Years ago motherboards came with integrated graphics, but that has long since been abandoned and delegated to the CPU. These days, motherboards just have video outputs for integrated graphics CPUs (iGPUs). While most motherboards released in the last 5 years have integrated graphics support, not all of them do.

I’ve compiled a list of the best motherboards currently on the market with integrated graphics support so you don’t have to do any heavy lifting to find what you’re looking for.

Best Motherboards With Integrated Graphics

What to Look for in a Motherboard With Integrated Graphics

Since motherboards rely on the processor to provide an integrated graphics card, your biggest consideration should be which CPU you want to use. That is, after checking whether the motherboard can support iGPUs. You’ll also want to consider your budget and upgrading options in the future.

How to Check if a Motherboard Supports iGPUs

A motherboard that has integrated graphics support will have display ports on its rear I/O plate. Depending on the motherboard, you should see either an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a VGA port, or (often) all 3. Just to be clear, this doesn’t mean a motherboard can’t support a dedicated graphics card. If it has a PCIe slot (which most motherboards do) then it can support a dedicated GPU as well.

Do You Have a Compatible CPU?

Given that your CPU will be the next most important consideration here, you should also take a look at which one you prefer/have before getting a new motherboard. Keep in mind that Intel CPUs only work with Intel motherboards and the same goes for AMD. All CPUs don’t work with all motherboards either due to socket and chipset variations.

Not all CPUs have integrated graphics. Intel has a handy tool that lets you check if a processor supports integrated graphics (Intel calls it iGPU). If you choose AMD, then you’re going to have to search manually, but only AMD APUs have integrated graphics.

Do You Need a Lot of RAM?

iGPUs make use of the system’s RAM to run a PC’s graphics as part of its VRAM requirement. That means you may need a lot of high-speed RAM in order to fulfill your CPU needs. Especially if you want to do anything more graphic-intense than browsing the web.

What Form Factor Fits in Your PC?

The form factor is the size of a motherboard, and the majority of PC setups support the standard size ATX motherboards. If you have a micro-case or custom setup then you might need to consider a micro-ATX motherboard. There are also ITX motherboards designed for portable PCs and rare XL-ATX meant for serious overclockers with large PC cases.

Given that you want to use integrated graphics with your motherboard, these rules are a bit more flexible. You won’t be adding a dedicated GPU (at least for now) and you likely won’t need as robust of a cooling system. Those two components usually take up a lot of space. So with an integrated graphics motherboard, you may be able to fit an ATX motherboard in a micro case.

What Does Your Budget Say?

The great thing about not having to spend as much money on other components like a GPU and cooling is you spend less overall. You can also go for a better motherboard and CPU than you might normally have. Still, if your wallet doesn’t allow a lot of room for choice, you should still be able to find a great motherboard with integrated graphics support for your price range.

Do You Want to Upgrade With This Motherboard?

While upgrading other components can be important too, the main thing you want to consider here is your CPU upgrade options.

Intel motherboards typically only support one or two generations of CPU before moving on which greatly limits your upgrade path. If you’re already at the “2nd generation” so to speak, then you likely won’t be able to upgrade at all.

Meanwhile, AMD motherboard/CPU configurations tend to be more long-lived at the moment. AMD supported the AM4 socket for 4 years through several generations of CPUs before moving on.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD B450

AMD B450 Number of Memory Slots: 2 x DDR4 DIMM

2 x DDR4 DIMM Maximum Memory Supported: 64GB

64GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Graphics: 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI ports

1 x DisplayPort, 2 x HDMI ports Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Intel Dual Band 802.11ac Wave2 WIFI / v5.0

Intel Dual Band 802.11ac Wave2 WIFI / v5.0 Form Factor: Mini-ITX

Given its price tag and features, the Gigabyte B450 I Aorus Pro is an affordable but powerful ITX integrated graphics motherboard. The price to performance ratio is excellent as it doesn’t compromise on power output or technical quality. Much like any small board, though, it suffers a bit in the heat and expansion departments.

This isn’t a great board for overclocking, and it’s not advertised as an OC model either. While it’s certainly capable, the heat distribution simply isn’t efficient enough and the VRM struggles to handle overclocking attempts.

The board comes with AMD Ryzen 5000 series support right out of the box but is backward compatible up to 1st Gen Ryzen CPUs. It comes with 2 x DDR4 sockets supporting up to 64 GB, the fantastic Realtek ALC1220-VB codec for audiophiles, and integrated GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 2.4/5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

To connect a monitor, you have the option of a DisplayPort with a maximum resolution of 4096×2304@60 Hz and 2 x HDMI ports with a maximum resolution of 4096×2160@60 Hz. Although the one HDMI port’s function is limited if you’re using an Athlon 200-series APU.

