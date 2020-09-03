AMD just announced their new refresh Ryzen 3000XT lineup and today we will be covering just that. The Ryzen 7 3800XT is a solid performer with its eight cores and 16 threads. The refreshed Matisse CPU gives a 5% performance uplift. The CPU is a good choice for gaming as well as heavy editing work.

So you want a motherboard that compliments the Ryzen 7 3800XT. Now there are a lot of motherboards in the market. For the best performance, the Ryzen 7 3800XT needs a good motherboard outfitted with the best components.

While choosing the motherboard, we are looking for only two factors: the budget and the chipset on the board.

So, without any further ado, here are our picks on the best motherboard for Ryzen 3800XT.

Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 3800XT

Best Motherboard for Ryzen 7 3800XT Model Design

Memory/ Max Supported Speed Best Overall Motherboard Gigabyte Aorus X570 Master 128 GB / 4400 MHz Check Price Best Gaming Motherboard ROG Strix X570 E Gaming 128 GB / 4400 MHz Check Price Best Budget X570 Motherboard MSI B450 Tomahawk MAX 128 GB/ 4133MHz Check Price Best Full ATX Motherboard AsRock B550 Steel Legends 128 GB / 4733 MHz Check Price Best Mini ATX Motherboard ROG Strix X570 I Gaming 64 GB / 4800 MHz Check Price Best mAtx Motherboard AsRock X570 Pro 4 128 GB/ 4066 MHz Check Price Entry Motherboard Asus Prime X570-P 128 GB / 5100 MHz Check Price Best Mid Range Motherboard AsRock X570 Taichi 128 GB / 4666 MHz Check Price Best High End Motherboard Gigabyte Aorus X570 Xtreme 128 GB / 4400 MHz Check Price Best B550 Motherboard MSI MAG B550 Mortar 64 GB / 4400 MHz Check Price

Best Overall Motherboard – Aorus X570 Master

Okay okay! We get it. You might see more of Aorus products on this list. Do mind that Aorus provides more features and good VRMs on their motherboard. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have made it into the list. The Aorus X570 Master is the stripped-down version of the Aorus X570 Xtreme. The Aorus X570 is the overall best motherboard for the Ryzen 7 3800XT. With its luxurious blacked toned aesthetics and ATX form factor makes it an excellent choice for P.C. builders.

The Aorus X570 Master’s 14 power stage VRM is a small downgrade compared to the X570 Xtreme. But don’t judge it right away as it can handle a 16 core Ryzen 9 3950X. The VRM is enough for overclockers (suitable for 12 core and below). The Aorus Master VRMs are passively cooled with a heatsink, whereas the chipset gets a small cooling fan. The board features dual BIOS support and a postcode led. The motherboard supports 128GB system memory rated at 4400 (O.C.). It looks like the Master got more love than its brother X570 Xtreme. But still, the X570 Xtreme is a class apart from the X570 Master.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 12 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB Type-C, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen

Ethernet: Intel® GbE LAN, Realtek® 2.5GbE LAN

The board features 3 PCIe X16 slots and a single PCIe x1 slot. There as 3 M.2 SSD slot and 6 x SATA 6Gb/s ports. All the SSD and PCIe ports have PCIe Gen 4.0 features allowing more bandwidth. The motherboard supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 storage configuration. Graphics card enthusiasts rejoice as the board supports Quad-GPU Nvidia SLI and 2-Way AMD CrossFire. It’s very unusual to see a 2 x 8pin CPU power connector on the motherboard. Even for a 16 core CPU, an 8+2 pin works fine. Gigabyte sure does believe people can push Ryzen’s CPU power draw.

As for connectivity goes, the Aorus Master has 2.5GbE Realtek Lan and Intel 1 GbE LAN port. We don’t like Realtek’s Lan module, but since it’s 2.5 GbE, we are happy to have it.

The board supports Intel’s 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) module and Bluetooth 5.0. As for the extra feature, Gigabyte included a Front USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port on the motherboard. Plus point for the Aorus Master.

