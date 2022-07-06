15 Best Photo Viewer Apps for Windows

When we have to use the same default photo viewer on Windows with limited features, we usually tend to seek simple yet best and exciting alternatives.

Although there are numerous photo viewing applications, you may face a dilemma on which is best? You can be at ease as I have compiled the 15 best photo viewers for windows with their striking features below.

ImageGlass

ImageGlass is an open-source image viewer for Windows with a simple and neat user interface. Since the photo viewer is ad-free, it is very convenient to use. Besides, various features of this app make it the best photo viewer for Windows. Find it out below.

It is super lightweight and a versatile application.

It supports more than 80 different formats of images, including raw images, SVG, HEIC, GIF, and many more.

You can swap the pictures quickly.

The title bar displays all the details of the Image.

Its modern UI allows you to customize themes of your choice.

With the release of a new feature, you can share images on Windows 10 and higher.

IrfanView

IrfanView is a compact yet simple and powerful photo viewer for beginners as well as professionals. It is compatible with Windows 7 and Later, XP and Vista and supports various image formats. You may find its notable features like thumbnail preview and fast directory view. Other exciting features of IrfanView are:

You can edit color depth, add effects, insert watermark, or use the paint feature on the Image

There is screen capturing, print, email, and scan support for the selected photo.

It has IPTC editing, Multipage TIF editing

Slideshows, batch editing, and changing Exif data

Rotation/crop of JPG files without loss in quality.

ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate

If you are seeking a photo viewer and manager that is professional, then ACDSee photo studio ultimate is perfect for you. Its fast-switching performance and customizable appearance make your experience the best. It supports Microsoft Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11. The additional exceptional features of ACDSee Photo Studio Ultimate are:

It supports SVG files, GoPro, HEIF files, raw images, and high ISO formats

It has location data, facial detection, and facial recognition.

Comprehensive layering editing and photo editing tools for professionals.

With the cloud access feature, you can also backup existing images.

Picverse Photo Manager

Picverse Photo Manager is a tool that aids your photo viewing experience in many ways. With this, you can view photos and manage a digital image album. Its automatic organization feature with Facial Recognition and Geolocation makes it a photo viewer you do not want to skip. Check out the more striking feature below.

It can create a unique individual album by detecting someone’s face, just like Apple or Google photos.

Automatic album creation based on location and date.

Regular editing, such as color adjustment and image enhancement, is based on AI technology.

It supports various compressed and uncompressed image formats.

You can easily modify or remove image backgrounds.

Restore old photos with AI.

It displays images on full-screen.

123 Photo Viewer

123 Photo Viewer is a common alternative to a pre-installed image application. It has a simple interface and is easy to use. You can also play animated photos at different paces, view each of its frames closely, and save them if you want. Other exciting features include:

It supports five mosaic.

Over 40 collages to choose from to organize your photos.

Batch processing features include changing format, name, resolution, and watermark.

View the GIF images frame-by-frame.

Edit the photos with multiple filters for blur effects, color adjustments, etc.

It supports many photo types, including pdf, jpg, RAW, animation, etc.

jAlbum

jAlbum is a very convenient online photo viewer you can use on your Windows. With this app, you can simply drag and drop images to create and organize albums on the web. One striking feature about this jAlbum is that it will do the batch processing of Images by itself and create web pages online.

It can hold a large volume of images on its album.

You can insert a watermark to protect your photos.

On the basis of Image captured date and geolocation, it organizes your images into a detailed folder tree.

It allows you to upload photo albums on either your website or any website on the Internet.

XnView

XnView is another free and versatile photo viewer you should consider as it has tabbed UI and can manage collective images simultaneously. It also has multiple viewing options. For instance, you can view it in fullscreen, thumbnail, slideshow, and filmstrip mode. It is compatible with Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. With XnView, you will get a photo viewer with additional features such as:

It supports over 500 images for viewing and around 70 formats for saving.

You can compare Images, find duplicate Images, rename batch, and convert batches.

