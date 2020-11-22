As a parent, you want to guarantee your kids’ safety and limit how much time they spend online. It’s not always easy to control your kids’ Internet activity, but there are parental monitoring apps to help track your children. These apps let you limit the time your kids spend online, block their access to certain apps, and allow you to keep tabs on their whereabouts.

Having used some top kid tracking software in the market, here’s a guide of the best apps based on performance, features, and affordability. Read on to discover the best parental control apps for Android to track kids.

Why Do You Need a Parental Control App?

The primary reason parents opt for parental control apps is to help their kids practice safe and healthy online behavior. If you’re concerned that your children might be exposed to dangers online, using a tracking app is your best bet to protect them. Also, they make for an excellent way to control their screen time and app use.

Parental control apps will help you do – but not limited to – the following:

⦁ View the device’s incoming and outgoing calls, and record conversations.

⦁ Track the whereabouts of your kid using the GPS Location feature.

⦁ Set up safe zones with Geofencing and get email alerts when your kids step out of these zones.

⦁ Manage the apps on the device, with the ability to block inappropriate apps and recommend a good one.

⦁ Set screen time limits for your kids to control how long they spend on their devices.

⦁ See the website your kids visit and the searches they make on Search Engines and YouTube.

⦁ Monitor their chats on different instant messaging platforms and activities on social media apps.

Best Parental Control Apps

If you are looking for the best parental control app for Android, here is a list of the top parental control apps for Android you may consider.

1. mSpy

mSpy is a parental control app that offers a great way to monitor your children remotely. The app gives you access to their call and SMS logs, website history, and media files. With its advanced features, you can track your kids’ activities on social media and instant messaging apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Viber, Line, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

There’s also the Geofencing feature that allows you to set up virtual boundaries for your kids. You receive alerts whenever your kids step out of these determined safe zones. That way, you can guarantee they are in the right place, every time.

2. Google Family Link

Google Family Link is a mobile app that lets you cultivate healthy digital habits in your family. While your children use the Internet for fun and learning, you see everything they’re doing. The app allows you to protect your kids from harmful content online, allowing you to view their online activity and manage the apps they download from Google Play Store.

With Google Family Link, you can control your kids’ screen time by setting time limits and remotely locking their Android devices. If you need to keep track of their location, the app lets you see their whereabouts at any point in time.

3. FamiSafe

FamiSafe makes for another powerful app to track kids’ Internet activities and locations. It allows parents to set time limits for their children’s device usage, track their location, and detect harmful content. The software shows you the app on their devices and how much time they spend on each. A very similar app to this one is Cocospy. They have a lot in common and many parents frequently choose it over FamiSafe. To consider all the pros and cons of both apps, you can always read Cocospy reviews and make a decision that will be better for your family.

As for FamiSafe, you can use it to get the real-time location of your kids, establish safe zones, and get alerts when they go beyond these zones. To protect them from inappropriate content, you can filter website categories on their phone browsers and block access to specific websites.

4. Kaspersky Safe Kids

The Kaspersky Safe Kids provides ultimate online protection for your kids. It helps you manage their screen time, view their location, and block inappropriate search requests on YouTube. You can view your child’s online activity and app usage on your My Kaspersky dashboard.

Other helpful features of the app include Facebook Activity reports, Geofencing, and Low Battery alert. You have to install the Kaspersky on their device and your own device, from where you can track the target device. The latter can also be done via the app’s web portal.

5. Hoverwatch

With Hoverwatch, you can do practically anything, from tracking cell phone location to controlling screen time. It makes our list of the top parental control apps because of its advanced features that offer the ultimate protection for your kids.

Keep an eye on your kids’ activities by recording their calls, reading their messages, and viewing their screenshots. To ensure they only have access to the right apps, use Application Filters to determine the apps they can download.

Conclusion

There you have it – the 5 best parental control apps for Android devices. These apps offer a convenient way to remotely track your kids’ location and what they do with their devices. That way, you can have peace of mind as regards their safety online and offline.