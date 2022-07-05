12 Best Post-Apocalyptic Games You Wouldn’t Want to Miss

People are always intrigued by post-apocalyptic scenarios. There is always a sense of what will happen when an apocalypse occurs. Various games have tackled these what-if conditions very well and given us wholesome entertainment. You can virtually experience these post-apocalyptic events in these games, which are very fun and immersive.

These games really take you into a world full of chaos, zombies, nuclear war, and monsters. As a player, you must navigate to survive the world. Moreover, these games are full of hard-core actions, sheath, captivating plots, and a dangerous world.

In this article, I have listed the best post-apocalyptic games you can play anytime.

Best Post-apocalyptic Games

The post-apocalyptic games are very immersive and offer you the best gaming experience. These games really create a dangerous world, and you must navigate to survive. The premise of these games is very appealing and keeps you hooked till the end of the game.

Metro Exodus

Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Release Date: February 2019

February 2019 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Linux, macOS

Surprisingly this game gives you time and confidence to play amidst the chaos and imbalance in the world. Metro Exodus is a very slow-paced, story-driven action game with a haunting sound design and a fascinating world full of inhumane creatures and monsters. The game feels claustrophobic sometimes, and sometimes, this game completely feels like an open world.

Set after the event of the first installment of Metro, You play as Artyom, who is on the journey with his wife, other survivors, and a herd of soldiers. They must find a safe shelter to live in and move on with their lives. But there is no smooth sailing journey in a Post-Apocalyptic world as there are various monsters, and humans with greed are looking for any alive being to kill.

The graphics in this game is very appealing and truly depict the post-apocalyptic settings that feel terrifying and realistic. This game features various guns and ammunition that help on the journey.

Mad Max

Developer: Avalanche Studios

Avalanche Studios Release Date: September 2015

September 2015 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Linux, macOS

The mad max films also intrigued me and left me wanting more for the more action set pieces, the post-apocalyptic world full of inhumane characters. So, the Mad max game gave me what I also missed in movies. Now, we all can step in the shoes of Mad max and go into various dangerous and adrenaline-rushing adventures and kill the goons and bosses.

The world of Mad max is full of weird and awesome vehicles. But unfortunately, there is less fuel in this world. So in the search for fuel, the main protagonist of Mad max, named Max Rockatansky, has to go to various lengths to survive in this hostile and unforgiving world. The plot of this game ignites when Max crosses the path with the frantic son of the dictator of Gastown.

The world-building in this game is very nuanced and terrific. You feel hurried and uneasy from the first four hours of the game, as you should in a post-apocalyptic setting. The world is very big and disturbing and exploring the game feels very fun and entertaining.

Death Stranding

Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions Release Date: November 2019

November 2019 Platform: PlayStation 4 Microsoft Windows PlayStation 5

The initial buzz of this game was very big as the actors in the game are all Hollywood A-listers. It delivers one of the most thrilling and terrifying gaming experiences you could ever hope for. The weird and polarizing plot of the game was a breath of fresh air in the Post-Apocalyptic genre of the game. Similarly, the gameplay is very smooth and appealing and keeps you entertained till the end of the game.

Set in the near future, the game takes place amidst the post-apocalyptic premise where the rain multiplies your aging and cause various problem for you. You play as an interesting character who is responsible to takes various essential boxes which may hold answers to what is happening in the world.

This game really shook me to the core with this mysterious and haunting world-building. The sound design really creeps you. The way Death stranding involves you in this chaotic and disturbing world is commendable.

Gears Of War

Developer: Epic Games The Coalition People Can Fly Splash Damage Mediatonic

Epic Games The Coalition People Can Fly Splash Damage Mediatonic Release Date: November 2006

November 2006 Platform: Xbox 360 Microsoft Windows Xbox One iOS Xbox Series X/S

Undoubtedly, this is one of the most beautiful games in this genre. It has very smooth gameplay and stunning visuals. Similarly, the way this game throws you into a world full of action and adventure is too fast and adrenaline-rushing. The gameplay is so amazing because of the sound design. The haunting yet smooth music swelling in the background really pumps you up in this game.

Set in the earth-like world, You play as a soldier who has just recently jailbreak with the help of their friends. You must need to complete various missions and objectives.

You have a plethora of weapons at your disposal to use. There are short-range and long-range weapons that you can use according to the need. You need to engage carefully in the fight and complete your mission.

Fallout 76

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Release Date: November 2018

November 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Fallout is a prequel to the first part of the Fallout series. This game takes place in the future world of America after the unfortunate nuclear bombs. Fallout really takes time to justify its squeal and give you the reasons and the background of the Fallot series.

The game is set in the year 2102 after the nuclear bomb destroyed the world country. But the main protagonist and other vault dwellers are saved, and the games move on with this story. The top-secret vault saves the lives of various people. But now, you must leave the vault and explore the horrific and dangerous wasteland to reclaim it.

The post-apocalyptic world is full of exciting open-world elements and lets you explore the world with your friends. You can Co-op with your friends and work together to complete the various mission in the game.

