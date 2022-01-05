The PC case is often the last part to pick when buying PC components. Usually, you will start by picking the CPU, Motherboard, GPU, RAM, and PSU among other internal PC components.

Then with whatever budget that is left, you will get a PC case. In most cases, you’re left with a tight budget for the PC case. And at times, you may just want to scout for an affordable case, especially for a budget build.

In this guide, I’ll help you choose the right PC case under $100 for your build. It includes the best PC cases within this budget range. I have covered all types of builds including E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX.

Best PC Cases Under $100

Award Model Design Price Best Overall Corsair 4000D Airflow Check Price

Best Value NZXT H510 Check Price

Best Budget AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower Check Price

Best for a Mini PC Build,

Mini-ITX Build Thermaltake Core V21 Check Price

Best for Maximum Airflow Phanteks Eclipse P300A Check Price

Best Minimalist Design Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 Check Price

Best PC Case for a Silent Build Corsair 110Q Check Price

Best For A Clean & Stylish Gaming Build Corsair Carbide Series 175R Check Price



How to Choose the Best PC Case Under $100

At sub-$100, you aren’t expecting to get a high-end PC case with a premium design and industry-leading airflow. But that doesn’t mean you should trade most of the important feature sets of a good case for the budget price tag!

In fact, at this price range, and with proper research, you should get yourself an excellent mid-range PC case. But while at it, keep in mind that choosing a PC case is partly function (build quality) and partly form (aesthetics).

The challenge with sub-$100 PC cases is that most of the well-built cases are awful-looking. Yet, most of the stylish-looking cases are poorly built with less thought on airflow and cable management!

To find your ideal PC case with an under $100 budget, you should focus on these key aspects:

Size & Build Quality

I assume that you already have picked the motherboard and most of the other PC components. If not all! So, you already know whether you need a case that fits an ATX, M-ATX, M-ITX, or an E-ATX motherboard.

You should also know how roomy you want the PC case to be. That’s especially when you’re looking to slot in extra-large GPUs and a huge AIO cooling support and the big but affordable HDDs.

Most of the budget mid-tower cases will perfectly support all these components. But keep in mind that at the lower budget end, some mid-tower cases are rather compact on the inside which might lead to a cramped-up build!

As such, check to ensure that the case is spacious enough to house all your PC components. The build quality should also be sturdy for durability and peace of mind. You want at least a steel chassis with plastic material and glass!

Airflow and Cooling Support

Still, on function, you also want to consider the overall airflow and cooling support of the PC case. Most high-end PC cases are built with industry-leading airflow design and premium cooling support.

But at sub-$100, it’s not uncommon to find a nice-looking case with poor airflow. That is especially for the affordable PC cases with metal-mesh designs, where the vents are usually so tiny for seamless airflow.

I suggest checking to ensure the meshwork is well-designed for airflow and not just aesthetics. You also want to consider the cooling support, especially if you’re looking to build your PC with a high-end CPU and a demanding GPU.

Good enough, most manufacturers will include at least a 120mm fan (preinstalled). But these fans are usually 3-pin instead of PWM. But you have the option to swap with better cooling systems for efficient performance.

Cable Management

Cables can be frustrating, especially for entry-level builders! Nothing hurts like finding a well-built, affordable, and nice-looking PC case with little or no room for cable management.

Your ideal PC case should at least have grommets and spaces for cabling. They allow you to easily route the cable and conceal them for a cleaner build. In fact, some have extra spaces behind the motherboard tray for routing the cables!

Design Aesthetics

Once you have taken care of the build quality, cooling support, and cabling, you can now focus on aesthetics. This far, you should easily narrow it down to a few PC cases that fit all your PC components while still maintaining a stylish look.

Other Factors

Most first-time builders forget important aspects like drive bays and the front I/O. The good thing is that most of the best PC cases under $100 will include enough drive bays for HDDs and SSDs.

