8 Best Power Supply for Gaming [2021 PSU List]

Without the right PSU installed, your computer is liable to power shortages, poor load times, and component failure. However, with the right power supply, you can push the limits of your PC build, overclocking your processor cores and speeding up load times for a competitive edge in games.

I have analyzed hundreds of power supplies to identify my top picks for the best power supply. My final eight selections aren’t just top-notch products, they also are designed to take your PC to the next level, providing surge power when you need it most.

From high-performance designs to budget power supplies each top pick is an industry leader in its niche.

Read on to learn about my favorite power supplies.

Best Power Supply for Gaming – Overview

Let’s take a deep dive into each PSU selection.

EVGA SuperNOVA P2 – “Best Overall”

A fully modular PSU, the EVGA SuperNOVA delivers 750 watts for gaming PCs. With an energy-efficient design, the SuperNOVA receives an 80 plus Platinum efficiency rating, leading to its ranking as “Best Overall”.

I particularly like the Power On Self Tester which comes free with the PSU. This helps a lot with troubleshooting set-up problems and ensuring that the GPU and CPU are receiving enough wattage to run effectively.

Key Features Weight – 6 LBS

– 6 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 6.5 × 5.91 × 3.3 inches

– 6.5 × 5.91 × 3.3 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Fully Modular

In addition, the 10-year warranty is a nice addition and seal of quality. This is especially useful if you plan on using the included ECO mode feature. Operating in ECO mode can cause some problems for the SuperNOVA like overheating and power shutdowns, especially if you are overclocking your CPU or are trying GPU-intensive operations, e.g., running triple-A games at high clock rates.

To keep things cool, the SuperNOVA also has a 140mm case fan with a double ball bearing for quiet operation. Using only Japanese capacitors also improves reliability and PSU lifetime.

Pros: 750W output

80 plus platinum rating

Fully Modular Cabling with (4+4)-pin EPS connectors Cons: Using ECO mode may cause overheating and shutdowns

Bottom Line The EVGA Super NOVA P2 wins the best PSU for overall performance due to its overall performance including its 80 plus Platinum rating, premium manufacturing, and a 10-year warranty.

EVGA 210 GQ – “Best Value for Money”

The EVGA 210 GQ PSU is one of the best power supplies in its class. Providing 750 watts of output with a semi-modular design, this EVGA combines efficiency, power, and cost-effectiveness.

At a lower price point of under $90, I like how this GQ model delivers many of the same top-tier EVGA features, such as an ECO mode, an extended warranty (5 years), a Gold efficiency rating on the 80 plus scale, and semi-modular cabling with EPS connectors.

Key Features Weight – 6.82 LBS

– 6.82 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 6.5 × 5.91 × 3.35 inches

– 6.5 × 5.91 × 3.35 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Semi-Modular

Simply put, the 210 PSU crams in top EVGA features at a more affordable price, leading to its “Best Value for Money” ranking.

This PSU stays cool with a maximum operating temperature of 50°C. I also like the range of safety features available with this model, including:

OVP – over-voltage protection

UVP – under-voltage protection

OCP – over-current protection

OPP – over-power protection

SCP – short-circuit protection

OTP – over-temperature protection

One downside to this model is the 135mm cooling fan. The fluid dynamic bearing and blade design producing a crisp tone which can be heard if you’re not using headphones when playing games. The fan usually stays off at low to medium loads, however.

Pros: Low operating temperature

Numerous safety features

Affordable price Cons: Audible tone from fan

No standard kits for replacement cables

Bottom Line The EVGA 210 GQ PSU is a semi-modular, 750W PSU retailing at under $90 leading to its ranking as the best PSU for value for money.

AresGame AGT1000 – “Best for High Power Draw Builds”

If you are looking for a top-tier PSU to power a high-performance graphics card and CPU, then this AresGame 1000W PSU may be the right choice for you. With a 1000W output and modular cables, this power supply can handle the power draw from intensive triple-A gaming and mining rigs, earning it the “Best for High Power Draw Builds” award. With an 80 plus Gold efficiency rating, this PSU maintains 90% efficiency at typical loads, while supporting VAC input from 100V – 240V.

