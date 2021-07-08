Best Online Games for Couples to Play Anywhere

Few things are more enjoyable than kicking back with your significant other to play some video games. Working together, talking over strategies, and laughing together make gaming as a couple one of the best ways to spend your downtime.

How to Choose a Online Games for Couples

Each person has different preferences, and video games should reflect the types of games you most enjoy. Ask yourself a few questions to help you choose a game to play with your partner.

Do you want to play in the same room? If you’re going to play online together, you both need to have a compatible device. What device do you both play on? The game you choose might be dependent on what’s available on the device you own. Some games like Stardew Valley are available on most platforms, though. What kind of adventure are you looking for? Games like It Takes Two or Overcooked can be tense since you have to work together to overcome obstacles. Games like ARK or GAME give you more autonomy.

Knowing the answers to these questions can help you choose the perfect game for you and your partner.

Best Online Games for Couples to Play

The best video games for couples involve some level of collaboration. They’re fun and keep things light. Even when they’re complicated, the best games for couples will have you work together to overcome the challenges.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an excellent game for couples to play together because you’re working to build your collective farm. However, it still gives you the freedom to pursue activities you like — alone or jointly. The goal is to create a thriving farm, good relationships with the villagers, and explore what the world offers.

You can travel into the mine to look for gems while your partner deals with watering the crops and selling the harvest to Pierre. The two of you can also adventure out together if you want to get something done more quickly. There are plenty of options to explore.

Annual events are some of the most fun aspects for couples in Stardew Valley. There’s a night market, an easter egg hunt, and a yearly farmstand display. You can get special prizes or purchase rare items at these events together, so make sure you save up.

Stardew Valley is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and Mobile.

Crusader Kings 2

Crusader Kings 2 offers multiple styles of gameplay for the two of you to explore together. Work as a team to get the best outcomes for your people or work against each other to undermine your partner’s family. It’s a politically motivated game with a lot of strategy and the potential for some silly moments.

The game has been through so many updates and changes that it’s pretty challenging and extensive. If you like to get into the trenches and plot to win, you’ll probably enjoy it quite a bit. All you have to do is make sure that your family can survive generations of intrigue, foreign threats, and domestic betrayal.

Crusader Kings 2 is available on PC.

It Takes Two

It Takes Two puts you in the roles of a husband and wife who are on the verge of splitting up. Your daughter overhears a fight, makes a wish, and then you’re suddenly in the bodies of dolls who have to fight through the house to break escape your predicament.

You’ll have to face your broken vacuum, militant squirrels, and a host of other obstacles as you attempt to reach your daughter. Each mission is bookmarked by a scene between the two of you as you work through your problems. The two characters chat and encourage each other throughout the adventure.

It Takes Two is a collaborative game where each person controls different powers. You need both to work through the levels and help each other reach the end.

It Takes Two is available through EA Games. Only one person needs to purchase a copy because you can invite your partner to play for free with the friend’s pass.

ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK is a game that drops you into a landscape with lots of dinosaurs and leaves you to fend for yourself. If you play with your partner, it’s the two of you against a very hostile world — and you’ll have to depend on each other to survive. While you can play independently, you’re more likely to survive if you work as a team.

One fun thing to do with your partner in ARK is building a base. You might start with a one-room thatch hut and end up with a cliffside stone manor or traveling home on the back of a dinosaur. You can also pull off heists to steal necessary materials from dinosaurs — or takedown large ones together to gather resources or defend your base.

ARK also offers mods for those who play on PC. You can play on servers with other people if you like player-versus-player content, or you can create your own server and have it be a little world for just the two of you. There’s also a tribal system so that you can share ownership of structures and tamed dinosaurs.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, iOS, and Android.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

In Divinity, you and your partner control a team of characters as you progress through a treacherous world. The game includes turn-based combat, a magic system, and various open-world locations to explore. You upgrade each of the characters in your party as you move along.

The best part about playing Divinity for a couple is how much lore there is to explore. You’ll find out information about the first game, but it isn’t necessary to play it to enjoy the sequel. Plan the ideal team together as you work out problems from each character’s past and progress to defeating the big evil.

Play Divinity: Original Sin 2 on various devices, including Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Switch.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is one of those games that will have you and your partner laughing with each other even when one of you makes a mistake, and you have to go back. Each of you has to control a different part of the ship — for example, your partner might take over the turrets while you steer the ship around obstacles. It takes some work to perfect your strategy and defeat your enemies together.

It’s also an excellent game for a double date night. Four people can play together at once, making it even more complicated to collaborate. It’s a fun, space-themed shooter that will entertain you both for hours.

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime is available on PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

Gang Beasts

Gang Beasts is one of those games that couples should fire up when they just want to have fun and laugh together. Between the silly physics and player-versus-player combat, it offers plenty to joke with each other about. If you both like a little good-natured competition, Gang Beasts can offer an evening of fun for you.

