Packing up for a LAN party or a gaming event can be quite a challenge if you don’t own a Portable PC Case. With this understanding, we went out to find the best Computer Case with handle for LAN parties.

If you’ve never had to show off your gaming equipment outside your house then you seriously need to attend a LAN party. For such events, a computer/gaming rig can be difficult to move around because they’re usually bulky and rarely come with carry handles. That’s why a perfect case for a LAN party should at least have a handle, be compact, and come as lightweight as possible.

With portability as the ultimate spec we looked out for, here are the best computer cases with handle in 2020.

Best Computer Cases With Handle

Best Portable PC Cases With Handle Design Model Weight Most Portable PC Case Silverstone ML08zB-H 9.48 lbs Check Price Portable Computer Case With Handle BitFenix Prodigy M 16 lbs Check Price Mini ITX Case With Handle Lian Li TU150WX 11.7 lbs Check Price Best Portable ATX Case Panzer Max Ultimate 8.82 lbs Check Price Micro-ATX Case With Handle Cooler Master Q300P 13.2 lbs Check Price Best PC Cases With Handle IN WIN D-Frame 49.5 lbs Check Price Portable Modular Computer Case MasterCase MC500Mt 37.55 lbs Check Price Portable Desktop Gaming Case ASUS TUF Gaming GT501 26.2 lbs Check Price

If you want to quickly look at each of these in more detail, here’s a summary:

Most Portable PC Case – Silverstone ML08zB-H

The last case we’ll take a look at is the Silverstone ML08B-H. This micro atx case is about the same shape and size as a briefcase. The case is designed to stand vertically and has feet at the bottom to keep it well balanced. A large handle at the top of the case makes it incredibly easy to take this computer with you on the go.

Due to the case’s extremely thin profile, it can only accommodate a slim power supply and a single dual slot expansion card, which your graphics card takes up. There are large vents at the top and bottom of the case for efficient airflow making the case cool despite its cramped interior.

The front of the case has a removable cover that protects the I/O which includes the standard 2 USB 3.0 ports as well as standard headphone and microphone jacks. If you want an incredibly portable case but don’t require tons of PCI-E slots or water cooling, then this case might be for you.

Pros: Arguably the most compact and portable case on our list

Lightweight design

Strong handle and feet Cons: Less than ideal cooling

Can only fit slim graphics cards, power supplies, and one 3.5″ drive

Only compatible with mITX boards

Bottom Line Very good case for someone who needs to take their case on the go

Not ideal for someone who needs an ultra high-performance PC

Unique briefcase form factor

Portable Computer Case With Handle – BitFenix Prodigy M

The original Prodigy case from Bitfenix was designed to accommodate a mITX motherboard. While this design was popular in its own right, many people thought it was unnecessarily large for a micro atx case, so with the Prodigy M refresh of the design, BitFenix decided to design the case for the beefier mATX motherboard.

This expanded the PCI-E slots on the case from only one to four and also improved the overall compatibility of the case as a whole. One the front of the case is a drive bay for a cd reader or other accessories, while the power button and I/O are placed on the side of the case. As for I/O, the case includes 2 USB 3.0 ports as well as a standard headphone and microphone jack.

The case is incredibly compact which makes it easy to transport, and features two handles on the top made from BitFenix’s Fiver Flex plastic that gives the handles a soft feel. Its compact size is partly in thanks to an abnormal layout with the power supply being mounted at the front of the case and exhausting out the bottom. Despite this odd layout, the case does offer decent cooling with space for a 240mm radiator on the top of the case. There is also a spot for either a 120mm or 140mm fan in the back and just enough room for a full-size graphics card.

Pros: Handles are made from a soft feel rubber making them easy to grip

Two handles offer better control than one

Available in lots of cool colors Cons: Less than ideal airflow

Cannot fit full-size size graphics cards

Only has room for up to two expansion cards

Bottom Line Good for those looking for a simple case

Can accept a wide range of radiators, but the airflow is not great

Comes in a ton of colors so you can make it look your own

Mini ITX Case With Handle – Lian Li TU150WX

Lian Li is one of the popular manufacturers, and their TU100 and TU200 were heavy-hitters on the bulky briefcase PC cases. Now they’ve put out the TU150 which, we daresay, executes the handle in the best possible way. It takes all the modern trends of brushed aluminum and tempered glass into a portable frame. And at a price of about $110, it is a product to consider when building a portable gaming PC.

