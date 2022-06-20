Best Offline PC Games to Play When Your Internet is Down

Due to various reasons, we may not have access to the internet all the time. Such situations can be quite hard, especially when you’re a gamer, as almost every game has online play these days. So, playing your favorite game might not be possible when your internet is down.

But, if you have some games that support offline play, you don’t need to worry about such cases. If you are looking for games to play when your internet is down, we’ve got the best ones you do not want to miss.

Best Offline Games for PC

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 26, 2018

October 26, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Stadia

Red Dead Redemption is an epic action/adventure that will keep you hooked to it from the beginning to the end. It contains a vast open world for you to explore and do all sorts of things to your heart’s content.

Whether you’re a fan of the western settings and its lifestyle containing guns and violence, or a casual gamer who solely plays for fun and story, this game will set your heart on fire with its cinematic gameplays and dialogs. You’ll really feel like you’re in some sort of Western movie while playing this game.

The story mode is very captivating and immersive. You’ll be riding horses, getting in brawls with NPCs, and running away from the cops most of the time. And if you decide to play the campaign, it will take your breath away with its creatively designed missions.

The game has a vast array of weapons that you can find and equip and use to hunt both humans and animals. If you’re not interested in gun fights, you can always go back to classic fist fights and beat people up.

This game will let you do whatever you desire. From killing people to robbing them and kidnapping to taking on bad guys, you’ll be living your life like a true cowboy.

God of War

Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 20, 2018

April 20, 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows

After waiting for more than a decade, the classic god-slaying game is finally on PC, and it couldn’t be any more epic. With all-new looks and weapons, Kratos is back to destroying powerful gods once again.

It is an action/adventure game that is greatly inspired by Norse mythology. You’ll encounter many Gods of Norse mythology and eventually have to fight them.

You play as the former war god, Kratos, and experience his epic journey to fulfill the last promise he made to his deceased wife. In this game, you’ll be accompanied by Kratos’s son throughout your journey. Throughout your journey, you’ll encounter various monsters and Gods that will try to stop you.

You can use various forms of attacks to damage and kill your enemies. You can also craft different sets of armors and attach different perks to them. You can also learn various skills by leveling up, which makes fighting strong enemies a little easier.

The game has very good gameplay and is much more entertaining than the previous installments. You no longer carry your signature weapon; instead, you’re accompanied by the battle-ax Leviathan, which you can use to attack by swinging or throwing it towards the enemy.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: November 11, 2011

November 11, 2011 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3|4|5, Xbox 360 , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S

This amazing medieval RPG game will make you feel like you’ve traversed back in time with its beautiful open-world and middle-age settings. You play as a Dragonborn, trying to figure out his destiny and decide the fate of Skyrim.

The game has a vast open world for you to explore and learn all sorts of things. There are monsters to kill, weapons to craft, and various abilities to learn. This game will let you experience the true essence of roleplaying games.

When you first begin your quest, you can choose your character from a variety of races the game offers. Each race has unique abilities, expertise, and personalities, but all of them are balanced. It really depends on how you want to play the game. So you can choose whatever race you feel would best suit you.

After selecting your character, you can proceed however you like. You can take your time exploring the vast, beautiful yet dangerous lands of Skyrim or set on the quest to uncover its mysteries by taking up missions. But whatever you choose, you can expect that it will be a journey to remember.

You can explore lands, meet NPCs and take quests from them, and fight strong monsters and bosses. You’ll earn exp points and level up when you complete these quests and defeat monsters, unlocking more powerful skills and abilities.

You can also craft weapons with different materials and purchase them from the shop. And if you’re lucky, you might find some legendary weapons that deal massive damage to the enemies.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: November 10, 2020

November 10, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia

Assassin’s Creed definitely makes it one of the most popular franchises when it comes to gaming. From cool-looking dudes to amazing action sequences, it has all the things you’d expect from a game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is an open-world adventure/action game that is set around the eras of Vikings. You’ll be able to choose between a male and female character, and it also offers a great level of customization. Like every Assassin’s Creed game, it is also focused on stealth, and you can perform various skills to quickly finish off enemies.

You can use your hawk to either scout the area or as a medium to distract enemies from you. It has a large open map, which you can explore freely or take on quests to uncover the secrets of your tribes. The game has successfully incorporated different aspects of Norse mythology, and you’ll be seeing a lot of scenes involving them.

And as for the combat, you don’t need to engage in gruesome battles in every mission. You can solve the disputes by talking and making tactical relations. You can also engage with different NPCs to change the course of the game.

Also, all the games in Assassin’s Creed can be played offline.

Far Cry 6

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Ubisoft Toronto Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: October 7, 2021

October 7, 2021 Platform: Luna, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

The latest addition to the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6, takes place in the middle of the Caribbean and is filled with crimes and guns. If you’ve watched and loved the Breaking Bad series, this game will surely pique your interest.

Far Cry 6 is an open-world action/adventure game where you’ll be working to destroy and overthrow the empire of a charismatic madman, Antón Castillo. For that, you’ll be traveling through all sorts of terrains, dealing with all sorts of people, and killing enemies along the way.

