the world of Monopoly video games.

Best Monopoly Games

A friendly game that has been tearing families apart and breaking relationships since its launch. It is wonderful to play such a game with intense drama and raging emotions.

But thanks to digital gameplay, you might tone down the negative aspect and enjoy the beauty the game provides. Below are the 10 Monopoly games you can enjoy endlessly with or without your social circle. But I prefer friends and families over computer AI.

Monopoly Plus

Developer: Ubisoft Pune, Asobo Studio

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: November 25, 2014

Platform: Windows PlayStation 3, 4 Xbox 360, One Nintendo Switch Stadia

Genre: Board game

Who else wants to be a banker with a calculator on hand? Nobody! That is why the game does the calculating work by itself. The game is beautiful to watch and play with 3d objects moving around.

The animation here is also crafted masterfully. Every time you buy a property or go to jail, a nice animation is played to visualize the changing of boards.

If you wish to create your own board with all the features I mentioned above, you can indeed create your own game and let players battle against each other for wealth. There is also a set of rules customization features where you can create your own rules.

You can always rely on your trusted board for a fun game, but it takes time to set everything and collect friends and families to play together. Thanks to its online service, you can pick up and play the game anytime with anyone inside the online system.

Monopoly Plus has an amazing animation that brings the board to life. From flying blips and moving trains to smoke coming out of industries.

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch

Developer: Engine Software

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: November 9, 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Board game

Monopoly is basically a board game played around groups of people in real life. How do we transition from physical to digital when most people worldwide enjoy more real-life board games? I present to you Monopoly for the Nintendo Switch!

Nintendo is highly renowned for its family-friendly games, and Monopoly has entered the digital world with the help of Nintendo.

I think Nintendo Switch is the best console to play Monopoly because you can put down the console on a table and control it with Switch Joycons. It gives you the vibe of playing the old way with new technology.

Unlike other consoles where you can only play on a TV screen, Nintendo Switch allows you to play in three different modes that will also alter your game experience. You can play in docked mode, tabletop mode, or handheld mode.

Docked mode is like any other console where you can dock your Switch and play Monopoly on the TV screen.

Tabletop mode is where Monopoly shines, bringing the classic tabletop feeling. Each person can navigate their player with wireless Joycons and play comfortably.

The handheld mode is best for a single person who is busy and could not appear to get together or have family meetings but still want to take part in their business.

Monopoly Streets

Developer: EA Salt Lake

Publisher: Electronic Arts

Release Date: October 26, 2010.

Platform: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii

Genre: Board game, Strategy

You might be wondering if this is some gangster version of Monopoly with hood and homies. Monopoly Street may sound more thug-type, but it’s just a digital rendition of a classic Monopoly board game with an immersive experience.

It’s a video game, so people can be creative with animation when it comes to presenting your property. The game adopted the name Streets because the board is turned into a city

as you move from one place to another. It’s like you’re opening the street view feature from the map.

In Spite of all the fun animation and streets coming to life with NPC roaming around, the game stays true to its core, so anybody who knows how to play can pick it up and get started.

It’s a fun addition to view your property come to life as you roll your dice and travel in the street, but what’s more fun than that is the ability to play online with friends a hundred miles away. Bringing together people to break them apart once again is what Monopoly Streets is all about.

Monopoly for Smartphones.

Developer: Marmalade Game Studio

Publisher: Marmalade Game Studio

Release Date: 2011

Platform: Android, iOS

Genre: Board game

Not everybody can have a Nintendo Switch lying around the house, but everybody does have a smartphone in their hands. To reach out to all the audiences across the globe, Monopoly provides the game in the comfort of your own phone. It’s the only classic game that you can play on your phone.

It’s amazing how the game holds up to its reputation, even on smartphones. Not many PC and console games ported on iOS and Android are considered that good. Monopoly is an exception.

Of course, you have to pay the price for such premium service, but it’s a lot less than that of the console and pc versions. There are different boards with their own theme, such as Monstropolis, Snowdrop Valley, and many more. But you have to purchase inside the game for you to open the world board and play.

These are just the fancy makeovers to a classic board. The gameplay mechanics and rules do not change with the change of boards. However, if you seek a visual aesthetic with gameplay, you can buy and play in them.

It’s simple and straightforward, and players all over the world can enjoy the fun of Monopoly. It’s everything a Monopoly player wanted in a classic monopoly.

Monopoly Deal

Developer: Parker Brothers

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: Asobo Studio

Platform: November 18 2014

Genre: Board game, card game , stragety

Players might think of this game as a Monopoly board game. Do not get confused because Monopoly Deal is a standalone card game with different game rules and play styles.