Yet, at this price range, you will only get two or three USB ports and an Audio In/Out port on the front I/O. But keep in mind that most of the headphone jacks in these budget PC cases offer a sub-par sound experience!

Best PC Cases Under $100 for a Budget Build

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: Extended ATX, ATX, MicroATX, MiniATX

Extended ATX, ATX, MicroATX, MiniATX Front I/O Ports: 3 USB 3.1 Type-C Port, USB 3.0 port, Audio/Microphone

3 USB 3.1 Type-C Port, USB 3.0 port, Audio/Microphone Included Fans: 2 x 120mm

2 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 360mm

360mm Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 2 x 3.5”, 2 x 2.5″

2 x 3.5”, 2 x 2.5″ Dimensions: 17.83” (L) x 9.06” (W) x 18.35” (H)

17.83” (L) x 9.06” (W) x 18.35” (H) Weight: 7.8 kg 7.8 kg

7.8 kg Color: Black, White

The Corsair 4000D Airflow features a stylish but highly ventilated design for great airflow. It comes with a steel triangle mesh on the front panel and ventilation holes at the back. You also get a magnetic dust filter at the top!

The CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system allows you to easily route the cables via a single channel. And you can make use of the roomy 25mm space behind the motherboard to conceal your cables.

For a mid-tower case, the Corsair 4000D Airflow comes in a good size with a spacious interior. You should easily fit a big 360mm radiator in the front and 280mm on the top for AIOs cooling.

NOTE: While it comes with two 120mm fans, it can hold up to 6x 120mm or 4x 140mm cooling fans for efficient cooling.

Pros: Sturdy built quality with impressive airflow.

Ample space for all your PC components.

Easy and well-thought cable management.

Allows for a vertical GPU mount.

Relocatable SSD trays. Cons: Sub-par at noise dampening.

Key Specifications Type: Compact Mid-Tower

Compact Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX

Mini-ITX, MicroATX, ATX Front I/O Ports: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Headset Audio Jack

USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, Headset Audio Jack Included Fans: 2x Aer F120mm

2x Aer F120mm Max GPU Length: 381mm

381mm Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 2.5”: 2+1, 3.5”: 2+1

2.5”: 2+1, 3.5”: 2+1 Dimensions: 16.85” (L) x 8.27” (W) x 18.11” (H)

16.85” (L) x 8.27” (W) x 18.11” (H) Weight: 6.6 kg/14.55 lb

6.6 kg/14.55 lb Color: Black, White, Black/Red

The NZXT H510 is a sharp-looking compact mid-tower case that offers great value for your money. Its build quality is excellent with a three-quarter tempered glass panel.

Despite the compact design, it doesn’t fall short on cable management. Thanks for the included cable-routing kit and pre-installed channels that make the process fast and easy.

It also comes with two 120mm fans and a removable bracket designed for AIOs up to 280mm on the front. The case also supporters a 120mm/140mm fan or radiator on the rear and a 120mm/140mm fan at the top for efficient cooling.

TIP: I would recommend this case to anyone looking to build a stylish gaming PC with some RGB lighting.

Pros: A well-built affordable case for a stylish build.

Compact yet roomy!

PSU intakes include removable filters.

Tempered glass side panel easily installs with a single screw. Cons: Screws are very overtightened.

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: USB3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 2, HD Audio & Mic., SD Card Reader

USB3.0 x 1, USB2.0 x 2, HD Audio & Mic., SD Card Reader Included Fans: 1 x 120mm

1 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 346mm, and up to 371mm without front fan

346mm, and up to 371mm without front fan Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 3 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”

3 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5” Dimensions: 198 x 459 x 413mm (W x H x D)

198 x 459 x 413mm (W x H x D) Weight: 3.8kg/8.38 lb

3.8kg/8.38 lb Color: Black, White

If you’re working with a very tight budget, you probably want the most affordable PC case that still packs all the important features. The AeroCool Cylon RGB Mid Tower falls within the $50 price range.

