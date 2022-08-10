20 Best No WiFi Games in 2022

Many games come and go, but very few games deliver so much impact that it remains on the library of our phones and pc forever. And The sweet thing is, they don’t require an internet connection to play. You can play them anywhere and anytime you like. The beauty of passing the time and experiencing amazing games is sublime.

Best No Wi-Fi Games

Some are entertaining, while others are immersive with a structured story and well-executed gameplay. These are the twenty best offline games you can play anywhere and anytime.

Limbo

Developer: Playdead

Playdead Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios Playdead

Microsoft Game Studios Playdead Release Date: July 2010

July 2010 Platform: Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, WindowsOS X,Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation, 4PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, iOSAndroid

Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, WindowsOS X,Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation, 4PlayStation Vita, Nintendo Switch, iOSAndroid Genre: Puzzle-platform

Lost in the dark world, you play as a child who finds meaning in all the dark settings of the world. It’s a puzzle platformer game with horror elements in it. One thing I love about Limbo is how it attracts players to its monochromatic creepy world without any clue.

After the final scene, I was left confused about the journey I made and the conclusion the game gave me. I had to understand, so I studied the explanation and how it was all made at the end. It’s the best game to play at night with a headset on.

Minecraft

Developer: Mojang

Mojang Publisher: Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Mojang, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2011

November 2011 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PS3, Fire OS, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Apple TV, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS

Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PS3, Fire OS, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Apple TV, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo 3DS Genre: Sandbox, Survival

I have spent hundreds of hours creating and exploring the vast world full of mysteries. Minecraft is the game that has all the elements I wanted in a game, an open-world sandbox life simulator game where you can go exploring into other realms and craft your own Adventure using mods or creative modes.

Exploring new lands and building your base on the top of mountains with huge lights and a cozy interior makes Minecraft you can relax with. The sense of feeling Minecraft gave me will always be in my core memory.

I play as a wanderlust traveling from one location to another. The freedom Minecraft provided me to explore, craft, and build the game as a true Masterpiece.

The Bard’s Tale

Developer: InXile Entertainment

InXile Entertainment Publisher: InXile Entertainment

InXile Entertainment Release Date: October 2004

October 2004 Platform: PlayStation 2, Xbox, Windows, iOS, OS X, Linux, PlayBook, Android, Ouya, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 2, Xbox, Windows, iOS, OS X, Linux, PlayBook, Android, Ouya, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre:Action role-playing

I never thought a simple top-down ARPG could be so addicting. Probably because of its humorous dialogues, charming yet quirky characters, and excellent narration. Yup, You have a narrator describing most decisions made by us as a protagonist.

The game sets a particular kind of charm I have never found in any other games. Its classic musicals, great magical companion, and sarcastic dialogues have a goofy fantasy vibe.

GTA San Andreas

Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 2004

October 2004 Platform: PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Xbox, Mac OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Oculus Quest 2

PlayStation 2, Microsoft Windows, Xbox, Mac OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Oculus Quest 2 Genre: Action-adventure

Here we again, back to Groove street doing business with my homies. Among all the games in the GTA franchise, San Andreas is my favorite game on the go. No more notifications or game updates or any online calls, Just playing the game in my own style.

Gunning down chasing officers on the back seat of a motorcycle while Big Smoke takes control, pulling off some amazing stunt. Those were the badass moments I will never forget. GTA San Andreas is a Masterpiece from radio host and music to amazing character building.

N.O.V.A. 3 – Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

Developer: Gameloft Bucharest

Gameloft Bucharest Publisher: Gameloft

Gameloft Release Date: May 2012

May 2012 Platform: iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8

iOS, Android, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8 Genre: Action-adventure, first-person shooter

NOVA 3 is a first-person action-adventure into the sci-fi world. Gameloft has created a truly immersive game with amazing graphics and smooth gameplay, all in the palm of your hand. Fight enemies on ten different levels with its own immersive from earth to Volterites city.

The game is filled with amazing cutscenes that test the true potential of mobile gaming, from advanced sci-fi weapons and powers to controlling Mech suits and vehicles. NOVA 3 provides all the fast-paced first-person action.

Stardew Valley

Developer: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Publisher: ConcernedApe

ConcernedApe Release Date: February 2016

February 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Android Genre: Simulation, role-playing

Dip your toes into some relaxing farming life simulator as you farm, forage, mine, fish, and connect with the people of Pelican town. There is so much to do in the first few weeks inside Stardew Valley, but the hard work is worth it when you see your trees-covered lands thrive into a beautiful farm yielding crops and grazing cattle.

Inside the addictive gameplay lies a deep story told from the perspective of the townspeople. Dwelling into the life of each person, you get to know about their lives, their dreams, and how they portray their life. These are some contents that stay in players’ minds years after the completion of the story.

Memorable characters, seasonal events, reconstructing town hall, building relationships, and many more. Because of these aspects. Stardew valley is considered the best offline game of all time; I recommend you play on the big screen for more immersion.

