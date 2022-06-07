In a point-and-click adventure game, you can advance the plot with a single click or tap. It is important to be aware of the situation and environment and to find ways to move through the plots in this genre of the game. This gives us a vivid storytelling experience and a complex puzzle-solving experience.

Unlike other games, there is no enthralling graphics design, no complex movements but beautiful story-driven games with complex character study and a lot of puzzle-solving. With the proper narration and storytelling, this gameplay genre is one of the most captivating and exciting genres to get into.

I have listed down the most exciting and enchanting Point and Click Adventure games to play.

Best Point and Click Adventure Games

The point-and-click adventure games cannot withstand without completing storytelling and amazing character. The story is the backbone of this genre. Keeping this in mind, I have hand pick the best games that this genre could offer. I’m sure you will have a wonderful time playing these.

Twelve Minutes

A Hitchcockian time-loop mystery of a couple enclosed in their apartment must find a way out of the time loop. The premise of this game is so enthralling and claustrophobic, and the top-down approach to the game makes compliments the environment so well.

The story comes into motion when our main protagonist comes to his wife, who is waiting in her apartment with the dessert she made for him. But their fun time was totally ruined when a policeman showed up at their door. The police tell them something and attack them. Then the time loop element starts to kick in.

I don’t want to spoil the story, so you will have a fun, mysterious time playing this wonderful game. The voice acting is good, and I will leave it up to guess who they are. They are big-name Hollywood stars. So, just enjoy this amazing game.

Batman: The Telltale Series

The constant pressure of being the Batman looms in our heads while playing this masterfully crafted game. From little handshakes to heavy action is the responsibility vested in the hand of the players. Furthermore, you have to convince the world that Batman and Bruce Wayne is completely different human being.

This batman game quickly deep dive into the intricate world of Gotham. The never-ending story of crime, politics, and corruption is the core of Batman: The Telltale Series episode one. Moreover, the storytelling and the character motivation and details are so well developed that they will give an immersive gaming experience for you.

Anyone who has previously played the Point and Click Adventure will love this game. With the detective stories, the action-heavy plot, and The batman story, this is a game I highly suggest.

Machinarium

Machinarium has a great story with fine writing and a compelling narrative. The minimalistic design, the interesting puzzles, and the beautiful woven story will keep you in awe for your entire playing time.

In the city of Machinarium, you venture as a robot named Josef, who has taken responsibility for saving the clock tower. In doing so, he has to solve various puzzles have to interact with various objects with thought bubbles and gestures. Furthermore, in this heroic journey, you must reunite his long-lost girlfriend amidst the chaos and terrorist attacks.

Unlike other Point and Click games, there is no gentle learning curve in this game. The puzzle is difficult from the beginning of the game. So, your patience and puzzle-solving skills are the most essential to finishing this game.

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered is hands down the best adventure game of all time. In addition to a tale of Land of the Dead, quirky humor, dark and eerie jazz music, and quirky humor, what more could a player ask for? In this game, you’ll play the complete point-and-click game ever created.

Grim Fandango is a heavy character game consisting of the weirdest, funniest and idiosyncratic characters in any game or movie. And that exactly compliments the gameplay and story of the game.

We journey with the walking skeleton in a suit named Manny to save the people’s souls. The plot gets weirder and funnier as the journey starts; we meet mobsters, monsters, revolutionaries, and underwater slave trades. And you may think, how can it gets weirder than this, but the fun has not even started. So, do play this game and have a fun time.

Myst

Myst is one of the most influential games in the history of gaming. Its innovative storytelling, the landscape, amazing atmosphere, and the inclusion of a Co-op feature made this game an instant class among the players.

A nameless protagonist gets trapped on the terrifying islands when he reads the mysterious and strange book. You have to journey with this nameless boy to find the island’s history, about the people who inhabited this island. Furthermore, You need to crack the elaborate and difficult puzzles to get the answers.

You will have a fun time cracking the puzzles and getting to know the island’s secrets.

Full Throttle

Full Throttle is one of the best point-and-click adventures produced by LucasArts. You get to go on a motorcycle ride with Ben in his quest for vengeance and salvation.

In Full Throttle’s vast world, there is no single, solid environment, but a series of them, all interconnected in both obvious and mysterious ways. A young man emerges from the wreckage of a bar on the outskirts of Dirt Town and embarks on a violent and bloody road trip across America.

With some great music, clever writing, and esoteric puzzles, this game becomes a must-play game for all the players who play Point and Click Adventure Games.

Blade Runner

From the world of the original Blade Runner movies comes a point-and-click adventure game that is a faithful adaptation of the film.