Pros: True 14 power phase

Robust VRMs

Stable Overclocking Cons: Bit pricey compared to $350 boards

Bad Software

Best Gaming Motherboard – AROG Strix X570 E

If you are looking for the best gaming board, Asus has got you covered. The Asus ROG Strix X570-E is the best gaming motherboard in the market. The rock-solid components and the premium quality build of the Asus motherboard is a must-have for a gaming computer.

Asus products are a bit pricey but offer you a great product. The ROG Strix X570-E stacks on top above all the X570 gaming motherboard in the market. With its 12 + 4 power stages, it can easily handle the Ryzen 7 3800XT. The rock-solid VRM is even good for overclocking. This board is good for gamer and enthusiasts. The motherboard supports a maximum of 128GB RAM rated at 4400 MHz (O.C). It doesn’t support above 4400+ MHz RAM but still is good for gaming.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 12 + 4 Phase

USB Ports: 7 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type – C)

Ethernet: Realtek® RTL8125-CG 2.5G LAN

The motherboard features 3 PCIe X16 slots and 2 PCIe X1 slot. Only 2 PCIe slot supports PCIe Gen 4 speed. The Storage option compromise of 2 M.2 slot and 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports. The motherboard support RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 option. The black PCB on the motherboard gives it a stealth look. The RGB adds more gamer theme to an already good motherboard.

Asus outfitted the ROG Strix X570-E with a Realtek 2.5GbE Lan port. The Lan port will be enough for gaming/streaming and better data transfer speed. The motherboard uses the Intel AX200 Wi-Fi module. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. An absolute reliable and premium motherboard for the price. Asus does create one of the best motherboards on the market.

Pros: True 14 power phase

Robust VRMs

Stable Overclocking

2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Cons: No Higher RAM speed support

Best Budget Motherboard – MSI B450 Tomahawk Max

MSI’s top of the line motherboards isn’t the best, but its budget offering the B450 Tomahawk MAX is the best budget motherboard. The manufacturer has been stuffing stunning VRMs and features on this motherboard. I mean, the rate of sales of this board tells you how good it is. And personally, it does offer more features for its price.

The first thing you look on the motherboard is the VRMs. MSI has been outfitting the best VRM on its budget option. The 4 + 2 power phase design is robust and offers better support for higher-end processors. The board can handle the Ryzen 9 3950X (won’t overclock) and best outs even the entry-level X570 motherboard. A thick heatsink cools the VRM and the chipset for maximum heat dissipation. The motherboard supports a maximum of 128GB system memory at a rated speed of 4133MHz. The board has only a single addressable RGB zone.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: B450

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 4 + 2 phase

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, 2 x USB 2.0

Ethernet: Realtek® 8111H Gigabit LAN controller

The MSI B450 Tomahawk Max has 2 PCIe x16 slots and 3 PCIe X1 slots. An aluminum cover covers the top slot for protection and aesthetics. But it has only a single M.2 SSD slot. The 6 SATA 6Gb/s slot allows support for RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10.

The connectivity is not excellent, but it’s good enough. The single Gigabit Ethernet port is sufficient for gaming. The motherboard has one of the best Realtek audio chips on board. There is no wireless connectivity on the motherboard. The I/O on the board is exceptional. The MSI Tomahawk Max has more I/O selection than the Asus Prime X570-P. It has a BIOS flashback button and a USB C port on the back. It is just perfectly what gamer and P.C. building enthusiasts want in a motherboard.

Pros: Featured packed B450 motherboard

Solid VRMs

Good selection of I/O Cons: Older 400 series chipset

No PCIe Gen 4 support

Best Full ATX Motherboard – AsRock B550 Steel Legends

AsRock B550 Steel Legends is one of the top-tiered B550 motherboards. Plus, it stands up to the entry-level X570 motherboard. DIY enthusiasts widely appreciate the features and the components on the motherboard.

