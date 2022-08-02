11 Best PS Now Games of All Time

Sony has a service that competes against the comprehensive Xbox Game Pass. However, it’s decidedly smaller in terms of users and the library.

Yet, the service doesn’t exist as an independent purchase anymore. So, the information about it is scarce. It’s now part of the PS Plus subscription, and you may find its benefits on the PS Plus Premium bundle.

What is PS Now?

PS Now doesn’t exist as an independent purchase and disappeared recently. So, it’s now part of the PS Plus subscription.

Sony re-released PS Plus as a three-tier subscription in June 2022. In particular, the PS Now benefits are split between PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra.

In short, PS Plus is the main PlayStation service and the entry point to multiplayer gaming. It has three packages, and Premium is the most expensive offer available.

Service PS Plus Essential Ps Plus Extra PS Plus Premium Description It represents the classic PS Plus by offering monthly free games, discounts, and multiplayer access. It also grants access to the PS Plus Game Collection. On top of the Essential benefits, it grants access to the “Catalogue.” It refers to the PS Now catalog. Alongside Essential and Extra benefits, it offers game trials and cloud streaming. It also packs a catalog of classic games (from PS1 to PS3). Price Around $9.99 Around $14.99 Around $17,99

In summary, here’s the full list of goodies you can get with a PS Plus membership:

Access to the multiplayer feature of non-free-to-play games

Monthly free games

The PlayStation Plus game collection

Exclusive discounts and content

Cloud storage

The Share Play and the Game Help services

Free delivers from the PlayStation service

The PS Now game catalog (Extra)

Game streaming (Premium)

Game trials and demos (Premium)

Classic games catalog (Premium)

Selecting the Best PS Now Games

When we say “PS Now games,” we’re referring to those you can get with PS Plus Extra and Premium bundles. Some would be part of the Game Catalog, while others are part of the Classics Catalog.

As you see, the basic PS Plus bundle delivers a game collection. The Essential catalog is fixed, as it’s just a selection of a handful of PlayStation-exclusive games. So, the best PS Now games would encourage you to pay that extra fee to find it. A single good title won’t make you change your mind, though.

Our selection takes into consideration fan appreciation, as well as critical praise. The game must be present on either Extra or Premium currently. We have no additional rules, but we’ll try to include games from different genres to suit various preferences.

The Best PS Now Games

Marvel’s Spider-man: Game of the Year Edition (& Marvel’s Spider-man: Miles Morales)

Developer: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Windows (Miles Morales is not available for Windows)

Marvel’s Spider-Man and the sequel following Miles Morales are the most popular games on the PS Plus service. It’s reason enough for most users to pay for it. After all, a month is worth less than buying the full game.

That said, Spider-Man follows the homonymous comic hero in an original action-adventure story. You play on an open-world representation of New York on a quest to defeat a gallery of villains.

As with every good Spider-Man story, your heroic actions damage your life as Peter Parker. There is no balance, and such a setting delivers a character-driven story with heavy-hitting moments.

Moreover, the gameplay is outstanding. You can swing fluidly through the city and fight with a mix of acrobatics, webs, and gadgets. Miles Morales improves the combat by adding the hero’s electric powers. However, the game is much shorter.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games Release Date: October 2018

October 2018 Platform: PS4, Windows, Google Stadia, Xbox One

Red Dead Redemption 2 includes one of the best single-player campaigns you can play. The action-adventure game delivers an open-world setting where you can play through a reactive western story.

The protagonist is Arthur Morgan, an outlaw. He’s a member of a decaying gang, and your mission revolves around making the gang stronger. However, key choices can lead you towards branching paths and different endings.

The game is highly reactive and immersive. NPCs react to your threats, the police chase you after a crime, and characters remember your choices. Then, many in-game actions happen with in-game interfaces, such as managing your bandit camp or hunting.

Lastly, the title features smooth combat and even combat on a horse. You use an assortment of era guns in the third or first-person perspective. Then, you level up three skill trees by performing certain actions, therefore customizing your gameplay.