When you’d prefer to work together, there’s a mode where you and your partner can play against enemies, too. The brightly colored environments and amusing character shapes will bring a bit of shine to any date night.

Play Gang Beasts on many devices, including consoles and PC.

Sims 4

Create an alternate life together in Sims 4. The classic life simulation game will let you take on many paths together — including choosing your careers, decorating your home, and navigating relationships. You can create your own minigame within a game, too: have competitions to see who can achieve a goal first or make a better home, for example.

One thing to keep in mind is that multiplayer isn’t native to Sims 4. You’ll have to download a mod that lets you play together. However, you could each also play on your own save or take turns — which might be even more fun together.

Sims 4 is available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Overcooked

In Overcooked, you go through short levels and attempt to make as many meals as you can. You work together to finish — but collaborating doesn’t mean it’s a game to play if you aren’t ready to be a little stressed. It’s the type of game that will have you loudly exclaiming to each other as you attempt to complete the level.

The kitchens themselves are designed to make delivering as many meals to diners complicated. You’ll have to fight against the ticking clock and the constraints of your environment to satisfy the patrons at your restaurant.

Overcooked also has a sequel that fans of the original enjoy. You can check both games out on PC or various consoles.

Human Fall Flat

The great thing about Human Fall Flat is that you work together to tackle the environment around you. Almost everything is a potential tool — but you have to work together to get from one end of a level to another. For example, you might have to create a catapult or perfectly time a trip down a river.

Your chubby, featureless characters may feel awkward at first, but that’s all part of the charm. You can play against each other too if you prefer. In the end, it’s a game that will keep you both laughing together even when you come up against a complicated puzzle.

Human Fall Flat is available on PC, mobile, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a classic game where you get resources, build your projects, and navigate an occasionally hostile world. Together, you can create a home, a farm, and then go out to explore the world together.

Even people who don’t have a lot of gaming experience might enjoy Minecraft. It gives you the freedom to play the game the way you want. With creative mode, you don’t have to mine or fight. You can just build your world together.

If you like combat, the standard mode offers plenty. You can both take on creepers and other enemies, upgrade your gear, and slowly delve deeper into the more dangerous parts of the map.

Minecraft is available on a variety of platforms.

Unravel 2

Check out Unravel 2 if you like platformers mixed with puzzles. Unlike the first game, it is set up to give two players a chance to tackle their levels together. You work as a team to make progress throughout the lovely landscapes.

The story is heartwarming and will keep you both interested throughout the journey. It’s a sweet game in a fantasy setting with plenty of different abilities and moves for you both to use to reach the end. The levels don’t last too long, either, so it’s a good one to play on days when you don’t have much time.

You can play Unravel 2 on PC and major consoles by purchasing it through EA.

Portal 2

It’s a classic for a reason — Portal 2 offers cooperative play where two people can work together to solve puzzles and progress through the levels. The trick to making it fun is to team up and brainstorm solutions when you get stuck in a tricky spot. It will happen, and the difficulty will make it feel that much better when you figure it out.

The co-op mode in Portal 2 is designed for that style of gameplay. It isn’t just the single-player game opened for two people. Instead, the puzzles are made so that only two people working together can get through them.

Portal 2 is available on several different platforms.

Snipperclips

In Snipperclips, it’s a good thing to be cut into a new shape. That’s how you beat each of the tricky levels together. You can overlap, cut, and work together to solve the puzzles while playing as adorable pieces of paper.

It’s a game for people who like to think outside the box. Puzzles in Snipperclips don’t have a specific solution — you work together to find one that appeals to you. That also means that each playthrough can be a little different, offering new challenges each time.

Snipperclips is available on Nintendo Switch.

Cuphead

Cuphead is a team-based shooting game where you work your way through the levels together and take out the bosses to progress. The characters and settings are inspired by old-style cartoons, which helps the game stand out in the genre. Besides that, Cuphead offers challenging gameplay, various weapons, and neat new moves to unlock.

One tip for new players: don’t turn up the difficulty mode at first. The game looks cute, but more severe difficulties can be punishing. It’s better to learn the mechanics together and then make the enemies more difficult.

People report loving the music and art in the game. Even though it sounds simple, it often takes people multiple tries to beat levels — so don’t expect to fly through it. Sit back together and enjoy the lovely orchestra music as you work to learn the right moves to win.

Cuphead is available on PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.

Related Questions

Is gaming good for couples?

If you enjoy gaming, it’s a great activity for couples to do together. You can do it in any weather, there are many games to suit any taste, and it’s fun. If you haven’t tried gaming with your partner, consider trying it out.

What’s the best console for couples?

The best console for couples might just be the Nintendo Switch. There are a lot of games designed to be collaborative on that console. You can also set out to explore an open world together, develop an island populated with animals, or one-versus-one with each other in MarioKart.

What are good two-player games?

The best two-player games let you collaborate to overcome obstacles. Games like Overcooked, Don’t Starve Together, and It Takes Two are excellent options for two players.