It features an acrylic side window panel and elegant backlash RGB LED front panel that displays over 13 lighting modes. Aside from the aesthetics, its build quality feels sturdy and the interior is spacious enough to house all your PC components.

This case doesn’t fall short on cooling support! It comes with a 120mm fan on the rear and supports another 120mm at the top, two 120mm VGA fans at the bottom, and up to three 120mm fans on the front.

NOTE: It also supports a CPU cooler of up to 155mm. And you can choose to use a 120mm radiator in the front panel instead of air (fan) cooling.

Pros: Well-built, super-affordable, and stylish.

Plenty of cooling options.

Includes a VGA fan bracket design for VGA cooling.

Removable PSU dust filters.

A dual-chamber design that improved ventilation. Cons: Cable management can be a nightmare!

The quality feels cheap!

Key Specifications Type: Micro Case

Micro Case Motherboard Support: Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2x USB 3.0, 1x Headphone, 1x Mic

2x USB 3.0, 1x Headphone, 1x Mic Included Fans: 200mm

200mm Max GPU Length: 350mm

350mm Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 3 x 3.5’’ or 2.5” , 3 x 2.5’

3 x 3.5’’ or 2.5” , 3 x 2.5’ Dimensions: 13.2” x 12.6” x 16.7”

13.2” x 12.6” x 16.7” Weight: 6.5 kg/14.3 lb

6.5 kg/14.3 lb Color: Black

The Thermaltake Core V21 is the perfect affordable micro PC case for a mini build! It supports Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. Its build quality is sturdy, and despite its tiny outlook, the interior is quite spacious.

My favorite feature about this case is the vertical or horizontal motherboard placement. You can choose to have the motherboard orientation either vertically or horizontally for the best viewing presentation.

What’s more, the Core V21 offers a remarkable expansion and advanced ventilation. Thanks for the stackable and flexible thermal solution design. It best suits enthusiasts who would want to incorporate externally-modular upgrades.

NOTE: The Core V21 might not be the ideal compact case for beginners. In that case, I would recommend getting the Cooler Master MasterBox Q300L for an effortless building experience!

Pros: Sturdily built and super compact for mini builds!

Designed with enthusiasts in mind!

Supports a maximum radiator of 600mm on the front.

Comes with a pre-installed 200mm turbo-fan.

Optimized ventilation for excellent cooling.

Plenty of fan/AIO placement options for comprehensive cooling!​ Cons: Setup can be a nightmare for entry-level builders!

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2x USB 3.0, Microphone, Headphone

2x USB 3.0, Microphone, Headphone Included Fans: 1 x 120mm

1 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 355mm

355mm Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 2 x 3.5”, 2 + 1 x 2.5”

2 x 3.5”, 2 + 1 x 2.5” Dimensions: 15.9” x 7.9” x 18”

15.9” x 7.9” x 18” Weight: 6.0 kg

6.0 kg Color: Satin Black

The Phanteks Eclipse P300A features an ultra-fine full-metal mesh design for high airflow. This design offers the optimal cooling performance you would get in high-end PC cases at an affordable price tag.

The Eclipse P300A is all about cooling! Apart from the metal mesh for airflow, it offers both fan and radiator cooling support. It allows for a 240mm or 280mm AIO cooler at the front and a 120mm AIO cooler at the rear.

Remember, you can also consider going for an all-air cooled system with a 120mm fan at the rear. Plus two 120mm or 140mm fans at the front and a 120mm or 140mm fan at the top. It also comes with a magnetic dust cover at the top!

Pros: Premium-quality and budget-friendly!

The frontloading HDD trays offer easy installation.

Vertical GPU ready!

Optional upgrades like SSD and GPU brackets. Cons: Metal-mesh vents are quite small!

