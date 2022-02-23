Best Poe 3.17 Starter Builds

Path of Exile (PoE) is an action RPG dungeon crawler game. This game is rich in its depth, from character customization to world-building. Similarly, building your character is one of the essential parts of the game.

As you progress through the game, the difficulty increases. So, it becomes essential to choose the correct items and gems for your character to progress the levels. But, if you’re having difficulty clearing the stages, certain builds can help you.

So, in no particular order, here are some of the best starters builds you can use in Path of Exile.

Poison Blade Vortex Assassin

Character Class : Shadow

: Shadow Ascendancy : Assassin

Poison Blade Vortex Assassin is an old build but is one of the famous builds known for faster level clear, high defense, and high damage per second (DPS). If we compare this 3.17 build with other patches, the damage remains the same. Meanwhile, there were a few changes based on the patch.

With blade vortex, you will apply poison through it and wait for a few seconds before it acts and melt your enemies. It will take some time to apply the poison and kill the enemy, so your character needs to be strong enough to withstand a few seconds.

With the help of blade vortex, we can apply 40+ poison stacks (as there is no limit on stacks) on enemies dealing 40 times more damage to them.

This build requires you to stand near the enemies or bosses while fighting them so that you can apply as much damage as you can.

So, we recommend building up defense too to withstand the damage from enemies. So, we will be building a tank assassin with over 6000 hit points.

Pros: It is cheap. (Costing around 10 exalted orbs)

Easy to upgrade

High damage

Fast gameplay because of the assassin Cons: Pretty boring since it is an old build

It will take some time to kill enemies

Recommended Gears

Here are some of the recommended gears for this build. These gears work well with this build.

Head: The Devouring Diadem

The Devouring Diadem Amulet: Impresence (Chaos)

Impresence (Chaos) Chest: Kintsugi

Kintsugi Gloves: Slink Gloves with high life, spell suppression, and resistance.

Slink Gloves with high life, spell suppression, and resistance. Boots: Two-Toned boots with 30% movement speed, spell suppression, high life, and resistances.

Two-Toned boots with 30% movement speed, spell suppression, high life, and resistances. Belt: Stygian Vise or Leather Belt with high life maybe resistance or flask modifiers.

Stygian Vise or Leather Belt with high life maybe resistance or flask modifiers. Rings: 1x Vermillion Ring – Life and resistance – Attributes and a Circle of Nostalgia.

1x Vermillion Ring – Life and resistance – Attributes and a Circle of Nostalgia. Weapon: 1x Cold Iron Point

1x Cold Iron Point Shield: 1x Replica Mistwall

Leveling

Create a shadow in the league of your choice. Optionally, you can create a scion and kill Hillock quickly to be able to store Onslaught Support. Shadow cannot access this gem until ACT III. Make sure to store the onslaught gem and swap it back to your shadow to start leveling. Buy an extra wand from the vendor.

Choose Stormblast Mine as a quest reward that will help you to kill Hailrake on Tidal Island. From there on, you will be able to pick Quicksilver Flask and an Orb of Storms from your quest reward. Link Orb of Storm and Onslaught Support.

Leveling of a character plays an important role in the build. To be able to use the blade vortex, you need to be level 12. When you reach level 12, you can start using blade vortex instead of Orb of Storm. When you finally made your way to Normal lab and have finished, you will need to pick up Noxious Strike.

Gem Link

There are gems slots in most of the equipment in the game. They are important for your character development. These gems can be linked with each other to increase the efficiency of the required skills. Use the gem link in the equipment with a specific number of gem slots. Here are the names for the gem links.

Blade Vortex (Main link) (6-Link) These are the gems you need to use for the main link.

Vaal blade vortex weakened Unleashed Support

Awakened Deadly Ailments Support

Awakened Unbound Ailments Support

Awakened Void Manipulation Support

Efficacy Support Auras After acquiring The Devouring Diadem, use these gems for their passive.

Grace Malevolence Defiance Banner-Herald of Agony Herald of Purity (can be excluded if The Devouring Diadem isn’t available) Withering Step Set up Withering Step will allow you to keep your elusive permanently.

Withering Step

Second Wind Support

Enhance Support (Optional) Plague Bearer Plague BearerEnhance Support (Level 4)

Awakened Increased Area of Effect Support

Empower Support (Level 3 or 4) Defensives Cast when Damage Taken Support (Level 4)

Immortal Call (Level 5) Despair Despair becomes free when the Impresence amulet is used.

DespairBlasphemy Support

Ascendancy Nodes

After unlocking ascendancy, you have to choose ascendancy nodes to invest your points on. For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes listed in order of importance.