The AsRock B550 Steel Legend is a Full ATX motherboard with a B550 chipset. Its newest motherboard on the market and its feature set are quite impressive. The 14 power phase on the motherboard is robust and can handle a full Ryzen 9 3950X. Now that what a robust VRM can handle. The Full ATX board supports a maximum of 128GB of system memory rated maximum at 4733+ MHz (O.C), both ECC and Non-ECC memory. The VRMs and the Chipset are passively cooled with a thick heatsink. AsRock has implemented on a Single BIOS, and there is no bios-flash back, or BIOS reset switch.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: B550

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 12 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C Port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports, 4 x USB 2.0 Ports

Ethernet: Dragon RTL8125BG 2.5GbE

The board features 2 PCIe x16 Gen 4 slots. For additional upgrades, the AsRock gracious included 2 PCIe X1 slots for convenience. The motherboard has 2 M.2 slots for SSDs and 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports. AsRock supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10. The overall build of the motherboard is solid. But the white and black color scheme without RGB might not impress gamers looking for RGB flair.

AsRock dropped the Wi-Fi connectivity on the motherboard. The motherboard gets a 2.5 GbE from Dragon, which is a considerable upgrade from a GbE chip. But you can add the Wi-Fi on the board using the M.2 Slot Wi-Fi slot on the board. So you can add the Wi-Fi 6 module on the motherboard if you require or might need in the future.

Pros: True 14 power phase

Robust VRMs

Stable Overclocking Cons: No Wi-Fi module

No BIOS Flashback or BIOS reset button

Best Mini ITX Motherboard – Asus ROG Strix X570 I Gaming

Finding a good ITX motherboard is hard—hard, meaning finding a feature-rich ITX motherboard without compromises. The ROG Strix X570 I Gaming motherboard is the best Asus has to offer. These small form factor motherboards don’t come cheap. But the full feature set and the potential of the ROG Strix X570 I Gaming insurmountable.

The Strix X570 I has 8+2 phase power stages with excellent VRMs. The board supports up to Ryzen 9 3900X processor, all thanks to its quality VRM. The ITX motherboard supports a maximum of 64 GB RAM rated at 4800MHz (O.C.). Asus took extra measures adding cooling fans on the VRM and the SSD. The ITX board needs cooling inside a small form factor case. The board doesn’t feature any Dual-BIOS feature. The BIOS offers better control and user-friendly U.I.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: Mini-ITX

Power Phase: 8 + 2

USB Ports: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C)

Ethernet Port: Intel I211-AT 2.5 GbE

The single PCIe x16 slot directly integrated into the CPU. Looking at the storage option, there is a single M.2 PCIe Gen 4.0 socket and 4 SATA 6Gb/ ports. The motherboards support RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10. The overall build of the motherboard is top-notch. For the gamers, the motherboard has tons of RGB flair.

For the connectivity, the motherboard ships with 2.5GbE Intel LAN port. The 2.5 GbE will be enough for gaming. For large data speed, 2.5GbE will do the job but will cause slight hiccups. Asus was great enough to update the Wi-Fi module. The board supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and Bluetooth 5.0. ROG sure does love their wireless communication on all their motherboards.

Pros: VRMs Cooling

Friendly BIOS and UI

Robust VRM for Mini ITX motherboard Cons: Expensive

Limited Storage selection

Best mATX Motherboard – AsRock X570 Pro 4

The AsRock X570 Pro 4 does the job well, representing the mATX motherboard form factor. It is cheap, but with its full set of features makes its the best. The aesthetic is okay at best, but its functionality is what we like the most.

The AsRock X570 Pro 4 has an 8 + 2 power phase design, which enough for the Ryzen 7 3800XT. The VRM is quite a downgrade compared to AsRock X570 Taichi. But it provides stable power to the Ryzen 7 3800XT. The motherboard supports a total of 128 GB system memory rated at 4066+ MHz (O.C). The maximum rated speed is quite low, but the user won’t be needing more than 3600MHz. If you are an enthusiast, this motherboard might not suit you like.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: mATX

Power Phase: 8 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C), 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet: Intel® GbE LAN

AsRock outfitted the X570 Pro 4 with 2 PCIe X14 Gen 4 slots and 2 PCIe X1 Gen 4 slots. The top slot only supports PCIe Gen 4 at full X16 speed, where the second slot works at X8 speeds. The board features 2 M.2 Hyper slots. AsRock boasts the Hyper M.2 slots with increased storage speed, but there is no difference. There are 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports on the motherboard and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 storage configuration.