Key Features Weight – 5.96 LBS

– 5.96 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 5.9 × 5.5 × 3.3 inches

– 5.9 × 5.5 × 3.3 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Fully Modular

In addition, the AresGame PSU provides OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, and OCP. I like the aesthetic of this design with all-black cabling, which comes with PCI-E (6+2)-pin connectors, 12V EPS connectors, and VGA card support.

For improved heat dissipation, the PSU design comes with a honeycomb-structured passive ventilation which works in conjunction with an ultra-quiet, smaller 120mm cooling fan. I like how the AresGame PSU provides 10 modular cables with long 650mm cabling for easy installation.

Pros: Long 650mm cables

1000W output power

VGA card support Cons: Low-Quality cables

Limited warranty

Bottom Line With a 1000W power rating and 80 plus Gold certification, the AresGame AGT1000 wins the best PSU for high power draw builds.

AresGame AGV650 – “Best Budget PSU”

If you are looking for a modest power supply that doesn’t break the bank, then the AresGame AGV650 is a one-stop solution for your power needs. Weighing in at just 3.56 LBS, this budget design can fit inside a compact case without undue thermal penalties.

Key Features Weight – 3.56 LBS

– 3.56 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 5.9 × 5.5 × 3.3 inches

– 5.9 × 5.5 × 3.3 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Non-Modular

I like how the AresGame power supply still maintains top-level design features such as a honeycomb-structured exterior for heat dissipation, VGA card support, and (6+2) PCI-e pin connectors. With an 80 plus Bronze certification and an ultra-quiet 120mm fan, this PSU is hard to beat. Retailing at under $50, this power supply wins “Best Budget PSU For Gaming”.

The 650W is a non-modular design, so there may be extra cabling. However, the all-black cables are a bit shorter than the ones included with the 1000W at just 500mm and standard gaming PCs should use most, if not all, of the provided connectors.

To keep things neat, the PSU comes with 4 cable ties out of the box, a handle for easy portability, and a pin connector tester. I also appreciate how AresGame focuses on safety. In particular, the 650W PSU supports OVP, UVP, OPP, and SCP.

Pros: Affordable

Lightweight

Pin connector tester included Cons: Non-Modular

Bottom Line Retailing at less than $50 with a 650W wattage and excellent heat dissipation, the AresGame AGV650 is my selection for the best PSU for a budget build.

Corsair CX Series 750W – “Best PFC Rate”

The 750W Corsair CX Series looks great in a PC case. With matte-black cable sleeves and a semi-modular design, the CX delivers an uncluttered aesthetic that delivers enough power to support high-performance custom gaming rigs.

Key Features Weight – 6.4 LBS

– 6.4 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 5.9 × 6.3 × 3.4 inches

– 5.9 × 6.3 × 3.4 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Semi-Modular

With an 80 plus Bronze efficiency rating, you’ll get 85% efficiency on the AC to DC power conversion. What stands out is the active power factor conversion rate which can reach an impressive 99%, winning it the “Best PFC Rate” award.

Another great feature is the universal AC input, ranging from 90V-264V, which is perfect for international travel to gaming conferences and competitions.

Pros: Universal power adapter

99% PFC with 80 plus Bronze efficiency rating

Semi-Modular design with all-black fully sleeved cables Cons: Lower quality manufacturing

Less reliable

Bottom Line With a PFC of 99%, the Corsair CQ 750W wins the best PSU for a high PFC rate award making it a great choice for the energy-conscious buyer.

Corsair RM750x – “Best for High-End Rigs”

The Corsair RM750X PSU is a quality design made for high-end rigs. With all-Japanese capacitors rated for 105°C operational temperatures that are industrial grade, the RM750x is built for reliability in high-demand environments, like gaming rigs.

Key Features Weight – 3.65 LBS

– 3.65 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 6.3 × 5.91 × 3.39 inches

– 6.3 × 5.91 × 3.39 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Fully Modular

With an energy efficient build, the RX series PSU earns an 80 plus Gold efficiency rating. Reducing power consumption and heat dissipation. In fact, the low heat dissipation means that the installed fan can remain off during low to medium loads, further reducing power consumption and limiting noise production.