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 3.5mm Audio+Mic Port

2 x USB 3.0, 3.5mm Audio+Mic Port Included Fans: 2 x 120mm

2 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 410mm

410mm Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 4 x 3.5”, 5 x 2.5”

4 x 3.5”, 5 x 2.5” Dimensions: 478mm (L) X 209mm (W) X 473mm (H)

478mm (L) X 209mm (W) X 473mm (H) Weight: 6.67 kg

6.67 kg Color: Black

The Cooler Master MasterBox NR600 sports a streamlined, minimalist design that would suit professionals! It still comes with a tempered glass side panel to showcase your build.

Its entire front panel is made of fine metal mesh for airflow and dust filtering. It also helps make the case sturdy while complementing its simple design.

Since this case is built around a minimalist design, it focuses more on a spacious interior and optimal cooling. You should easily fit two 140mm or three 120mm fans at the front, two 140mm/120mm at the top, and one 120mm on the rear.

Pros: A sturdily built minimalist case.

Comprehensive cooling support.

Supports up to a 360mm AIO on the front.

Supports extra-long GPUs, up to 410mm.

Cable routing channels behind the motherboard. Cons: The PSU fan dust guard feels cheap!

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, Audio In/Out

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 1 x 120mm

1 x 120mm Max GPU Length: 330mm

330mm Tempered Glass: No

No Drive Bays: 2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”, 5.25” ODD

2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”, 5.25” ODD Dimensions: 418mm x 210mm x 480mm(L x W x H)

418mm x 210mm x 480mm(L x W x H) Weight: 6kg/13.2lbs

6kg/13.2lbs Color: Black

The Corsair 110Q mid-tower ATX case features a minimalist design with four high-density sound-dampening panels. It best suits professionals who want to build an almost quiet PC on a budget.

It also features tiny ventilation holes on the edges that ensure good airflow while keeping it quiet. And to keep it cool, it comes with a 120mm fan on the rear with support for two extra 140mm fans or three 120mm fans at the front.

Keep in mind that you can swap the fans for radiator cooling. It supports up to 280mm AIO at the front. The 110Q also comes with removable dust filters in the front and floor to ensure your system stays clean for optimal performance.

The Corsair 110Q is a great, professional-looking silent PC case for under $100. But it doesn’t offer the best in class sound dampening and also lacks proper ventilation for efficient airflow.

For a few extra bucks, I’d suggest getting the Fractal Design Define Mini C which is priced slightly over $100! It’s optimized for better airflow and features the ModuVent™ technology for sound dampening.

Pros: Well-built in a minimalist design.

Plenty of storage options, including a 5.25” ODD bay.

Lots of routing holes for cable management.

Compatible with most Corsair AIOs, including the H115i RGB Platinum. Cons: Not well ventilated for airflow.

Key Specifications Type: Mid-Tower

Mid-Tower Motherboard Support: ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX

ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Front I/O Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, Audio In/Out

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A, Audio In/Out Included Fans: 1 x RGB 120mm fan

1 x RGB 120mm fan Max GPU Length: 330mm

330mm Tempered Glass: Yes

Yes Drive Bays: 2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5”

2 x 2.5”, 2 x 2.5”/3.5” Dimensions: 418mm x 210mm x 450mm (L x W x H)

418mm x 210mm x 450mm (L x W x H) Weight: 6.1 kg

6.1 kg Color: Black

The Corsair Carbide Series 175R is an excellent budget PC case for gamers who would like to show off their build. It features a stylish, streamlined design with an edge-to-edge tempered glass panel and a polished finish.

In fact, when you’re done with the build, it’s easier to mistake it for a premium, high-end PC case. It includes a front-facing Corsair logo backlit by the included RGB 120mm fan with six customizable RGB LEDs.

What’s more, Corsair has optimized the Carbide Series 175R for airflow and optimal cooling. It fits up to six 120mm or four 140mm cooling fans. And you can opt to use multiple AIOs in sizes up to 360mm at the front.

The Carbide Series 175R is a wonderful case for showing off your gaming rig. It’s easier to build on especially for beginners. But it fails at airflow optimization which makes it run warm when used with demanding PC components!