The only downside of the AsRock X570 Pro 4 is its connectivity. The board only has a single Gigabit Ethernet port on the back. AsRock didn’t ship a wireless module for the motherboard. There is a single M.2 slot dedicated to adding a Wi-Fi module. Points to AsRock for adding an M.2 Wi-Fi module for future upgradability.

Pros: True 10 power phase

Robust VRMs Cons: Gigabit Ethernet

No Higher RAM Speed

Best Entry Motherboard – Asus Prime X570-P

So if you are looking for the cheapest X570 motherboard, Asus has you covered. The Asus Prime X570-P is the most affordable X570 motherboard at our list. This is the bare minimum board that supports the X570 chipset. The white accent on the motherboard looks good. There isn’t RGB on the board, so it isn’t a good fit for flashy builds.

The Asus Prime X570-P motherboard is a full ATX motherboard with white aesthetics. Prime X570-P comes with 8+4 power stages. The motherboard easily supports the Ryzen 7 3800XT thanks to its solid VRMs. Overclocking potential on the motherboard isn’t great and won’t support 16 core Ryzen 9 3900X. The passive heatsink passively cools the VRMs. The chipset gets fan treatment as every X570 motherboard. It supports up to 128GB RAM and a maximum RAM speed of 5100 (O.C.). The board also supports ECC memory but varies according to the CPU.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 8 + 4 Power Phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

Ethernet: Realtek® 8111H Gigabit LAN controller

The board comes with 1 PCIe X16 Gen 4 slot. The other 3 PCIe slots run at X1 link at Gen 4 speeds. The same rules apply for the SSDs as well. The second slot doesn’t support PCIe Gen 4.0, but the SSD can be configured in RAID. The motherboard has 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports. The storage can be configured in RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 for faster performance.

The connectivity is entirely backward. The single GbE Realtek controller has to do the heavy lifting. There is no Wi-Fi adapter on the board, and there is only a Gigabit ethernet. The I/O is weak with a weak selection of USB ports and display connectors. There are a limited number of RGB headers and Addressable Fan headers. So plan your build before picking this motherboard.

Pros: Cheap X570 motherboard

Decent VRMs

Supports ECC Memory Cons: Unstable overclocking

Limited I/O selection

Best Mid-Range Motherboard – AsRock X570 Taichi

AsRock is a known and well-fabled brand that people tend to avoid. The manufacturer has tons of higher-end boards like X570 Aqua and their Mid-Ranged Taichi series. The AsRock X570 Taichi is an excellent competitor to the X570 Master. The Taichi motherboard gives Aorus Master a good fight with a $30 price difference (depends on the region). Similar spec and good features landed the AsRock X570 Taichi in our spot.

The 14 power stage VRM are blessings for any overclocking enthusiasts. AsRock features premium aluminum alloy heatsink for all its VRMs. The heat sink significantly lowers the temperature of the VRM, offering more headroom for power draw. The motherboard supports a total of 128GB of RAM clocked at 4666 MHz (O.C.). The board supports both ECC and non-ECC unbuffered memory. A hidden card from AsRock’s book.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 14 + 2 power phase

USB Ports: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet: GigaLAN Intel® I211AT 2.5GbE

AsRock has 3 PCIe X16 slots and 2 PCIe x1 slots. The X570 Taichi PCIe x16 slots have a stainless steel protector. But most all of the higher end boards do come with protection. AsRock seems to list the protector as a new add-on to the motherboard. The board ships with 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports and 3 M.2 SSD slots. Keep in mind that if all the SSD slots are occupied, the 5th PCIe Slot gets disabled. There is support for Quad Nvidia SLI and two-way crossfire. The Realtek chip hands the audio for the motherboard.

The connectivity on the motherboard is good, with 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and the wireless Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It supports Dual-band connectivity support. Not to forget about the Bluetooth 5.0 support. The I/O is surprisingly good with tons of USB ports. Plus, it has USB C thunderbolt support. If you are an enthusiast, you will surely be happy to get a USB C thunderbolt port.

