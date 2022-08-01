10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time

Microsoft stormed the gaming world in 2001 with the debut of Sony. The console introduced Halo, one of the most successful FPS games ever. Is there more to the platform, though? In other words, what are the best original Xbox games?

Sony has stood at the top of console competition through their original IPs. Xbox’s best offerings are its services, performance, and accessibility.

We haven’t seen Xbox original titles making too much noise for years. It doesn’t mean they have a strong library; quite the contrary. Microsoft’s contribution to the gaming world, in terms of games and features, it’s huge.

Selecting the Best Original Xbox Games

The best original Xbox titles still hold up. Moreover, you can still play them, as the Xbox Series features retro-compatibility. It also boasts technologies to enhance old games, such as auto-HDR and FPS boost.

So our list will feature a nice mix of classic and modern titles for the latest console generation. Notably, consider most Xbox games are available for Windows PC, and even Linux or macOS.

Now, pinpointing an Xbox original encourages us to find it within the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. The publishing house manages 23 studios currently, and debuted in the year 2000.

We’re looking for either Xbox Game Studios or third-party titles that debuted as timed or permanent Xbox exclusives. Most of the titles on our list are only available for Xbox and Windows.

That said, we’re considering the type of games that gave the Xbox its audience and reputation. Today, we know the console as a platform for FPS, racing games, violent experiences, and innovative RPGs.

We’ll deliver a mix of these genres and more. Most importantly, the titles we’re listing gathered critical and fan praise.

The Best Original Xbox Games

Halo: The Masterchief Collection

Developer: 343 Industries

343 Industries Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: November 2014

November 2014 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Rather than picking a single Halo title, we recommend the remaster bundle. It packs a remaster of the original Halo trilogy, Halo: ODST, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4. Moreover, it brought the series to Windows for the first time.

These are some of the best first-person shooters of all time. The modern versions have a significant graphical upgrade, but Halo 2 got the best re-work. The title features an HD re-design of audios and cutscenes.

Also, each of the six entries within the bundle includes multiplayer, and thousands of players are on each. That means unique modes, maps, and community-created content for the Collection.

And if you’re unfamiliar, Halo follows Master-Chief in a grand epic quest against The Covenant alien coalition. Gameplay happens in linear levels, where you face the aliens with a vast arsenal of weapons and gadgets.

Forza Horizon 5

Developer: Playground Games

Playground Games Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: November 2021

November 2021 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest and best entry in the racing video franchise. Like previous entries, it happens in an open-world location. The setting represents Mexico, full of highways, beaches, forests, and cities.

You can free-roam across the map or find the specific spots where you’d start races and challenges. You can also join multiplayer races or play a complete campaign mode.

Then, you can gain currency by playing and spending it customizing and buying cars. The tuning mechanics are wide, as you can even swap engines, install body kits, and create custom-made paints.

Lastly, the gameplay is smooth and flawless. Various game engines manage different variables to alter your playtime. Weather, road traction, time of day, seasons, and distinct biomes exist. Additionally, there’re various game modes, some of which feel like an arcade.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Developer: 24 Entertainment

24 Entertainment Publisher: NetEase Games Montréal

NetEase Games Montréal Release Date: August 2021

August 2021 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Naraka: Bladepoint is a third-person multiplayer action game. It is one of the most popular online competition games, and its success revolves around its combat system.

You pick a character and join battles with up to 60 players. These are Battle Royales, and all that matters is the last one standing. You can join as part of a team, though.

Here, the fighters use a mix of martial arts, quick traversal moves, dodges, parries, blocks, slashes, and skills. There’s a great arsenal of armor, melee, and ranged weapons. And you can loot and repair gear as the matches go forward.

Lastly, the game relies on a rock/paper/scissors system. The different weapons and martial art styles have clear weaknesses and advantages. Moreover, each hero has unique skills and talents, and they offer some space for further customization.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Developer: Moon Studios

Moon Studios Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: March 2020

March 2020 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Ori and the Will of Wisps debuted as an Xbox exclusive. It’s the sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, improving the original formula significantly. Also, there’s an enhanced version for the Xbox Series and a free upgrade from the Xbox One version.

If you’re unfamiliar, this is an indie 2D platformer with a gorgeous presentation. The music, story, character, visuals, and overall style are mesmerizing. Critics, fans, and I find it an example of how video games can be both artistic and fun.

You play as Ori, a forest spirit. By traveling through a Metroidvania map, you’re to fulfill your destiny. Your mission is to heal the forest and help your friends rebuild their homes. For example, the NPCs you help gather around the hub, and you can develop the hub to unlock areas and skills.

So, as you explore, you’ll unlock more offensive, traverse, and defensive skills. You can then use these skills to unlock areas. That said, there’re various biomes, and each one features boss battles that mix scripted action and tough challenges.

Sea of Thieves

Developer: Rare

Rare Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: March 2018

March 2018 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows

Sea of Thieves is an online action-adventure game and a sandbox experience. You create a pirate and join a massive world without set goals other than the pirate’s life.

Still, various trading companies are in the game, each featuring different questlines and rewards. So, you play with a first-person perspective and start with a small pirate ship. And as you travel the world, you’ll be able to become a powerful captain and own a powerful vessel.

