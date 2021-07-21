Best Productivity Mouse For Office Work In 2021

Anything that helps you get more done and saves you time is a good upgrade for your workspace or gaming area. When you’re using your computer, few things take as much input from you as your mouse. With every slide and click, it’s communicating with your computer and determining how things get done.

Certain mouses have features that might make you even more productive. Things like programmable buttons, fast data transfer rates, and more comfortable positioning can help you work longer and smarter — meaning you’ll get more done.

Best Productivity Mouse

The best productivity mouse isn’t the same for everyone. Someone editing videos needs a different set of functions than someone using two computers at once — and someone traveling as they might want to use a different mouse entirely. Always consider your specific needs before selecting the right mouse for you.

Logitech MX Master 3 – Best Overall

Highlights Ergonomic design makes it comfortable for even the most prolonged editing sessions

Precise motion helps keep your cursor exactly where you want it to be

The scrolling motion is fast and can stop on a pixel, according to Logitech

4000 DPI, adjustable

The Logitech MX Master 3 is an ergonomic mouse that almost everyone raves about. It feels like a premium product with the machined steel mouse wheel and its silent operation. According to Logitech, it’s 90 percent faster than similar mouses without its patented new electromagnetic scroll wheel.

The company designed it to work with programs like Photoshop, Premiere, and Final Cut. There are presets that work with these and other programs. This makes it easier to start using the mouse without having to master its software.

Customizable buttons mean you can make them do whatever function you need the most. If you spend a lot of time adjusting your brush size, set a button that does it for you with a press. If you need to undo and redo bits of trim, choose that instead. There are multiple setups on the mouse page to show how it might help with creative endeavors.

One of the best features of this mouse that makes it an excellent choice for creatives is its precision. The scrolling and clicking don’t slip, so you’ll hit what you’re aiming for. This exactness is invaluable when you’re doing design work and can’t afford to have even a slight drift from your mouse.

The MX Master 3 isn’t a good choice for those who need a mouse on the go or those who want a light mouse. It’s heavy, and there are better options if you’re going to work in a different spot every day. However, the ergonomic design and precision make up for the weight and size if you use the same desk to do your work regularly.

Razer Viper 8K – Best Mouse for Speed

Highlights Right-and-left-handed people can use ambidextrous mouse

8000 Hz polling rate

.125 millisecond delay, which is less than the typical 1-millisecond average

16,000 DPI, adjustable

The Razer Viper 8K is the right mouse for someone who wants things done fast. When speed matters — which is with timed tasks or when you’re working against opponents — even the most minor changes matter. The Viper 8K was designed for competitive gaming, so it sends a signal from itself to the computer as quickly as possible.

8000 Hz speed means that it tracks more smoothly with less mouse jittering. If you like a smooth feel as you move your hand, it delivers. This can also be helpful if you’re doing quick designing tasks and want smooth lines without slow motion.

The buttons in the Viper 8K give the user tactile feedback that means you don’t have to second guess whether you’ve clicked or not. It features an optical button instead of a standard mechanical button which reports to the computer more quickly. The response time happens up to three times as fast as traditional models.

The mouse also offers customizable onboard profiles. The size is suitable for most people, and it’s light and easy to use.

One problem some users might encounter is how the mouse is affected by a computer’s performance. Users with lower-end systems might not see as much benefit from this mouse as users with higher-end systems.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse – Best Mouse for Multiple Computers

Highlights Can work between up to three computers at the same time

Allows you to copy and paste between the computers

Ergonomic design and hefty battery make it easy to use

4000 DPI, adjustable

The MX Master 2S might be the ultimate multitasker mouse. Logitech’s Flow software will let it work across multiple computers, which can be a real time-saver when you need to control different devices at once. Instead of physically moving your hand to a different mouse, you just use it as any other connected device.

You can also move copied files between the computers you’re controlling. This means that if you need to take numbers from one computer and move them to a spreadsheet on the second computer, it’s seamless. It can make your workflow much more efficient if you’re used to transferring figures, images, or specific file types in other ways.

Though it’s an older series than the MX Master 3, it still offers high levels of precision and control. It’s also comfortable to use and can get up to 70 days of power from a single charge. It works on both Mac and Windows systems.

Like the MX Master 3, the MX Master 2S is a heavy mouse and might not work for smaller hands. It’s also too heavy to bring from one place to another if you’re doing mobile work.

Apple Magic Mouse 2 – Best Productivity Mouse for Mac

Highlights Rechargeable battery

Offers Bluetooth pairing

Multitouch surface

1300 DPI, adjustable

The Apple Magic Mouse 2 is an elegant mouse for Mac users. Its multitouch surface makes it great for those looking to increase their productivity. You’ll be able to quickly move between apps and through pages on your computer with gestures rather than having to move and click.

Unlike the first Magic Mouse, the second one has a longer and more useful battery life. You can charge it for two minutes and get enough power to last for eight hours. If you plug it in for an entire night, it may be able to last for weeks.

The look is minimalistic, which works for people who enjoy the Apple aesthetic. It’s also light enough that it’s easy for anyone to use.