Dying Light

Developer: Techland

Techland Release Date: January 2015

January 2015 Platform: Linux, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

Dying light is a survival horror game set in a post-apocalyptic world full of zombies and inhumane characters. Dying light takes gaming to the next level and offers you one of the most entertaining and exciting gaming experiences.

The horror elements of the game are realistic and never fail you to give jumpscare at the most unexpected moments. Similarly, the day and night cycles really enhance the game as at night, the zombies become more reactive and aggressive.

Set amidst the world of the zombie post-apocalyptic, You play as a powerful agent named Kyle Crane, who is sent to the world of Harran to retrieve the essential files that may hold the secrets of the sudden outburst of Harran’s virus. Now, you must step in the shoes of a prolific agent and do your mission, roam around the world full of inhumane characters and zombies.

The graphics and the game mechanics in this game are too good to be real. The way this game blends various genres and offers engrossing and interesting stories is amazing.

Dying Light 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Release Date: September 2018

September 2018 Platform: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

This game is a perfect example of how you make the best sequel of the game. This game really enhances the gaming experience by many folds. The graphics and gameplay are very smooth, and I must say this game features one of the best-looking zombies in the game. They really feel horrific and terrifying and give you a scare in various places.

Set after the events of Dying light part one, You will play a soldier who is infected by the new mutant of the virus, and he must find his sister. In a world full of zombies and infected, you must navigate him. The world of Dying Light 2 is very dangerous and thrilling. You can do various parkour and jump through various buildings, killing the zombies.

The graphics in this game is too vivid and detailed. Everything in this game feels smooth and realistic, and you have the freedom to explore anywhere you want.

The Last of Us

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Release Date: June 2013

June 2013 Platform: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows

It is very rare that the post-apocalyptic game has an enduring and emotional journey that really pays off well at the end of the game. The character in the game is very detailed and fleshed out. Similarly, the world feels dangerous and very dark at times. You must be aware of the environment as the infected may jump into the deep forests or the mist.

This game has one of the most honest and enduring connections of characters. Joel, who has lost all of his close family, is roaming here and there, finding the safe for him, and Ellie, who has not found a human connection in a very long time. Both of them team up to venture into the world of The Last of Us because Ellie might know some confidential secret that may hold answers to these events.

The last of us keeps you guessing till the end of the game.

The Last of Us 2

Developer: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog Release Date: June 2020

June 2020 Platform: PlayStation 4

The Last of Us II

The Last of Us 2 is a hard-hitting one. You are again thrown into a world full of zombies and humans that are too cruel and inhumane, but you must fight for your survival. While I was very satisfied with the ending of The Last of Us, I never thought I would want a sequel before this game.

In this game, you play as Ellie and Abby. You switch between the two of them in the game. The plot of this game is very promising and delivers one of the best and most honest stories like its predecessor. The action in this game is too awesome and satisfying. I mean, it’s always fun to kill a bunch of zombies.

The atmosphere of this game is very horrifying and thrilling. The post-apocalyptic world is briefly portrayed, and the way it affects the survivors is sometimes hard to watch. But overall, this is one of the best gaming experiences you can have.

Fallout 4

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Release Date: October 2010

October 2010 Platform: Microsoft Windows PlayStation 3 Xbox 360

The post-apocalyptic world-building of the Fallout series has always baffled me. The world is cruel and full of monsters and inhumane characters and must be worse, but it never fails to lure you into this world. And Fallout 4 is no exception.

This game explores the story of a couple who survived the event of Fallout 3 and now are survivors in vault 111. Now, you must control them and help them find his daughter. It’s up to you now to change the fate of the wasteland and make your own decision to bring the world back. Now the world is in great fear of the malicious robot and half robot-half human. You must fight them and go on various missions.

The enemies of this game are very tough, and they are falt unforgiving. You may encounter them in various places in the game. Furthermore, the world is amazing yet devasted. It feels like there is no hope left in this world.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl

Developer: GSC Game World

GSC Game World Release Date: March 2007

March 2007 Platform: Microsoft Windows

This fictional game is based partly on the events of Chernobyl and is a treat for anyone looking for a thrilling game. This game is horrifying. After the nuclear explosion, there were various mutations in the zone. The plants and animals in the game are now mutated and creating havoc in the area.

The character model and the graphics seem pretty old but still hold up when you play the game. And the nonlinear storytelling really keeps you one the game. Furthermore, the constant threats of mercenaries and hunters loom over while playing the game.

The post-apocalyptic setting creeps you sometimes; the monster-like creatures come at you out of nowhere, so you must be prepared.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Developer: Telltale Games (episodes 1–2) Skybound Games (episodes 3–4)

Telltale Games (episodes 1–2) Skybound Games (episodes 3–4) Release Date: August 2018

August 2018 Platform: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

As the name suggests, this is the final season of the episodic game of the walking dead, and I must say this was an entertaining and fun game. The action in this game is very similar to its predecessor.

This picks up the story after the third season of the game. You play as Clementine, who has now grown with confidence and is ready to take on the various journey in the game. Now, she must protect Arvin and teach him how to survive in this world full of zombies.

The graphics in this game is amazing and smooth. The post-apocalyptic world full of zombies feels alive and vivid.