14 Best Open World Switch Games [2021]

Exploring a large world full of possibilities is one of the best parts of being a gamer. In open-world games, you aren’t constrained by the main quest or locked away behind levels. Instead, you’re able to travel freely and engage with the world.

The best open world switch games include a mix of older titles like Skyrim and newer releases like Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Each of the games below offers various environments to explore, NPCs to interact with, and questlines to follow. So explore to your heart’s content!

Best Open World Switch Games

Each open-world game offers its own style of gameplay and mood. From softer games like Yonder to quest-based ones like Bravely Default II to absurd ones like Saint’s Row: Re-Elected, there’s something for everyone. Read on to find an open-world game that’s just right for you.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

In Fenyx Rising, you are a gods-blessed champion who is trying to save Olympus and its denizens from a curse. The gods have granted you special powers and tools to help you overcome the hordes of mythological creatures you must face. There are seven regions in the game and each is based on a different Olympian divinity.

There’s a variety of gameplay types, as you’ll defeat monsters and use your wit to solve puzzles to move forward and battle the forces of evil. Fenyx Rising is also a story-driven game where your character will change throughout the tale. If you like strong protagonists, varied gameplay, and some cutscene humor, Fenyx Rising could be the right world for you to explore.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Breath of the Wild offers you a beautiful open world to explore while you consider taking on the main quest to save the world. However, players often choose to run around cooking, making discoveries, and finding captured memories instead. You can pursue these activities after you finish the main quest, too – which is convenient if you want to confront Ganon early in your playthrough.

In Breath of the Wild, you play Link, who just spent 100 years while the world fell into ruin. You have to travel through the world, meet allies, and uncover the secrets of your past. Once you’ve eaten enough apples and finishes chasing dragonflies in the extensive world, you can be a hero once more.

Mario Odyssey

Mario Odyssey is a surprising choice for an open-world game since most Mario Games are platformers or racing games. But, instead of running across the screen, jumping turtles and mushrooms, you’re able to explore the world at your leisure. There are many new environments to traverse as you try to save Princess Peach — and they’re all in brightly colored 3D.

Mario Odyssey is also entertaining because Mario has some new moves not present in the older games. For example, he’s able to throw his sentient hat and use it to take down enemies. However, if you’d rather play with a friend, you can both play at once — one of you is Mario and the other plays as his hat.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

In Xenoblade, the entire world is built on the backs of titans who move through the universe to die and take everyone else along with them. Your objective is to save the world by finding a secret paradise that your blade tells you exists somewhere. Blades are living weapons, and there are many in the game.

The open world is large and varied because each titan has a different kind of environment and culture. Therefore, you can travel to different landscapes simply by moving between titans in your quest for a better kind of world.

Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Link’s Awakening is a re-release of a 1993 Gameboy release. It doesn’t have the fancy graphics of Breath of the Wild but will still offer you an open world to explore that’s full of friends, enemies, and treasure. Unlike other games in the franchise, Link’s Awakening takes place outside of Hyrule, which gives you a completely new perspective on his world.

While Link’s Awakening is an open-world game, that doesn’t mean all the content is available from the start. For example, to get into the more difficult dungeons, you have to venture into the lower-level ones. Without doing so, you won’t have the gear you need to access them.

Bravely Default II

In Bravely Default II, your characters can explore five different kingdoms in their search for the four element crystals. The goal is to stop an enemy from summoning an evil being who can wipe humans from the world. To do so, the heroes have to increase their strength, power, and skills by traveling through the world and completing objectives.

To level your characters, you use a job system that will unlock new abilities and skills. Make sure that you’re working on each character from the beginning so that your entire party is strong and ready to face whatever lies in the wait in the five kingdoms.

Skyrim

Skyrim has been available on almost every system — and the Switch is no exception. It’s a large open world with various cities, dungeons, potential friends, and homes to buy. It can take many hours to unlock all the secrets of Skyrim — traveling from the icy north in Winterhold to the rock-hewn walls of Markarth.

If you’ve played Skyrim before and enjoyed it, using the Switch version can still offer new benefits. For example, you can play between classes or during your commute if you use the handheld console. Doing so might help you drive the dragons from the land more quickly than if you could only play at home.

Saints Row: The Third

In Saints Row: The Third, you play as the Saints. They aren’t the same street gang they once were. Instead, they’ve become business owners and pillars of their community — which doesn’t go unnoticed by the Syndicate, who wants a cut of what’s rightfully yours.

