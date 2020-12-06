Previously, we wrote our rundown on the best 2020 airflow PC cases you can buy right now. Today’s guide is not at all about functionality but aesthetics. PC cases have advanced significantly since 2018. Today’s standards are about a mesh front, easy cable management, ample space, and lots of RGB.

If you think “pink” is the best color for your gaming or workstation aesthetics, stick with us. Pink PC cases can up your setup and make it stand as the best looking set-piece in your house or office.

PC cases can be fancy, budget, or all about performance, and we’re taking all of that into consideration. If you’re looking to invest a bit to get something you’d like to see every day, that’s probably a good idea.

But remember, it’s not all about looking cool: a good PC case must fit and keep cool all of your components. Moreover, it must be a comfortable space to work with, as you may want to build it yourself or improve it over time.

Should you buy a pink PC case?

When you talk about gaming pc, Pink is the last thing that’ll come to anyone’s mind. As it is considered to be feminine, there is honestly a scarcity in this male-dominated market.

That said, I need to point out that the options are very limited. Especially when all the known brands like Corsair, Thermaltake, NZXT, Cooler Master build are mostly black or white towers. As an alternative, I’d say you could buy a white PC case and spray-paint it pink. It would be a fantastic gift that shows you were willing to put an extra effort into the other person. Just remember to be extra careful when you paint a chassis!

But, if you don’t want to put in the extra effort, we’ve you covered. Here’s the list of the best pink pc cases options for you.

Best Pink PC Cases - 2020 Reviews

Here's our curated selection of the best pink PC cases you can buy right now. We covered budget and premium models alike. We've also included various tower sizes.



We don' have many items, though, as there are not many choices in this segment. As an alternative, we're offering all of the info you'd want right here.

Best Pink PC Cases - 2020 Design Model Size Best Overall Pink PC Case DarkFlash DLM21 Mesh Micro-ATX Check Price Best Budget Pink PC Case Apevia Crusader F-PK ATX Check Price Best mini ITX PC Case InWin A1 Plus Mini-ITX Check Price Most Spacious And Quiet Pink PC Case Apevia Aura P-PK ATX Check Price Smallest Pink PC Case SilverStone SG13P Mini-ITX Check Price Ultra Portable LAN Case NSBO T8 ITX Check Price

DarkFlash DLM21 Mesh – Best Overall Pink PC Case

You already know DML21 is making it to the top of the list especially after its 2019 hype. This mATX case is a beast for its price and has an uncanny resemblance to NZXT H510.

Aside from its dimensions, it features tinted side tempered glass. And the magnetic hinge on the side door makes a tool-free opening to the internals.

Key Features Supports: Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX

Micro-ATX / Mini-ITX Fan support: Front : 3 x 120mm Top : 2 x 120mm /140mm Rear : 1 x 120mm

Radiator/AIO support: 240 mm (Top) and 120mm (rear)

240 mm (Top) and 120mm (rear) Features 2 X 3.5”/ 2.5” hybrid bays / 2 X 2.5” SDD bays

Maximum: 330mm GPU maximum length, 160mm CPU cooler height, ATX PS2 PSU height

330mm GPU maximum length, 160mm CPU cooler height, ATX PS2 PSU height Expansion slots: 4 PCI slots

The mesh panel at the front has small vent holes to improve airflow and filter dust at the same time. There’s also a shroud that covers the PSU and HDD drive bays in the back for easy cable management.

Pros: Optimal Airflow design

Budget-friendly case

Quiet Roomy

Tool-less opening of every panel

Easy maintenance Cons: The chassis material is Cheap plastic with thin flimsy panels

No room for Cable management at the back

No Internal fans included

If the mesh front panel is not your forte, you can check it’s sister case DarkFlash DLM22 as well. It’s a similar solution with a solid front panel instead of mesh.

Apevia Crusader-F-PK – Best Budget Pink PC Case

Apevia Crusader-F-PK is the best Mid Tower Pink ATX Case with a robust steel case. The case has a soft pink finish with a v-shaped mesh cutout at the front. It gives the RGB fans space to shine, and it allows for a decent amount of airflow to go in.

The tinted tempered glass on the sides is sturdy and secured with four thumbscrews. As mentioned earlier, it packs four Frostblade RGB fans, three at the front, and one back.

Key Features Supports: ATX / Micro ATX / ITX

ATX / Micro ATX / ITX Fan support: Front : 3 x 120mm Top : 2 x 120mm Rear : 1 x 120mm

Radiator/AIO support: 240 mm (Top) and 120mm (rear)

240 mm (Top) and 120mm (rear) Features 2 X 3.5”/ 2.5” and 2 X 2.5” bays (Hidden)

Maximum: 350mm GPU maximum length, 165mm CPU cooler height

The four RGB fans is quite the bonus, perfect for people looking to create an RGB gaming rig. Plus, you get a light-toggle bottom at the front I/O panel that cycles through 16 lighting effects.

Pros: Good airflow for the price

Sleek design with gorgeous pink chasiss

RGB switch on the i/o controls 16 playable light modes

Budget-friendly

magnetic dust filter at the top Cons: No room for CD/ DVD drive

Hard to assemble for beginners

No room for a PSU slot

As for temperature performance, the Apevia Crusader can keep a non-4K gaming rig moderately cool. Just remember to clean the dust once in a while.

InWin A1 Plus – Best mini ITX PC Case

When money is not a problem, the inWin A1 Plus might the perfect pink solution. But does the model justifies its price tag?

It’s a tiny tower, sure, but it’s the most premium option on the list. It’s also the best high-end pink chassis you can find. Furthermore, if your space is tight, the A1 Plus can effectively shrink down the room of your typical computer.