With fully modular cables, you have complete control over how you’d like to set-up your cabling. You can also leave extra cables in the bag for less clutter and better airflow in the case. The cables themselves may be lower quality and inflexible and you may opt to purchase extra cables for more creative builds.

This PSU is lightweight at just 3.65 LBS and has a continuous operating temperature of 50°C.

Pros: High-Quality manufacturing

Lightweight

Fully modular Cons: Inflexible cables

Limited arrangements of cable connectors provided

Bottom Line The Corsair RM750x is designed to meet the needs of high-end rigs with its industry-standard manufacturing and energy efficient design.

GameMAX VP-600-RGB – “Most Colorful Design”

The GameMAX VP-600-RGB PSU combines LED lighting with reliable power generation to add pizzazz to your gaming PC, leading to it winning the “Most Colorful Design” award. Supplying 600 watts of power, the GameMAX is great for entry and mid-range builds.

Key Features Weight – 4.14 LBS

– 4.14 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 5.5 × 5.9 × 3.4 inches

– 5.5 × 5.9 × 3.4 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Semi-Modular

With a (20+4)-pin connector for your motherboard, a 12V rail for your CPU with (4+4)-pin EPS connectors, and two PCI-e (6+2)- pin connectors, you can hook up a standard arrangement of hardware components.

In addition, the PSU comes with 5 SATA connectors and 3 Molex 4-pin connectors for your peripherals. Connector cabling reaches up to 600mm for easy installation and cable management.

The GameMAX PSU holds an 80+ Bronze efficiency rating and weighs in at just 4.14LBS. With an 18-month warranty and options for extended protection, you can buy this product without worrying about defective parts or damage during shipping.

One drawback is that the component parts of the PSU are custom manufactured in China, Accordingly, if you need replacement parts or additional cabling, you’ll need to order them directly from the manufacture’s website.

Pros: 80+ Bronze efficiency rating

Built-in LED lighting effects

Semi-Modular connectors Cons: Replacement connectors only available from the manufacturer in China

Turning off RGB light is cumbersome

Bottom Line The LED display produced by this 600W gaming PSU is a cool addition in any PC case, earning the GameMAX VP-600-RGB is my choice for the best PSU for a colorful build.

ASUS ROG-Strix-750 – “Best Design”

The ASUS Strix PSU strikes an excellent balance between aesthetics, performance, and price, winning it the “Best Design” award. Integrating cutting-edge technology from their graphics cards, the dual-ball bearing fan runs super quiet, thanks to the ultra-small fan hub which allows for extra-long fan blades to fit within a 135mm cooling fan frame with a barrier ring to improve flow directionality and pressure.

Key Features Weight – 6.85 LBS

– 6.85 LBS Dimensions (ATX form factor) – 6.3 × 5.9 × 3.4 inches

– 6.3 × 5.9 × 3.4 inches Color – Black

– Black Cabling – Fully Modular

In addition, integrated heatsinks lower internal temperature, allowing the PSU to use quiet, passive cooling at low loads and reducing the fan RPM required at higher loads.

The cabling is fully modular with in-built capacitors to reduce voltage ripple – voltage fluctuations along power rails outputting current to electrical components in the PC. Using Japanese transistors, the Strix achieves an 80 plus Gold efficiency rating providing energy efficiency and a high PFC across load levels.

With a 10-year warranty and a variety of cables including the (4+4)-pin EPS connectors with a cable bag for extra cables that you don’t need, you’ll have a customizable set-up which is reliable, efficient, and has a long expected lifespan.

Pros: 10-Year warranty

80+ Gold certification

Voltage ripple reduction with embedded capacitors in braided cabling Cons: Mounting issues with the OLED display may cause airflow obstruction

White edition model may be expensive

Bottom Line With high-quality industrial-grade parts, an 80 plus Gold ranking, and integration of numerous cutting-edge technologies, the ASUS Strix wins the “Best Design” award.

Finding Your Best PSU for Gaming

With the plethora of power supply options available online and in stores, you may wonder which power supply is best for your gaming PC. Just as every PC build is unique, so is its power supply requirements.

Operationally, a PSU captures AC power from a wall socket, converts it to DC power, and delivers that power through a variety of cables and connectors to systems in your computer, e.g., the CPU, GPU, and motherboard.

