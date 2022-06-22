8 Best Otome Games of All Time

Whether you’re a seasoned otome game player, or new to the genre, there’s something for everyone on this list of the best otome games! From romance and drama to mystery and comedy, these otome games are sure to please.

So, sit back, relax, and get ready to be swept away by some of the best otome games around!

Best Otome Games

Hatoful Boyfriend

Developer: Mediatonic, Hato Moa, Devolver Digital

Mediatonic, Hato Moa, Devolver Digital Publisher: Devolver Digital, Epic Games

Devolver Digital, Epic Games Release Date: July 31, 2011

July 31, 2011 Platform:Android, iOS, Windows, OS X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Linux

In Hatoful Boyfriend, you play as the only human student at an all-bird high school. You must navigate the social landscape of bird politics and figure out who you want to spend your time with.

The game features 8 different love interests, each with its own distinct personality. There are also numerous side characters that you can interact with and over 30 hours of gameplay.

The game starts out with you choosing your name and appearance. You can choose from a variety of different hairstyles, clothes, and accessories. You then select your starting class, which will determine your schedule for the rest of the game.

The first day of school begins with a bird telling you that you’re late for your first class. You soon realize that you have no idea where your class is, or how to get there. You’ll have to explore the school and talk to different birds to figure out where you need to go.

As you make your way through the school, you’ll be introduced to the different birds that you’ll be spending your time with. You’ll have the opportunity to get to know them through conversations and events. You can also choose to spend time with them outside of school, which will help you to further solidify your relationships.

Throughout the game, you’ll be faced with choices that will affect your relationships with the birds. Some choices are simple, like what you want to say in a conversation.

Others are more difficult, like whether or not you want to confess your feelings for someone. No matter what you choose, you’ll be able to experience a unique and heartwarming story.

Norn9

Developer: Otomate, Idea Factory

Otomate, Idea Factory Publisher: Beijing Happy Entertainment Technology, Idea Factory

Beijing Happy Entertainment Technology, Idea Factory Release Date: May 30, 2013

May 30, 2013 Platform:PlayStation Vita, iOS, PlayStation Portable, Windows

Norn9 is a visual novel and otome game developed by Otomate and published by Idea Factory. The game is set in a world where the end of the world is fast approaching and follows the stories of three girls who are gifted with the power to wield elements and a boy who has the power to travel through time.

The game begins with the player taking control of Sorata Suzuhara, a young boy who is transported to a mysterious world known as the “Norn9”.

In this world, Sorata meets three girls: Mikoto Nikaidō, a girl who wields the power of fire; Natsume Tsuchimikado, a girl who wields the power of water; and Koharu Utaegawa, a girl who wields the power of the wind. Together, they must use their powers to save the world from a coming disaster.

The game is split into three parts, with each part focusing on one of the three girls. The player will learn more about each girl’s backstory and motivations as the story progresses. The game features multiple endings, and the player’s choices will affect which ending they receive.

Norn9 is a visual novel, meaning that the majority of the game is text-based with occasional CG images. The player will read through the story and make choices that affect the outcome of the game. The game also features some light puzzle-solving elements.

The game’s art style is very colorful and pleasing to look at. The music is also very good, with a mix of classical and more modern tracks.

Overall, Norn9 is a very enjoyable game. It’s well-written, with interesting characters and a fascinating story. The puzzles are a nice change of pace from the usual visual novel fare, and the multiple endings add replay value.

If you’re a fan of visual novels or otome games, or if you’re just looking for a good story, Norn9 is definitely worth checking out.

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~

Developer: Otomate, Idea Factory

Otomate, Idea Factory Publisher: Idea Factory, Aksys Games

Idea Factory, Aksys Games Release Date: November 27, 2014

November 27, 2014 Platform:Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Android

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is a visual novel and otome game developed by Idea Factory and initially released for the PlayStation Vita in Japan. The game is set in Victorian London and follows the story of Cardia, a young woman afflicted with a poisonous touch that causes anything she touches to wither away.

She is kept locked away by her father for her own safety, but one day she is kidnapped by a group of thieves. She is rescued by Arsene Lupin, a gentleman thief, who helps her on her journey to find a cure for her condition.

The game is a visual novel, meaning that the majority of the gameplay is spent reading the story. The player makes choices that affect the course of the story, and can also choose to pursue romantic relationships with the various characters. The game features beautiful artwork and a detailed, historical setting.

Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is a charming and unique game that offers players a detailed and engaging gaming experience. The story is well-written and the artwork is beautiful. The game’s historical setting is fascinating, and the various characters are all intriguing and likable.

The game also offers a good amount of replay value, as the player’s choices affect the course of the story. If you’re looking for an enjoyable and thought-provoking gaming experience, Code: Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ is definitely worth checking out.

Mystic Messenger

Developer: Cherit

Cherit Publisher: Cherit

Cherit Release Date: July 8, 2016

July 8, 2016 Platform:Android, iOS

Mystic Messenger is a mobile game developed by Cheritz. The player takes on the role of an anonymous protagonist who downloads a suspicious app that leads them to an alternate reality.

This reality is a messenger app called “Mystic Messenger” which allows the user to chat with different characters. The player must help the characters solve a mystery surrounding the death of the founder of the app.

The game starts off with the player downloading the app and being given the option to chat with one of the five available characters. The player chooses between Zen, Seven, Jumin, Jaehee, and Yoosung.

After choosing a character, the player is taken to a chatroom where they can chat with the character. The player can also choose to view the character’s profile, which contains information about the character.