You’ll find different weapons along the way to get your job done. You can even customize them according to your needs. As you progress further into the world, you’ll encounter enemies that are stronger and armed with powerful weapons.

But that won’t stop you from moving forward as you pave your way through them with your own badass weapons. You can also form alliances and launch operations to take down enemies by recruiting teammates. The game becomes more and more intense as the story progresses.

All the games in the Far Cry series can also be played offline.

Devil May Cry 5

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Release Date: 8 March 2019

8 March 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna

Devil May Cry 5 is an action/adventure hack-and-slash game where you’ll be playing as different characters and killing demons with your long stylish swords. It is a fast-paced, action-packed game filled with immersive gameplay.

The game has various protagonists, and you’ll be able to play as all of them in different stages of the game. The objective is to stop the demon king (who also happens to be your father, by the way) in his quest to destroy humanity.

Along the way, you’ll encounter many demons that you’ll have to fight using your stylish weapons while also looking super cool. You can also use various abilities when fighting with these demons, and each character has a different set of weapons as well as abilities. You can also unlock different weapons in various stages of the game.

The game is very fun and entertaining, with combats waiting for you in every corner while also having a fairly good plot. You can enjoy this game offline, just like every other game in the series.

Mafia III Definitive Edition

Developer: Hangar 13

Hangar 13 Publisher: 2K Games

2K Games Release Date: 7 October 2016

7 October 2016 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Stadia

Mafia III is an action game that is mostly focused on crimes and getting revenge. You play as an ex-soldier who is forced to return to the bad ways of life due to family situations.

It has fast-paced action and a good story plot that will keep you hooked throughout the game. Though the missions may seem repetitive sometimes, it is very engaging and entertaining, so you won’t be bored at all. You’ll be using a wide array of weapons to get your enemies and traveling to different locations to complete missions.

Although you will be doing most of the missions yourself, you always have an option to call for backup if you need any help. You can also beat up enemies and get information out of them before killing them in cold blood, all while expanding your criminal influence around the city.

Also, every game in the Mafia series can be played offline.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: 22 March 2019

22 March 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia

Sekiro is an action/adventure game that is set around the Sengoku period of Japan when there was a dominance of samurais and swordsmen. The game has beautiful graphics and an amazing storyline which makes you keep continuing even when you’re dying a lot.

The game is centered around a shinobi, a lone wolf, on his quest to save his master from an opposing samurai clan as well as exact revenge on them. Throughout the game, you’ll experience his epic journey as he overcomes his shortcomings and keep pushing forward.

The gameplay is mainly focused on the stealth element, where you’ll wait and find a perfect opportunity to strike. Jumping head-on in the battle like an idiot will attract all the enemies in the area, and at this point, you’re as good as dead.

This game also offers a fair amount of upgrades on your gears, and you can also put points in skill trees. You’ll encounter various strong bosses at the end of each arc, and to be honest, you’ll die a lot from them. When you die, you’ll respawn at the last checkpoint. However, if you have accumulated enough resurrection power, you can also revive on the spot.

Dark Souls III

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bandai Namco Entertainment Release Date: March 24, 2016

March 24, 2016 Platform: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

It is another action RPG game that is very hard to beat. It has a very dark setting, and a lot of times, you’ll feel like only a psychopath would play this game. But the game keeps getting more addictive the longer you play it.

The gameplay is mostly focused on RPG elements, and you’ll get stronger as you progress through the game. You’ll gradually move forward, exploring different areas of the game while collecting resources and uncovering different secrets.

You’ll encounter many enemies along the way, and fighting them is inevitable. Most enemies look like they’ve come straight from the set of horror movies and will hit you with different abilities. You’ll have different weapons and abilities to deal with them, which can be upgraded over time as you move forward.

Killing enemies will give you souls, and you need to collect them to upgrade your gears and weapons. The game also has insanely strong bosses with their own attack patterns. Some bosses are even capable of changing their pattern mid-battle. They are so powerful that one hit from them will chip most of your HP away.

You need both luck and good skills to beat these bosses, along with good gear. The game is very immersive once you get into it.

Hitman 3

Developer: IO Interactive

IO Interactive Publisher: IO Interactive

IO Interactive Release Date: 20 January 2021

20 January 2021 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

This game will let you experience the true thrills of being an assassin and killing enemies before they even know what is going on. It is a stealth-based game and requires a lot of patience in order to move forward.

You’ll take on the role of Agent 47 and travel across lands to fulfill your secret missions. The game is full of action and suspense. One moment you’re sneaking up behind your enemies and dealing fatal blows before they can even react, and the next moment, you’re setting up a sniper to shoot your enemies from afar.

Hitman never ceases to amaze you with its plotlines. You’ll be running, climbing, and hiding to position yourself to get yourself the best angle to shoot from. The game also requires you to find combinations to open doors and safes, which adds an extra dimension to the game.

The game has different missions in different countries where you’ll be tasked to take down multiple VIPs.