The game’s system procedurally generates the world, but you share the world with thousands of players. So, you’ll encounter other users and travel the world solo or as part of a group or ship crew. Team ships can support duos, three-person, or four-person co-ops.

The main gameplay revolves around customizing the ship and ship vs. ship combat. You board enemy vessels, fire cannonballs, and patch the holes. Elsewhere, you travel for treasures, gold, and bounties.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Developer: BioWare

BioWare Publisher: LucasArts

LucasArts Release Date: July 2003

July 2003 Platform: Xbox, Xbox One (retro-compatible), Xbox Series (retro-compatible), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, Nintendo switch

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic debuted for Xbox, and it’s currently available as a retro-compatible title. However, it never debuted for PlayStation, and its fans eagerly await the Kotor remake.

The original KOTOR is regarded as one of the best RPG’s of all time. Currently, it’s a non-canon story, but it’s still based on the Star Wars universe and the “Legends” timeline. By “Legends,” I mean the games, comics, and books that are not part of the Disney continuity.

The game follows the rules of the 3rd edition Dungeons & Dragons board system. You customize a character with class and subclasses, explore semi-open areas, and fight in round-based combats. You fight with a team, and your companions can perform several actions per round.

Outside of combat, your character build determines major plot points. Actions like speech and decisions will determine your alignment to the dark or light side of the Force. Your companions will also react to your actions and either follow or abandon you.

Gears of War Ultimate Edition Deluxe Version

Developer: The Coalition

The Coalition Publisher: Microsoft Game Studios

Microsoft Game Studios Release Date: August 2015 (Original – November 2006)

August 2015 (Original – November 2006) Platform: Xbox One, Windows

The original Gears of War trilogy has an almost perfect audience and critical score. Sadly, there’s no bundle to recommend, but we encourage you to play the Ultimate Edition.

This is a remaster of the original shooter. You can buy it or play it through Xbox Game Pass. Every Gear of Wars game and every Halo title is part of the gaming subscription.

Either way, the original trilogy introduced the explosive third-person shooter. Humanity is at war with the Locust Horde, a reptilian tribe of aliens. The first entry follows Marcus Fenix, a soldier leading a last-ditch effort to save Earth.

The game goes through a series of linear missions. These offer a great variety in enemies, mechanics, and dynamics. The game evolves from one mission to the next and can keep you on your toes.

Gears 5

Developer: The Coalition

The Coalition Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: September 2019

September 2019 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series

If you want to play the latest GoW entry, that would be Gears 5. Despite being the fifth main entry in the saga, it also achieved near-perfect scores across the board.

Even better, if you own the game on Xbox One, there’s a free upgrade for Xbox Series. The enhanced version features improved visuals, a higher frame rate, faster load screens, and similar.

The story follows Kait Diaz, and it’s a sequel to Gears of War 4. She’s traveling to find the origins of the Locusts tribes. The journey is linear and takes you to a series of arena battles against alien and monster hordes.

It feels spectacular and is arguably one of the best modern shooters. Still, it feels like a Gears game. It’s a third-person frantic and explosive shooter. Also, it’s easy to grasp and goes straight to the point. Moreover, the characters and stories are very well-done.

Fable II

Developer: Lionhead Studios

Lionhead Studios Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Xbox Game Studios Release Date: October 2008

October 2008 Platform: Xbox 360, Xbox Series (retro-compatible)

While we wait for the upcoming Fable title, let’s consider there’s nowhere else to play the iconic RPG. The second entry is perhaps the best. I’d argue it’s a most-play for genre fans.

Fable II is an open-world action RPG. 500 years after the first installment, the story took place in the fictional land called Albion. You play as a young hero on a quest to stop a madman and become the kingdom’s ruler.

The world is fully interactive and dynamic. You can freely roam the setting with no set direction and complete the main quest at your own pace. Moreover, the setting will evolve, grow, and change as your hero’s lifetime progresses. Moreover, you can buy or rent almost any property.

As for combat, It’s the best part of the game, as it still holds up. You play in the third-person and fight enemies fluidly as they appear. You use ranged and melee weapons, skills, and items. Then, you level up, customize your character, gear up, and find companions.

Wasteland: Remastered

Developer: inExile (Interplay – original game), Krome Studios

inExile (Interplay – original game), Krome Studios Publisher: inXile entertainment, Xbox Game Studios

inXile entertainment, Xbox Game Studios Release Date: February 2020

February 2020 Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh operating system

Last but not least, we bring you Wasteland: Remastered. The original title debuted in 1988. A group of derelict Fallout creators founded inExile, and created Fallout’s spiritual successor.

It’s a classic RPG and one of those that defined history. The new version overhauls the graphics to fit modern displays. It also packs reworked sounds, audio, and new music.

The story happens in 2087, a century after a nuclear war. The Earth turned into a radioactive landscape. Here, you play as a customizable Desert Ranger leading a band of outlaws. Even so, you’re the only hope of restoring order in southwest America.

There’re choices to make, secrets, and sinister conspiracies, though. You’ll shape the world as you investigate, level up, and customize your hero and recruits. That said, the game includes various stats, plenty of gear, and multiple approaches to every situation.