Noxious Strike

Toxic Delivery

Mistwalker

Opportunistic

Bandits

In Act 2, there is a quest called “Deal with the Bandits” that will give you passive powerful combat abilities as a reward. You have to choose between 4 options which are:

Save Bandit Lord Kraityn

Save Bandit Lord Alira

Save Bandit Lord Oak

Kill All Bandits

Kill all three of them for additional skill points of Eramir for this build.

Pantheons

Pantheon powers help to enhance the characters’ defensive stats. These powers are available when players defeat certain gods from Act 6 to Act 10. There are altogether 12 gods. Four of them are major gods, and eight of them are minor gods. A player can have the powers of one major god and one minor god.

Choose the powers of Soul of Lunaris for major god and Yugul for minor god for this build.

Playstyle

Playstyle is mostly used in the blade vortex, which will apply poison to enemies.

Absolution Necromancer

Character Class : Witch

: Witch Ascendancy : Necromancer

Absolution Necromancer is a high single-point damage dealer. It is easier to kill bosses with this build as it deals high damage to a single target. It is a little bit difficult to play this build. This build is suitable for end-game bosses. This build requires practice to play efficiently. It has very low defense.

Pros: Unique play style

High damage output Cons: Difficult to play

Recommended Gears

Head: Choose the head equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed.

Choose the head equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed. Amulet: Choose the amulet equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed.

Choose the amulet equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed. Chest : Tabula Rasa / Doryani’s Prototype. Or, choose the chest equipment of rare/unique rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed.

: Tabula Rasa / Doryani’s Prototype. Or, choose the chest equipment of rare/unique rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed. Gloves: Algor Mortis

Algor Mortis Boots: Choose the boot equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed.

Choose the boot equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed. Belt: Darkness Enthroned

Darkness Enthroned Rings: Choose the ring equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed.

Choose the ring equipment of rare rarity with more Life stats and then choose Res/Attributes as needed. Weapon: Choose the weapon equipment of rare rarity with + level of minion and/or spell skills.

Choose the weapon equipment of rare rarity with + level of minion and/or spell skills. Shield: Choose the weapon equipment of rare rarity with high life, preferably with % based life recovery on the block.

Leveling

Minions are mostly used for clearing purposes. You need to give certain tools to minions which will help them to hit multiple targets. At level 8, you get the Melee Splash Support gem. Up to level 8, you can use the following skills.

Stormblast Mine (for single target)

Freezing Pulse (for clearing)

Frost Bomb (instead of Freezing Pulse)

From level 12, you will acquire the Absolution skills, which can be leveled all the way. Any link providing extra damage for the minion would be preferable early on.

Absolution

Minion Damage Support

Added Cold Damage Support

Added Fire Damage Support

Added Lightning Damage Support

Pick up Physical to Lightning Support in ACT II. Besides your main source of damage, you can utilize Rise Zombies and Ruthless Support as well as Vitality early on in the acts to keep yourself and your minions alive.

Gem Link

6-Link Absolution AbsolutionSpell Echo Support (switch to Summon Phantasm Support for clearing)

Physical to Lightning Support

Minion Damage Support

Lightning Penetration Support

Increased Critical Damage Support 3-Link Trigger Desecrate (Level 1)

Bone Offering 3-Link Arcanist Brand Arcanist Brand SupportVortex (Level 1)

Assassin’s Mark 4-Link Utility Minions + Mobility Flame DashRise, SpectreAnimate Guardian

Meat Shield Support 4-Link Auras Generosity Support

Wrath

Zealotry

Convocation 4-Link Utility Minion Raise ZombieSummon Carrion Golem

Ruthless Support

Feeding Frenzy Support

Ascendancy Nodes

For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Mindless Aggression

Unnatural Strength

Mistress of Sacrifice

Plaguebringer

Bandits

You’ll need to kill all three of the bandits for this build.

Pantheon

You need to be upgraded to Brine Major God to avoid being frozen once you have upgraded this pantheon. You need to pick Shakari Minor God to mitigate Chaos damage.

Play Style

You need to summon Absolution Sentinels by either hitting a rare/unique enemy or having a normal or magic enemy die either to or right after being hit by Absolution.

Essence Drain Trickster

Character Class : Shadow

: Shadow Ascendancy : Trickster

Essence Drain is one of the popular skills. Essence Drain is one of the famous builds. This build can be used at any point of the game, either early game or late game. The cost to build this is way cheaper.