Explore Steelport as you work to take down the Syndicate. You don’t have to go it alone, either. The Switch version allows you to play online and local co-op with a partner.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

If you’re looking for something a little more out-of-this-world, try Re-Elected. It’s still an open-world game focused on the Saints, but now you’re the United States president, and aliens are invading your country. As you level up, you’ll find new ways to travel between neighborhoods and fight the good fight.

Some reviewers say that Re-Elected offers a better experience on the Switch than The Third. So if you’re looking for a better port, consider starting with this one instead. Ultimately, however, both offer different open worlds to explore.

Octopath Traveler

While Octopath Traveler was originally a Switch Exclusive, Square Enix decided to make it playable on other devices. It features turn-based combat, weaponry, elemental attacks, and a rich amount of history and lore to discover as you take your characters through the world.

You play as eight different characters who ultimately have to work together to take down a returned god. Just remember to pick the character who intrigues you the most to play first because they’ll always be in your party from then on. Each character has their own stories that you can work through at your own pace.

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag is a must-play for any open-world fan who likes stealth, ships, and melee combat. Take on the character of an assassin who sails the seven seas and fight for treasure and find secrets hidden in the vast expanse of the sea. You might discover other ships, secret bases, or run-down forts on islands you encounter.

You sail the Jackdaw, a ship that you can improve as you progress through the game. In addition, you can recruit NPCs to help you in your journey or assign them to other ships as well.

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue and Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag come bundled with Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection, available online through the Switch store.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

Dark Arisen takes place in a high-fantasy setting with magical creatures and deadly enemies. You play as the Arisen — a character changed by an encounter destined to meet a dragon in combat to save the world. The world you explore is called Gransys, and several customizable companions accompany you.

Gransys is a large world that takes a great deal of time to traverse. However, suppose you like getting lost in a game world, customizing characters, or taking on larger-than-life monsters. In that case, Dark Arisen might be for you.

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is an open-world game full of lore and magic. You play as Geralt, the Witcher — a mercenary who hunts down monsters using magic and weaponry. You can take quests from NPCs and prolong your journey or ignore them and try to find Ciri as quickly as possible.

The world itself is based on Slavic culture and is large, full of different inhabitants and places to explore. While your quests will help you move across the world as you complete objectives, you can also just wander and see what the Continent has to offer. Keep in mind that the choices you make when you speak to people determine the game’s outcome and which of the multiple endings you receive.

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Yonder is a game made for relaxing exploration. You travel throughout the environments of Gemea to try to stop the murk from taking over your beloved land. There are icy mountains, lush fields, and sandy beaches to explore.

There’s no need to focus on the main quest, though. Instead, you can create your farm, craft, and talk to NPCs. In Yonder, you don’t fight with the things you encounter; instead, you work to create a better world for them and yourself.

Minecraft

Minecraft is a lot like Skyrim in the sense that it’s on most major gaming platforms. However, it’s a bit different than most of the other open-world games in this list because it doesn’t have quest objectives or a storyline. Instead, you’re faced with an endless world where you can do whatever you want to do.

Explore the world to find the perfect place to create your home, build a bed, and start raising gardens. Chase terrified sheep as you attempt to get wool. Mine precious metals and gems to make better armor for when you decide to go the Nether.

Minecraft is an open world that you can change to your heart’s content. Remember that you can also play on creative mode if you just want to build and not mine or deal with enemies.

Related Questions

What is the Most Realistic Open World Game on Switch?

The most realistic open-world game varies depending on what you mean by realistic. If, for example, you’re looking for realistic worlds, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is one of the most realistic on the Switch. There’s no magic there, after all.

If, on the other hand, you’re looking for multiple cities and towns full of characters to interact with, something like Skyrim or Xenoblade Chronicles 2 might feel more realistic to you.

Is Skyrim on Switch Open World?

Skyrim on the Switch is an open-world game. It’s virtually identical to other versions of Skyrim for different systems. The main difference is that with the Switch, you can take Skyrim with you wherever you go.

Why is Super Mario Odyssey So Short?

The main story of Super Mario Odyssey only takes an average of 13 hours to beat. That may not seem long, but if you do all the extras or attempt to complete everything in the game, you can get an additional ten or more hours of gameplay. Also, try going back to the kingdoms where you’ve beaten bosses to see what changes have occurred.

What is the Biggest Free Roam Game?

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall clocks in with more than 62,000 square miles of map, making it the largest free roam game. However, you can’t play it on the Switch. However, the Witcher III has 84 square miles of map, which is also a very large amount for a free roam game.