Final Fantasy VII Remake(& Integrade version)

Developer: Square Enix Business Division 1

Square Enix Business Division 1 Publisher: Square Enix

Square Enix Release Date: April 2020

April 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5 (Integrade version), Windows (Integrade version)

Final Fantasy 7 Remake arrived on PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra on July 19. It’s the most notable addition to the service and a compelling option for JRPG fans.

The title remakes one of the best fantasy games of all time. It’s not the full story of the 1997 title, though. Instead, it focuses on the first segment of the story. Moreover, it changes turn-based combat for real-time action-RPG action.

You play as Cloud Strife around the city of Midgar. You’re part of Avalanche, an eco-terrorist group waging war against a destructive corporation. The story goes along with a cast of interesting characters and mysterious enemies,

Fans are still waiting for the sequel, though. Square Enix will slowly roll out various Final Fantasy 7 chapters until they complete the full story. The next game will be “Rebirth,” but there’s no release date or trailer yet. Also, fans of the FF saga can find Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD on the service.

Bloodborne

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: March 2015

March 2015 Platform: PS4

Bloodborne is an action RPG with a dark and Lovecraftian setting. It follows “Hunter,” a character traveling through a decrypt, ruinous, and Gothic city. It’s a linear story, though.

Here, in Yharnam, the cities are infected with the blood-borne disease. You’re trying to find the plague’s origins, which requires unraveling the mysteries and fighting hundreds of werewolf-like beasts and bosses.

As a FromSoftware game, it features highly difficult combat. You use firearms, melee weapons, and skills to defeat the enemies. Then, combat highly depends on timing your dodges and exploiting the enemy’s weakness.

Lastly, you can customize the protagonists, but you must master combat. Victory depends on trial and error and understanding how each weapon works. It’s perhaps the most challenging souls-like game available.

Demon’s Souls

Developer: FromSoftware

FromSoftware Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Sony Computer Entertainment Release Date: February 2009

February 2009 Platform: PS3 – Classics Catalog

Demon’s Souls (Remake) debuted alongside the PS5 as a heavy hitter. It boasts a AAA price, visuals, and gameplay, but you can get it via PS Plus Extra. The service would also give you access to an online co-op (up to six people).

FromSoftware did not participate in the remake. Yet, the new studio remained faithful to the original design. Everything is just as you’d remember, but the developers built it from the ground up for the newer console.

So, the old-school tough combat comes with majestic graphics and mechanics. Combat feels enough but equally challenging. Here, you customize an avatar to go through a dark fantasy setting and face horrendous monsters.

The story happens in the fictional kingdom of Boletaria. It doesn’t connect with the setting of Dark Souls; rather, it’s the spiritual ancestor. So, if you’re familiar with the infamous trilogy, you’re ready to love this one.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: July 2020

July 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5

Ghost of Tsushima is also available on the PlayStation Plus bundle. It’s a best-selling PlayStation exclusive and is not yet available for PC. And via PS Plus, you get access to the separate online version, a 4-player co-op featuring set character classes in a fantasy world.

This is an action-adventure game with character progression, an open-world, skill-based combat, and stealth. You play as Jin Sakai, a fictional samurai, in an alternate story covering the Mongolian invasion of Japan.

The title delivers hefty cinematic values through its cuts, graphics, sound, camera work, and design. The developers took inspiration from classic Akira Kurosawa movies. Moreover, the story focuses on the character and the sacrifices Sakai needs for victory.

Lastly, gameplay revolves on using your katana, gadgets, and stealth. You’ll unlock skills on various “Sword Stances,” skill threes focusing on countering weapon types. You also improve your gear, complete side quests, and free-roam the world.

God of War

Developer: SCE Santa Monica Studio

SCE Santa Monica Studio Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: April 2018

April 2018 Platform: PS4, Windows

God of War, part of PS Plus Extra, is the 8th entry in the God of War saga. It changes the formula by adding in-game currency to improve your gear and some leeway to explore the linear settings.