Pros: Cheap

High damage

Fast map clear

High single target damage Cons: Difficult to acquire some items

Play Style

You need a Contagion spell for this build. You need to combine Essence Drain with Contagion to have high damage output. Start by casting Contagion to enemy and Essence Drain followed by it. To do this, you need to be able to press two buttons at once.

However, against bosses, just Essence Drain is enough. Just Essence Drain is enough, but if combined with Blight it will deal more damage and finish the bosses quickly. Blight will help you to dodge bosses’ attacks which will help you to remain alive for a long time in battle.

Recommended Equipment

Head: Hubris Circlet with life – Chaos Res – Spell Suppression and as much energy shield as available.

Hubris Circlet with life – Chaos Res – Spell Suppression and as much energy shield as available. Amulet: Turquoise Amulet with life – +1 chaos skill and maximum energy shield.

Turquoise Amulet with life – +1 chaos skill and maximum energy shield. Chest: Sadist Garb with Evasion/ES – Aliment Avoidance and Life/Life as an extra maximum energy shield.

Sadist Garb with Evasion/ES – Aliment Avoidance and Life/Life as an extra maximum energy shield. Gloves: Murder Mitts with Dexterity, Life, Spell Suppression, and Chaos Res

Murder Mitts with Dexterity, Life, Spell Suppression, and Chaos Res Boots: Atziri’s Step

Atziri’s Step Belt: Leather Belt with a lot of life and resistance.

Leather Belt with a lot of life and resistance. Rings: Rare rings with Life – Resistance and Mana Regeneration

Rare rings with Life – Resistance and Mana Regeneration Weapon: Rare Wand with Chaos DoT multi – +1 Spell Skill – Spell Damage – Damage over Time Multi

Rare Wand with Chaos DoT multi – +1 Spell Skill – Spell Damage – Damage over Time Multi Shield: Rare Titanium Spirit Shield with Life – Spell Block and ES recovery when you block

Gem Links

Essence Drain – Main Link (6- Link) Essence Drain (level 21)

Awakened Controlled Destruction Support

Efficacy Support

Awakened Swift Affliction Support

Awakened Void Manipulation Support

Empower Support Vaal Blight Vaal Blight

Infused Channeling Support

Efficacy Support

Awakened Swift Affliction Support Contagion Contagion

Arcane Surge Support (Level 8)

Awakened Increased Area of Effect Support (Level 4)

Intensify Support Wither Totem Wither

Spell Totem Support

Multiple Totem Support

Faster Casting Support Mobility Flame Dash

Arcane Surge Support (Level 6)

Despair Auras Malevolence

Grace

Defiance Banner

Ascendancy

For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Patient Reaper

Escape Artist

Prolonged Pain

Swift Killer

Bandits

Kill all three of the bandits for this build too.

Pantheons

Choose Soul of Lunaris for Major God and Soul of Yugul for Minor God for this build.

Cyclone Slayer

Character Class : Duelist

: Duelist Ascendancy : Slayer

This build focuses on the skill of Cyclone. This build is good for the early game as well as the end game. Cyclone is used to deal a high amount of damage. With this build, we are focusing on a high critical rate. So this build will be able to deal a high amount of damage and melt enemies’ health bar. This build also focuses on high defense so your character can sustain boss damage.

Pros: High damage potential

High-speed clear

Good for end game

High defense Cons: Difficult to play in the beginning

Expensive build

Play Style

You want to use Cyclone skill almost most of the time to clear the stage or to fight bosses. While using Cyclone your character spins and attacks targets quickly. So we are modifying our build to deal with a high critical damage which will result in dealing high damage. Your character can also move when Cyclone is active. Mostly, you deal your physical damage through Cyclone. So, early on, it is easier to build character.

Recommended Equipment

Head: Devoto’s Devotion

Amulet: Daresso’s Salute

Chest: Kaom’s Heart

Gloves: Atziri’s Acuity

Boots: Use any rare boots available.

Belt: Rare Stygian Vise

Rings: Use any rare Ring available

Weapon: Rare Exquisite Blade

Leveling

For the early game, you need Sunder. But Sunder is only available when you reach level 12. Until then, use Ground Slam, and whenever Sunder is available switch to it. For a brief, your Sunder links should look like this (at least for early levels)

Sunder

Melee Physical Damage Support

Onslaught Support

Multistrike Support

Maim Support

Ruthless Support

You can use anything until you find these gems. Since they are found early on it won’t be a problem. As for the Cyclone, you don’t want to use it right away. Cyclone is a weak skill in the early phase so you need to build your items first in a proper way to use it.

