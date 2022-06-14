14 Best PS4 and PS5 Family Games

Your partner and kids can get together on the couch for a nice split-screen moment. We’re running down the best PS4 and PS4 family games to share at home.

Take these titles as a rainy day activity, something to bond with your kids, or wholesome fun with the family.

Moreover, it’s a way to introduce your children to your childhood games. Similarly, it’s an opportunity to teach them the messages you’ve seen on some of the titles that left a mark on you.

Selecting Best PS4 and PS5 Family Games

The best PlayStation family games should be ready to entertain people of all ages. Think of it as Pixar movies, fun for kids but surprisingly deep for adults.

Regardless, we’re showcasing the elements we’re looking on family-friendly games:

Let’s look at the best PS4 and PS5 family games for co-op laughter and good times for all ages.

Best PS4 and PS5 Family Games

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Developer: Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5

Sackboy is an epic 3D platforming adventure. You can play it alone, but it’s better with other people. The entire campaign is available multiplayer, with up to four people locally or online.

The story is about defeating Vex, a villain born of fear and Chaos. The campaign takes you across 47 main levels and 43 side levels. Side content includes multiplayer-only episodes, multiplayer challenges, races, and more. Overall, it has 90 levels, a truly big adventure.

You jump, roll, slap, nosedive, and pick up collectibles as you go for gameplay. You can also chain moves together to create combos and interact with objects to progress areas. You also have a grappling hook, a boomerang-like device, and “Plasma Pumps,” which hover you in the air to fire energy blasts.

These game mechanics are easy to learn as well, although many levels require teamwork to complete. That said, there’s not a greater message or moral theme in the game, but it’s absurdly fun and easy to share and play with others.

It Takes Two

Developer: Hazelight Studios

Hazelight Studios Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: March 2021

March 2021 Platform: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

It Takes Two is an adventure platformer with puzzles. You require another person online or locally to complete the campaign. However, a single copy of the game grants you a “Free Pass” on PlayStation, so another person can play on their console without buying the game again.

It offers almost everything we’re looking for: a valuable message, compelling moral themes, an engaging story, fully-fledged characters, easy-to-understand mechanics, co-op, and more. However, the story may be a bit much for children.

The story follows a couple, May and Cody, a crashing couple. On the verge of divorce, a magic spell turned them into dolls. Going back to their bodies requires teamwork, understanding, and healing. It’s, perhaps, a way towards reconciliation and forgiveness.

The setting delivers evolving levels, as each is more unique than the last. You learn new skills in every episode, which you need to defeat unpredictable puzzles, enemies, and bosses. The adventure is gleeful, humorous, and metaphorical. Then, the story is full of whimsical characters and heart-warming moments.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2017

November 2017 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, macOS, Nintendo Switch

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 blends two media juggernauts with the hilarious company formula. Characters come from different eras and realities to face Kang the Conqueror. It’s an original time-traveling campaign you can play alone or with up to four players on split-screen.

The best part is you can choose dozens of Marvel heroes or villains as your protagonist. For example, choices include Green Goblin, Doctor Strange, Thor, Hulk, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, or Spider-Man. You can also unlock characters by completing levels or challenges or finding secrets.

The title is a massive open world, but the main story is linear. Still, you get the opportunity to travel at will to various lands. That includes 2099’s New York City, the realm of Sakaar, the Old West, and Ancient Egyp. Some areas are in 2.5D, while others are in 3D.

Lastly, the gameplay is like a 3D action platforming game but full of humor, cinematic cuts, and creative settings. It’s easy to learn, although each character has different skills and perks. But suppose you don’t like its characters. In that case, you can pick any other Lego adventure, as they all play similar -like LEGO DC Villains.

LEGO Worlds

Developer: Traveller’s Tales

Traveller’s Tales Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Release Date: March 2017

March 2017 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Lego Worlds allows you to discover, explore, and create a world together. You can play it split-screen with another person and craft a world made entirely of Lego bricks. The game can incentivize creativity and logic just as much as physical Legos do.

The map is procedurally generated, and you can manipulate it freely. You can gather bricks and create anything you want, peace by peace. Everything is impossible: shacks, shelters, houses, skyscrapers, cars, choppers, submarines, and dinosaurs.

The world is a tropical island, and you can modify it at will. If you can’t handle small-scale construction, you can drop prefabricated structures to customize the world. These words will come to life as the creatures and structures you interact with one another.