The best thing about this case is that it makes a few compromises. It takes what’s good from a premium mid-tower and makes it portable. The design is sleek, and the aluminum keeps it from looking utilitarian. Lian Li has made this chassis very airflow-friendly. Even large CPU air coolers will fit, with the 165 mm clearance. Bumping up the front fan mount to allow for 140 mm fans would have been even better.

The negatives about this case revolve around its lack of SFF in its DNA. It is a small form factor case but yet manages to waste plenty of space here and there. Some SFF purists find it an insult for that matter. The liquid cooling support is also not the best, but this case was designed for air cooling, so we can forgive Lian Li on that front. Other minor issues include lack of bottom dust filter and wobbly power/reset buttons.

Pros: Great build quality

Airflow-focused

Excellent mobility Cons: Plenty of wasted space

PSU location is doubtful

Bottom Line:

Tiny grievances aside, the Lian Li TU150 is an excellent portable case meant for air-cooled gaming rigs. The handle is the best part of this chassis.

Best Portable ATX Case – Panzer Max Ultimate

As you read this review, a LAN party is about to go down somewhere, one is probably happening right now. Usually, gamers don’t mind showing up for a meet with a Full-Tower PC Case, especially when it’s a beautiful one. But the challenge is carrying such bulky unit around. That problem was adequately solved with the Cougar Panzer Max Ultimate.

Cougar isn’t the most popular PC Case manufacturer, but they certainly have one super case we couldn’t wait to lay our hands-on. Now let’s show what this case has to offer.

The Panzer Max Ultimate comes in a jet black skin, looking all sturdy and sharp. The first thing that meets the eye when you unbox it is the two 3.5kg carry handles attached to the top of the case – that was what actually attracted us.

Looking closer, we see the case transparent glass window. That should be handy for the enthusiast that loves to show off. But not really ideal for a case that’s meant to be carried around.

The front panel is fully meshed, with a dust filter just behind it. You can mount two 120mm fans or 140mm fans on this case or fit two hefty 360mm radiators. In the compartments, there’s a perforated opening for external water-cooling hoses [you must break them open before use].

This case has two USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports. There’s a power button, a microphone/audio jack and a switch for the fan controller.

You can install a power supply unit at the bottom of the case. On the side of the case, there’s a hanger/hook for headphones.

In terms of expansion slots, the Panzer Max Ultimate has eight. It supports Extended-ATX motherboards and all the other smaller form factors. It can also house long GPUs.

Pros: Superb design

Spacious and lots of expansion slots

Impressive cooling performance

Supports two massive radiators Cons: Noisy

Uncompetitive price

Bottom Line Massive and beautiful Full-Tower case with Carry Handle

Supports long graphics card and all types of motherboards

Features good water-cooling and airflow

Has air filter for the power supply

Lots of space and 8 expansion slots

Micro-ATX Case With Handle – IN WIN D-Frame

InWin is never afraid to vary their designs greatly. Their followup to the X-Frame and H-Frame, both of which were successes, is the D-Frame. Inspired by the structure of premium motorcycles, this PC case is a showstopper. This is a huge chassis, dwarfing even full-tower ATX cases. It does have a mini version, however.

The D-Frame is a bold and risky product. You have to assemble it yourself. It has an exorbitant price. It ships in limited quantities. But a brave customer will find this a worthwhile challenge to own. And what better way to get familiar with your case than assemble it yourself. The build is extraordinary as well, with the pictures not really doing justice to how robust and flexible this case is. The new refresh, 2.0 also brings with it USB Gen 1 Type C, which is nice. You also get a SIII-1065W power supply with it, designed specifically with this chassis.

Going for an open air case is a risky choice, though. Understand that airflow is superior to any closed cases, but dust accumulation is insane. While it is mean to be lugged around and shown off in LAN parties, it is quite a heavy case. When accounting for the all the large components it has space for, carrying your rig around may become a two-man job. Despite the sheer size, only 4 drive bays are present, which is a letdown.

Pros: Unmatched build quality and structure

Handle built into frame and versatile positioning

Aesthetics that set it apart from most PC cases Cons: Really expensive

An unforgiving product

Bottom Line:

If you don’t want your PC case to be simply a box, and want to turn custom PC building into an artform, take a look at the InWin D-Frame 2.0. This case will not let you down if you can afford it, although it might be difficult to lift it up.

Best PC Cases With Handle – MasterCase MC500Mt

Next on our list is an ATX case with a handle from Cooler Master. The mid-tower form factor is preferred by most PC builders as it offers a balance of space and portability. The interior is not overly cramped like some smaller form factors can be, but at the same time the case is not enormous like some full towers can be.

