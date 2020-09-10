The Ryzen 9 3900XT is a beast considering its performance. It packs 12 cores, and 24 threads obliterate heavy workloads like video editing and 3D animation. The 7nm process node from TSMC improved the overall performance of the Ryzen series. The Ryzen 9 3900XT is the refreshed version of the Ryzen 9 3900.

The Ryzen 9 3900XT has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.7 GHz. It draws an impressive 105W power. So you will need a good enough motherboard. So it is crucial to find a proper board suiting for the one. No matter what the budget, we have compiled a list of great motherboards. All of the motherboards on the list are tailored to support the Ryzen 9 3900XT.

Best Motherboard for Ryzen 9 3900XT:

So here our best pick for the Ryzen 9 3900XT. We individually hand-picked them for the best pairing with Ryzen 9.

Best Motherboard for Ryzen 9 3900XT Model Design

Memory/ Max Supported Speed Best Overall Motherboard Gigabyte Aorus X570 Xtreme 128 GB/ 4400 MHz Check Price Best Gaming Motherboard AsRock X570 Phantom Gaming X 128 GB / 4666 MHz Check Price Best Budget X570 Motherboard Asus X570 TUF Gaming Plus Wi-Fi 128 GB/ 5400 MHz Check Price Best Full ATX Motherboard ROG Crosshair VIII Hero 128 GB / 5100 MHz Check Price Best Micro ATX Motherboard AsRock X570 Pro 4 64 GB / 4066 MHz Check Price Best Entry Level Motherboard Asus Prime X570-P 128 GB/ 5100 MHz Check Price Best Mid-Range Motherboard AsRock X570 Taichi 128 GB / 4666 MHz Check Price Best High-End Motherboard MSI MEG X570 Godlike 128 GB / 5100 MHz Check Price Best X570 Motherboard AsRock X570 Aqua 128 GB / 5400 MHz Check Price Best ITX Motherboard Asus ROG Strix X570 I Gaming 64 GB / 4800 MHz Check Price

Best Overall Motherboard – Gigabyte Aorus X570 Xtreme

We are pulling some pages out of our previous buyer guide. Yes, the Gigabyte Aorus X570 still stands as the best overall motherboard for the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The star-studded VRMs and the feature-rich board makes it the best overall for the Ryzen 9 3900XT.

The true 16 phase VRM is a suitable match for the Ryzen 9 3900XT. The 14+2 phase VRM are of top quality and support higher overclocking potential. But since the Ryzen processor doesn’t overclock that much, it remains as a luxury feature. It supports up to 128GB system memory rated at DDR4 4400 (O.C.). The Aorus Xtreme’s components are passively cooled with a heatsink. And also supports Dual BIOS and has a user-friendly U.I. The system vendor ships the motherboard with a speaker for debugging. But I would take a postcode LED for the speaker.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: E-ATX

Power Phase: 16 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen 2), 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen 1), USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

Ethernet Port: Aquantia 10 GbE LAN, Intel GbE LAN

The three included Expansion Slots on the motherboard are rated as two x16 expansion slots and one x8 expansion slot. The top x16 and x8 slots are directly connected to the CPU while the one remaining x16 slot is integrated into the chipset. The motherboard supports Nvidia SLI and AMD Crossfire. There will be conflict installing the third card due to its positioning of the 3rd PCIe slot. Looking at the connectivity side, it features a 10GbE Aquantia Lan port and Intel GbE Lan port. It has an Wi-Fi 802.11ax module backed off with Bluetooth 5.0. The 10 Gig Aquantia is the savior adding the best feature on the board. The faster connectivity saves the grace of the motherboard.

There are 3 M.2 SSD slots and 6 x SATA 6Gb/s connectors on the motherboard. The board supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 for convenience. The top M.2 port has a direct connection to the CPU, whereas the other 2 M.2 ports go through the chipset. All the M.2 slots share PCI-E 4.0 bandwidth.

Pros: True 14 power phase

Robust VRMs

Stable Overclocking Cons: Bit pricey compared to $350 boards

Bad Software

Best Gaming Motherboard – AsRock X570 Phantom Gaming X

AsRock is one of the top motherboard manufacturers. The robust VRM and gamer-focused aesthetics appeal to any gamer. The AsRock X570 Phantom Gaming X rises on top amongst top tier gaming motherboard.