Asphalt 8 Airborne

Developer: Gameloft Barcelona

Gameloft Barcelona Publisher: Gameloft

Gameloft Release Date: August 2013

August 2013 Platform: Android, Blackberry 10, iOS, Tizen, tvOS, Windows 10, MacOs 11.3

Android, Blackberry 10, iOS, Tizen, tvOS, Windows 10, MacOs 11.3 Genre:Racing

Although Gameloft has released Asphalt 9, I never felt the excitement of the adrenaline rush while pulling off barrel rolls or wrecking opponents’ cars like I used to feel in Asphalt 8. I enjoyed playing asphalt eight offline or local player co-op with friends.

Asphalt 8 is still my favorite racing game because no other game has given me the flexibility of choosing a number of awesome cars and boosting them on various tracks. Speeding my car with nitrous and wrecking opponent vehicles is one of the most satisfying feelings of playing the game, along with insane stunts.

With twenty-one locations and seventy-five tracks for racing more than three hundred awesome cars and motorbikes, Asphalt 8 delivers more than enough for hardcore arcade racing players.

Unblock Me

Developer: Kiragames Co., Ltd.

Kiragames Co., Ltd. Publisher: Kiragames Co., Ltd.

Kiragames Co., Ltd. Release Date: June 2009

June 2009 Platform: Android, Microsoft Windows

Android, Microsoft Windows Genre:Puzzle

A classic puzzle game that demands your attention to puzzle-solving skills. Exercise your brain on a simple tile-removing puzzle that keeps on getting difficult as you progress through the levels.

With the four levels of difficulty mode and about four thousand individual levels, it’s easier to pass the time scratching your head for the solution and increasing your cognitive skill after each level. A go-to game that requires less memory space but more brain power.

Alto’s Adventure

Developer: Team Alto

Team Alto Publisher: Noodlecake Studios (Android), Snowman (iOS)

Noodlecake Studios (Android), Snowman (iOS) Release Date: February 2015

February 2015 Platform: iOS, Android, Android TV, Kindle Fire, Linux, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

iOS, Android, Android TV, Kindle Fire, Linux, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Genre: Endless runner, snowboarding

The world is brimmed with beautiful locations where you can ski through landscape collecting stars. And customizing your characters for great performance.

Slide through golden sunset, rainy terrain, and snowy tundra as you snowboard endlessly, jumping from a chasm to grinding flag ropes. The game’s charming atmosphere and minimalist designs make it so captivating that it’s hard to put down.

Catch your escaping llamas while performing some amazing tricks. Alto’s Adventure is a pleasure to play the game with no intense action or story, Just snowboarding in a beautiful endless world.

Earn to Die 2

Developer: Toffee Games

Toffee Games Publisher: Not Doppler

Not Doppler Release Date: iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows

iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows Platform: November 2014

November 2014 Genre: Racing

Upgrade your car and run through a zombie-filled platform to reach the evacuation ship. The zombie apocalypse has broken, and your only hope is to build a badass vehicle that can sustain and blow zombies out of the way.

Unlock varieties of vehicles to escape alive from the hell hole to reach your ultimate destination. Destruction is the name of the game as you break bridges, explode barrels and smash zombies in their faces with your vehicles. It’s an absolute blast to pick up and play.

Smash Hit

Developer: Mediocre

Mediocre Publisher: Mediocre

Mediocre Release Date: February 2014

February 2014 Platform: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Genre: Rail shooter

A simple game where you have to break glasses by hitting them with balls of steel. An endless 3D arcade shooting-style game with the most creative gameplay execution. Embark into the minimalist surreal world and smash your way.

The gameplay is carried out perfectly with its meditative background music mixed with realistic glass physics. Smash Hit is a type of game you can unwind and play on your own accord.

Blades of Brim

Developer: SYBO

SYBO Publisher: SYBO

SYBO Release Date: June 2015

June 2015 Platform: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Genre:Endless running, adventure

While temple run introduced the world with its endless running genre, blades of Brim redefined the game by adding story depth, a new portal to discover, and enemies to defeat. It is, after all, an endless game with much content.

Smashing evil crystals, unlocking new characters with weapons, and using new abilities to rush through levels are the main premise of Blades of Brim. But there is the desire to reach the end of all this running as you dwell into an unknown universe from the portal gate and discover new enemies.

Lonewolf

Developer: FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG

FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG Publisher: FDG Entertainment

FDG Entertainment Release Date: January 2016

January 2016 Platform: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Genre:sniper adventure game

A first-person sniping and shooting game that is heavy on its comic-style story aspect. The game also challenges players with its shooting mechanics that are more focused on realism, although the visuals are dark and washed out.

You play as a hitman who is tasked to perform different missions throughout the game. The varieties from sniping and shooting to melee boxing keep the game fresh. And the inclusion of some serious backstory makes Lonewolf even more intriguing.

Super Cat Bros

Developer: FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG

FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG Publisher: FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG

FDG Entertainment GmbH & Co.KG Release Date: November 2016.