This case features an extremely sleek looking front panel with tempered glass windows on both sides to give everyone around a great view of your hardware. The glass panels are held on with a special drop resistant brackets to give you extra assurance during transportation that the glass is securely in place and won’t be sliding or moving anywhere, even in the worst case scenario.

In addition to the top handle for easy carrying, the case also boasts a built-in graphics card holder that supports the weight of your graphics card. This prevents the card from putting stress on the PCI-E slot it’s in or even falling out of the slot which can happen when the computer is being carried.

The MC500Mt also utilizes Cooler Master’s FreeForm modular system that makes swapping out and customizing the panels on the outside of the case a breeze. Finally, this case also has the impressive front I/O that includes one USB 3.1 type-C, three USB 3.0 ports, and buttons to control both fan speed and the RGB inside the case.

Pros: Can accommodate full-size ATX and even some eATX motherboards

Modular design allows for maximum customizability

Top of the line front I/O

Tons of drive bays (up to ten 2.5″ drives or eight 3.5″ drives) Cons: Pretty large for a portable machine

Requires a special connector on the motherboard to run the I/O

Slightly on the heavy side

Bottom Line Not the most portable option on our list

Very aesthetically pleasing case with good airflow

Capable of having most motherboard mounted in it along with tons of drives and expansion cards

Portable Modular Computer Case – Cooler Master Q300P

Cooler Master brought out two sibling cases a while back, priced at the budget segment. The Q300P is basically the cheaper Q300L with removable handles and acrylic paneling at the top and front. This handle design is innovative, also serving as case feet. At a price of around $85 and a duo of RGB fans plus a rear fan included, this takes our pick for the portable budget spot.

The Q300P is a larger chassis from our previous two picks, but you can still haul it around without much difficulty. From a distance, the design looks cool and trendy. But up close, you’ll realize the panels are not actually glass. The build process is quite easy, and the rear compartment leaves plenty of space to stuff cables. Aside from the fans, an RGB controller is included. But Cooler Master forgot to include instructions on how to use it. The I/O panel is interesting, as it has six locations it can be installed at.

Okay, now the bad stuff. The design, being plastic, is as icky from up close as you’d expect. The airflow is similar, and the fans up front especially fail to get much air circulation. The modular I/O panel is also more of a gimmick, and cable management is not made particularly easy.

Pros: Excellent price

Innovative handle and I/O panel

RGB fans and controller included Cons: Acrylic panels are iffy

No PSU shroud

Bad airflow

Bottom Line:

There is no better deal for the price and what’s included in the package than the Cooler Master Q300P. You’ll have to sacrifice airflow and quality materials, though.

Portable Desktop Gaming Case – ASUS TUF Gaming GT501

If these tiny cases are just not doing it for you, take a look at the GT501. ASUS TUF Gaming is a series of rugged, military-looking products built with the same robustness. Compared to the rest of our lineup, this is a massive mid-tower. At a price of around $170, it is also the priciest. But its feature set seeks to justify the price tag.

When going to LAN parties, this case will fulfill your every need. It looks terrific and is representative of the TUF branding. It has plenty of RGB at the front, and fan/radiator support is ample. You can fit ATX motherboards with ease, and installing other parts is a breeze. The build quality is excellent, and so is the airflow. All in all, this case is worthy of holding together a fully specced-out build.

There aren’t that many downsides to this case, except the price. One thing to consider is that at more than ten kilograms, this chassis not lightweight. Carrying it short distances is definitely possible, but don’t think it compares to the rest of our list and tiny mITX PCs. It does not.

Pros: RGB fans and rugged aesthetic

Tough build quality

Great layout and exterior Cons: Steep price

Huge size may hinder portability

Bottom Line:

If you’re willing to reconsider what portability means, the TUF Gaming GT501 delivers on all fronts.

Before You Buy PC Case with a Handle What to Look for

Before diving in, let us first consider why you would want a handle in the first place. And what being portable really means, and how it impacts other aspects of a case. We’ll consider the form factor, cooling, and other things to look out for.

Form Factor

When choosing a case, motherboard compatibility is at the forefront of specifications. What form factor should you use for portability?

If you have the money for it, mini-ITX is the obvious recommendation. It populates most small form factor (SFF) custom PCs. This market segment revolves around making the most out of small dimensions and lightweight. The downside, compared to larger form factors, is mostly the number of peripherals you can connect. And of course, the price. You’re often paying a premium for the small well-engineered PCBs and cards that support the mITX standard.

micro-ATX is another trendy recommendation. Like mITX, it used to be pricier than ATX. But recently, a budget market has sprung up around the specification. Now you can find plenty of cheap mATX motherboards and mini-towers to go with it. It is a sort of compromise between compactness and raw power. But there are some heavy-hitting mATX mobos, like the ASRock Steel Legend.