There’s also an ATX size version of this board if you don’t want to go for the mini option.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel H570

Intel H570 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4

4 x DDR4 Maximum Memory Supported: 1GB

1GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Graphics: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI port 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI port 2.0 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: M.2 slot only

M.2 slot only Form Factor: ATX

The ASUS Prime H570-PLUS won’t break the bank either but gives you access to premium features like PCIe 4.0 x16 slots, 2x M.2 slots, and a Thunderbolt 4 header. You also get 4x DDR4 slots which is plenty enough for integrated graphics RAM usage.

When connecting a monitor you get a DisplayPort 1.4 with a resolution of up to 4096 x 2304 @60Hz and HDMI™ 1.4 with a resolution of up to 4K@30Hz. If you have an Intel 11th Gen processor then you can also use the HDMI™ 2.0 with a maximum resolution of 4K@60Hz.

I couldn’t find any real downsides to this motherboard, except some small nit-picky stuff. Of course, if you want to make use of its PCIe 4.0 capability or second M.2 then you will have to use an 11th Gen Intel CPU.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD B550

AMD B550 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4 DIMM

4 x DDR4 DIMM Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Graphics: 1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x HDMI port 2.1

1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 1 x HDMI port 2.1 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 / v5.1

Wi-Fi 6 / v5.1 Form Factor: ATX

There’s no need to compromise on features when you get an integrated graphics motherboard, especially if you plan on adding upgrades in the future. Keeping your options flexible is always a good idea and the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming gives you just that with high-end features and plenty of room for expansion.

With this motherboard, you get support for the latest Ryzen processors, access to PCIe 4.0, dual M.2 slots, 4 x DDR4 slots supporting up to 128GB, and both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

This board also has both HDMI and DisplayPort outputs. The HDMI 2.1(4K@60HZ) display is fantastic as always, and you’ll likely want to go with that. This model doesn’t give specifications for the DisplayPort 1.2 output, though, which isn’t a promising sign on top of the fact that version 1.2 is already quite outdated.

Key Specifications Chipset: Intel H510

Intel H510 Number of Memory Slots: 2 x DDR4 DIMM

2 x DDR4 DIMM Maximum Memory Supported: 64GB

64GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Graphics: D-Sub, DVI-D and HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 1.4

D-Sub, DVI-D and HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 1.4 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: NA

NA Form Factor: Micro ATX

The ASRock H510M-HDV/M.2 isn’t just one of the best micro iGPU motherboards around, it’s also the most affordable option on this list. So if you’re looking to save as much money as possible while packing a lot of heat (in the good sense) into your small PC case, this is it.

This small board includes 1x PCI Express 4.0 x16 Slot, 2x DDR4 slots with support up to 64GB, and 1x Ultra M.2 Socket which rounds off its latest tech offering. It is a micro-ATX board, so naturally, you’re not getting a lot of space for expansion, but what it offers is still great at this price point.

Display-wise, you get HDMI 1.4 with a maximum resolution up to 4K x 2K (4096×2160) @ 30Hz (10th Gen CPU) or HDMI 2.0 with a maximum resolution up to 4K x 2K (4096×2160) @ 60Hz (11th Gen CPU). There is also a DVI-D output with a resolution of up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz and a D-Sub with a resolution of up to 1920×1200 @ 60Hz.

On to the somewhat “bad” stuff. If you’re an RGB fan then you’ll be disappointed as this board doesn’t come with an RGB header. This motherboard also only supports DDR4 with speeds up to 2933Mhz unless you overclock (then it goes up to 3200MHz). Luckily the 5 Phase power design will keep everything running smoothly if you do.

Key Specifications Chipset: AMD X570

AMD X570 Number of Memory Slots: 4 x DDR4 DIMM

4 x DDR4 DIMM Maximum Memory Supported: 128GB

128GB Channel Supported: DUAL

DUAL Graphics: 1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port Wi-Fi/Bluetooth: Wi-Fi 6 / v5.0

Wi-Fi 6 / v5.0 Form Factor: ATX

If you want a motherboard that supports integrated graphics but don’t want to compromise on quality and can afford the best, then this board is for you. The X570 Aorus Ultra is a powerful, stable board with great heat dissipation and VRMs.

The board has 4x DDR4 slots that support speeds up to 128GB, 3x M.2 slots, and both WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support. When paired with an AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU, you get access to PCIe 4.0. and the ability to overclock your RAM up to 4,400 Mhz.

For the display, you’ve got 1x HDMI 2.0 port, supporting a maximum resolution of 4096×2160@60 Hz. I’d say the fact that you don’t get a DisplayPort as well is a big downside, even if a lot of people use HDMI these days. At this price level, you would expect more.

To be honest, though, I can’t justify this board’s price tag with an APU setup – unless you’re an enthusiast, serious about overclocking, or want “future-proofing” with flexibility for upgrades.