Here, You don’t have dice to roll or tokens. It is rather like a classic card game where a total of five players get a number of cards and take turns to make their moves.

Most sets of rules are taken from board games, so long-time Monopoly players will feel at home playing card games of wealth and business. The main goal is to collect all the game’s property sets. Basically, there are three property sets identified by the card’s color.

Like any other game of cards, you shuffle them and supply five concealed cards to each player. Unlike board games where you have to rely on luck, the Monopoly Deal card game success rate depends on strategies and planning.

The game is like managing your imaginary wealth and cautiously converting your wealth into assets. The Monopoly Deal teaches so much about the way of finance but in a subtle way. Get started with a Monopoly Deal and see how much of a business person you are.

Monopoly Party

Developer: Runecraft

Publisher: Infogrames

Release Date: November 11, 2002

Platform: PlayStation 2

Genre: Board game, Strategy

Let’s go back to memory lane and scratch out the itch of nostalgia with Monopoly Party. This brings back memories of when we used to quarrel endlessly during the game. You could also play with AI, but who would miss out on the fun of throwing sarcastic comments and having a conversation that is totally irrelevant to the game.

The game soon gets chaotic and cumbersome when setting rules in party mode gets too confusing, and everybody is rolling dice to get in first. This intense moment of drama makes the game worth playing with friends.

A simple classic Monopoly board game with the addition of other theme boards such as fantasy, prehistoric, sci-fi, and Ancient. These themes also have their own token, like aliens in Sci-fi and dinosaurs in prehistoric boards.

Monopoly Party is a fresh take on classic board games. Although its graphics are somewhat outdated, the gameplay is better than some of the latest Monopoly video games today.

Monopoly Tycoon

Developer: Deep Red Games

Publisher: Infogrames

Release Date: September 21, 2001

Platform: Microsoft Windows, Mobile phones

Genre: Business simulation game

It’s no longer the game of classing Monopoly. The boards are gone and replaced with empty lands where you can build your own property, just like a tycoon game. Transform your barren land into a thriving cityscape as you locate, build and earn wealth from your properties.

The game is colorful and vibrant, with buildings all over the land. Build cottages, railroads, water supplies, and parks. Unlock new lands to sell your properties. It’s filled with so much stuff that it’s overwhelming. But once you progress through the game, your city will progress with you too. Collect cards and spend money on lands.

It’s a pretty fun city management game that has nothing to do with classing Monopoly board games, so don’t go on expecting intense battles between friends over fantasy wealth. Overall, the game is a peaceful sanctuary for relaxed players. If you love tycoon games, then this game is for you.

Monopoly Madness

Developer: Engine Software

Publisher: Ubisoft

Release Date: December 9, 2021

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna

Genre: Action game, Party

The sheer chaos going around the map to collect items and resources is insanely fun. It’s nothing like Monopoly board but an action management game where you compete against one another for resources scattered around the board.

Think Monopoly Madness as the fusion of city building tycoon and Overcook. The combination seems odd but the game presentation and execution mixing both flavors in one single game makes so much sense.

You will be rushing from one place to another trying to get most of the properties as your opponent will create obstacles for their own advantage.

This game is absolute madness when played with friends and one good thing about this game is you don’t have to learn the rules of the board or wait for turns.

MONOPOLY(2000)

Developer: Artech Digital Entertainment

Publisher: Windows, Hasbro Interactive, Macintosh, MacSoft

Release Date: 1999

Platform: Windows, Macintosh, PlayStation Portable

Genre: Strategy, board game

Monopoly has evolved over time, adding new graphics and top-notch animation that players sometimes forget the joy of setting up a board and just playing the simple old board that does nothing fancy.

No matter what theme you choose or what setting you play, Monopoly still remains the same after all these decades. I believe no other Monopoly can replicate the simple charm of just throwing the dice and moving your token to a specific location than the game from 200.

Monopoly Here and Now World Edition

Developer: Glu Mobile (mobile) Encore Software (pc) EA Mobile, Hasbro (iOS)

Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date:

Platform: Mobile, Windows, iOS, Android

Genre: October 01, 2006

It’s another video game that was first released on iOS and Android, and another board game in the series of monopoly video games. Every Monopoly game has a twist or different set of rules to spice up the classic board game.

Monopoly Here and Now World Edition is no exception. In this game, you roam around the world-conquering cities to the city, and if anybody lands their token in your city, they have to pay. It’s a board game expanded to a larger scale so you can travel around the world.

Ultimately, It’s Monopoly. It doesn’t matter how you play when you play or with whom you play. The fun you get from playing them and the memories you create when you make or break relationships are what matter the most.

Monopoly video games are a convenient way to play if you don’t have any friends around. The game only allows you to explore the possibility of the board game. What version you play is up to you to decide.