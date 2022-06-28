11 Best Online Card Games of All Time

For centuries, card games have become a staple of entertainment, but everything has changed due to the increasing number of online games.

Card games have now transformed from traditional to digital, and we can find hundreds of card games to play online, mixed with fantasy and powers. We can set our rules and create the situation in the game of cards.

Things have changed now, and people are too busy making time for getting together for a round of cards. That’s why the internet and technology have allowed us to play cards from the comfort of our homes. It’s not just a simple card game but a whole new level of a fantasy world to dwell in.

Best Online Card Games

Investing your time leveling up with your card skill has never been so addicting. You can also try your luck in fortune-based card games, but I believe the amount of deducting skills and strategy of players leads them towards ultimate victory.

Here are the ten best card games you should get your hands on. Some are roguelike, while some let you collect cards and level up. Nevertheless, every card game I mentioned below will provide you with hours of entertainment.

Legends of Runeterra

Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games Publisher: Riot Games

Riot Games Release Date: April 29, 2020

April 29, 2020 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS

Microsoft Windows, Android, iOS Genre: Digital collectible card game

It’s the card version of League of Legends, where you get to see many familiar faces such as Jinx, Yasuo, Ash, and many more. There are 40 cards in the deck, and you can select offensive or defensive cards in the arena.

In a turn-based strategy card game, the opponent anticipates every move to take the hit or anticipate your moves. You can either preserve your mana for something spectacular that costs more or make little change by keeping spending mana. A feature called attack token lets you attack at first, overtaking your opponent.

The cards deck also changes according to the location of Runeterra. Some locations provide cards that use straightforward attacks dealing more damage, while some other areas have sneaky cards to play cleverly.

Knowing your champion’s ability and applying them during card battle gives new flavors to an already awesome card battle. Fans of League of Legends will love this new genre of card game.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Developer: Konami

Konami Publisher: Konami

Konami Release Date: November 17, 2016

November 17, 2016 Platform: iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows

iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows Genre: Digital collectible card game, Strategy game

The greatest franchise is based on card games and monsters battling against each other in the arena of dual monsters. Many people hold events and bring their best cards to duel against other Yu-Gi-Oh Duelists.

Now the game has come online; players no longer have to go out searching for other duelists to involve in a duel monster battle. The game works just like a real-world with no additional information to acquire. If you are a master in a Yu-Gi-Oh card battle in real life, you will easily get the taste of victory.

However, there are other features outside the actual gameplay, like collecting cards and opening boxes which is hard to miss as it is an online game.

There are other features like completing missions and leveling up, but the real meat and potato still remain the same, including some small tweaks, which is a welcome addition to long-time Yu-Gi-Oh players.

Slay The Spire

Developer: MegaCrit

MegaCrit Publisher: Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle Release Date: January 23, 2019

January 23, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android Genre: Roguelike, deck-building

Combining roguelike genre with card base mechanic, Slay the spire has crafted a delightful game that is both entertaining as much as it’s engaging. You choose a character among three and start building your character with cards that give you powerful attacks to defend you from monster enemies.

As you progress, defeating monsters and elevating yourself to the spire. Every victory will provide you to choose one card among the set of three. Gathering cards to help you defeat the next monster is the key to the game, but it’s easier said than done as the strongest card may not be very effective to the later one.

The battle also becomes harder when you get close to the top. You might die several times, but you will learn to adapt to the situation and get the knowledge against the strongest monsters.

After using several cards and defeating a number of monsters, you will be able to make smart decisions on attacks and choose the right cards, Ultimately completing the game.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt

CD Projekt Release Date: 23 October 2018

23 October 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, macOS

Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, macOS Genre: Collectible card game

Taken out directly from The Witcher 3: wild hunt mini-card game, Gwent builds its own unique twist and various added features. You choose one out of six different factions and play your cards according to the faction because each faction has its own set of cards that is used differently in battle.

Like the actual mini-game, each complete game consists of three rounds where you must carefully battle your opponent with your ten cards. Once the cards are used in the first round, they are not accessible in the next round, with a few exceptions.

Such mechanics allows players to think more strategically to let players win in one of three rounds to win two rounds.

Gwent is an extremely addictive game once you know the gameplay basics and the power of cards in the game. It’s the unexpected moment turning the tides into complete chaos, making the game intense until the end.

The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Developer: Dire Wolf Digital (2017-2018), Sparkypants Studios (2018-)

Dire Wolf Digital (2017-2018), Sparkypants Studios (2018-) Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Bethesda Softworks Release Date: March 9, 2017

March 9, 2017 Platform: Microsoft Windows, iOS, macOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, iOS, macOS, Android Genre: Collectible card

With the deep lore of Elder Scrolls told by the collectible cards game, Legends also has brought a fresh take to card games by bringing new and creative designs to the gameplay.

Legends combine all the mechanics from the greatest online card games and merge them in a balanced way to keep you invested. Level up your cards and build an awesome deck of both offense and defense as you progress higher into the game.

The game provides some unique ideas you can take advantage of once you know the mechanics of the gameplay. The arena is divided into two sides with field and cover lanes. Players’ cards can only attack opponent cards of the same side. However, there are other ways to decrease the health of cards on the other side.

With so many contents and cards to play, Players get submerged into its complexity, but it gets easier and more satisfying after every successful game.

