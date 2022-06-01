Platformers, also known as Jump ’n’ Run, are among the most popular genres worldwide. They are associated with games such as Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda. Since then, platforms have expanded into genres such as racing, action-adventure, and third-person shooters.

With the introduction of puzzles and a storytelling element, the platformer games have enriched the gaming experience. Now, new platformer games have integrated new ways of telling compelling stories and incorporated new mechanics, keeping the essence of the platformer genre intact.

In this article, I will be listing my best Platformer games, the games which hooked me till the end credits rolls.

Best Platformer Games

I have included the puzzle-based Platformer games in this list. The perfect blend of mystery, puzzle, and gameplay will give you a whole gaming experience. I hope you play and enjoy these games and have the time of your life.

Hollow Knights

Hollow Knight is a side-scrolling,bug-zapping mania developed by Team Cherry. This game is also a puzzle-solving game in which a nameless warrior explores a Hollowness. The player takes on a thrilling journey with a knight, fighting against inhuman creatures and unraveling the mysteries of this open world.

It’s a pleasure to get lost in its gorgeous art and music, and with so much content hidden in every corner, finding hidden shortcuts and exploring places.

The player must continue with the story and acquire various abilities and skills to move further in the game. But don’t worry; the journey is nonlinear, keeping the mystery until the game’s end.

Limbo

Limbo is a dystopian fantasy where our character goes on a mysterious journey where he needs to fight giant spiders and other human beings and move forward with his quest. In this game, the puzzles are meticulously crafted, making the game more interesting and challenging.

The main protagonist looks like a silhouette with white eyes doesn’t emote any emotions, and doesn’t deliver dialogue. Moreover, the eerie sound design and black-and-white graphics enhance the game’s storyline and horror elements. We will be invested in the plot to search for answers, to comprehend the monsters’ dubious motives and the character against us.

There are thousands of theories regarding the world of Limbo. The player’s speculation about why this boy is taking this gruesome, horrific journey has not found a convincing theory to settle into. So, new theories are always floating around on the internet to explore.

Inside

Inside is a fantastic journey into a hauntingly beautiful dystopian future full of mind controls, unaware inhuman creatures, and mind-blowing imagery that reflects our fears and anxieties.

Initially, the puzzle that entails is most tiring for the players. The puzzles are integrated into the game’s plot; they do not distract the storyline but enhance the gaming experience.

The game has less color; it is a metaphor for deciphering your interpretation. The sound design of this game is astounding and hunting, complementing the world and story of the game.

Journey

The journey is an adventure game in which the player controls a robed character in this vast desert traveling towards a mountain. A mysterious world waits to be discovered in this game. This game is a lifetime experience; the sound and the design are perfectly balanced to tell a story that stays with you for a long time.

The catch of this game is there is no verbal or text communication between characters rather, they communicate through the musical chimes, which coverts dull pieces of cloth into red, affecting the world. The name of this game signifies the beautiful meaning as a story shifts into tragedy. You only die once in this game as it holds a life philosophy that is so enduring.

Every frame is a painting in this game; the slow enchanting gameplay gives us a smooth sailing experience. The imagery and the art direction are a treat for the eyes. The game is beautifully directed and told to create a lasting emotional effect that elevates it to one of the very best of our time.

Little Nightmares

A nightmarish horror tale explored through the small girl wearing a yellow raincoat is a premise to be enthralled by. This game typically has horror tropes that make you jump out of your seat. Furthermore, the settings and disturbing visuals will send shivers down your spine.

The game delivers underrated dark comedy when the unsettling horrors and creepiness gets into the scene. The creepy and frightening atmosphere lingers on the screen until the end of the game. And the camera work and cinematography are just amazing; the way they transpose to unfold new scenes and give jumpscare is terrifying.

When you play Little Nightmares, you feel like you are walking on a tight rope, balancing the equilibrium of life and death, darkness and light, absurd and real. You need to play this amazing game to experience this surreal adventure.

Super Meat Boy

If you want to dive into the absurdest of plots with some funny characters, you must try Super Meat Boy. Super Meat Boy is a hilarious adventure, sometimes painfully unforgiving, fast-paced game with the most absurd humor. The game’s plot is simple- we must get through the meticulously crafted levels.

We journey with the purported meat boy with no skin on his body. Meat Boy has to adventure through dangerous levels full of hazards and enemies in his quest to save his Bandage Girl.

The game is fast-paced, and we need to concentrate on winning a certain level. These levels require quick reflexes, timing, and bravery to navigate. There’s a sense of accomplishment in beating a level with only a few seconds of health left, and you can replay levels to try different tactics and discover secrets that let you get through with just a few pixels of health left.

This game is very unforgiving for the slightest error in the game. One miscalculated step will be the death of the character. As the game progresses, the level gets harder and moves faster and tougher to navigate.

It Takes Two

A marriage is a collaboration of two individual personalities to create a new world together. It takes Two takes up this very concept of the marriage and weaves a beautiful, impactful plot for a wonderful game to explore.

The game’s premise is very simple yet complex on so many levels- the beautiful young girl’s parents are having rough patches in their marriage. They are on the verse for divorce. But the game starts when her mother and father magically descend into a miniature character. They must work through various obstacles; they need perfect coordination and understanding to complete the multiple levels.

It has a beautiful storyline and a heartwarming plot. These games never fail to amaze you and make you wonder about the little things about the game and our life. You can share this experience with your loved one.

Little Big Planet

A pixie-voiced evil collector who is kidnapping the creator and all the nonplayer’s characters in this Collector’s Lair in the city called Little Big Planet. But, the Sackpeson will raise to numb the havoc created by the collector.

We control the Sackboy by jumping, pushing, grabbing, and solving the puzzles. The physics mechanics, the gameplay, and the enthralling storyline keeps the game refreshing and an enjoyable adventure.

The story will keep us hooked till the end of the game, the game built up one of the most interesting characters to come out of the game. You must try Little Big planet if you are searching for terrifying, challenging, imaginative platformer games.

Unravel

The collection of unforgettable memories, heartwarming yesterdays, and all the beautiful days that have gone and are yet to come are explored beautifully in this game. It is the perfect blend of metaphors, emotions, and physics.

You explore this amazing tale of wise women through a little anthropomorphic creature made of red yarn. Yarny, our explorer, goes through the memories of the woman who has lived and loved her beautiful life. The balance of the emotional elements and the mystery of the woman’s life blends beautifully to give us a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

If you want a simple, heartwarming game to play, then you can explore this game. A sweet game with a puzzle that reveals different plots will give a joyful ride till the end of the game.