Wattage

All important is ensuring that your PSU can output enough power to meet the power draw of your electronics. Wattage requirements can range from 200 or fewer Watts for legacy systems to more than 1000 Watts for high-end systems.

The average gamer will likely need no more than 600 Watts to power all of their components. However, check with your manufacture or use an online wattage calculator to calculate the power draw of your PC. For example, if you are looking for the best power supply for a RTX 3080 graphics card, then you’ll only want to consider one which is rated at or above 750W.

One common misnomer is that the higher the power supply rating, the better your PC will perform. This is only partially true. What is true is that if the power supply rating is insufficient for your build, then you could risk slowdowns and performance loss. During periods of peak demand, you could also experience shutdowns and damage to your internal components.

However, if your power supply ranges about the recommended rating by more than about 20%, there will likely be no noticeable improvement in performance.

Voltage Performance and Efficiency

In addition to wattage, there are numerous metrics for measuring the quality, performance, and efficiency of a power supply. We’ll consider the following metrics:

PFC

Voltage ripple

Conversion efficiency

Power Factor

The power factor is a measure of the power flowing into your power supply relative to the power flowing out to the internal electronics in your PC. At 100%, all of the power drawn from the wall socket flows into your PC. At 90%, one-tenth of the electrical power drawn from the socket is lost.

A high power factor score (e.g., in the EVGA SuperNOVA P2) ensures that your PSU operates effectively, saving you money on your electricity bill and reducing heat generation.

Voltage Ripple

Have you ever had the water pressure in the shower increase or decrease unexpectedly? Didn’t like it, huh! Well, neither do your electronics. Typical, the PSU outputs current at various predetermined voltage levels, or rails, including:

+12V

-12V

+5V

+3.3V

+5VSC

If the voltage on a rail moves above or below the assigned value, your internal components could suffer. This can be caused by a variety of issues, such as:

PSU malfunctions

Cable defects

Connector problems

Even CERN scientists experience problems with loose cabling! It’s recommended that you periodically check the voltage levels coming out of your PSU using a tester to make sure that the voltage ripple remains in check.

Conversion Efficiency

You may wonder, “is 80+ a good power supply?” Well, 80+ is a measure of power supply efficiency. 80+ is a certification that is awarded to power supplies which can maintain an 80% conversion efficiency at at least 3 load levels:

20%

50%

100%

The best power supplies use higher quality materials (e.g., industrial-grade Japanese capacitors like the ASUS Strix) and can often maintain higher than 80+ efficiencies across load levels. For instance, PSU can be awarded the following certifications:

White: 80%

Bronze: 82%

Silver: 85%

Gold: 87%

Platinum: 90%

Titanium: 92%

Diamond (Cybernetics): 93%

Although these percentage changes may appear small, they represent a major improvement in the design and performance of a PSU.

For casual gamers, the difference may not be apparent, but if you are venturing into professional-level gaming or full-time crypto mining operations, then year-over-year, choosing a high-performance PSU with an 80 plus titanium efficiency rating could represent hundreds to thousands of dollars saved on your electricity bill, increased device longevity, and reduced cooling demands.

Your Build

Now, given these metrics, which power supply is best for your gaming PC?

The first thing to do is to check the power requirements of your system components, such as your CPU, graphics cards, motherboard, and peripherals. You can add the wattages of each to determine the total wattage requirement of your build.

(PRO Tip: your PSU wattage rating should be between 1.2 and 1.5 times this total wattage to ensure that you have enough power for peak demand without going overboard).

Next, check the tolerances for each component, paying special attention to voltage ripple. You can check the user manual, visit the manufacturer’s website, or call customer service to get these details for your PC and/or individual components. Check them against the rating for each PSU that you’re considering to ensure that the tolerances are within acceptable limits.

Also, make sure that the size and form factor of each PSU is compatible with the case size and shape of your case.

Now, that you have a shortlist of a few power supplies that are each compatible with your build, it’s time to consider your anticipated use cases.

Your Anticipated Use Cases

What types of games are you planning on playing? Will you be only playing triple-A games or are you more interested in light online games and web browsing?