The 14 power phase design is robust and handles the Ryzen 9 3900XT very well. It has tons of headroom for overclocking. The X570 board comes with 4 DDR4 DIMM slots operating in Dual Channel Mode supporting up to DDR4 4666+ MHz speed ECC and Non-ECC memory. The RAM support is better than most of our picks. The VRM is passively cooled on the motherboard, whereas the chipset features an active cooling fan. There is no Dual BIOS, and the U.I. of the BIOS is tricky.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 12 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C), 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet Ports: Dragon RTL8125AG 2.5 Gigabit LAN, Intel® I211AT 1 Gigabit LAN

The main eye-catching feature has to be the 2.5 Gigabit ethernet jack. Usually, the gaming motherboard doesn’t ship with the higher-end LAN cable. The 2.5 Gigabit ethernet is paired with the 1 Gigabit Intel ethernet. The board features Wi-Fi 802.11ax module supporting the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The Asrock X570 Phantom Gaming X has tons of RGB flair to it and is easily customizable. The X570 board black and silver color scheme.

AsRock X570 Phantom Gaming X features 3 x PCIe X16 Gen 4.0 slots and 2 x PCIe X1 slots. The top 2 X16 slots are directly connected to the processor. It features NVIDIA Quad SLI and AMD 3-Way CrossFireX. AsRock implemented 3 M.2 SSD slots on the motherboard and 8 SATA 6.0 Gb/s ports. It supports a large amount of storage, allowing for RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 storage technology.

Pros: ECC RAM support

Robust VRMs

2.5 GbE Ethernet LAN Cons: Low RAM speed support

Best Budget X570 Motherboard – Asus X570 TUF Gaming Plus Wi-Fi

Asus is more known for its higher-end members rather than the TUF series. The TUF lineup from Asus alludes to the budget builder. The Asus X570 TUF Gaming Plus fits the budget right, providing excellent value. Asus budget option is as great as their top of the line motherboards. You lose some features, but it is too good not to be missed.

It features a 14 power phase that efficiently supports the 12 core Ryzen 9 processor. The TUF Gaming Plus 4 X DIMM slots and supports a maximum of 5400 MHz (O.C.). The motherboard supports a total of 128 GB of system memory. The VRM is cooled with a thick heatsink, and a fan actively cools the chipset. The board has only a single BIOS, but the U.I. is overall excellent. And, has a black PCB and a single Addressable RGB.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 12 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C)

Ethernet Ports: Realtek® L8200A 1 Gigabit

The motherboard has a lackluster I/O with a single Gigabit LAN port. The Realtek Ethernet port is good but is average. It does not have up to date Wi-Fi drivers. The 802.11 ac module on the motherboard is great for connectivity. But you will miss out on the faster 802.11 ax Wi-Fi 6 connection. The board supports Bluetooth 5.0, but it still isn’t that great. It features a black PCB and a single Addressable RGB. The black PCB is low-key great and suits every P.C. Build.

As cheap, the motherboard gets the board has a 2 x PCIe x16 slot, but the top only supports PCIe Gen 4.0. For other upgrades, Asus has provided a 2 x PCIe x1 slot. Asus has 2 M.2 PCIe Gen4 slots and 8 x SATA 6 Gb/s slots. It supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 for better and faster connectivity.

Pros: Cheap

Good VRMs

Decent I/O Cons: Single PCIE X16 Gen 4.0 Slot

Best Full ATX Motherboard – ROG Crosshair VIII Hero

ROG Crosshair VIII Hero is the fully toned down version of ROG Crosshair Formula. It’s the best ATX motherboard suited for the Ryzen 9 3900XT. Better aesthetic and better performance and a trustable brand. ROG has outfitted the high-end components on them, ensuring better endurance. Asus pushes out the best luxury motherboard on the market.

The Robust 16 power phase (14 + 2) is robust and handles 12 core Ryzen 9 3900XT. Thanks to the high-quality grade capacitors and VRM, it feels better overclocking. It can handle higher voltage overclocking, providing a stable power supply to the processor. They support a maximum of 128GB DDR4 memory at 5100 MHz (O.C.). The feature is an excellent match for enthusiasts and gamers.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 14 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 8 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type C)

Ethernet Ports: Realtek® RTL8125-CG 2.5 Gigabit, Intel® I211-AT LAN

It features good Realtek 2.5 Gigabit ethernet and a single Intel® I211-AT 2.5 Gigabit LAN. The LAN ports have good connectivity but suffer on the wireless connectivity. The Wi-Fi 802.11ac module isn’t that great. There is dual-band wireless support, but the faster Wi-Fi 802.11ax is superior. The board supports Bluetooth 5.0. The Asus ROG is aesthetically pleasing and features several RGB zones.