November 2016. Platform: iOS, Android, Android TV, iPhone, Linus

iOS, Android, Android TV, iPhone, Linus Genre:Platformer

With its responsive controls and using each cat’s abilities to complete the levels is super fun. Super cat Bros’ cute visual aesthetics and gameplay are heavily inspired by Super Mario World. Jumping from the platform while defeating cute creatures is a fun adventure that brings back the memories of old-school games.

Choose from different companion helpers and bring them along in your journey. Select different cats for different levels as you go on rescue your siblings in Super Cat Bros.

Plants vs. Zombies

Developer: PopCap Games

PopCap Games Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: May 2009

May 2009 Platform: Microsoft Windows, OS X, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo DS, DSiWare, Android, Windows Phone, PlayStation Vita, BlackBerry Tablet OS, BlackBerry 10, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, J2ME

Microsoft Windows, OS X, iOS, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo DS, DSiWare, Android, Windows Phone, PlayStation Vita, BlackBerry Tablet OS, BlackBerry 10, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, J2ME Genre: Tower defense game

Defend your brain from home-invading zombies by planting fierce plants that will knock down waves of zombies.

There are zombies on your lawn, backyard, and rooftops. Unlock amazing plants and vegetables as you progress through levels. There are also different types of zombies who will swim, leap and fly to reach your house.

A tower defense game that has you think in a strategic way because zombies approach in different varieties. There are even Michel Jackson zombies who spawn four additional zombies on your lawn.

Besides the main campaign mode, there are puzzle modes, mini-games, and even a greenhouse garden where you can grow plants to earn money to purchase new items.

Dead Cells

Developer: Motion Twin, Evil Empire

Motion Twin, Evil Empire Publisher: Motion Twin, Playdigious

Motion Twin, Playdigious Release Date: August 2018

August 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Genre: Roguelike, Metroidvania

Engage in an intense battle using various weapons and power-ups in a Metroidvania-style roguelike game. Its fast-paced action with deployable weapons makes the game as exciting as ever. Combine different abilities from long-range bows to deflecting shields and killer iconic weapons from various other games to shred enemies into pieces.

Its interconnected levels providing complex platforming along with the boss at the end keep the game interesting, and with each run, you rise even more powerful, unlocking a new set of weapons.

The Room series

Developer: Fireproof Games

Fireproof Games Publisher: Fireproof Games

Fireproof Games Release Date: December 2013

December 2013 Platform: iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, Apple Arcade

iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows, Apple Arcade Genre: Puzzle

A 3D puzzle game set in a dark and mysterious environment. The game has some of the most exciting and well-designed puzzles that push players’ minds to observe the game from every different angle.

The Room series is critically praised for its clever contraception and beautiful graphics, adding a new dimension to the creepy vibes it gives. Explore the darkness of creepy rooms and unravel the story behind it by putting together symbols focusing more on the cosmic horrors of the world.

Grimvalor

Developer: Direlight

Direlight Publisher: Direlight

Direlight Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Genre:Adventure, Action Role-Playing Platformer

A 2.5D hack and slash game set in the dark fantasy world, you play as an unknown warrior who is set out on a quest to save the world from a corrupted realm.

With its fluid combat and responsive controls, the game is interactive in combat aspects. Dodging feels satisfying, and the enemies’ attacks are very well telegraphed to help you know what your window for safety is.

Explore the fantasy world with thrilling action and dangerous bosses—Master the skills of combat in the fast-paced hack and slash game.

Machinarium

Developer: Amanita Design

Amanita Design Publisher: Amanita Design, Lace International, Daedalic Entertainment

Amanita Design, Lace International, Daedalic Entertainment Release Date: October 2009

October 2009 Platform: Windows, Windows Phone, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 3 (PlayStation Network), PlayStation Vita, iPad 2, BlackBerry PlayBook, Android, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One

Windows, Windows Phone, OS X, Linux, PlayStation 3 (PlayStation Network), PlayStation Vita, iPad 2, BlackBerry PlayBook, Android, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One Genre: Graphic adventure, Puzzle

Machinarium is a puzzle game set in a steampunk world rusting and bursting with beautiful visual aesthetics. The game tells the story of a charming tin can robot who embarks on a journey to save his beloved from oppressive police security.

Along with beautiful world design lies the clever puzzles that ooze its authenticity, speaking volumes of the intricate environmental contraption. Machinarium’s charming characters and pleasing worlds will keep you busy and interested in the lives of robotic creatures within the world.

Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Cornfox & Bros. Publisher: FDG Entertainment

FDG Entertainment Release Date: November 2013

November 2013 Platform: iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Android, Nintendo Switch

iOS, Microsoft Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Android, Nintendo Switch Genre: Action-adventure

Ocean horn is a delightful treat for classic Zelda as the game incorporates elements of Zelda games and adds its own unique set of contents for players to explore in its story.

A top-down action RPG that has you explore the scattered island and dungeons hidden beneath the surface. Solve environmental puzzles, fight giant bosses, and set sail in a classic Zelda-like game.