Gem Links

Cyclone 6-Link Cyclone

Awakened Brutality Support

Infused Channeling Support

Awakened Melee Physical Damage Support

Impale Support

Damage on Full Life Support Leap Slam 4-Link Leap Slam

Faster Attacks Support

Endurance Charge on Melee Stun Support or Precision

Vaal Haste or Vaal Grace Auras 4-Link Pride

Herald of Purity

Enlighten Support (Level 3/4)

Maim Support or Phase Run Cast When Damage Taken Support 4-Link Cast When Damage Taken Support (Level 2)

Molten Shell (Level 11) or Immortal Call (Level 4)

Blood Rage (Level 20)

Dread Banner (Level 20) or War Banner (Level 20)

Ascendancy

For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Brutal Fervour

Bane of Legends

Headsman

Overwhelm or Impact

Bandits

For this build, you need to help the bandit Lord Alira.

Pantheons

You can choose either Soul of Solaris or Soul of Lunaris for Major god. Soul of Solaris is mainly for defense, and Soul of Lunaris is for more movement speed which will help in fast clears. For Minor gods, either Soul of Gruthkul or Soul of Yugul.

Bleed Bow Gladiator

Character Class : Duelist

: Duelist Ascendancy : Gladiator

Bleed Bow Gladiator is one of the high damage output builds. It can be used at any stage of the game from early on to the end game. Most of all of the damage comes from the bleed effect. Gladiator is very useful to deal high damage and also has high defense. It can deal high single target damage as well as fast clear too.

Pros: High damage

High defense

Can be used at any level Cons: Weak to enemies with physical reflect

End game gears are specific

Play Style

You will need a bow with as high damage as possible for this build. Puncture and Rain of Arrows can be used to apply lethal bleeds.

Recommended Equipment

Head: Rare Evasion Helmet or Assailum – Life/Resistance/Intelligence

Rare Evasion Helmet or Assailum – Life/Resistance/Intelligence Amulet: Any Rare Amulet with Life/Physical Damage/DoT Multiplier

Any Rare Amulet with Life/Physical Damage/DoT Multiplier Chest: Rare Assassin’s Garb – Life/Resistances/Evasion

Rare Assassin’s Garb – Life/Resistances/Evasion Gloves: Rare Slink Gloves – Life/Resistances

Rare Slink Gloves – Life/Resistances Boots: Rare Boots with Life/Movement Speed/Resistances

Rare Boots with Life/Movement Speed/Resistances Belt: Ryslatha’s Coil

Ryslatha’s Coil Rings: Rare Steel Rings

Rare Steel Rings Weapon: Rare Bleed Bow

Leveling

At level 1 your links should look like this:

Split Arrow

Chance to Bleed Support

Once you reach level 4 pickup Dash for mobility.

At level 8 your links should look like this:

Split Arrow

Chance to Bleed Support

Pierce Support

Onslaught Support

You also need to have Puncture for single targets. Links for Puncture should look like this:

Puncture

Chance to Bleed Support

Maim Support

Add Blink Arrow for additional mobility when you reach level 10. Add Flesh and Stone and Ensnaring Arrow at level 16. At level 18, your Split arrow link should look like this:

Split Arrow

Chance to Bleed Support

Pierce Support

Vicious Projectile Support

Deadly Ailments Support

Onslaught Support

At level 18 your Puncture link should look like this:

Puncture

Chance to Bleed Support

Vicious Projectile Support

Deadly Ailments Support

Maim Support

Gem Link

Your final build gem links should look like this:

Puncture 6-Link Puncture

Chance to Bleed Support

Awakened Brutality Support

Vicious Projectile Support

Awakened Deadly Ailments Support

Awakened Unbound Ailments Support Vaal Rain of Arrows 6-Links Vaal Rain of ArrowsChance to Bleed Support

Awakened Brutality Support

Awakened Deadly Ailments Support

Maim Support

Awakened Vicious Projectile Support Ensnaring Arrow 4-Link Ensnaring Arrow

Greater Multiple Projectiles Support

Ballista Totem Support

Maim Support Auras 4-Link Pride

War Banner

Flesh and Stone

Enlighten Support Mobility/Utility 4-Link Blood Rage

FrenzySteel Skin

Blink Arrow

Ascendancy

For this build, choose these ascendancies nodes for this build listed in order of importance.

Blood in the Eyes

Gratuitous Violence

Arena Challenger

Outmatch and Outlast

Bandits

Kill all three of the bandits for this build.

Pantheons

For major God, choose either Soul of Lunaris or Soul of Solaris. For minor God choose either Soul of Gruthkul or Soul of Rakesh.

These are some of the builds you can try if you are starting the game. You can check all of these builds and choose the best one for yourself.