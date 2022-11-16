Noise Canceling Software uses multiple algorithms to differentiate noise from sensible audio sound. But there is a question to which noise canceling software is the best one.

Well, let us say it right away, there are multiple of them. Depending on the software, they either remove noise directly while recording or from a recorded audio file. Furthermore, some of these software are developed to remove audio with low frequency while some of them removes noise from both high and low audio frequency.

No matter the type of software, both works depending on the type of audio you receive from a microphone. This is where confusion arises for most users when choosing a noise canceling software. So which is the best noise canceling software

This article lists some of the top noise canceling software that removes background noise from a recording or in real-time. So, without further delay, let us get right into it.

Best Noise Canceling Software

The sensor inside the microphone records every slight vibration in the air. It then converts the received vibration of sound waves into digital data. A noise-canceling software uses various algorithms to detect and differentiate primary sound vibration from the vibration due to background noise.

Below, we have listed some of the noise-canceling software that works best when removing background noise from a recording or in real-time from a microphone.

Krisp

Krisp removes background noise from the microphone in real time. With its easy-to-use user interface, you can enable and disable noise cancellation on your microphone with a click.

Furthermore, Krisp also works with any application that records audio through an audio input device. According to Krisp’s official website, they have also claimed that Krisps uses an advanced Deep Neural Network that is trained to recognize and remove background noise. Once it removes background noise, you are left with a clear sound from a primary source.

However, Krisp cannot background noise from a pre-recorded file. For that, you will need software such as Audacity.

To cancel noise from a microphone using Krisp,

Download Krisp and install the application.

Run Krisp Enable Cancel noise and room echo.



Feature

Freemium software

Real time noise cancellation

Supported by any audio recording application

AI technology noise removal

Supports both Windows and macOS

Equalizer APO Plugins

Equalizer APO is a graphical, audio equalizer for Windows. Although the application does not support active noise canceling by default, you can add various VST plugins to lessen background noise when using the microphone.

With its low latency and CPU usage, the application will work smoothly even on a computer with low specs. Talking about OS support, Equalizer APO is only available on Windows. However, if you have an application that can run VST plugins, you can lower background noise using said plugins.

To install Equalizer APO,

Go to the Equalizer APO download site. Click on Download.

Install and run the application. You may need to restart your PC to install the application.

Once you install Equalizer APO, you must download its noise-canceling VST plugins.

Go to the Noise Suppression GitHub webpage. Click on win-rnnoise.zip to download the file.

Extract the downloaded file. Navigate to the folder name vst inside the win-rnnoise folder. Copy both rnnoise_mono.dll and rnnoise_sterio.dll , and paste them into your installation drive. You can paste it anywhere in the drive. However, Equalizer APO might have permission issues.

Now, open Equalizer APO and click on the plus + icon. Go to Plugins and select VST plugins.

Click on the browse icon and select either rnnoise_mono.dll or rnnoise_sterio.dll .

Now, click on the Open panel button and adjust the VAD threshold to set the noise threshold level.



Feature

Allows noise suppression in audio file as well as in real-time

Free and open source application

available only for Windows

Audacity

Audacity is a free and open-source audio editing software that you can use to adjust the audio settings on a pre-recorded file. However, Audacity does not support active noise canceling. What it does support is removing noise and disturbance from a recorded audio file. You can open the noisy audio file in audacity and increase or decrease DB gain.

Lowering DB gain removes audio sounds below a set deciBel, and increasing DB gain increases the sound level. To get Audacity on your PC,

Download Audacity from Audacity’s official website.

Install and run the application. Click on File and select Open.

Select the audio file containing noise. On the left panel, under Effects, lower the dB gain slider to decrease background noise.



Feature

Free and open source application

Cancels noise from a pre-recoded audio file

Available for both Mac and Windows

SoliCall

Solicall is another lightweight active noise-canceling application with a simple user interface. Like Krisp, SoliCall only supports active noise cancellation and cannot remove noise from a pre-recorded audio file.

The application will automatically detect the audio device and use a noise reduction algorithm on the sound recorded from the microphone. Just like other real-time noise reduction applications, Solicall also works when using conference applications like Zoom and Google meet.

To install SoliCall,

Download SoliCall and install the application.

Open Settings and go to System > Sound. Under Input, make sure that you select SoliCall Microphone.

Open the Application. It should indicate that Audio Filtering says Enabled.

If the computer does not record audio, you need to set sound devices from within the application. Click on Tools and select Options. Under Sound Devices, set Audio in and Audio Out devices.

Click on Save.

Feature

Simple and lightweight software

Offers real-time noise cancellation

supports noise suppression from speaker

Works with any audio recording application

NVIDIA RTX Voice

If you use an NVIDIA graphics card, you can use NVIDIA’s RTX voice to suppress noise when streaming, gaming, or video-conferencing application. NVIDIA RTX uses NVIDIA GPUs and its AI capability to remove maximum noise from the environment.

One disadvantage to using NVIDIA RTX Voice would be that it only works on systems with an NVIDIA graphics card. To install RTX Voice,

Download the application NVIDIA Broadcast for RTX GPU and RTX Voice for GTX GPU.

Install the application. Select the audio input and output device and try using the microphone to check the background noise level.

Feature

The application is free if you have an NVIDIA graphics card

Real time noise cancellation software

Uses GPU processing to cancel noise

Garage Band

Garage band is a Digital Audio Workstation exclusive to Mac and iOS devices. It contains entire sound library, such as audio preset, instruments. Besides creating sound without instrument, it also offers audio editing and manipulation.

Meaning that you can set a certain frequency threshold to eliminate noise from a recording. You can also record clear audio without noise in real-time as well. In order to do this, you will need to enable noise gate.

However, we recommend that you do not set noise gate to a high value. By doing this, you will eliminate most audio that the Mac receives.

Feature

Create music without any instrument.

Noise Gate is integrated into GarageBand itself

ISOTOPE RX 10

Isotope RX 10 offers natural noise suppression with excellent voice clarity. With transparent noise cancellation feature, ISOTOPE is developed so that it preserves your audio quality, without making it seem unnatural.

It also offers different modes of noise cancellation. Depending on the type of audio disturbance the microphone receives, you will need to adjust the application.

Feature

Provides natural noise reduction

Uses transparent noise suppression technology

Preserves audio clarity

Noise Gator

Noise Gator is another light-weight noise canceling application that removes real-time noise suppression. With its easy-to-use user interface, any one can use the application to without much confusion.

Noisegator lets you set a threshold limit for your audio input. The microphone records any audio sounds above the threshold limit. The application does not detect audio below this threshold.

Download Noisegator.

Install and run the application. Select the input and output device.

The application should now automatically suppress audio input from the microphone.

Feature

Free to use

Kills background hiss noise in real-time

Light-weight with simple UI

Noise Killer

Noise killer is noise canceling application for Android. You can simply download and install the file on your Android device and record crystal clear voice without much noise. Furthermore, Noise Killer also works with almost all other application that records audio.

One thing to note is that, the level of noise suppression it performs also depends on the type of microphone in use. Therefore depending on the microphone, you might want to configure the Noise Killer application.



DAW Softwares

Besides an individual application, you can also use Digital Audio Workstation to suppress noise from your audio file. Applications like Equalizer APO, Adobe Audition, Image-Line FL Studio, Apple Logic Pro, etc., also works best when it comes to noise cancellation.

Apart from noise cancellation, these application can fully customize or even producing an audio file. Unlike Nose canceling software, these application give you a wide range of options to work with when handling audio files.