The 3 x PCIe x16 slots support NVIDIA Quad Way SLI and AMD 3-Way crossfire for the enthusiasts. The top slot x16 slot is directly connected to the processor supporting PCIe Gen 4.0 speed. The second x16 slot uses PCIe Gen 4.0 slot but goes through the chipset. As for the third x16 slot, and cuts its speed to x8 at Gen 4.0. For the storage option, Asus added 3 x M.2 Slots are running at Gen 4.0 speeds. The motherboard supports 8 x SATA 6Gb.s ports and has RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 storage configuration.

Pros: Robust VRMs

Good I/O selection

Great Overclocking Cons: Older Wi-Fi 802.11ac module

Expensive

Best Micro ATX Motherboard – AsRock X570 Pro 4

The AsRock X570 Pro 4 is an excellent motherboard from AsRock. The X570 Pro 4 has good VRMs and feature sets that almost matches with the mid-range board. Plus, the price is right for what it offers.

The AsRock X570 Pro 4 has an 8+2 power phase, which can support the Ryzen 9 3900XT. But for further overclocking, it might not hold up very well. It has weak VRMs not suitable for overclocking. The VRM is cooled by a large heatsink capable of dissipating heat from the VRMs. As for the chipset, it gets an active cooling fan. It has 4 DIMM slots and supports a maximum of 128GB system memory. But it supports only a maximum of 4066+ MHz speed. That is quite small for the motherboard. But if you aren’t looking to overclock it, then the maximum RAM speed is good enough.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: mATX

Power Phase: 8 + 2 Phase

USB Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-A), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type-C), 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet: Intel® GbE LAN

The connectivity on it is okay. It has an Intel Gigabit Ethernet LAN. The Gigabit ethernet is sufficient and better than what Realtek offers. There is no Wi-Fi module on the motherboard, but AsRock has included an M.2 Wi-Fi key. You can easily upgrade the wireless network to the latest 802.11ax module. But losing wireless connectivity isn’t that great of a problem. As for the aesthetic, it doesn’t sport RGB features. The white and the black accent is attractive as it is.

The low price of the AsRock X570 Pro 4 is a great option. AsRock outfitted the X570 Pro 4 with 2 PCIe X14 Gen 4 slots and 2 PCIe X1 Gen 4 slots. The top slot only supports PCIe Gen 4 at full X16 speed, where the second slot works at X8 speeds. The board features 2 M.2 Hyper slots. AsRock boasts the Hyper M.2 slots with increased storage speed, but there is no difference. There are 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports on the motherboard and supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 storage configuration.

Pros: True 10 power phase

Robust VRMs Cons: Gigabit Ethernet

No Higher RAM Speed

Best Entry Level Motherboard – Asus Prime X570-P

Asus Prime X570-P is the cheapest entry-level motherboard. It has the essential X570 feature set for people who look to spend less on their motherboard. It has the latest X570 chipset and PCIe Gen 4.0 support. But it is stripped down from top to bottom to cut prices and loses useful features like Dual BIOS, Bios Flashback, etc.

The AsRock X570 Phantom Gaming X rules the gaming X570 motherboards. The Asus Prime X570-P is a full ATX motherboard with white aesthetics. Prime X570-P comes with 8+4 power stages. It handles the Ryzen 9 3900XT barely but does the work. Overclocking potential isn’t great due to average VRMs. The passive heatsink passively cools the VRMs. The chipset gets fan treatment as every X570 motherboard. It supports up to 128GB RAM and maximum RAM speed of 5100 (O.C.). The board also supports ECC memory but varies according to the CPU. Their BIOS is user friendly, but features like BIOS flashback or BIOS reset are missing. As for its low price, those features won’t be missed.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 8 + 4 Power Phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2

Ethernet: Realtek® 8111H Gigabit LAN controller

The connectivity is not that good as it is an entry-motherboard. The board features a single Gigabit Realtek LAN. There is no wireless connectivity. The only way to add wireless connectivity is by using the X1 PCIe slot. The I/O is of bare-minimum quality with lesser ports. The white and the black color scheme is great but still no RGB.