Graphics-intensive games, like Overwatch, League of Legends, and Call of Duty place a heavy load on your PSU. For example, in games such as Civilization, there can be a measurable difference in the sharpness of your turns and the responsiveness of your game characters based on whether your GPU, CPU, and motherboard can pull sufficient reserve power from your PSU to speed up the clock rates, instructions per second, and load times.

Accordingly, if you are looking to play at a professional level, then investing in an 80+ Platinum or higher certified PSU with at least 750W, a high PFC, and a low voltage ripple allowance is the most reliable power supply option for you, which will provide the best overall performance.

I’d also recommend getting a PSU with all-Japanese transistors rated for 105°C (221°F) with fully modular cabling for easy upgradability. Fully sleeved cables in black are a nice addition as well.

My recommendation is the EVGA SuperNOVA P2.

Alternatively, if you are new to gaming, a casual gamer, or are looking for a more budget-friendly PSU option, then choosing a power supply with a lower 80+ certification is sufficient. White, Bronze, or Silver are less expensive, while still providing reliability and energy-efficient AC to DC power conversion.

The parts may be manufactured partially or exclusively in China and the target wattage range would be 400-600W.

My recommendation is the AresGame AGV650.

If you are looking for a transitional PSU between the budget options and the professional tier designs, then an 80+ Gold certified power supply is a good option for you. A semi-modular design will provide upgradability, while keeping the learning curve about which cable goes where manageable.

The power supply should be rated for at least 500W and I recommend selecting a high PFC option, if possible.

My recommendation is the EVGA 210 GQ.

FAQs

What is a gaming power supply?

A gaming power supply is a PSU designed to support the operational requirements of a gaming PC. Gaming PCs are high-performance systems that need to operate effectively at the high load levels produced by running modern triple-A games.

Does it matter what power supply I get for my PC?

Yes, choosing the right power supply for your PC is critical in order to realize the best operational performance from your system. Of course, choosing a compatible power supply that can supply at least the average power demand of your electronics is essential.

It is also important to evaluate whether your PSU can meet or exceed the power and efficiency requirements that your anticipated use cases will place on it

A few more considerations are aesthetics and noise levels. It’s vital that the aesthetics of the PSU and your case match in order to create a good visual impression, while also ensuring that there are enough unblocked airflow lanes throughout the case to facilitate effective heat dissipation.

Airflow through the case makes passive cooling more effective, thereby limiting your dependence on noisy active cooling to keep your PC’s internal temperature within safe operational levels.

Is a power supply important for gaming?

Choosing the right power supply is critical for gaming. Whether overclocking your CPU, rendering frames with your GPU, or receiving inputs from peripherals like joysticks, the PSU has to meet the power demand of each of these systems.

Which PSU is best for gaming?

The EVGA SuperNOVA P2 is my choice for the overall best power supply. However, before purchasing a PSU for your gaming PC, consider the anticipated use cases that you have in mind and the average and peak power supply requirements of your rig.

For example, if your set-up produces a peak power draw of 850W, then you’ll want to consider a 1000+ watt PSU like the AresGame AGT1000.

Does a gaming PC use a lot of electricity?

Yes, a gaming PC needs a lot of electricity to keep the CPU, graphics cards, and peripherals operating efficiently. Importantly, the amount of electricity pulled from your wall socket will vary widely.

Here are some things to consider when figuring out how much electricity your gaming PC will use.

What is the average wattage requirement of your gaming rig? How much time do you spend gaming, streaming, and performing other graphics-intensive tasks like video editing each day? How much time is your computer on each day? How energy efficient is your PSU?

It could range from tens of dollars per year to thousands of dollars for professional gamers. Most casual users will only see a small to modest bump in their yearly bill of a few hundred dollars.

What is a good power supply wattage for gaming?

600W is a good power supply wattage for a mid-tier gaming machine. It can easily handle gaming PCs with an average power demand of 500W, while still having headroom for peak demand in key game moments.

Conclusion

Power supplies are a vital component of any gaming PC. Choosing the right one is pivotal to getting the best overall performance from your build.

My pick for the best power supply is the EVGA SuperNOVA P2.

Which do you think are the best power supplies for 2021? Which PSU are you gaming with right now? Let us know in the comments below.