Also, exploration is a main part of the gameplay as well. You can travel in a third-person perspective to find treasures and secrets. And you can explore your vehicles, gorillas, dragons, and almost anything you can imagine.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Developer: Vicarious Visions

Vicarious Visions Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: June 2017

June 2017 Platform: PS4, Windows, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

The N. Sane Trilogy compiles a remaster of the original Crash Bandicoot games. The bundle adds new features like checkpoints, pause menus, and Coco as a playable character. The levels, story, and characters remain intact.

These are the platforming competition of Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise. Its unique factor is the overall ridiculousness of the game. The characters, settings, mechanics, cut, and stories are full of humor, absurdity, and personality.

Each game follows the titular character, Crash Bandicoot, in a linear story to defeat Doctor Neo Cortex. Sadly, it’s a single-player experience, but it’s fun to watch, and you can take turns.

The gameplay is similar to either game. It’s a 3D platformer, but you always go forward on linear paths. Crash can jump, roll, dash, attack, collect items, use vehicles, and ride animals as Donkey Kong would do. Some of the levels are tough, as you need some precision to bypass the enemies and obstacles.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

Developer: Beenox

Beenox Publisher: Activision

Activision Release Date: June 2019

June 2019 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled is also a remake of a classic PlayStation racing title – Crash Team Racing. As before, it’s a kart racing title with the elements you’d expect from a Mario Kart game.

You choose a character from the Bandicoot series and pick your race. Up to four people can join on the same console or eight online. Either alone or together, you can play battles, Prix tournaments, and unique races.

You race through 3D tracks full of environmental challenges, unpredictable curves, and obstacles. There’re also random power-ups, some of which you can “launch” to the others to gain an advantage.

Lastly, maps have jump pads, boosts, vaults, and other mechanics. That adds an extra layer of complexity to the title, as you’d need to manage skills like drifting to win races. However, on the surface, the game is easy to learn and play.

Team Sonic Racing

Developer: Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital Publisher: Sega

Sega Release Date: May 2019

May 2019 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Team Sonic Racing is also a kart racing game and a spin-off from the long-running Sonic the Hedgehog series. Here, you have 15 characters to pick for a classic and cartooney third-person racing game.

The gameplay includes power-ups, stuns, tricks, and drifting. However, it differs from other kart racers because it focuses on co-op gameplay. You’re part of a team of racers, and you win through efficiency rather than speed.

Game modes offer different rules to earn points, like time trials and challenges. There’s also a story-driven campaign that functions as a tutorial. Moreover, characters fit one of three distinct racing types, and you can unlock game-changing customizations as you play.

Lastly, you can play alongside the AI, three other players locally, or up to 12 players online. The teams will traverse stunning worlds and share speed boosts, power-ups, and points.

Rocket League

Developer: Psyonix

Psyonix Publisher: Psyonix

Psyonix Release Date: July 2015

July 2015 Platform: PS4, Xbox One, Windows, macOS, Linux, Nintendo Switch

Rocket League is a vehicular arcade soccer video game. There’re up to eight cars on a large arena (four per team), a huge and bouncy ball, and two ridiculous goals. You can win a match by scoring more goals than your rival before the timer runs out.

The vehicles flip, boost, jump, and move around strangely and exaggeratedly. Learning the basics is easy, but mastering the controller takes time. Luckily, the game features a league system to rank you against people with similar skills.

Also, as you play, you’ll unlock points to buy customizations and apparel. You can also buy it with money, as the micro-transaction store contains aesthetic items. You can’t buy yourself boosts or other items that would give you an advantage.

Lastly, Rocket league is free-to-play. On top of that, it supports cross-play, so PlayStation users can play with their friends on other platforms like Windows. However, we recommend playing it with a controller, rather than a mouse and keyboard -it makes it too difficult.

Human: Fall Flat

Developer: No Brake Games

No Brake Games Publisher: Curve Digital

Curve Digital Release Date: July 2016

July 2016 Platform: Windows, macOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, Linux

Human Fall Flat is a puzzle platforming adventure with physics-based systems. You can play it alone, alongside another person in co-op, or online with 8 people in a match.

Regardless of how many people are playing together, the game always has something to do for everyone. That’s because it features an incredible amount of mechanics and encourages teamwork.

You play through a series of 3D levels, and your job is to find a way across the scenarios. There’s much you can do, as the world is highly interactive. You can pick up and move stuff, interact with objects, climb, and create mechanics- like pulleys and catapults.

The characters are not very nimble. They are instead ragdolls who can barely walk, climb, or move. That makes the game tough, frustrating, hilarious, and highly interactive. Also, it incentivizes logic, creative thinking, and problem-solving.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat!