It supports metadata XMP, EXIF, and IPTC.

One-stop window to play a slideshow and alter the orientation.

FastStone Image Viewer

FastStone is another quick and easy-to-navigate photo viewer. With this application, you can perform multiple basic activities such as getting rid of red-eye and preparing an audio slideshow.

You can view as well as edit most of the common image formats. Some of its features worth mentioning include its Image Magnifier, Full-screen Mode, Special Effects, and amazing editing tools. Besides, you may find the below-mentioned features exciting:

The versatile “save as” option allows users to save in multiple image types.

Almost a dozen samples to consider for rescaling of photos.

Compatible with multiple screen viewing and configuration and touch interface.

Honeyview

Another go-to fast and free photo viewer for Windows is Honeyview. An interesting feature of Honeyview is that it can quickly display the photos saved as zipped files. Its minimal UI makes it convenient for users to view images. It is freeware and supports Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10, XP, and Vista. Moreover, other striking features of Honeyview are:

It supports various image types, including RAW, animated GIF, and archive files.

You can view EXIF format images in JPEG.

You can modify the theme/color of the software.

PhotoDirector 365

If you are looking for a powerful photo editing tool, there is PhotoDirector 365. With this tool, you can edit your images creatively and turn them into art with advanced color controls and spectacular visual effects. It is compatible with Windows 8, 8.1, 10, and 11. Similarly, for Windows 7, it supports 64-bit. Besides, check out its other striking features below.

Ai-powered De-blur, Defringe, and Defog allow you to create your images razor-sharp.

It has advanced corrective algorithms, pristine retouching, intuitive, and finest layer editing.

You can find 1900+ effects and exclusive visual effects

You can also get more than 4,000,000 free, world-class images.

Nomacs

Another great photo viewer application is Nomacs. It is open-source, free, and very rich in features. Since it is very lightweight, the performance is fast. The clean UI of this tool will make your experience simpler. Moreover, you can also change the opacity and transparency level of an image with this photo viewer. You will find the following interesting features in Nomacs:

It shows image details such as thumbnails, histograms, or metadata.

The software works with zip and MS Office files too.

It is a handy program for PSD (photoshop) images, RAW images, or any other common image formats

Synchronization feature that allows you to view or edit multiple images at once.

You can insert notes, file filters, and pseudo color effects on images.

digiKam

digiKam is another great choice for managing your digital photos in a snap. It has comprehensive editing, managing, and sharing tools that are reliable for organizing your photos. It is compatible with Windows 7 and Later. Here are some of the striking features of digiKam.

You can compare your photos, create collections, and publish them.

It allows you to search images of your collection by date, time, geolocation, labels, and facial recognition.

It supports 1000+ RAW camera formats.

Apowersoft Photo Viewer

Apowersoft Photo Viewer is another faster, lighter, and smoother photo viewing tool. You can view an image instantaneously due to its computing technology that promotes efficiency. It’s a user-friendly interface and features claim to provide a high-quality photo viewing experience. Other exciting features of Apowersoft photo viewer include:

It is a lightweight application and thus, runs well on old systems.

You can also edit multiple photos at once.

It is handy to view long images.

It supports cloud service, and you can use the pictures on social sites via photo links.

You can take screenshots of the screen content and read PDF files.

Pictureflect

If you are looking for a free and simple-to-use photo viewer for Windows 10 and 11, then Pictureflect is perfect for you. You can display photos with a hidden menu on fullscreen without clutter. You can also select a color and customize the background. You can check out additional exciting features below.

It works with various image formats, including DNG.

You can do basic edits on your image such as cropping, applying filters, transition effects, changing image type, etc.

This application is built on the UWP framework.

You can view your photos in fullscreen mode.

The slideshow feature (manual and timed) is available.

Google Photos

Although google photos are quite popular on mobile apps, you don’t want to miss using it on a PC. You can get the desktop app for Windows 7 +. With your google account, you can backup and store your unlimited images at a high quality. You can also share your image albums easily. Find out the amazing features of Google photos below.