Hearthstone

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Release Date: March 11, 2014

March 11, 2014 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android Genre: Digital collectible card game

Once in a while, there comes a card game that redefines the card genre with its detailed and polished game. Hearthstone delivers every bit of entertainment when it comes to interesting gameplay.

The game looks clean and simple enough to understand, but within its core, gameplay lyes deep mechanics and clever cards. Hearthstone also has a smart selection of cards divided into nine selectable groups, each having different abilities.

Warlocks work offensively while Druids work flexibly using the power of nature, and priests can heal themselves. This new management of cards has made many new players easy to introduce to the world of Hearthstone.

The thing that makes Hearthstone so engaging is how the game gives every card a personality. From its powers that feel good when executed to its voice-acting sound giving the card an extra depth of details. The game is crafted to perfection, and it shows during gameplay.

Kards

Developer: 1939 Games

1939 Games Publisher: 1939 Games

1939 Games Release Date: April 12, 2019

April 12, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Windows Genre: Digital collectible card game

Indulge into the world of World War two with Kards. It’s a strategy card game with celery and soldier squads to lead you into battle. With its front and back deck mechanics, You have a choice to put your strongest defense in the front line while your attacker’s cards destroy your opponents.

Its simple gameplay and presentation make you feel like you are playing with an old friend in a deserted tavern, one last round of cards before he goes his ways. There are, however, some effects to cards that give more or less personality to some cards.

It’s a literal simulation of you sitting on a table while your friend approaches you to begin the game of Cards.

With no flashy combat or stylish cards, Kards might turn off many card lovers, but the game does not have to be another fantasy card simulator.

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Developer: Wizards Digital Games Studio

Wizards Digital Games Studio Publisher: Wizards of the Coast

Wizards of the Coast Release Date: September 26, 2019

September 26, 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android

Microsoft Windows, macOS, iOS, Android Genre: Digital collectible card game

It’s a highly acclaimed card game and one of the first collectible trading cards to take card gaming by storm. The game was first played traditionally with actual cards with its ever-changing rules and gameplay. Now the famous card game is online, and it’s just as much fun as the actual card game.

The cool thing about this game is how you can customize your deck. There are so many cards that it’s hard to follow, so players group them in separate packs like booster packs, pre-made decks, fat packs, and so on.

The game has become so huge that player worldwide has now made lore with stories and histories within the card game.

Every player starts the match with twenty life and seven cards. The main goal is to reduce opponent health down to zero. It might seem simple, but the amount of cards and their ability based on colors soon complicates the battle.

It’s a whole new game if you understand the depth of it, and it’s one of the card games with a chain of abilities that affect every situation on the arena table.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

Developer: Dire Wolf Digital

Dire Wolf Digital Publisher: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company Release Date: 24 March 2011

24 March 2011 Platform: Windows, Android, iOS, macOS

Windows, Android, iOS, macOS Genre: Digital collectible card game

Just like collecting Pokémon, collecting trading card games was also a big thing back in the nineties. People were hype to try out their best cards in the duel battle with their friends. The game is now online, and it has sprung back again into people’s computers and smartphones.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Online is completely different from that of a traditional card game as it polishes out many not-so-great aspects of the pokemon card game in real life.

One good thing about Pokemon TCG online is that it rewards you in a generous amount with booster packs, chest loots, and so on. You can also buy a physical pack and submit the pack code to digitally receive every card you bought in real life.

If you are a Pokémon fan and know all 150 Pokémon, then you have to give this a go because the game offers you so many ways to play and have fun.

Clash Royale

Developer: Supercell

Supercell Publisher: Supercell

Supercell Release Date: March 2, 2016

March 2, 2016 Platform: iOS, Android

iOS, Android Genre: Real-time strategy

Clash Royale takes a lot of characters and ideas from Clash Royale as the same studio develops them. A card collecting game with PvP mechanics in their gameplay. Clash Royale is all about leveling up the cards to build the perfect deck and challenge players to blow up their towers.

It starts simple and easy with a limited set of cards at your disposal. When you climb up the rank collecting crowns, you will obtain various level cards that raise from normal to legendary.

The cards consume an elixir that regenerates steadily during gameplay, and using cards efficiently is the key to winning the match. The game is three minutes long with an addition to 30 seconds which makes this game easy to pick up and play.

From giants that take a lot of hits to wizards that do splash damage, every character has its unique ability to execute in a battle. The game keeps you returning for more to go one more round and sense the sweet taste of victory.

Tabletop Simulator

Developer: Berserk Games

Berserk Games Publisher: Berserk Games

Berserk Games Release Date: June 5, 2015

June 5, 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, Linux, OS X

Microsoft Windows, Linux, OS X Genre: Tabletop game simulation

The tabletop simulator is just like the name says. It’s like you and your friends gather together, circling the table, and start playing games from the list of games. A tabletop simulator is a platform for different games, including cards.

What makes tabletop simulators shine is the steam community marketplace that contains hundreds of real-life board games. If you can imagine any board game, chances are high for you to find them in the community marketplace. It’s a quick “pick-up and play” game with your friends and families online.

Now you don’t have to make time and space for playing board and card games of your liking; you can simply create a server and invite your friends to play online.

It’s convenient for playing your favorite card games anywhere and anytime, making the tabletop simulator game worth playing.