The board comes with 1 PCIe X16 Gen 4 slot. The other 3 PCIe slots run at X1 link at Gen 4 speeds. The same rules apply for the SSDs as well. The second slot doesn’t support PCIe Gen 4.0, but the SSD can be configured in RAID. Prime X570-P has 6 SATA 6Gb/s ports. The storage can be configured in RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 for faster performance.

Pros: Cheap X570 motherboard

Decent VRMs

Supports ECC Memory Cons: Unstable overclocking

Limited I/O selection

Best Mid-Range Motherboard – AsRock X570 Taichi

The AsRock X570 Taichi remains as the best X570 Mid-Range motherboard. Great VRMs, robust power delivery, and $30 less than its competition. It packs tons of features faster, LAN, BIOS flashback, and more PCIe Slots. A great deal with some useful features.

The 14 power stage VRM are blessings for any overclocking enthusiasts. The X570 Taichi easily supports the Ryzen 9 3900XT but struggles while overclocking AsRock features premium aluminum alloy heatsink for all its VRMs. The heat sink significantly lowers the temperature of the VRM, offering more headroom for power draw. It supports a total of 128GB of RAM clocked at 4666 MHz (O.C.). The board supports both ECC and non-ECC unbuffered memory. A hidden card from AsRock’s book. There is no DUAL BIOS but supports BIOS flashback for no CPU BIOS updates.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: ATX

Power Phase: 14 + 2 power phase

USB Ports: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet: GigaLAN Intel® I211AT 2.5GbE

The connectivity on the motherboard is good, with 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports and the wireless Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It supports Dual-band connectivity support. Not to forget about the Bluetooth 5.0 support. The I/O is surprisingly good with tons of USB ports. Plus, it has USB C thunderbolt support. If you are an enthusiast, you will surely be happy to get a USB C thunderbolt port. It has zonal RGB for more lighting and cover for the M.2 slots.

AsRock has 3 PCIe X16 slots and 2 PCIe x1 slots. The X570 Taichi PCIe x16 slots have a stainless steel protector. But most all of the higher end boards do come with protection. AsRock seems to list the protector as a new add-onadd-on to the motherboard. The board ships with 8 SATA 6Gb/s ports and 3 M.2 SSD slots. Keep in mind that if all the SSD slots are occupied, the 5th PCIe Slot gets disabled. There is support for Quad Nvidia SLI and two-way crossfire. The Realtek chip hands the audio for the motherboard.

Pros: Best Value for Money

Stable Overclocking

Support for ECC Memory

ThunderBolt support Cons: Clunky BIOS UI

Best High-End Motherboard – MSI MEG X570 Godlike

We had a hard decision picking motherboard for the high-end spectrum. The MSI MEG X570 Godlike came on top thanks to its solid power phase and excellent I/O. MSI has truly outdone themselves in terms of quality and performance.

The MSI MEG X570 has a 14+4+1 power phase for better stability. The board doesn’t break a sweat supplying stable power to the 12 core Ryzen 9 3900XT. Thanks to the robust VRMs, it can handle overclocking, allowing it to reach a higher height. As for the cooling, it has a passively cooled heatsink for the VRM. The VRM has an active cooling pipe that heads from the VRM to the chipset. The chipset is cooled by a large fan, which helps to cool down the VRM as well. It supports a total of 128GB DDR4 system memory clocked at 5100 MHz. The RAM speed is good for enthusiasts and gamers as well. It has no Dual BIOS support, and the BIOS UI is quite user friendly.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: E-ATX

Power Phase: 14 + 4 + 1 power phase

USB Ports: USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet: 1x KillerTM E2600 Gigabit LAN Controller, 1x KillerTM E3000 2.5 Gbps LAN Controller

The Ethernet selection on the port is superb. The KIller 2.5 Gbps and 1 Gbps LAN controller is all you need for better gaming. Faster connectivity also has value in data transfer. The motherboard comes with Wi-FI 802.11ax supports Dual 2.5Ghz and 5Ghz wireless connection. If that’s not enough, MSI includes an add-on 10G ethernet extension card. Now that’s value for its price. The board has tons of 2 RGB zones for customizable RGB LEDs. It has a good set of I/O and includes a BIOS flashback button and BIOS reset button.

MSI features 4 x PCIe X16 slot Gen 4.0 slots. And supports Nvidia Quad SLI and AMD 3-Way Crossfire. MSI MEG X570 Godlike features 3 M.2 slots for storage option and 8 x SATA 6.0 Gb/s port. If that isn’t enough for you, MSI provides PCIe SSD expansion slots. An additional 4 SSD can be added to the final build. For an even better storage solution, the board supports RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10 technology.