This mouse is also suitable for left-handed people. Unlike most mice, it fits in hand the same way no matter which you use. Since it can be difficult for left-handed people to find a mouse that works for them, that’s a significant consideration and positive aspect to the Magic Mouse 2.

One big drawback to the Magic Mouse 2 is the location of the charging port. It’s on the bottom of the mouse, which means you have to turn the entire device to charge it. You cannot use it during this time.

Logitech G600 – Best Mouse for Productivity and Gaming

Highlights 20 customizable buttons

One-touch DPI switching

Onboard memory profiles

Often goes on sale

8200 DPI, adjustable

The Logitech G600 is a well-known MMO mouse designed for gamers who have many different tasks to complete. You can assign each task to a button on the mouse and stop worrying about having to change your hand positioning on your keyboard. Instead, select an option with a single press of your thumb.

For example, many people who play Elder Scrolls Online find that assigning the bar swapping option to one of the side buttons on the G600 makes it easier to increase their damage-per-second in trial combat. Instead of having to move their hand up and over awkwardly, they can flip a bar with a mouse button and continue doing damage. While it might take time to get used to the new button assignments, they can be helpful for most gamers.

The onboard profiles offered by the G600 also mean you can change from gaming button assignments to workflow button assignments with a simple touch. It’s a quality-of-life feature designed for gamers who also have other activities they need to complete with their computers. The Logitech software also lets you determine what kind of RGB lighting and pattern is used.

Since the Logitech G600 is older than many of the other options in this guide, it’s one that you can often find on sale up to half off. It will last for years with regular use.

The G600 isn’t for everyone. It’s a heavy mouse with a wide profile and a very stiff cable without a wireless option. If you have smaller hands or prefer a lighter mouse, this might not be the best choice for you.

SteelSeries Rival 3 – Best Budget Productivity Mouse

Highlights High-end materials can help this mouse last for a long time

Lightweight design is easy to use

Onboard memory lets you change between task sets quickly

8,500 DPI, adjustable

The Rival 3 is a handy mouse with a great price point. It includes some higher-end features like programmable RGB lighting and customizable buttons as well. It’s a quick, accurate, and smooth mouse that can help you complete any task with precision.

If you’re looking for a mouse that will help you complete your tasks without breaking the bank, the Rival 3 might be right for you. There are five custom onboard profiles you can use to program the mouse to your specific tasks. It’s light enough for long-term use and extended sessions at the computer, but it’s also made with a polymer designed to last for a long time.

One of the most remarkable things about this budget mouse is how long it can last. SteelSeries says that it’s made with guaranteed 60 million click mechanical switches.

One issue with the mouse is that it isn’t as ergonomic as many others on this list. It might not be as comfortable for people who use a particular grip.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 – Best Portable Productivity Mouse

Highlights Includes Logitech’s patented electromagnetic scroll wheel

Small, light, and compact

Excellent tracking on any surface

4000 DPI, adjustable

What makes the MX Anywhere a great travel mouse isn’t just its compact size or lightweight — it’s the tracking. The mouse is designed to work on almost any surface. It even works on glass so that you don’t have to bring an extra mousepad with you when you travel.

When you work on the road, you can’t always know where you’ll end up or what areas you’ll have to work on. If you’re an extreme traveler who also needs to get work done, you’ll appreciate how excellent the tracking is when you’re working in a less-than-ideal spot.

The MX anywhere charges off a USB-C connection, can get 7 hours of use on a one-minute charge, and works for weeks on a full charge. It also has silicone sides with textured grips to help you hold on to it even in tight situations. You can purchase it in any of three colors as well.

There’s one major problem to consider: if you’re using multiple computers, you’ll need to transfer the dongle between them. The mouse has no onboard dongle storage, so it’s necessary to keep track of it as you travel. That can be a bit of a pain since it’s such a small piece.

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse – Best Mouse to Minimize Wrist Pain

Highlights Ergonomic design is taller than most other options, creating a more natural profile

Thumb scoop gives a more normal grip position

Several buttons for ease-of-access to Windows functions

1000 DPI, adjustable

The Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse is excellent for people who want to relieve wrist pain, keeping them from getting tasks on the computer done. It’s designed to let you position your arm and hand more naturally while you use it, which can prevent both aches and fatigue. If you often notice pain in your hand, fingers, or wrist when you use your mouse, consider switching it for this one.

It offers scant features beyond ergonomics. It has a button that lets you access the Windows menu, four-way scrolling, and a back button. Each of these features can help you be a little more efficient while you work.

The Sculpt Ergonomic mouse works best for hand and wrist pain when paired with the matching keyboard, but it will likely make a difference on its own if you find that your current mouse is causing you pain.

Razer Naga Trinity – Best Mouse for Excel

Highlights Customizable side panel gives you more options to choose how many macros you want to use

19 programmable buttons

Tactile and auditory feedback

16,000 DPI, adjustable

Any spreadsheet lover knows that macros are the best way to increase your productivity. With the Naga Trinity, you can program many buttons to perform your macros for you. This capability might help you use your spreadsheets even more efficiently.

Everyone works differently. The Naga Trinity also has a customizable side panel where the buttons are, each with a different configuration. There’s one with 19 buttons in rows, one with seven buttons in a circle, and one with two buttons next to each other. You can change them out in seconds.

