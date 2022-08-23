10 Best Monster Games Of All Time

Are you the monster? Or are you the monster hunter? It can be fun to play as the hero, and it can be better to play as the beast. We’re mixing both on our list with the best monster games of all time.

Sometimes, you want to play as the monster and cause mayhem and chaos. In other stories, you’re the good guy, saving the day from the bad guy. In any case, there’s probably a huge explosion at the end of the game; it’s just how it goes.

There’re not many games where you can play as the monster, but there’re plenty of options for hunting down monsters. Both are a joy to play and rely on fast-paced and dynamic action mechanics.

Selecting The Best Monster Games Of All Time

We need to start by defining “monster.” It refers to horrible or strange creatures, usually large and wicked in nature. Their bodies have terrifying or abnormal shapes and features.

More importantly, monsters could come from mythology, legends, literature, or the imagination due to a lack of information.

We’re looking for games about hunting monsters or games where you can play as the monsters. Some use a strong basis to deliver these monsters. It means the rules come from literature or mythology.

The characteristic above opens itself for action RPGs, action-adventure, narrative, and arcade games. We can accept all genres as long as they boast good critics and fan scores.

Lastly, we curated the choices with our personal experiences. We believe the games we selected are the ones you could enjoy the most.

Best Monster Games Of All Time

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Release Date: May 2015

May 2015 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

We open our list with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game comes from a Polish developer, a non-canon continuation of a series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. As a video game, it’s an open-world action RPG.

Sapkowski’s main character, Geralt of Rivia, is a Witcher. Witchers are a nearly extinct organization that learned the secrets to performing powerful mutations. The powers they gain, they use to hunt down monsters. In return, they lose emotions, allegiances, and humanity.

You play in a third-person perspective on various open-world hubs. Your main quest is finding your surrogate daughter. But you need money for the quest, which leads you to fully fledged side quests about tracking and hunting monsters of Polish mythology.

You can swing your sword, dodge, parry, shoot your crossbow, throw grenades, use simple magic, and use alchemy. Then, you level up to deliver any of these areas, improve your stats, and get better gear.

Monster Hunter: World

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: January 2018

January 2018 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows

Monster Hunter: World became the first game in the Monster Hunter saga to debut outside Japan. It’s also the best in its action RPG franchise, offering the best kind of monster hunting you can find.

As the fifth entry, it refines and continues what other games brought before. You roam around a huge open world, and the whole experience revolves around hunting monsters for loot and gear. Your enemies are dragons, wyverns, giants, krakens, and all kinds of beats.

Some of these monsters are part of the main quest, and others side quests. Slain monsters reward resources, materials, and gear. You can craft, buy, or loot gear; your character stats come from the items you wear.

You can’t level up, though. Even your skills come from items. Moreover, there’re various weapon types, each featuring its own defensive and offensive moves. In essence, combat is fast-paced and acrobatic. Lastly, you can hunt alone or online with up to four people.

Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: February 2022

February 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Elden Ring is an action-RPG game by FromSoftware, creators of the Dark Souls series. They mixed their experience in creating challenging combat with George Martin’s. The result is an open world with tons of lore, worldbuilding, and magic.

You play as a customizable hero on a quest to become the Elden Lord and heal the land. The quest doesn’t have many directions, map markers, or tutorials. Rather, you’re to explore castles, ruins, dungeons, and forests to defeat other Lords.

These lords look like creatures of nightmares. They are large, abnormal, and horrific. They are also tough to beat, as each presents particular mechanics, skills, and behaviors. Achieving victory greatly depends on your build, gear, and skill.

As a FromSoftrware game, combat is skill-based and relies on timing. You dodge, block, parry, and use ranged skills like magic. Also, magic comes in scrolls, and you can learn hundreds of spells as long as you have the right stats.

Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 2015

March 2015 Platform: PS4

Bloodborne is another action RPG by FromSoftware. It’s a linear experience within a ruinous Gothic/Victorian city. As you travel, you’ll fight against monsters inspired by Lovecraft’s horror stories.

Your quest is to find the origins of blood-borne disease, so you can heal the plague. You will unravel the mysteries while fighting beasts, monsters, and cosmic entities.

You play from a third-person perspective with a protagonist you can customize. Then, you use melee weapons, as well as firearms. Combat revolves around timing attacks, dodges, parries, and skills.

Lastly, when you create the character “Hunter,” you select an origin class, an “Origin.” Each origin comes with a back story to explain your past (lore only) and your starting attributes.

God of War

Developer: SCE Santa Monica Studio

SCE Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: PS4, Windows

God of War is the latest entry in the action-adventure saga. It’s a soft reboot, as it delivers a new setting, new enemies, and a new storyline. It continues the story we saw on God of War III, but you can join in as a newcomer.

For instance, the new setting is Norse mythology, so you’d be playing against a monster from Norse mythology. Dark elves, hel-walkers, ogres, trolls, weavers, revenants, giants, and even Loki are part of the enemies you beat.