After the chat, the player is given the option to do a “free chat” or a “paid chat”. In a free chat, the player can chat with the character for a certain amount of time before the chat ends. In a paid chat, the player can chat with the character for a longer amount of time. Paid chats cost “hearts”, which can be bought with real money.

After the chat, the player is given the option to play a mini-game. The mini-game is a game where the player must help the character solve a mystery. The player must find clues and evidence to help the character solve the mystery.

After the mini-game, the player is given the option to chat with the character again. The player can also choose to view the character’s profile, which contains information about the character.

The game ends when the player solves the mystery.

Amnesia: Memories

Developer: Frictional Games, Design Factory, Blitworks, The Chinese Room

Frictional Games, Design Factory, Blitworks, The Chinese Room Publisher: Frictional Games, Idea Factory, Ricardo Miranda Zuniga

Frictional Games, Idea Factory, Ricardo Miranda Zuniga Release Date: August 11, 2011

August 11, 2011 Platform:Switch, iOS, Android, Windows, PlayStation Vita

Amnesia: Memories is a visual novel video game developed and published by Idea Factory. The game is set in a fictional location called the city of LeMU, where the player character wakes up without any memories of her past.

The player character, who is named by the player, gains the ability to see memories from other people’s perspectives and must use this ability to try to piece together her own memories and find out what happened to her.

The game is divided into seven chapters, each focusing on different love interest for the player character. The player character can choose to pursue a romantic relationship with any of the love interests, regardless of gender.

The game features multiple endings, depending on the choices the player makes throughout the game. There is also a side-story that can be unlocked, which focuses on the backstory of one of the supporting characters.

Amnesia: Memories is a visual novel, meaning that the majority of the game is spent reading text on the screen. The text is accompanied by character sprites and background images.

The game takes approximately 10-20 hours to complete, depending on the route that the player chooses to take.

London Detective Mysteria

Developer: Karin Entertainment

Karin Entertainment Publisher: XSEED Games, Karin Entertainment, Marvelous AQL

XSEED Games, Karin Entertainment, Marvelous AQL Release Date: March 7, 2013

March 7, 2013 Platform:Windows, PlayStation Portable, PlayStation Vita

As the game begins, the player is thrust into the role of the great detective, Sherlock Holmes, who has been summoned to London by the Queen to solve a mystery. The player must explore the city, gather clues, and interrogate suspects in order to solve the case.

The game is heavily story-driven, and the player will have to pay close attention to the clues in order to progress.

The game is set in Victorian London, and the player will get to explore some of the city’s most iconic landmarks. The graphics are beautiful, and the game does a great job of immersing the player in the atmosphere of the time period.

The soundtrack is also very well done, and it really helps to set the mood. The gameplay is mostly point-and-click, and the player will have to do a lot of reading in order to advance the story.

The game does a good job of gradually introducing the player to the mechanics, and by the end, they will have a good understanding of how to play. The puzzles are mostly logic-based, and they are not too difficult to solve.

Overall, London Detective Mysteria is a great game that is sure to please fans of the point-and-click genre. The story is engaging, the puzzles are challenging, and the game does a great job of immersing the player in the atmosphere of Victorian London.

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk

Developer: Otomate, Intragames

Otomate, Intragames Publisher: Aksys Games, Intragames, Idea Factory

Aksys Games, Intragames, Idea Factory Release Date: January 29, 2015

January 29, 2015 Platform:Microsoft Windows, PlayStation Vita

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk is a dark otome visual novel set in a cursed, medieval castle town. You play as a young woman named Evelin, who has come to the town in search of her missing mother.

Soon after arriving, she discovers that the town is plagued by a curse that turns its residents into ravenous monsters. Evelin must uncover the town’s dark secrets in order to break the curse and save her mother.

The game is visually stunning, with a dark, gothic aesthetic that is reminiscent of horror games like Silent Hill. The soundtrack is equally atmospheric, with creepy, ethereal melodies that add to the game’s sinister atmosphere. The voice acting is top-notch, and the game’s script is well-written and engaging.

Gameplay-wise, Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk is a traditional otome visual novel, meaning that most of the game is spent reading text and making choices that affect the story.

However, the game also features some light puzzle-solving and exploration elements. The puzzles are mostly simple, but they help to break up the monotony of reading text.

The real meat of the game, however, is its story. Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk is a dark and twisted tale that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. The game’s plot is full of twists and turns, and its characters are complex and interesting.

If you’re a fan of dark, gothic stories, then you’ll definitely want to give Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk a try.

Cinderella Phenomenon

Developer: Dicesuki

Dicesuki Publisher: Dicesuki

Dicesuki Release Date: April 5, 2017

April 5, 2017 Platform:Windows, macOS, Linux

Cinderella Phenomenon is a free otome game that was inspired by various popular fairy tales. The player takes on the role of Lucy, a girl who is down on her luck and has recently been turned into a servant by her stepmother.

Despite her current situation, Lucy is determined to make the best of things and help her father run the family business. However, things take a turn for the worse when her stepsister, Ella, is kidnapped by a group of bandits. It is up to Lucy to save her sister and find a way to break the curse that has been bestowed upon her.

The game is played from a first-person perspective and is navigated by point-and-click. The player will have to solve various puzzles and interact with a variety of characters in order to progress the story. The game features a unique art style and a haunting soundtrack that helps to create an immersive and atmospheric experience.

Cinderella Phenomenon is a charming and unique take on the classic fairy tale. The game features an interesting story, great puzzles, and a beautiful art style. If you’re a fan of fairy tales or point-and-click adventure games, then Cinderella Phenomenon is definitely worth checking out.