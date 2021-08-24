Best 10 Omegle Alternatives to Chat With Strangers

For most of us, Omegle was our first random chat website. The minimalist interface and fast-faced conversation with random strangers made it appealing and quite addictive.

But with so many alternatives (a lot of them with better features) available in the market, perhaps it is time you switched to one of them.

Why Choose an Alternative to Omegle?

Omegle is a great platform. But compared to some of its alternatives it is poorly moderated. This means you can expect a lot of bots and spammers. And among the regular people you meet, you will meet a good share of predatory people.

Also, once you see some of the cool features that the alternative platforms offer (stranger social network, Livestream broadcasting, etc.), you might find your interest shifting towards them.

So here are the 10 best Omegle alternatives available right now.

10 Best Alternatives to Omegle

TinyChat

TinyChat is an online video chat community launched in 2009. Unlike Omegle, you will need to create an account in order to use this service. Once your account is created, you can join one of the many (around 5 million) active chat rooms and communicate via video, audio, or text.

Each chat room is unique and dedicated to a specific topic or subject and you may even find chat rooms from your own locality. Furthermore, you even have the option to start your own chat room. Each chat room can support up to 12 audio/video feeds.

TinyChat is primarily a web-based platform intended to be used via a browser. But it also has standalone Android and iOS apps. While you can use the application for free, it also has paid plans that offer features like High quality and full-screen video streaming without any advertisements.

A cool feature of TinyChat is its inclusion of coins. Users can earn coins based on activity in the platform or buy them by purchasing one of its premium plans. They can then spend these coins on the virtual store or use them to promote their chat room.

Chatroulette

Chatroulette is a random video chat service that connects users with random strangers. The name is a clever play on ‘Russian Roulette’. Unlike Omegle, which offers text, audio, or video chat, Chatroulette is exclusively video-based. You don’t need to sign up in order to use this app.

The platform does a great job filtering offensive and graphic content, which makes it a lot safer and pleasant to use compared to Omegle. Its user base is predominantly male and most of them are under the age of 30. Users have to be over 18 to use the service.

Clubhouse

Clubhouse is the youngest platform featured on this list. It was launched in 2020 and it stands out among the other Omegle Alternatives in that it is strictly audio-based. Until mid-2021 the platform was strictly invitation-based. Now, anyone can signup using their phone.

Clubhouse users communicate in audio chatrooms. Chatrooms can be permanent, with recurring events or temporary, intended for a random conversation. You will find chat rooms dedicated to pretty much every niche and interest.

Thousands of people can join a chat room at a time, and moderators can moderate who gets to talk. Clubhouse lets you follow people or chatrooms like a lot of other social media platforms.

Once you follow someone, the chat room they are listening to or talking in is featured in your home screen. Users can also create private chat rooms with their friends.

Clubhouse is available on iOS and Android.

ChatRandom

ChatRandom is another webcam-based random chat platform that pairs you with a stranger. This platform stands out among the other Omegle alternatives in its support of a large number of languages. Users have the option to connect with strangers who speak the same language.

The platform is simple to use. You can simply specify your gender, add some interests and start connecting with strangers who share those interests. You can also specify who you want to connect with (women, men, couples etc.).

LiveMe

LiveMe is unlike any of the other applications we have looked at so far. It isn’t exactly meant for a one-to-one chat with a stranger. It is more like a live version of TikTok, where users can broadcast Livestream videos of themselves, and strangers can tune in and watch them.

Viewers can also leave comments and popular broadcasters can make money from their streams. LiveMe can be a great alternative to Omegle if you would rather perform than communicate.

You would still be interacting with strangers, but it would be a broadcast. You need to be at least 18 to use this app, although younger kids have been known to use it. Broadcasters in this platform are particularly vulnerable to cyberbullying and privacy concerns.

LiveMe can be accessed from your web browser. Standalone apps are also available for iOS and Android devices.

Houseparty

Houseparty is more of a social media platform than a random chat platform. The platform styles itself as a ‘face-to-face social network‘. If nothing, Houseparty can be a great choice for those who want to stay connected with someone they met on Omegle (or one of the other similar apps).

Houseparty users can create or join a video chat room with up to 8 members. You can create or join as many chat rooms as you like. You will be notified when a friend opens a chat room so this can a great platform to hang out digitally. The app also lets you play several different games with your buddies.

Houseparty is available on iOS, Android, PC, and Mac. It is also available as a Chrome extension.

Monkey

Monkey is a great alternative to Omegle that lets you connect with random strangers via video chat. You can either connect alone or use the DUO feature to share the experience with a friend.

You can start connecting with strangers without signing up, but creating an account lets you filter your matches. Creating an account also lets you decorate your profile with a song and a mood that strangers can see.

Monkey styles itself as the ‘Omegle alternative for TikTokers’. Perhaps this is because of its popularity among a young user base. You will have to be 18 to use the platform. The creators of Monkey claim that, unlike Omegle, their platform isn’t plagued with bots.

AdultFriendFinder

If your primary intention is to meet someone you can hook up with, then AdultFriendFinder could be the perfect alternative to Omegle. It prides itself as the world’s largest adult dating platform, with over 100 million registered users.

And unlike typical dating websites, your anonymity is guaranteed in AdultFriendFinder. Once you register, you can select your preferences. You can then start connecting anonymously with like-minded strangers. The platform is also well moderated, which means there are a lot less spammers and bots.

iMeetzu

Of all the Omegle alternatives featured in our list, iMeetzu resembles Omegle the most. The text chat looks almost identical, although iMeetzu also lets you share images. The app also features video chat and an option to take part in a group chat where you will be connected with a group of strangers.

Another cool feature that makes iMeetzu better than Omegle is that it comes with its own social network. If you register, you can add a stranger you meet as your friend and keep in touch later. This also saves you the trouble of having to add a stranger you just met to one of your regular social networks.

Besides the web app, iMeetzu is also available on Android.

Fruzo

Fruzo styles itself as ‘the world’s first social network that uses video chat to connect matches‘. The app connects you with some random stranger on a video chat and if you dig each other you can add them as a friend and keep in touch.

On Fruzo, you can easily filter your potential matches, by criteria such as age, gender, country or other keywords. The video chat itself is powered by ChatRandom, so you will find a similar interface. Fruzo stands out in its inclusion of a friend list.

You can sign up using your Facebook account or by creating a new profile in the app itself. Fruzo is available both as a web app and on mobile devices (Android and iOS).