In the dystopian future of the year 2019, the artificial human being called Replicas are used for off-world slave labor. Here, some of the Replicants rebel and cause various concerns in the city, so the missionary called Blade runner are supposed to hunt them down. You play as a Blade Runner named Rick Deckard. The Replicants in the city must be hunted down and killed. Also, you must discover the Replicants’ secret.

This game is very forgiving because you don’t need to try the puzzle in a specific way. You have to be wary of the situation and be careful with the dialogue. Then, you will be able to solve the puzzle.

Monkey Island 2: Lechuck’s Revenge

From the LucasArts, Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge is a masterpiece in the genre of point-and-click adventure games. We see LeChuck return as a zombie pirate in this rendition of the game.

Guybrush Threepwood’s adventures continue in the vastness of Monkey island. Now, He is on a quest searching for the treasure of Big Whoop. The plot does not smooth sail on the monkey island, so, through various events, one character from the previous game debuted as a Zombie.

The game is fun, and the puzzles are challenging. You need to invest your time in understanding the game and finding the solution. And despite being a very old game, it still holds up as one of the best point-and-click adventure games.

The Wolf Among Us

From the DC comics comes one of the most exciting adventures game where a rugged sheriff is responsible for solving the murder in the town of Fable. Big Bad Wolf is a folklore hero who comes from various stories like Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs, and Peter and the Wolf.

This game is a horrifying and dark tale straight out of the comics. It depicts the world of the fable, the life of the fable, and course, how our protagonist navigates through it. And it brings actual detective work where there is a cat and mouse chase, the investigation that is abrupted by the various factor.

If you are a comics fan and want to solve the intricate crimes, you must play The wolf among us.

Tales From the Borderlands

The whimsical and comic tale of a regular bloke and a con artist in the ruthless town of Pandora is a fun and exciting game to play. The game sets into motion when an office worker is fired from the job and decides to take revenge on his boss.

When his path crosses with twin sister con artist, the story becomes more complex and exciting. You have to juggle between the two characters as they tell the stories of their adventures. And you have to solve the puzzles and find a way to get out of the tiring and frustrating situation.

Furthermore, the conversation choices and the split-second decisions keep you on the edge of the game. And the stylish and cinematic introduction of each character is fun to watch.

Life is Strange

Life is strange is a story of Max, who moved back to her small town, which she left years ago, but certain circumstances brought her back to her hometown. She came back to take a photography class from an award-winning photographer. But her world turns upside down when she witnesses the murder of her childhood friend Chloe Price.

This incident triggers her ability to rewind times, and she becomes aware of the power inside her. After she saves her friend Chloe, they bond with each other after years and go on the journey to find another lost girl named Rachel.

I’m pretty sure this game will win you over and will give you a big smile after you finish the game.

Kentucky Route Zero

This may be one of the most visually stunning games I have ever played. I have paused for a while to take a gander at the beautiful scenarios and beautiful motion pictures that are too surreal and vivid.

You are completely wrong if you think Kentucky Route Zero is just another point-and-click game; it is more of interactive magical fiction. This game is more of linear storytelling than a puzzle-based point-and-click game. I’m not stating this is not a point-and-click but rather how this excel in the regular gaming genre with stories and magic to bring out one of the best games.

You have to play this game to understand its gravity at its finest. I highly recommend this game to anyone searching for a Point-and-click adventure game.

Unavowed

Set in New York, Our protagonist is controlled by a demon. Your character has been killing people around the city. Here, you can choose your character, either boy or girl, and you can even choose your occupation.

Now, when you learn about your character, about the wicked things you have done in past years, you will feel shocked. There are two characters, Eli and Mandana will tell you about yourself and keep you in the place called Unavowed.

Furthermore, it is a short but solid point-and-click adventure game. The story is funny, the characters are well-developed, and they provide a wholesome gaming experience.

Kathy Rain

‘Kathy Rain’ is a point-and-click adventure centered around the main character named Kathy Rain as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently deceased grandfather.

To put down her past behind, to bring keep her turmoil silenced, she goes on a journey to find what really happened to her grandfather. As the investigation begins, all the string attached to this very death reveals to Kathy. So, the story gets complicated and full of mystery.

The mature and bold theme, the excellent design, and the complex puzzles make this game a very thrilling game to play.

Sam and Max Hit the Road

From the production house, LucasArts comes the point-and-click adventure buddy comedy game starring Sam and Max. Max is a gigantic cop wearing a ridiculous hat, and Sam is a tiny mischievous rabbit.

It is so weird and alluring to see a bunch of animals doing human things. They are investigating officer buddy, who talks a lot and quarrels about small things. It’s the story about the disappearance of a bigfoot named Bruno.

You must tie the loose ends and find the truth behind Bruno’s disappearance.