Pros: Superb Build Quality

Addition 10 GB LAN and SSD expansion card

Impressive VRM and Chipset Cooling System

Killer 10 GbE Ethernet LAN Cons: Expensive

No Thunderbolt Support for the price

Best X570 Motherboard – AsRock X570 Aqua

The AsRock X570 Aqua is the most expensive X570 in the market. AsRock fully kitted out the motherboard. It features a single monoblock for cooling and exceptional storage support and connectivity. It comes around $1000 and is truly a luxury item. P.S. – AsRock has only manufactured 1000 of the Aqua board.

The AsRock X570 has a 14 power phase (12 + 2), providing excellent power to the Ryzen 9 3900XT. It has a single monoblock that cools the VRM, CPU and the chipset. The motherboard’s water cooling allows it to push the Ryzen 9 3900XT much further. The Aqua motherboard supports 128GB DDR4 system memory. The board can support a maximum of 5400+ MHz (O.C.) memory speed.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: E-ATX

Power Phase: 12 + 2 power phase

USB Ports: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Thunderbolt™ 3 Type-C Ports, 6 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Ports

Ethernet: AQUANTIA® AQC107 10 GbE LAN, Intel® I211AT 2.5 GbE LAN

The connectivity on the motherboard is exceptional. The 10 GbE handles the overall networking of the whole system. For additional LAN, AsRock outfitted the board with Intel 2.5 GbE LAN. It supports Wi-Fi 802.11ax with only 2.5GHz wireless connections. The board also supports the Bluetooth 5.0. The board has a good aesthetic and needs careful planning to match the overall build. Metal water-cooling or chrome coolant build? It is up to the builder.

The motherboard has 3 x PCIe X16 slots and 3 X PCIe X1 slots. As for the storage, the AsRock added 3 x M.2 slots and 8 x SATA 6 Gb/s ports. That is a substantial upgrade considering the price. The I/O is subsequently great with 2 USB Type C Thunderbolt support. Now that is great. But the price is quite expensive for the motherboard, so think before you buy it.

Pros: !0 Gbe Aquantia LAN

Thunderbolt 3 Support

Monoblock for watercooling

Impressive I/O selection Cons: Expensive

Only 2.5GHz Wi-Fi 6 connection

Best ITX Motherboard – Asus ROG Strix X570 I Gaming

Okay, ROG has one of the best ITX motherboards in the market. The ROG Strix X570 I Gaming motherboard is the best Asus has to offer. These small form factor motherboards don’t come cheap. But the full feature set and the potential of the ROG Strix X570 I Gaming insurmountable. It’s an expensive item, but the luxury on the ITX motherboard is a must-have. For an ITX motherboard, you need better cooling and VRMs.

The Strix X570 I has 8+2 phase power stages with excellent VRMs. The board supports up to Ryzen 9 3900XT processors, all thanks to its quality VRM. But don’t think to overclock the 12 core Ryzen 9 3900XT. The VRM might be good but fails to provide stable power at a higher voltage. The ITX motherboard supports a maximum of 64 GB RAM rated at 4800MHz (O.C.). Asus took extra measures adding cooling fans on the VRM and the SSD. The ITX board needs cooling inside a small form factor case. The board doesn’t feature any Dual-BIOS feature. The BIOS offers better control and user-friendly U.I.

Key Features: Socket: AM4+

Chipset: X570

Form Factor: Mini-ITX

Power Phase: 8 + 2

USB Ports: 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C)

Ethernet Port: Intel I211-AT 2.5 GbE

For the connectivity, and ships with 2.5GbE Intel LAN port. The 2.5 GbE will be enough for gaming. For large data speed, 2.5GbE will do the job but will cause slight hiccups. Asus was great enough to update the Wi-Fi module. The board supports 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) and Bluetooth 5.0. ROG sure does love their wireless communication on all their motherboards.

The single PCIe x16 slot is directly integrated into the CPU. Looking at the storage option, there is a single M.2 PCIe Gen 4.0 socket and 4 SATA 6Gb/ ports. It support RAID 0, RAID 1, and RAID 10. The overall build of the motherboard is top-notch. For the gamers, ROG Strix has tons of RGB flair.