You rarely want to go ATX for portable PCs, because your whole build is going to be enlarged. E-ATX is even bigger and bulkier than ATX. However, some consumers will still favor the ATX standard due to the wide variety of options available. If you know what you’re doing, and make smart choices regarding the rest of your rig, you can still have a portable ATX system.

There are other form factors like DTX, mDTX, etc. that suit small builds, but you’ll be looking at a limited market. We recommend you stick with mITX or mATX unless you’re an expert.

Cooling

Keeping your components well under throttling temps is crucial to have excellent performance. Trying to carry around your PC does make some things interesting in this department.

In general, you want to go for air-cooled builds. Not because it gives better performance for the price (it does). Your heat sinks and fans will be relatively undamaged even after much shocks and vibration. This means you want to optimize for airflow and look for plenty of fan mounts. There is a problem, however. SFF PCs don’t have the space for installing many fans, so you want to look for well-engineered frames that squeeze in as many mounts as possible. In this regard, the design of the chassis for airflow becomes even more critical.

Liquid-cooled builds are undoubtedly possible, but inadvisable. You can try installing AIOs, and if you are very careful, then most likely, nothing terrible will happen. But if you are frequently moving, and the conditions are rough, your pipes or pumps may get damaged. Leaks are messy and dangerous. And don’t even think about installing custom loops, unless you are a pro eSports player whose rig receives the VIP treatment.

Build and Handling

The quality of materials and the frame structure of a PC case always matters. But if you’re moving your rig around, it matters even more. While you may get away with something like the InWin Alice for a stationary setup, you better not use that case for a portable PC.

But heavily-built cases are not exactly portable, either. So you want a decent balance between robustness and lightness. Look at the materials and the net weight of the case. Especially for mITX cases, the weight should be minimal. The same goes for the volume. The exact shape of the chassis may be important as well. For instance, the Skyreach 4 mini fits into a backpack with ease. Although it fails to make our list due to availability issues and the distinct lack of a handle.

Regarding the handle, pay special attention to this part of the chassis. A plastic handle can work, but it needs to be thick and well-positioned. Handles from metal and other materials are usually better. If the handle is built into the frame itself, that’s the best kind you can find. As your build gets heavier, this section may become more prone to mechanical failure. You don’t want to drop and damage your rig, right?

What about handle mods?

Ahh, handle mods. At first glance, the DIY solution sounds excellent for portability. Choose whatever case strikes your fancy, then just install a grip later!

Unfortunately, there are many problems. We’re not saying DIY is always wrong. Building a custom PC is a do-it-yourself scenario. But, aftermarket fitting into a frame will never be as durable as something the manufacturer put in. If you weld and drill into the chassis, it may threaten the whole structure. Or make it look hideous. So often, you’re stuck between attaching a weak handle or ruining the looks of your case.

If you can live without a handle at all, that might be preferable to modding a handle into a case. For most of you, only looking to build a portable PC, buying a case with a handle is the better choice.

FAQ

What is the best motherboard form factor for an on the go PC?

mITX will offer the greatest portability but will limit the kind of hardware you can use in the computer. ATX will be able to run the latest and greatest hardware but will be larger than other options. So the answer depends on whether you prioritize performance or portability.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a case to take with you to LAN parties or on the go, then there are a number of cases available that feature a handle to help you travel easier. If you need tons of cooling and maximum durability, then the D-Frame Mini might be ideal for you. Its motorcycle steel design and shock absorbing feet offer maximum protection for your hardware.

If you think you need a full-size tower on the other hand, with ample expansion slots and tons of PCI-E lanes then the MasterCase MC500Mt might be a better choice. Its mid-tower profile can accommodate a wide variety of different boards. In addition, it boasts a unique modular design that offers tons of customizability.

Finally, if you’re looking for maximum portability then our recommendation is the Silverstone ML08B-H. It has a similar profile to a briefcase with a slim body and a large handle at the top. The only drawback is that its mITX motherboard can only accommodate a single expansion card.

No matter which one of the cases on our list you decide to get we are positive it will offer more portability than almost any of the other cases out there. As always, we love hearing from you guys, so if you’ve got questions or have bought one of these cases yourself, let us hear about it in the comments below.