Pros: Best Value for Money

Stable Overclocking

Support for ECC Memory

ThunderBolt support Cons: Clunky BIOS UI

The High-End Motherboard – Gigabyte Aorus X570 Xtreme

Gigabyte launched its enthusiast and gaming lineup called “Aorus” in 2014. The top of the list of Aorus products provides satisfaction. The same goes for the Gigabyte Aorus X570 Xtreme motherboard. It’s Gigabyte flagship X570 motherboard comes at a hefty price point. It’s aimed for high-end builders and enthusiasts.

The true 16 phase VRM is overkill for the eight-core Ryzen 7 3800XT. The 14+2 phase VRM are of top quality and support higher overclocking potential. But since the Ryzen processor doesn’t overclock that much, it remains as a luxury item. The motherboard supports up to 128GB system memory rated at DDR4 4400 (O.C.). The Aorus Xtreme’s components are passively cooled with a heatsink. The motherboard supports Dual BIOS and has a user-friendly U.I. The system vendor ships the motherboard with a speaker for debugging. But I would take a postcode LED for the speaker.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: E-ATX

Power Phase: 16 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen 2), 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen 1), USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

Ethernet: Aquantia 10 GbE LAN, Intel GbE LAN

Looking on the storage side, there are 3 M.2 SSD slots and 6 x SATA 6Gb/s connectors on the motherboard. The board supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 for convenience. The top M.2 port only has a direct connection to the CPU. All the M.2 slots share PCI-E 4.0 bandwidth.

The three included Expansion Slot on the motherboard is rated as two x16 expansion slots and one x8 expansion slot. The top x16 and x8 slots are directly connected to the CPU while the chipset integrates one remaining x16 slot. The motherboard supports Nvidia SLI and AMD Crossfire. There will be conflict installing the third graphics card due to its positioning of the 3rd PCIe slot.

Looking at the connectivity side, the board features a 10GbE Aquantia Lan port and Intel GbE Lan port. It has a Wi-Fi 802.11ax module backed off with Bluetooth 5.0.

Pros: Solid VRMs

Aquantia 10 GbE

Stable Overclocking Cons: Low RAM support speed

Expensive

PCIe slot conflict

Best B550 Motherboard – MSI MAG B550 Mortar WiFi

If the B450 motherboard wasn’t good enough, here is the updated version. The MSI MAG B550 Mortar Wi-Fi is the MSI’s hidden gem. The MSI MAG B550 Mortar is the best performing motherboard. It even beats the B550 and B450 MSI Tomahawk motherboard. The B450 Mortar was a great selection but was always sold out.

The M-ATX motherboard has a powerful 8+2+1 power phase system. MSI’s solid VRM and power delivery management system supports the Ryzen 9 processors. MSI outfitted the VRMs with the thick heatsink. The chipset and the SSD are passively cooled thanks to the thick heatsink. The MSI MAG B550 Mortar supports up to 128GB RAM rated speed at 4400 MHz (O.C.). The motherboard has no RGB zone. But the silver heatsink over the black PCB looks great on its own.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: B550

Form Factor: M-ATX

Power Phase: 8 + 2 + 1 phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A)

Ethernet: Realtek® RTL8125B 2.5Gbps LAN controller

The B550 Mortar comes with 2 PCIe X16 slots and 2 PCIe X1 slots. The Mortar offers 2 PCIe M.2 SSD Slot and 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports. The board supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 storage configuration. The budget focused board loses some of its PCIe Gen 4.0 lanes. There is only AMD Dual Crossfire support. So Nvidia fans need to find an alternative.

The 2.5 GbE Realtek Lan controller on the board is the best for the price. The B550 Mortar has Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 wireless module and supports Bluetooth 5.1. The I/O on the motherboard is limited but is sufficient. There is a USB Type-C on the motherboard but has no thunderbolt support. The X570 Tomahawk is also an excellent option for $20 more. But the B550 Mortar Wi-Fi is a rock-solid option.

Pros: Great I/O Selection

Solid VRMs Cons: $20 cheaper than X570 Tomahawk MAX

No Overclocking

Buyer’s Guide:

There are tons of features and aspects of the motherboard needed to be acknowledged before buying it. The motherboard is regarded as the backbone of the system connecting the brain with all the vital organs. There are tons of specifications listed for a product. Lowering the specification lowers down your confusion too. We cherry-picked the few specifications which are important before buying a motherboard.