Still, you play through a series of levels with third-person hack & slash combat. You play as Kratos, God of War, and your new enemies are monsters and Gods from Norse mythology.

The plot revolves around a personal journey with Kratos’ son, Atreus. The son wants to scatter his mother’s ashes on a special mountain. However, the past, and the secrets, catch up to father & son.

Aside from stellar voice acting and visuals, the gameplay is great fun. You use various magical weapons, each one granting defensive and offensive skills. The result is a frantic action-adventure hack & slash, and you can also level up buy the skills you like the most.

Terraria

Developer: Re-Logic

Re-Logic Publisher: 505 Games

505 Games Release Date: May 2011

May 2011 Platform: PS3, PS4, PSVita, PS5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS, Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, Google Stadia

Terraria is an action-adventure survival/sandbox game. It’s massively popular, which is why it exists on many platforms. Aside from Roblox, it’s perhaps Minecraft’s main competitor.

The title presents 2D procedurally generated open-worlds. These settings are endless, as the engine keeps creating more areas as you explore. And you can explore the surface or below the surface.

There’re no set goals, but single-player goals revolve around saving NPCs from monsters and buildings structures for them. Then, you can explore for loot and combat. And via its hefty crafting system, you can use the loot to craft gear, items, and structures.

Lastly, combat and character progression go hand-in-hand. Your skills depend on the items you wear, which you find or craft. You can fly, launch rockets, swing a sword, fire beams, and everything you can imagine.

Outer Wilds

Developer: Mobius Digital

Mobius Digital Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive Release Date: May 2019

May 2019 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Outer Wilds is currently part of PS Plus Extra. Fans of puzzles, exploration, and space games would consider it a jewel. Its only downside is that you can only play it once.

Let me explain. The game follows a space researcher. You’re trying to solve the mystery of a solar system trapped in a 22-minute time loop. So, every 22 minutes, the scenario resets itself, and you’re back to the beginning.

You “lose” progress, but you retain the knowledge. See, it’s an open world with various planets, ships, laboratories, and satellites. There’re no instructions, but there’re various ways to solve the mystery and various side plots.

But the magic may end once you solve it for the first time. Luckily, it can take a while, and the indie game goes along with gorgeous music and visuals. Also, there’s an expansion available, Echoes of the Eye.

Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve Studio

BlueTwelve Studio Publisher: Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive Release Date: July 2022

July 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5, Windows

Stray has been making a lot of noise since its debut, as it delivers unique gameplay. It’s an action-adventure open-world title where you play as a stray cat, lost in a strange world.

If you have PS Plus Extra, you may roam around a futuristic walled city. Machines, robots, viruses, and other dystopian elements are rampant in the scenario. Your mission is to return home with the help of android B-12.

You play through a third-person perspective. You can leap, climb, rum, and interact with the environment to open paths. B-12 is your inventory, but he can hack, solve puzzles, and advance the narrative.

Also, you must evade your antagonists, machines, and robots looking to hunt you. You can’t fight, or though, as you’re a cat. But you’re fast, sneaky, purry, and cute. And even though you’re just an animal, the story you see through his eyes is quite compelling.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: November 2022

November 2022 Platform: PS4, PS5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia

Assasin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest entry of the AC saga. It continues the trend of abandoning the stealth approach in favor of an action-adventure. Still, you can find The Ezio Collection or Black Flag, among others, if you prefer the older approach.

You play as Eivor, a biking ruler looking to establish a clan in England. As you create your new home, you become part of a centuries-old war between the Templar Order and the Assassin Brotherhood.

Forming a home requires managing your camp as well. That means getting resources to build up your structures and unlock upgrades. Some upgrades allow you to take increasingly powerful soldiers to raid or attack enemy fortresses.

On the action-adventure side, you roam a massive open world to complete hundreds of main and side quests. The idea is to establish peace between the rival English houses. You’ll do it mostly through action, and you can level up, gain skill points, and customize your gear.