The gameplay is a quick and easy-to-understand hack & slash. You have various mythical weapons, each featuring defensive and offensive skills. You also have a simple character progression, so you can unlock skills and improve gear.

As for the story, I’d argue it’s the best part of the game. You’re Kratos, the God of War, trying to leave his past behind. You take on an adventure with your son, Atreus. As you try to teach him the value of patience and peace, the past catches up and forces you to be violent, once again and forever.

Vampyr

Developer: Dontnod Entertainment

Dontnod Entertainment Publisher: Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive Release Date: June 2018

June 2018 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Vampyr is an action RPG where you play as a vampire. It has a nearly isometric view, dungeon-crawler combat, and a semi-open progression to convey a solid story.

You play as Jonathan Reid, a human doctor who turned into a vampire. Vampires, as the most classical of monsters, need human blood to survive. However, you’re trying to resist your violent nature as a doctor.

So, you progress through linear dungeons and streets as you fight against other vampires and monsters. Most quests and areas offer you various ways to progress, though. For instance, you don’t need to kill or eat innocents. There’re also dialogue options and leveling up to develop skills.

Lastly, the semi-open world has four districts. Depending on your actions, these areas evolve in positive or negative ways. Ultimately, your mission is trying to restore your human form, which will uncover a bigger conspiracy. And as you play, you’ll realize you can level up from gaining blood or collecting information.

Vampire – The Masquerade: Bloodlines

Developer: Troika Games

Troika Games Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: November 2004

November 2004 Platform: Windows

The Masquerade – Bloodlines is an action RPG and an adaptation of the table-top role-playing game, Vampire: The Masquerade. It’s also part of the World of Darkness game series.

You play as a vampire, the classic literature monster. The setting is 21st-century LA. The semi-open design features impressive reactivity, deep choices, and branching paths.

You play in either first-person or third-person perspectives. You customize a character, select a vampire clan for a special power, and develop your skill branches.

Then, the story unfolds through your choice of clans and dialogue options. You’ll discover a conflict in-between the vampire clans, and you’re to choose a side. Whatever you do, the story goes on in various semi-open world hubs.

The Wolf Among Us

Developer: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Publisher: Telltale Games

Telltale Games Release Date: October 2013 – July 2014

October 2013 – July 2014 Platform: PS3, PS4, PSVita, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, iOS

The Wolf Among Us is an episodic interactive mystery/drama game. The story comes from the Fables comic book series by Bill Willingham. After you finish the game, you can wait for The Wolf Among 2 us, coming in 2023.

You play as Bigby Wolf, Fabletown’s sheriff. You’re also a werewolf, so you have inhuman strength, are prone to violence, and turn into a beast under the Moonlight. Your investigations are quick and easy to derail and hurt innocent people.

Even worse, the mystery gets you under the ropes. You’re researching a series of offputting murders. These are the first to occur in the town for a long time, and as the sheriff, you feel guilty. With such a setting in mind, the gameplay becomes purely interactive, as it’s a graphic adventure.

You play through a third-person perspective, and you can interact with elements in the environment and NPCs, and you pick up and use items. Then, you make decisions and perform (or not) quick actions and reactions. Everything you do can lead to branching paths.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: May 22, 2012

May 22, 2012 Platform: Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Dragon’s Dogma is an action RPG and a hack & slash title. It’s a classic with a high medieval fantasy setting, the world of Gransys. Here, you play as a human, the Arisen.

Your quest is to defeat Grigori, a dangerous dragon threatening to end the world. Along the way, you’ll uncover a deep conspiracy and fight against hundreds of monsters in real-time.

Combat is dynamic and mechanically rich. You fight with acrobatics, dodges, magic, ranged weapons, grappling hooks, and more. Moreover, some of the fights have stages and scripted action.

Lastly, NPC companions known as the Pawns travel alongside one. You can customize one of the Pawns, and two come with a pre-set you choose. They have an AI system that can learn through battles and examples.

Carrion

Developer: Phobia Game Studio

Phobia Game Studio Publisher: Devolver Digital

Devolver Digital Release Date: July 2020

July 2020 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, Linux

Carrion is a 2D “reverse” horror game that comes with an outstanding soundtrack, sound design, and set design. It has pixelated graphics and a unique art style.

Carrion is my favorite, so I left it for last as an unexpected jewel. The industry finds its sense of atmosphere, progress, and dread hard to find. In particular, because you play as the monster.

As a monster of many tentacles, mouths, eyes, and abilities, you’re to open your way through a facility and escape. Humans, guards, and security systems will hold your path. This encourages you to draw blood and realize how gory the game is.

As the game continues, you learn abilities that you can use for combat, traverse, and puzzle solving. For example, you learn how to dash to break through barricades. Or you learn how to possess corpses, so they can push buttons you can’t push.