Key Features Supports: Mini-ITX

Mini-ITX Fan support: Side : 1 x 120mm Bottom : 2 x 120mm Rear : 1 x 120mm

Radiator support: 120mm Radiator (Rear)

120mm Radiator (Rear) Supports 2 x 2.5″ internal drive bays

Maximum: 320mm GPU maximum length, 160mm CPU cooler height

320mm GPU maximum length, 160mm CPU cooler height 650W PSU is 80 Plus Gold is included

Expansion Slots: PCI-E x 2

We’re looking at a Micro-ITX form factor tower, which means you need to pick the right parts for the case. I recommend you take a look at PC Part Picker to check compatible pieces.

Aside from its room, the A1 Plus stands for its minimalistic yet elegant design. Moreover, the material is high-quality SECC steel. It looks gorgeous in pink and offers endless durability. Regarding ventilation, it features honey-comb vents at the side, the rear, and the bottom.

Aside from the included fans, the A1 Plus boasts an impressive airflow capacity. For an mITX PC, it represents an excellent balance between cooling, small size, and style. However, the cooling will never be as good as a mid-tower option, so overclocking is out of the question.

Pros: 10W qi Built-in wireless charging station at the front I/O panel

Minimal design, perfect for compact space

Easy to assemble

Fits full-sized GPU

Easy cable management Cons: PSU makes a rattling noise

Extremely tight to assemble

Pretty expensive Case

Doesn’t have 3.5” slots for HDD drive bays

Apevia Aura-P-PK – Most Spacious And Quiet Pink PC Case

If you search “pink pc cases on Amazon,” you’re going to find plenty of Apevia models. Really, there’re not many brands producing pink chassis other than Apevia. But this particular case caught our eye for it’s black and pink aesthetics.

The Apevia Aura PC case features a front glass panel with a metallic border. The front panel has flick clicky switches to turn the PC on and off at the top of the case. There’s also a reset button and a switch to change the RGB lights.

Key Features Supports: ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX

ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX Fan support: Front : 3 x 120mm Top : 2 x 120mm PSU : 2 x 120mm Rear : 1 x 120mm

Supports 2 x 3.5″/ 2 x 2.5″ hidden drive bays

Maximum: 350mm GPU maximum length, 165mm CPU cooler height

Another neat feature is the octagonal shape of the fan vents. The brand added 104 slitted air ventilation holes on each side of the front panel. That gives you 52 slots on each side for airflow.

Pros: Magnetic dust filter to keep your internals clean

Hexagonal cool looking design

Modifiable architecture

Very Quiet PC Case

4 x RGB Fans included Cons: Tight for PSU compartment

With minimal ventilation option, it’s a toasty hot rack from thermal throttling

Poor cable management

SilverStone SG13P – Smallest Pink PC Case

Here we have SilverStone Fara R1, a perfect choice if you are low on budget and space. This mini ITX cube case is perfect for any home theater setup. Now, we’re looking at their

Key Features Supports: Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX

Mini-ITX, Mini-DTX 120mm or 140mm single Fan support (All-in-one liquid cooling)

(All-in-one liquid cooling) Supports 2.5″/ 3.5″ hidden drive bays

I/O ports: microphone, audio, 2 USB 3.0 ports

Maximum: 50mm GPU maximum length, 61mm CPU cooler height, 150mm* PSU

50mm GPU maximum length, 61mm CPU cooler height, 150mm* PSU 2 expansion slots

The front, top, side and rear mesh design gives this ultra-small-factor chassis a plenty of space to breathe.

If you’re not trying to build a super-expensive PC, though, the SG13P is an option. It’s compact, it has good airflow, and it’s quite light. Also, if you’re looking to ship it overseas, it’s going to be relatively easy: it’s about the size of a shoebox!

Pros: Can fit into tight space

Decent airflow for an ITX case

Can fit a full-sized GPU

Supports liquid cooling Cons: Dusty case and requires regular maintenance

Hard to assemble and disassemble

NSBO T8 – Ultra Portable LAN Case



This Pink ITX case did not make it to the list for the design but for its mobility. JONSBO T8 Handle is a 3.5 kg portable desktop case with a sleek and clean exterior. The case has a pink aluminum front panel with cutouts for the USB port and power button.

The top of the case has soft square ventilation and an aluminum handle. The sides have tinted tempered glass to showcase the internals sealed with thumbscrews.

Key Features Supports: ITX (170 x 170mm)

ITX (170 x 170mm) Fan support: 140mm fan*1 (built-in)

140mm fan*1 (built-in) Supports 1 x 3.5″ hidden drive bays or 2*2.5” SSD

or 2*2.5” SSD Maximum: 210mm GPU maximum length, CPU cooler height ( 33mm for SFX PSU, 45mm for ATX PSU)

210mm GPU maximum length, CPU cooler height ( 33mm for SFX PSU, 45mm for ATX PSU) The front panel features a USB 3.0 *2 and a Power Button *1

2 PCI Expansion Slots

The bottom half of the case features a leg stands giving the case even support and some space to breathe. The case however does not come up with any dust filters. So, we need to buy some additional accessories to keep the PC Clean.

Pros: The 1mm SGCC Steel makes the case quite heavy and durable

Easy to access the internals

Budget-friendly

Comes with a handle for portability. Cons: The tempered glass on both sides makes the case hard to breathe

No dust filters

Verdict

Given the limited options and less popular brands, I would definitely recommend DML21 and DML22 on the budget and quality. But I still would suggest you explore other substitutes of pink cases that don’t have limited options. If you are open to it, try looking at transparent cases or RGB cases that can make a statement in your game room.