Pros: VRMs Cooling

Friendly BIOS and UI

Robust VRM for Mini ITX motherboard Cons: Expensive

Limited Storage selection

Buyer’s Guide:

There are tons of features and aspects of the motherboard needed to be acknowledged before buying it. It is regarded as the backbone of the system connecting the brain with all the vital organs. There are tons of specifications listed for a product. Lowering the specification lowers down your confusion too. We cherry-picked the few specifications which are essential before buying a motherboard.

CPU Socket/Chipset:

You are looking to build a computer; the processor comes first. Intel or AMD? Each of the processors has different processors. Each processor has a fixed amount of contact pins allocated to the CPU.

The CPU has its specific CPU socket. E.g., Intel 9th and 8th Gen use LGA 1151, AMD’s 1 to 4th Gen Ryzen use the same AM4 socket. Every CPU company lists the compatible CPU socket on the product page.

Another main factor for choosing one depends on its chipset. The chipset acts as a communicator between the processor and the peripherals. The overclocking features, future upgradability everything depends on the chipset. Intel has their H series, B series, and Z series chipset for their Core series. AMD has A series, B series, and X series chipset. Each chipset has its tier and features. Since we are talking about AMD, we will dive deeper into it.

AMD Chipset has been divided into three generations and three sets of tiers. The AMD 300, 400, and 500 are the generations of the chipset. The 500 series is the latest among the lineup. Each generation is divided into three tiers: A series, B series, and X series.

A series:

It is the lowest and weakest of the chipset series. It has basic features of the generation and doesn’t support overclocking. The chipset features a bare minimum functionality lowering its cost.

B series:

It’s a mid-tier motherboard with a good amount of features. The board allows for better functionality good for gaming and enthusiasts. The B series chipset gives little headroom overclocking, but won’t be that significant.

X series:

The X series chipset is the top of the line from Intel. It offers more PCIe lanes and overclocking features. It has tons of features like PCIe Gen 4.0 support (only 500 series), increasing its value. It’s mainly for the enthusiasts and best for the top of the CPUs.

The Ryzen 9 3900XT works best with the X570 series. The overclocking ability and enthusiast-grade build of the motherboards suit well. It will support the upcoming Ryzen 4000 series processor. For the higher-end CPU, the X570 is the fitting pair.

Form Factor:

Every motherboard comes in different shapes allowing more or fewer features in it. The overall build also dictates which you are going to use. It comes in various form factors, e.g., E-ATX, ATX, MATX, ITX, MiniITX, etc. The ATX is taken as the standard form factor motherboard.

For the mid-tower cases, the ATX and EATX form factor is the best. They have a good amount of PCIe Lanes and better I/O selection. ITX and MiniITX are for compact builds, so good enough to make it portable. So for each build, there are sized boards.

Power Delivery:

The power delivery is crucial for your processor to work correctly. Every motherboard is equipped with VRMs. The VRM regulates voltage to your CPU and powers every electrical component on your motherboard. For better system stability and sustainability, getting a stable VRM is essential. The quality of VRM on a system also dictates it’s life-span.

The Ryzen 9 3900XT needs great power delivery VRM and stable electricity. The 12 cores and 24 threads do require a lot of power to run. For the stability of the system, we suggest taking a 10+ power phase motherboard. It will provide better voltage to the cores ensuring the durability and longevity of the CPU. If you are head into enthusiasts overclocking, look for 14+ power phases.

Getting a cheap motherboard with cheap might sound okay. But pairing the cheap VRM with the incompatible processor might lead to malfunctioning of parts. VRM is also an essential factor when overclocking. The processor needs stable power from the VRM’s for better overclocking. So if you are looking to run 16 core processors or overclock a CPU, get a better motherboard with better VRM.

Final Words:

The Ryzen 9 3900XT is an excellent CPU all in all. But it needs tons of power and stable voltage. Cheaping out on the motherboard might not bode well with the processor. It should have good enough VRMs and a better power phase to handle the Ryzen 9. The newer Ryzen 9 3900XT has a higher clock. When overclocking the 12 core processors, every core will significantly draw much more power. So a good motherboard ensures better power management to the CPU.

If you are an avid computer enthusiast and deck out your P.C., the PCIe lanes are the most vital part of the CPU. For more lane utilization of the Ryzen 9 3900XT, a sturdy board is needed. There are tons of features and use cases to look at. So before giving in, We strongly suggest you look at good X570.

So these were our best pick for the best motherboard for the Ryzen 9 3900XT. We have gone through a lot of them and hand-picked out the best X570 motherboard according to the price segment and users. So comment down below which motherboard you liked the best. You can also point out any that we missed.