CPU Socket/Chipset:

You are looking to build a computer; the processor comes first. Intel or AMD? Each of the processors has different processors. Each processor has a fixed amount of contact pins allocated to the CPU.

The CPU has its specific CPU socket. E.g., Intel 9th and 8th Gen use LGA 1151, AMD’s 1 to 4th Gen Ryzen use the same AM4 socket. Every CPU company lists the compatible CPU socket on the product page.

Another main factor for choosing a motherboard depends on its chipset. The chipset acts as a communicator between the processor and the peripherals. The overclocking features, future upgradability everything depends on the chipset. Intel has their H series, B series, and Z series chipset for their Core series. AMD has A series, B series, and X series chipset. Each chipset has its tier and features. Since we are talking about AMD, we will dive deeper into it.

AMD Chipset has been divided into three generations and three sets of tiers. The AMD 300, 400, and 500 are the generations of the chipset. The 500 series is the latest among the lineup. Each generation is divided into three tiers: A series, B series, and X series.

A series:

It is the lowest and weakest of the chipset series. It has basic features of the generation and doesn’t support overclocking. The chipset features a bare minimum functionality lowering its cost.

B series:

It’s a mid-tier motherboard with a good amount of features. The board allows for better functionality good for gaming and enthusiasts. The B series chipset gives little headroom overclocking, but won’t be that significant.

X series:

The X series chipset is the top of the line from Intel. It offers more PCIe lanes and overclocking features. It has tons of features like PCIe Gen 4.0 support (only 500 series), increasing its value. It’s mainly for the enthusiasts and best for the top of the CPUs.

For the Ryzen 7 3800XT works best with the X570 series motherboard. The overclocking ability and enthusiast-grade build of the motherboards suit well. The motherboard will support the upcoming Ryzen 4000 series processor. For the higher-end CPU, the X570 is the fitting pair.

For the budget option, the B series motherboard the best option. The B undoubtedly due stands for Budget. Bad Jokes asides, the motherboard offers almost similar features to the X570. Better VRMs, support for PCIe Gen 4, etc. Do not let the weaker VRMs on B series motherboard change your option. The B series motherboard can easily handle the Ryzen 7 3800XT processor. Especially the 400 gen and 500 gen board. But don’t expect to overclock on the B series boards.

Note: The 400 gen B series motherboard doesn’t support the PCIe Gen 4 speeds.

Form Factor:

Every motherboard comes in different shapes allowing more or fewer features in it. The overall build also dictates which motherboard you are going to use. Motherboards come in various form factors, e.g., E-ATX, ATX, MATX, ITX, MiniITX, etc. The ATX motherboard is taken as the standard form factor motherboard.

For the mid-tower cases, the ATX and EATX form factor is the best. They have a good amount of PCIe Lanes and better I/O selection. ITX and MiniITX are for compact builds, so good enough to make it portable. So for each build, there are sized motherboards.

Power Delivery:

The power delivery on a motherboard is crucial for your processor to work correctly. Every motherboard is equipped with VRMs. The VRM regulates voltage to your CPU and powers every electrical component on your motherboard. For better system stability and sustainability, getting a stable VRM is important. The quality of VRM on a system also dictates it’s life-span.

Getting a cheap motherboard with cheap might sound okay. But pairing the cheap VRM with the incompatible processor might lead to malfunctioning of parts. VRM is also an essential factor when overclocking. The processor needs stable power from the VRM’s for better overclocking. So if you are looking to run 16 core processors or overclock a CPU, get a better motherboard with better VRM.

Final Words:

The Ryzen 7 3800XT is an eight-core 16 thread and needs fairly good VRMs. The X570 motherboard is best for upgradability. The same goes for the B550 motherboard. If you want a clear upgrade path, we suggest the B550 and X570 motherboard. But if you are not upgrading soon, the B450 is the best.

So we have looked at the best motherboard for the Ryzen 7 3800XT. Now it’s the time to select the correct board for you. We broke down the feature and their best point on getting the motherboard. If you are still confused about our selection, then you can comment down below. We will help you clear your confusion.