Developer: Team17

Team17 Publisher: Team17

Team17 Release Date: November 2020

November 2020 Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, macOS, Linux, Windows, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia

Overcooked 2, and the original game, are chaotic co-op kitchen simulators. They encourage teamwork and competition at the same time, which delivers a delightful co-op.

The “All You Can Eat” edition delivers the first two games, plus all of its challenges, add-ons, and extra content. The game challenges you and three other players (locally or online) to handle fine cuisines on a timer.

You play through a series of levels that change the setting and the scenarios. Each team member handles a different kitchen team, and the idea is to complete every order as fast as possible. But as levels go on, you will face new challenges like portals, lava, and tremors.

There’re hundreds of levels to play, all of which feature 4K visuals for the first time. Also, there’re new levels, new chefs, and new chaotic mechanics. Lastly, game modes include the campaign, survival, practice mode, and a new slower-paced mode (assist mode).

NBA 2K Playgrounds

Developer: Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive Publisher: Mad Dog Games

Mad Dog Games Release Date: May 2017

May 2017 Platform: Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

NBA Playgrounds is a cartooney sports video game intended for children. It features easier mechanics than most sports titles, as it’s an arcade basketball game featuring NBA players.

The game includes a selection of active and former NBA stars. You can make the team by selecting the players and playing against the AI or other people. The matches feature 2v2 street competitions.

Up to four players can be in a local or online match. It means each player could control a player individually for co-op team-based matches. Also, you can unlock new players on tournaments, challenges, or player packs (not recommended gambles).

Either way, the arcade mechanics are easy to understand. You drive, block, pass, launch the ball, dive, and do other stunts. Other arcade mechanics include stunning rivals on the block, special abilities, and similar.

Minecraft

Developer: Mojang Studios

Mojang Studios Publisher: Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Mojang Studios, Xbox Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment Release Date: November 2011

November 2011 Platform: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS, Xbox 360, Raspberry Pi, Windows Phone, PS3, Fire OS, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Apple TV, tvOS, Nintendo Switch, New Nintendo Switch

Minecraft is a sandbox open-world builder game. It delivers an interactive, procedurally generated map. It’s also a voxel title, meaning each block has its own geometrical shape, which you can destroy, harvest, or modify.

Here, you can gather resources from anything you see, as long as you have the right tools. Then, you can use the resources to craft tools, gear, or build structures. The crafting and the building systems are massive, offering many items with unique functions and perks.

The game is massive and offers so much to do. So, you can dig, build, and farm. You can also explore the world to discover secrets, biomes, resources, other dimensions, bosses, gear, collectibles that raise your HP, and more.

Lastly, the game offers local multiplayer, with up to four people on the same console. Online, eight players can join a world. The worlds are endless and full of enemies, alone or with others.

Unravel Two

Developer: Coldwood Interactive

Coldwood Interactive Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Release Date: June 2018

June 2018 Platform: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Unravel Two is a puzzle-platformer game. The magic behind it is how it tells a compelling story without a single dialogue line. Additionally, it features gorgeous music that goes alongside the adventure.

You play as two “Yarnys,” small and anthropomorphic creatures. You can customize the creatures and manage both at the same time. Alternatively, you can play the entire campaign with another person.

The gameplay is in full 2D as you control two tiny creatures through a series of levels. Only teamwork will get you through the physics-based obstacles. Playing as you run, jump, dash, interact with objects, use ropes, and other grappling mechanics is simple.

Lastly, the game is short; you can finish it in about four hours. Still, the story is immersive, creative, and positive. It’s about awakening the world around us, but also about friendship, bonds, and defeating fear.

Rayman Legends

Developer: Ubisoft Montpellier

Ubisoft Montpellier Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Release Date: August 2013

August 2013 Platform: Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Wii U, PlayStation Vita

Legends is a 2D platforming adventure. The fifth entry in the series and sequel to Rayman: Origins. I would add it’s the best in the franchise, as its visuals, level designs, soundtrack, controls, and gameplay are top-notch.

You play as Rayman, and the story has you saving the Glade of Dreams again. After a 100-year nap, the nightmares and monsters returned to terrify the world. There’re giant toads, sea monsters, evil “luchadores,” dragons, and more.

You can play the campaign alone or with up to four players locally. The co-op features a drop-in/drop-out design, making it all that easier to share. For example, others can join you at any point in the campaign.

Lastly, the gameplay delivers the traditional Rayman experience. You run across a series of levels that seem linear but hide secrets and power-ups. You also unlock skills like dashes, punches, grappling, gliding, and more. As you unlock skills, you’d be able to find more secrets on new or past levels.