This kind of personalization gives users lots of options to decide which style makes them the most productive. If you find you only use two macros regularly in your spreadsheets, then the two-button setup might be more efficient, for example.

Some users of the mouse found the profile uncomfortable. Others thought it didn’t last as long as it should. These should be considerations if you decide to purchase it.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 – Best Mouse with Batteries

Highlights Up to a year of life on one set of batteries

Offers BlueTrak technology for superior tracking

Lightweight and designed for portability

1000 DPI, adjustable

Not everyone wants to have to recharge their mouse. Sometimes that isn’t convenient or even possible. If that speaks to you, consider the Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse, which runs on batteries that last up to a year.

The BlueTrak technology it uses for movement combines the best of the optical and laser. If you have to work in a less-than-ideal space, it will likely track on almost any surface you’re using. It connects to devices using Bluetooth 4.0.

This mouse works for people whether they’re left-handed or right-handed. It’s a very basic mouse without any customizable buttons or LED lighting. However, it lasts far longer than any mouse that requires a wall charger.

One potential issue with the Bluetooth Mobile Mouse is that the BlueTrak technology won’t work on glass or transparent surfaces. That’s something to keep in mind if you might be working in environments — like certain coffee shops — with mirrored tabletops.

How to Choose the Best Productivity Mouse: Buyer’s Guide

There are a few different factors to take into consideration when choosing a mouse for productivity.

Is the mouse ergonomic? An uncomfortable mouse can decimate productivity. Poor arm and wrist positioning can lead to pain which means you won’t be able to get as much done. Consider how comfortable a mouse is for you and whether it’s meant to be ergonomic to avoid pain and injury.

Is the mouse wired or wireless? For some, a wired mouse is the better choice because you don’t have to worry about it running out of power. For others, a wired option might clutter their desk or get in the way. It’s also less portable than a wireless mouse.

Do you want your mouse to support gestures or macros? Some mice don’t include programmable buttons or specialized ones. Others support both and have options to use gestures with the mouse as well.

What sensor type do you prefer? Most mice are either laser or optical. Laser mice are able to achieve a higher DPI than optical models and might work more quickly because of this.

How precise is the mouse movement? Some are designed to have smoother movements, more precise clicking, and faster polling rates, making them more accurate. These might offer benefits to creative people or others engaging in precision work.

Can it be customized? Gamers, spreadsheet users, and people who use specialized programs may benefit from keys that can bind to specific actions. Some mouse options have more keys than others.

How heavy is it? If you want to travel with your mouse, you might benefit from a lighter mouse that fits into your work bag. Heavier choices could be less convenient, even if they offer more options. Can you adjust the DPI? A higher DPI gives you more movement speed, while a lower DPI is more precise. Artists and gamers might benefit from a mouse with an adjustable DPI.

You should also consider the keyboard you’re using when you choose a mouse. A simple keyboard might work best with a more customizable mouse since you require the extra functionality. A complex keyboard might mean you don’t need the more expensive and heavier additional features of high-end mouse options.

Mouse Terms to Understand

DPI means dots per inch. It refers to how quickly your cursor moves across the screen . People using large, high-resolution monitors might prefer a mouse with a higher DPI. Others might choose a customizable DPI for detailed work.

. People using large, high-resolution monitors might prefer a mouse with a higher DPI. Others might choose a customizable DPI for detailed work. Wired and Wireless mouse. A wired mouse plugs into your computer with a cable. A wireless mouse uses Bluetooth or a dongle to connect. Some of them also work on your network connection.

to connect. Some of them also work on your network connection. Onboard profiles. Some options includ e custom setups that are stored on the mouse . You can change between button profiles with a click of a button on the mouse.

. You can change between button profiles with a click of a button on the mouse. Tracking is how the mouse moves over a surface . Some require a mousepad. Those designed for travel often provide better tracking on more surfaces if you have to work on an unusual texture.

. Some require a mousepad. Those designed for travel often provide better tracking on more surfaces if you have to work on an unusual texture. The polling rate of your mouse is how often the mouse tells the computer its position . A higher polling rate means more reports. This leads to smoother and more accurate performance.

. A higher polling rate means more reports. This leads to smoother and more accurate performance. A sensor is the way the mouse is able to track . Optical mice use LED lights to track while laser mice use lasers.

. Optical mice use LED lights to track while laser mice use lasers. Switch types are the materials and options used in the mouse buttons. This varies greatly depending on the model. Some mice have more tactile switches, which means you can feel and distinguish them more easily. Some are more audible, which means you hear the click of the button press because it is louder.

How Do I Know Which Mouse is Right for Me?

The mouse that will make you the most productive is the one that offers the features that are the most useful for you. A mouse with 20 buttons is undoubtedly attractive, but it might not be worth the cost and weight if you never use programmable buttons. A mouse with a low DPI might not offer enough speed and precision for your tasks.

It’s all about how you plan to use your mouse. Many mouse options offer similar features with only a few differences — so the perfect mouse for you to use with Microsoft Excel, for example, might not be ideal for someone using the same program.